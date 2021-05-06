Photo by jasonbennee/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is finally underway, and one of the most recent companies to report its results is Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). While most companies have had a solid start to the year with positive free cash flow, Great Panther had a weak quarter financially, with negative free cash flow and soaring costs at its Guanajuato Mine Complex. Meanwhile, the company has still not received approval for its tailings expansion at the asset. Based on Great Panther's high costs, low reserves, and less attractive jurisdictions, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid in favor of high-margin producers in Tier-1 jurisdictions.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Great Panther Mining released its Q1 results this week and reported quarterly production of ~30,600 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], a more than 12% decrease from the year-ago period. The weaker results were driven by higher waste stripping at Tucano and significantly lower silver-equivalent production at its Guanajuato Mine Complex [GMC]. Fortunately, higher metals prices helped the company to report a 9% increase in revenue, but free cash flow fell considerably in the quarter to ~$10.6 million. The elephant in the room for GMC continues to be an approval needed for tailings expansion, which has yet to be received as of quarter-end. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Great Panther saw its weakest quarter in over 18 months in Q1, with production and sales down considerably year-over-year. This lower production & sales profile translates to much higher unit costs in the quarter, with all-in sustaining costs [AISC] coming in at $1,738/oz, well above the trailing twelve-month average of $1,363/oz. While costs were down year-over-year (Q1 2020: $1,886/oz), they are still at some of the highest levels in the industry currently, more than 70% above the industry average of ~$1,010/oz.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While Tucano had a high-cost quarter with costs of $1,549/oz, Great Panther's silver mines did not pick up any of the slack, with lower production and sales at both operations in the quarter. We saw a sharp increase in costs at GMC to $33.42/oz vs. $14.21/oz in the year-ago period, which was well above the company's average realized silver (SLV) price of $25.35/oz. The higher costs were attributed to lower zinc by-product credits, lower ounces sold, and higher exploration, evaluation & development costs in the period.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

At Topia, quarterly AISC came in at $18.71/oz, leaving some room for margins but still up sharply from $17.73/oz last year. The higher costs at Topia were also related to fewer ounces sold, with just ~181,700 payable silver ounces sold in Q1, down from ~191,800 in the year-ago period. It's worth noting that margins were up considerably for Topia in Q1 despite the higher costs, given that Great Panther's average realized silver price increased from $15.31/oz to $25.35/oz in the period. However, this was offset by compression in GMC's margins, with the mine operating at a cost that was $8.00/oz above the realized silver price in the period.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

The one major issue for GMC is that it has still not received its approval for an expansion to its tailings storage facility. The company has been patiently awaiting this approval from the Comision Nacional del Agua (CONAGUA) in Mexico. In the meantime, it has modified its tailing discharge using cyclones to extend tailings capacity until the end of June. However, if the company does not receive the approval for expansion by July, GMC will be able to continue mining but won't be able to process its material. This would obviously lead to a much weaker H2 for the operation. Let's take a look at the financial results:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Great Panther managed to report a 9% increase in revenue year-over-year to $52.5 million and has moved into a net cash position, with debt now down to just ~$28 million. This is a significant improvement from last year and should allow the company to aggressively drill Tucano to increase its resources and upgrade its relatively small reserve base. Unfortunately, free cash flow fell considerably in the quarter to (-) $10.6 million, which was a sharp deviation from the previous three quarters in a row of positive free cash flow generation. The higher capital expenditures were partially related to the construction of the East Pond tailings storage facility and new powerline and transformed servicing Tucano.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The good news is that free cash flow should improve in the second half of the year, with production in FY2021 expected to come in at a 45%/55% split between H1 and H2. This is because the focus in H1 is higher waste stripping at Tucano, its flagship operation, and grades should improve in the second half. Great Panther's trailing twelve-month free cash flow is currently sitting at ~$32 million, translating to a more than 10% free cash flow yield based on Great Panther's market cap of ~$290 million. Generally, I would be very interested in buying a 10% free cash flow yielding business, but in Great Panther's case, I continue to see the stock as cheap for a reason.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Not only does Great Panther have some of the highest costs in the industry and operates out of unattractive Tier-2 jurisdictions (Mexico and Brazil), but it's also got risk tied to one of its operations this year with permits needed to continue production. Meanwhile, the company's reserve life at Tucano comes in at less than five years based on ~646,000 ounces of reserves and a production profile of ~135,000 ounces per year. These risks do not make Great Panther an asymmetric reward to risk bet, especially when there are high margin producers in safe jurisdictions trading for double-digit free cash flow yields like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). Given Great Panther's risks, I don't see any way to justify owning the stock.

Great Panther continues to look cheap on the surface at double-digit earnings and free cash flow yields, but I continue to see the stock as inferior to its peers. While rising metals prices should lift all boats, I believe there are much better ways to play the sector than companies posting negative free cash flow and paying no dividends at multi-year highs for metals prices. So, if the stock does catch a bid on the back of metals weakness, I would view any rallies above US$1.00 as an opportunity to book profits.