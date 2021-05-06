Photo by JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Why is PayPal Stock Up Today?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) released their Q1 2021 results after markets closed last night, with earnings and outlook both exceeding expectations, sending PayPal stock up 4.3% in after-hours trading to $258.10.

PayPal has been Buy-rated in our coverage since May 2020. For the background to our investment case, see the preview ("PayPal: 20% Down From Peak, Attractive Ahead Of Q1 Results") we published yesterday.

We believe Q1 results support all the key elements of our investment case, and that PayPal stock offers a high-teens annualized return in an Upside Case (and a high-single-digit return in a Downside Case), as we will explain below.

PayPal Q1 Earnings Ahead of Outlook

For Q1 2021, PayPal Holdings reported Total Payment Volume ("TPV") growth of 50% (46% excluding currency) year-on-year. Revenue growth was 31% (29% excluding currency), 3 ppt ahead of its previous outlook. Non-GAAP EPS grew 84%, compared to the 50% figure previously guided:

PayPal Results Headlines (Q1 2021) Source: PayPal company filings.

Compared to the seasonally heavy Q4 holiday season, PayPal's TPV was still 3.0% higher sequentially; this compared with a sequential decline of 4.4% in Q1 2020, showing how strong this quarter was. Revenues were slightly (1.4%) lower sequentially due to mix.

Management described Q1 2021 as the "strongest Q1 in PayPal’s history", and revenue growth of 29% (on constant currency) exceeded growth in the preceding quarters, partly helped by a relatively "weak" prior-year quarter when the disruption from COVID-19 had materialised but not its benefits:

PayPal Net Revenue Growth Year-on-Year (ex. FX) (Since 2016) Source: PayPal company filings.

Record User Base and Volume Growth

In Q1 2021, PayPal gained 14.5m in Net New Actives ("NNAs"), continuing a trend of mid-teens millions NNAs per quarter since the start of the pandemic (except Q2 2020, at 21.3m), compared to the 10m per quarter typical before COVID. Active Accounts reached 392m, an increase of 21% year-on-year:

TPV's year-on-year growth of 46% (excluding currency) was on the back of a 19% growth in the prior-year quarter:

TPV was $285bn in Q1 2021, and exceeded $1 trillion on a trailing 12-month basis. PayPal's TPV figures by source and their growth rates in Q1 2021, based on management comments, are as follows:

PayPal TPV by Source (Q1 2021) Source: PayPal results presentation (Q1 2021), Librarian Capital estimates.

PayPal's top 15 marketplaces' (after eBay (EBAY)) combined TPV grew by 83% year-on-year, accelerating 7 ppt from Q4 2020, and reached 40% of the group total. Other Merchant Services grew 27% and were 25% of group TPV.

By contrast, eBay TPV fell 3% year-on-year and were just 5.5% of group TPV.

Peer-to-Peer ("P2P") TPV continued to grow, led by Venmo TPV growing 63% year-on-year. Other P2P (PayPal, Xoom, etc.) TPV grew 34%. Management reiterated their confidence in Venmo revenues reaching $900m in 2021.

Operating Margin Continued Expanding

In Q1 2021, PayPal's Non-GAAP EBIT grew 10.8% sequentially, after remaining at around $1.5bn for the preceding 3 quarters, and was up 84% year-on-year:

PayPal Non-GAAP Margin Profile (Since 2019) Source: PayPal company filings.

Non-GAAP EBIT margin was 27.7% in Q1 2021, compared to 24.7% in Q4 2020 and 19.7% in the prior-year quarter.

PayPal's EBIT margin has continued to improve, but less than what can normally be expected from operational leverage in a platform business, due to continuing investments. Since 2019, volume-related expenses such as Transaction Expense and Transaction Loss have continued to fall as a percentage of revenues, while Non-Transaction Expense Margin has been kept broadly flat, as management increase investments in line with revenues:

PayPal Non-GAAP Expense Margins (Since 2019) Source: PayPal company filings.

Nonetheless, PayPal's EBIT margin on incremental revenues was as high as 38% in Q1 2021, compared to actual EBIT margin of 28%. We continue to believe that, at some point in the future, PayPal will see much more operational leverage and far larger EBIT margin expansion, which will lead to outsized earnings growth.

Raising 2021 Outlook to 21% EPS Growth

PayPal raised its 2021 outlook, and now expects revenue growth of 20% (was 19%) and Non-GAAP EPS growth of 21% (was 17%):

PayPal 2021 Outlook (FY & Q1) Source: PayPal results presentation (Q1 2021).

The 1 ppt raise in 2021 revenue growth outlook is the combination of a 2 ppt increase in the headwind from eBay's migration away from PayPal and a 3 ppt increase in the growth of the rest of PayPal's volume:

PayPal now expects 2021 NNAs to be 52-55m (was 50m) and TPV growth to be approx. 30% (was "high 20s")

eBay's migration from PayPal has accelerated, and PayPal now expects "a greater percentage" of this to be completed by the end of Q3 2021. The whole migration is expected to be "substantially complete" by year-end

The 4 ppt raise in 2021 EPS growth is helped by both higher revenue growth and a higher EBIT margin expansion, now expected to be approx. 100 bps (was "modest" expansion before).

For Q2 2021, PayPal's outlook includes a 19% revenue growth (17% excluding currency) and a Non-GAAP EPS growth of 5%. NNAs are expected to be lower than Q1 (then "sequentially stronger" in Q3 and Q4). Q2 is expected to be the low point in year-on-year comparison for 2021, due to the record prior year.

Reassurance on Post-COVID Growth

To address investor concerns that PayPal's growth will reverse after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, management offered reassurances on the call, including observations of behaviour in countries that have begun to reopen:

"We believe that the shift in consumer digital behaviour will remain essentially unchanged in a post-COVID world. Consumers have expanded their digital lives into a seamless online and off-line experience." Dan Schulman, PayPal CEO (Q1 2021 earnings call) "Our business has and will continue to benefit from the changes in consumer behaviour that have resulted from this pandemic ... We continue to see elevated e-commerce spending well above pre-pandemic levels, even in countries and markets that have begun to reopen ... In terms of overall kind of trends that we're seeing around reopening ... the highest year-over-year growth rates ... still [are in] food and groceries, and incidentally, even in markets where you've seen some reopening." John Rainey, PayPal CFO (Q1 2021 earnings call)

Buy Now Pay Later and Other Innovations

PayPal has also continued to make progress in its product innovations.

PayPal's Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL"), first launched in the U.S. in August 2020, has reached $2bn of TPV globally, including $1bn in the U.S. Over 500k unique merchants have taken part. Over 14m loans have been made. Among consumers who have used BNPL, 50% have repeated within 3 months and 70% within 6 months. PayPal plans to expand BNPL to Australia by the end of Q2 and "much more" of Europe by year-end, in addition to existing markets in the U.S., the U.K. and France.

PayPal's new QR codes are now accepted at "nearly 1m" merchants, compared to "over 600k" at Q4 2020. PayPal's Venmo credit card now has over 300k small business profiles, up 200k during Q1. PayPal's overall in-store TPV across QR codes and cards totalled $6.4bn during the quarter.

During Q1 PayPal launched the ability to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies for Venmo customers. About half of PayPal's crypto users open their app every single day, helping to increase user engagement.

The all-in-one digital wallet super app that PayPal has announced previously is now expected to be launched during Q3 2021.

PayPal has also launched an a global partnership with Alibaba (BABA) that will enable consumers outside of China to shop across Alibaba sites in China. PayPal is now available as a payment method on Alibaba's wholesale marketplace as well as Ali Express, its global retail marketplace. This agreement was only possible after the expiry of the exclusivity with eBay.

Is PayPal Stock Overpriced?

At the post-market price of $258.01, PayPal stock is trading at a 66.7x P/E (on Non-GAAP EPS; 73.1x on GAAP EPS); the FCF Yield is 1.0%:

PayPal Valuation & Cashflows (2018-20) NB. Net income includes unrealised gains on equity investments (approx. $70m in 2018 and $160m in 2019). Source: PayPal company filings.

PayPal does not pay a dividend.

We believe PayPal stock merits a long-term P/E of 45-55x (depending on scenario, more below). While current P/E multiples are higher, we believe whether a stock is "overvalued" depends on its prospective returns from the current price, not on valuation multiples based on snapshot financials.

PayPal Share Price Forecast 2024

We update our previous forecasts based on the latest 2021 outlook, including:

Raising 2021 EPS growth by 4 ppt from 17% to 21%

Reducing 2022-24 EPS growth rates by 4 ppt in total

In effect, we are assuming a similar 2025 end-point as before, as set out during the February investor day, but with the trajectory accelerated.

Our Upside Case, based on PayPal achieving its 2025 targets, now has:

2021 Non-GAAP EPS to be 4.69 (was $4.54)

2022 EPS growth to be 23.0% (was 25.0%)

2022 EPS growth to be 21.5% (was 22.5%)

2024 EPS growth to be 19.0% (was 20.0%)

Together these imply a 2020-24 EPS CAGR of 21.4% (was 21.1%)

No dividends (unchanged)

Share count to be flat (unchanged)

P/E to be at 55.0x at 2024 year-end (unchanged)

Our new Upside Case 2024 EPS forecast is $8.35 (was $8.34).

With shares at $258.01, we expect an exit price of $459 and a total return of 78% (17.1% annualized) by 2024 year-end, in just under 4 years:

Illustrative PayPal Returns - Upside Case Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Our Downside Case again assumes a 5 ppt lower EPS growth (compared to the Upside Case) in each of 2022-24, and a P/E of 45x at 2024 year-end. This gives an exit price of $331 and a total return of 28% (7.1% annualized):

Illustrative PayPal Returns - Downside Case Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Is PayPal Stock a Buy? Conclusion

PayPal released record Q1 2021 results overnight (Wednesday), sending shares up 4.3% in after-hours trading.

Revenue growth in Q1 was 31%, 3 ppt ahead of previous guidance, EBIT margin expanded again, and EPS grew 84% year-on-year.

PayPal has seen continuing strong consumer adoption, even in countries that have begun to re-open, and raised its FY21 outlook accordingly.

Q1 saw further progress in Buy Now Pay Later, QR codes, Venmo credit cards and crypto, and a new global agreement with Alibaba.

The Upside Case gives a total return of 78% (17.1% annualized) by 2024; the Downside Case gives an 7.1% annualized return.

We reiterate our Buy rating on PayPal stock.

(We are also Buy-rated on Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V), and Neutral-rated on American Express (AXP).)

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.