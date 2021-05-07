Photo by Velishchuk/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P 500 (SPY) has produced solid gains for investors over the long term. However, valuation matters, even for the index fund, and at the current PE multiple of 44, it appears that much of the upside, including inflation and economic growth, has already been priced in.

This brings me to Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), whose share price performance has been less than stellar this year, with a 4% decline on a YTD basis, while the rest of the market has rallied. However, value investors know that the best time to pick up quality names is when they’ve been ignored and left behind by the market. In this article, I show what makes now a good time to pick up this quality name.

A Solid Wealth Compounder

Booz Allen Hamilton is a company that’s stood the test of time, having been around for more than 100 years. It has over 27,000 employees, and consults primarily government agencies (civil and defense) and to a lesser extent, private sector companies as well. BAH is based in McLean, VA, and in FY’20, generated $7.5B in total revenue.

While BAH has underperformed the S&P 500 on a YTD basis, one must remember that investing is a marathon rather than a sprint. The steady and growing nature of BAH’s business, combined with robust capital returns have resulted in BAH solidly outperforming the S&P 500 over the trailing 5- and 10-year time frames. As seen below, BAH’s 926% total return over the past decade has far surpassed the 283% return of the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, BAH has produced a 235% total return compared to 124% for the S&P 500.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Meanwhile, BAH has maintained a steadily growing operating margin, which speaks to the steady nature of government work versus that of the private sector. This is reflected in BAH’s operating margin, which has slightly increased to 9.3% over the past year while the economy was disrupted by the pandemic. This compares favorably to Robert Half International (RHI), which primarily serves the private sector. As seen below, RHI’s operating margin has taken a hit over the same frame, dropping from 10% to 7.2%.

(Source: YCharts)

Meanwhile, BAH continues to put up strong numbers, with Q3’21 (ended Dec’20) revenue, excluding billable expenses, improving by 6.2% YoY to $1.3B. This was driven by respectable 6% YoY growth in the defense segment, along with 7% YoY growth in the civil segment. Adjusted EPS grew by an impressive 30% YoY due to operating leverage and the release of a large tax reserve stemming from BAH’s previous Aquilent acquisition.

It’s worth noting that BAH’s adjusted EPS has grown by 50% in the trailing 12 reported months compared to FY’18, and management noted that it’s on track to exceed its stated goal of 80% adjusted EPS growth by the end of FY’21. I see a high likelihood of BAH achieving this target, considering that it already achieved $3.00 in adjusted EPS in the first three quarters of FY’21, and needs only $0.61 in Q4’21 to achieve the 80% growth from $2.01 in FY’18.

Looking forward, I see plenty of growth runway for BAH, considering that it is the largest provider of artificial intelligence services to the federal government. This segment is showing promising growth, as BAH saw 60% YoY revenue in its AI services portfolio, and expects this to increase 10-fold in the next 5 years.

BAH is also uniquely positioned to help the government with scaling and deployment of the 5G infrastructure. Plus, the recent SolarWinds cyberattack only highlighted the need for BAH’s cybersecurity services, as noted during the recent conference call:

“With a ranking by Frost & Sullivan as the leading provider of cyber security services in North America. We view ourselves as uniquely positioned to both help the nation and capture opportunities in this critical area. The new administration is already signaling renewed focus on cyber in the wake of the SolarWinds attack.”

Lastly, BAH maintains a strong and healthy backlog. As seen below, the $23.3B in backlog for calendar year 2021 is a near record-high over the past 3 years, sitting just below the record achieved in Fall of CY 2020.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Meanwhile, BAH maintains a strong balance sheet, with $1.3B in cash, and a net debt to EBITDA of 1.7x. This compares favorably to 2.4x leverage that BAH had at the end of FY’20, due to growth in the cash balance and EBITDA. It also sits well below the 3.0x mark that I prefer to see.

This puts BAH on firm footing to continue its robust capital returns to shareholders. While the 1.8% dividend yield may seem low, it comes with a high growth rate, at a 19.2% 5-year CAGR, and this includes the latest 19.4% dividend raise this year.

The payout ratio of 38.6% is also rather low, thereby giving plenty of wiggle room for share repurchases and M&A. As seen below, BAH allocates a significant portion of its capital towards share repurchases and strategic M&A.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Turning to valuation, BAH may seem pricey at the current price of $84.06 with a forward PE of 21.8. However, I see it as reasonable, considering the average 12.4% annual growth rate over the next 4 years, the strong balance sheet, track record of capital returns, and the steady and growing business model.

Analysts also rate BAH as a Buy, with an average price target of $90. As seen below, BAH’s valuation compares favorably against that of private sector-oriented peers, Accenture (ACN) and Robert Half International, with an EV/EBITDA of just 15.9, compared to ACN and RHI’s 23.6 and 25.9, respectively.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Risks to Consider

No investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

BAH handles sensitive government information. As such, a data breach could lead to reputational damage to the company.

While federal spending on BAH’s services should remain stable in the foreseeable future, future budget cuts could negatively impact BAH’s business.

Investor Takeaway

The market rally this year has apparently left Booz Allen Hamilton behind. This gives value-minded investors an opportunity to pick up this quality name, which continues to demonstrate solid results and strong forward growth prospects. BAH has also seen margin improvements and strengthened its balance sheet, while providing a safe and fast-growing dividend. BAH is a Buy for potential long-term capital appreciation and income.