Photo by imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had quite a run over the past year. The share price fell to a trough of USD 90 per share in June last year, when lockdowns and the spread of the pandemic were keeping patient patients at home, and away from private hospitals and clinics. HCA has been one of the main beneficiaries of the recovery in sentiment, with the share price growing by more than 110% from the nadir, reaching USD 208 per share at the time of writing this article - 47% higher than the pre-pandemic peak price.

Is the meteoric share price rise a big bubble?

HCA's recent financial performance has been robust. Revenues grew in Q1 2021 by 9% versus the comparable quarter of last year. All cost parameters were compressed in massive success for cost efficiency measures. As a result, net income tripled compared between the two quarters, and operating cash flow increased by 50% - which could have been higher as Q1 2020 cash flows were boosted by one-off additions. Same facility admissions declined by 4.2% - a manageable decline in light of the severe lockdowns that took place in Q1 2021.

Patient traffic might have dropped over the past year for less urgent medical care, but HCA was at the forefront of treating patients affected by the pandemic. HCA treated more suspected and positive COVID-19 cases in 2020 than any other health system in the United States, including more than 122,000 patients who were admitted for inpatient care. Hospital occupancy rates have remained stable at 66% in 2020, as the intake of COVID-19 patients offset the decline in intakes of patients for other causes. (HCA Annual Report 2020)

Management sees the recovery continuing this year. Revenues are expected to range between USD 54-55.5 billion, 10% higher than in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between USD 10.8-11.3 billion, and EPS is expected to reach between USD 13.3 and 14.3. This will give the company a valuation of 6x market cap to EBITDA and 15x P/E - not unreasonable, despite the share price doubling over the past year.

HCA has a unique profile

HCA owns and operates 185 hospitals and approximately 2,000 sites of care, including surgery centers, free standing emergency rooms, urgent care centers and physician clinics in 21 states and the United Kingdom (Corporate Profile). The company receives its revenues from a variety of sources. Medical insurance programs sponsored by the US government, including Medicare and Medicaid represent around 45% of revenues, while 51% come from private sector insurers and other sources. The company has USD 25 billion of fixed assets, and is investing USD 3.7 billion of new capital expenditures this year. 50,000 physicians work for the company, in addition to 275,000 in other roles. HCA has a 26% market share of the enterprise market in the US, and ranks first or second in market share across most of the US states. No other private healthcare compares in terms of size. (HCA Annual Report 2020)

Over the past ten years, the company used its USD 47 billion of operating cash generation in investing around USD 25 billion in capital expenditures, USD 8 billion in acquisitions, and returning to shareholders around USD 18 billion in dividends and share buybacks (HCA Investor Presentation). Not many healthcare facility providers can match the scale and financial magnitude that HCA has.

High leverage but under control

Being both a capital intensive and labor intensive company, HCA's largest expenditures carry with it large financial debt. USD 30.5 billion to be exact. But this amount has been largely stable over the past five years, as capex has been covered by operating cash flow. In fact, HCA generated the highest levels of operating cash flow and free cash flow in 2020 compared to the previous four years, with USD 9 billion of operating cash flow and USD 6 billion of free cash generated in 2020 - triple the level generated in 2019. The generous cash generation was used to decrease debt significantly from USD 34.5 billion at the end of March 2020 to USD 30.5 billion on the 31st of March 2021. This keeps the sub-investment credit rating of BB stable, with probably a near-term prospect of an upgrade. The controlled leverage combined with strong cash flow generation will enable the company to grow returns of capital to shareholders going forward.

A rating report from Fitch last year sums up well why HCA is a unique player in its sector. In the report, Fitch noted that HCA has "Industry Leading Financial Flexibility: HCA has for-profit hospital industry-leading operating margins and consistently robust cash generation…HCA is operationally well-positioned relative to publicly traded hospital company peers Tenet Healthcare Corp. (B/Stable), Community Health Systems (CCC), and Universal Health Services (BB+/Stable). Compared with Community Health Systems, HCA's hospitals are located in more rapidly growing urban and suburban markets and the company is the best positioned in the industry in developing a continuum of care delivery assets in its acute care hospital markets. The financial profile is also amongst the strongest in the peer group because of a moderate degree of financial leverage, industry leading profitability and a high absolute level of FCF generation. Amongst the peer group, only one-notch higher-rated Universal Health Services has a stronger balance sheet than HCA." (Fitch Ratings report on HCA).

HCA has navigated the pandemic with great skill, and management has been maintaining a fine balance between a solid financial position and growing the business and returns to shareholders. Positive performance is likely to continue, and a backlog of medical procedures and surgeries will create pent-up sales for HCA and other private health care providers in the near future.