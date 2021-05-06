Photo by Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has very good growth prospects in its Lithium operations and recent earnings show that this growth story is well on track.

As I’ve analyzed previously on “Albemarle: A Different Way To Play The EV Boom”, I’m bullish on Albemarle due to its leadership position in the lithium industry and its geographic exposure to less risky areas than its closest competitors, making it a good alternative to play the electric vehicles (EV) growth theme compared to EV-focused automakers that currently have higher valuations.

The recent earnings released by the company didn’t change my long-term view, and in the short-term, it is also having good momentum, as Albemarle was able to beat estimates both on the top and bottom lines, which bodes well for growth ahead.

Earnings Analysis

Albemarle announced yesterday earnings related to Q1 2021, reporting revenues of $829 million, up by 12.2% YoY, and beating estimates by about $72 million (9.4% positive revenue surprise), while its net income was $96 million and its GAAP EPS was $0.84, beating estimates by $0.04 (earnings surprise of 5%).

By segment, Lithium’s revenues in Q1 were $279 million (+18% YoY), boosted by volumes (+28% YoY) while pricing had a negative effect on revenues (-10% YoY). For the full year, Albemarle expects pricing to gradually have a positive impact on revenues as lithium prices have recovered over the past few months, but are still more or less in line with the average price of 2020.

In the Bromine Specialties segment, revenues improved to $280 million (+21% YoY) and adjusted EBITDA was up by 14% YoY, while the Catalysts’ segment reported higher revenues (+6% YoY), but adjusted EBITDA collapsed by 46% YoY to just $25 million. This was justified largely by the winter storm in Texas that had a negative impact of $26 million in its two Houston-based sites, thus this seems to be a temporary setback.

Therefore, Albemarle’s operating momentum was quite positive during the first three months of 2021, excluding one-off effects, with the Lithium segment performing quite well and was the main responsible for higher EBITDA in the quarter. Albemarle’s adjusted EBITDA increased to $230 million (+17% YoY), while its EBITDA margin was 28% (vs. 27% in Q1 2020).

Source: Albemarle.

However, as the company was impacted by lower profitability in its Catalysts’ segment, net income declined by 17% YoY, but its adjusted bottom line would have increased by 11% YoY not accounting for the temporary effects.

For the full year, Albemarle maintained its guidance unchanged even though it now expects Lithium to perform better than it was expecting before, while Catalysts should continue to be the laggard and adjusted EBITDA in this segment is expected to decline by 20-30% YoY. Nevertheless, overall guidance seems to be conservative given the good momentum in the past quarter and leaves some room for guidance upgrades in the coming months, which would be positive for its share price.

Source: Albemarle.

Regarding its growth projects, it said that lithium Wave 2 is on track (one project in Chile and another in Australia) and should be operational by the start or middle of 2022, which is expected to have a significant impact on the company’s revenue growth in the medium-term. Moreover, Wave 3 growth plans are progressing, which is related to new capacity that is expected to be operating in a time frame of 3-5 years, depending on customer demand, and a decision should be made this year to go ahead or not in at least some of these projects.

These investments are supported by the company’s improved balance sheet, after its $1.5 billion equity raise realized in February. At the end of March, its net debt amounted to about $1.5 billion, representing a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.7x. This is an acceptable level and is below the company’s long-term target of between 2-2.5x, thus there is no expected further shareholder dilution over the next few years if cash flow improves as expected in 2022 and thereafter when its Wave 2 projects start to deliver higher Lithium production volumes.

Source: Albemarle.

This improved balance sheet also enables the company to pay a sustainable dividend, which has been made for the last 27 years. Albemarle announced a dividend per share of $0.39 next quarter (payable July 1), in line with previous, which represents a dividend yield slightly below 1% at its current share price. Regarding share buybacks, the company is not expected to make repurchase of shares over the coming years, as most of its free cash flow should be used to finance capital expenditures, as the company is expecting strong growth in the lithium market for several years and has already shortlisted several growth investments to make in the next 5 years (Wave 3 and Wave 4 in the following graph).

Source: Albemarle.

Conclusion

Albemarle continues to show good momentum in Lithium, a segment that is key for its long-term growth prospects. Volumes were up by 28% YoY this quarter, which is quite impressive, and pricing should improve as the demand-supply situation in the market becomes tighter in the coming months.

This segment and Bromines are the two largest segments, with Lithium expected to increase its weight over the coming years as growth projects increase production, while Catalysts is performing worse mainly due to weather effects. This has created some pressure on Albemarle’s share price post earnings release, as its bottom line declined YoY, but this seems to be unwarranted, and long-term investors should consider this pullback as a buying opportunity as the growth story of Lithium remains well on track.