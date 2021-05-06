ZipRecruiter Finalizes Plan For Direct Listing
Summary
- ZipRecruiter has filed to effect a direct listing of certain Class A shares owned by shareholders.
- The firm provides an online matchmaking service for employers and persons seeking employment.
- ZIP has grown revenue during the pandemic, is profitable, and is operating in a growing industry, so the listing is worth a close look.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
Quick Take
ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) has filed for a direct listing of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm operates an online work opportunity marketplace.
ZIP has performed admirably through the pandemic, generating growth and profits and is operating in a growing industry, so the listing is worth a close look in the $30.00 to $40.00 per share price range.
Company & Technology
Santa Monica, California-based ZipRecruiter was founded to simplify the job market for both job seekers and employers.
Management is headed by president and CEO Ian Siegel, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously Vice President of Web Development at Stamps.com.
Co-founders along with Siegel are Ward Poulos, Willis Redd and Joseph Edmonds.
Below is a brief overview video of how the service works for employers:
Source: ZipRecruiter
The company's service works as a 'matchmaker' of sorts that seeks to curate job opportunities for job seekers and candidates for employers.
ZipRecruiter has received at least $138 million in equity investment from investors including Institutional Venture Partners, and Wellington Management.
Customer/User Acquisition
The company pursues employer and job seeker relationships through job distribution partners, which are third-party sites and applicant tracking systems, and other indirect channels.
Since the firm's 2010 founding, it has served more than 2.8 million employers of all sizes and 110 million job seekers.
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated but trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
50.6%
|
2020
|
45.7%
|
2019
|
64.3%
Source: Company registration statement
The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, swung to positive territory in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
0.2
|
2020
|
-0.1
Source: Company registration statement
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory.
ZIP's most recent calculation was 24% as of March 31, 2021, so the firm needs some improvement per the table below:
|
Rule of 40
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
11%
|
EBITDA %
|
13%
|
Total
|
24%
Source: Company registration statement
Notably, management provided no subscriber retention rate figures which are important for understanding the growth efficiency of subscription software services.
Revenue per subscriber (Paid Employer) has been trending higher since 2018 and recently peaked in Q4 2020 at $1,276, as the chart shows here:
Source: Company registration statement
Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by Fortune Business Insights, the market for online recruitment is expected to reach $43.4 billion by 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing desire of companies to find workers through online means, which has received a major boost in demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, the online process enables companies to more efficiently discover and screen prospective employees, improving their workforces while potentially reducing hiring costs.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
CareerBuilder
Craigslist
Glassdoor
Indeed
Monster
Financial Performance
ZipRecruiter's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing but uneven topline revenue
Increased gross profit
Fluctuating gross margin
Positive operating profit but uneven operating margin
Flat cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 125,372,000
|
10.7%
|
2020
|
$ 418,142,000
|
-2.7%
|
2019
|
$ 429,559,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 109,411,000
|
10.7%
|
2020
|
$ 363,979,000
|
-2.9%
|
2019
|
$ 374,781,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
87.27%
|
2020
|
87.05%
|
2019
|
87.25%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 16,466,000
|
13.1%
|
2020
|
$ 64,432,000
|
15.4%
|
2019
|
$ (6,318,000)
|
-1.5%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 13,398,000
|
2020
|
$ 86,048,000
|
2019
|
$ (6,349,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 22,154,000
|
2020
|
$ 88,013,000
|
2019
|
$ (2,135,000)
Source: Company registration statement
As of March 31, 2021, ZipRecruiter had $103.4 million in cash and $107.8 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was $106.6 million.
Direct Listing Details
ZipRecruiter intends to effect a direct listing for existing shareholders of its Class A common stock.
Class A common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share. Class B shareholders will be entitled to twenty votes per share.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
Assuming a successful direct listing at management's estimate of its fair market value of $25.04 per share, the company's enterprise value at direct listing would approximate $3.1 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 66.69%.
The firm will not receive any proceeds from the shares sold in the direct listing, as the shares will be offered by registered stockholders and not the company.
Management's investor day presentation is not yet available.
The advisors selected by the firm for the direct listing were Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan.
Commentary
ZipRecruiter is seeking a direct listing of its Class A common stock to create a public market for its investor and employee shareholders.
The company's financials show moderately growing but uneven topline revenue growth, strong gross margin and consistent operating profit, net income and cash flow from operations since the beginning of 2020.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 was an impressive $106.6 million.
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate swung to positive territory in Q1 2021.
The market opportunity for matching employers with workers is large and forecast to grow above 7% CAGR through 2027.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies will likely continue to increase their adoption of online technologies for finding and hiring the most capable persons for employment.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is competitive entrants into the online recruiting space, some of whom may be very large firms such as Google or Facebook.
As for valuation, a March 31, 2021 aggregate of publicly held SaaS company valuations compiled by SaaS Capital showed the following results:
(Source)
ZIP is seeking an EV / Revenue multiple of 7.32x versus the above median multiple of 14.5x, so the expected listing price of $25.04 appears to be reasonable.
That expected price of $25.04 per share may change based on additional information management obtains from its advisors.
It also implies a potentially higher price per share in trading as the firm's EV / Revenue multiple appears somewhat low compared to the median multiple of 14.5x, even accounting for ZIP's somewhat moderate growth rate.
My expectation is that a fair value for the stock would be somewhere in the $30.00 to $40.00 range, especially so for a firm that is generating earnings and strong free cash flow, so the listing is worth consideration.
Direct Listing Date: May 26, 2021
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.