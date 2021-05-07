Photo by scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) did what it was supposed to do. The company posted significant gains in terms of the top and bottom line in its latest quarterly report. The forecast even calls for the first GAAP quarterly profit per share in quite a long time. Yet the stock continues to struggle like it has in recent months, even though the stock market as a whole continues to move forward. Why will be covered next.

Business keeps getting better for Rambus

It’s important to keep in mind that Rambus is a company that derives a big portion of its revenue and income from the licensing of its intellectual property or IP, something that can skew the numbers from quarter to quarter depending on how, for instance, royalties are accounted for during the quarter. Rambus has replaced ASC605 with ASC606, the latter of which uses different standards when it comes to accounting for revenue. The company therefore uses licensing billings as a metric to show how much was actually invoiced to customers for the licensing of IP during the quarter, even if only part of it may actually be accounted for during the quarter.

Having said that, the Q1 FY2021 numbers were better than the ones that preceded them in Q4 FY2020, just like how the Q4 FY2020 numbers were themselves an improvement on the Q3 FY2020 numbers. In fact, the degree to which business has improved seems to have accelerated. A positive development, especially considering the struggles Rambus had to endure at an earlier stage. The trend certainly looks promising.

Q1 FY2021 revenue was $70.4M, which is significantly higher compared to Q4 FY2020 and Q1 FY2020. Rambus did wind up with another GAAP loss. The company posted a GAAP loss of $0.02 per share in Q1 FY2021, but it was a smaller loss than the ones in Q4 FY2020 and Q1 FY2020. Cash from operations totaled $39.5M. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 in comparison to previous quarters.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 Q1 FY2020 Revenue $70.4M $61.9M $65.8M Gross profit $53.0M $48.5M $49.9M Operating margin (5%) (18%) (14%) Operating income (loss) ($3.5M) ($11.0M) ($9.5M) Net income (loss) ($2.6M) ($12.1M) ($6.5M) EPS ($0.02) ($0.11) ($0.06)

Source: Rambus Form 8-K

The table below shows a more granular view of revenue after breaking it down by segment. The thing that stands out the most was the rebound in product revenue, which grew by 41% QoQ to $30.8M in Q1 FY2021. Note also that licensing billings during the quarter amounted to $63.5M, even though royalty revenue was $28.9M. Licensing revenue is not always recognized in the same quarter it is billed to customers. If Rambus was still using ASC605 like it did in the past, Q1 revenue would have been $105M since the entire amount billed to customers has to be recognized during the quarter under the old system.

(Unit: $1000) Q1 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 Q1 FY2020 Royalties 28,859 27,732 21,482 Product revenue 30,781 21,774 30,728 Contract and other revenue 10,742 12,407 13,567 Total 70,382 61,913 65,777

While Rambus did not release a forecast for Q2 FY2021 revenue and EPS along with the earnings report, it did provide them afterwards during the earnings call. Rambus expects Q2 FY2021 revenue of $76-82M, an increase of 12.2% QoQ at the midpoint. Royalty and product revenue are both expected to increase sequentially to $32-38M and $30-36M respectively. From the Q1 earnings call:

“Under ASC 606, we expect revenue in the second quarter between 76 million and 82 million. We expect royalty revenue between 32 and 38 million. We also expect licensing, billings between 60 million and 66 million.”

A transcript of the Q1 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

Rambus has posted GAAP losses for quite some time, but that could be about to change. Rambus expects GAAP EPS of $0.09-0.16 in Q2 FY2021.

“We expect our Q2 share count to be roughly 116 million basic and diluted shares outstanding. This leads you to between a GAAP profit per share of $0.09 and $0.16 for the quarter.”

If this is achieved, Rambus will have recorded its first quarterly GAAP profit per share since Q3 FY2017, ending a streak of 14 consecutive quarters with a GAAP loss per share.

Rambus is upbeat about the future

As shown earlier, the big difference in Q1 was the surge in product revenue. This is expected to last throughout 2021 and into 2022 thanks to robust demand for server DRAM.

“our first quarter product revenue returns to over $30 million and will continue to build as demand for server memory is expected to remain robust throughout 2021 and into 2022. We expect our annual product growth to significantly outpace the market, driven by share gains in DDR4 and renting volumes in DDR5.”

Looking further ahead, the transition from DDR4 to DDR5 in the DRAM industry is expected to open up new opportunities for Rambus by increasing the amount of chip content on each memory module.

“As the industry transition to DDR5 beginning later this year, the growing complexity at higher speeds will require additional companionships like temperature sensors, power management integrated circuits, also known as PMICs, and Serial Presence Detect Hubs also known as SPD hubs. Each of these provides an adjacent chip opportunity for Rambus and we expect to see an increase in our portion of chip content per module.”

There is a lot of scope for Rambus to increase product revenue as total addressable market is expected to more than double by 2024.

“But if you do add the DDR5 potential to which we currently see on DDR4 plus the CXL and potential we expect the TAM for our overall buffet chip business to more than double by 2024.”

In a nutshell, the future looks bright according to Rambus.

Valuations have come down

There is reason to believe that Rambus is set for significant growth in the coming quarters. However, if there’s one reason why people may be reluctant to go long Rambus despite solid growth prospects, it very likely has to do with valuations. Multiples for Rambus are higher than most. A previous article singles out multiples as a potential stumbling block after a strong rally that saw the stock appreciate by roughly 60% in less than four months.

RMBS Market cap $2.14B Enterprise value $1.82B Revenue ("ttm") $250.93M EBITDA $13.79M Trailing P/E N/A Forward P/E 14.62 PEG ratio 3.06 P/S 8.52 P/B 2.34 EV/revenue 7.24 EV/EBITDA 131.81

Source: Yahoo Finance

However, multiples have actually come down since then. The table above shows the multiples Rambus currently trades at. For instance, Rambus has a market cap of $2.14B, which means the company is valued at 8.5 times annual sales. The company’s enterprise value of $1.82B is about 132 times EBITDA. While these multiples may seem high to some people, they were actually a lot higher not that long ago.

Top and bottom line growth has helped lower multiples, but that’s not the only reason. Another reason why multiples have come down is because the stock has fallen by almost 14% since it reached a peak in the middle of February. The chart below shows how the stock has struggled in recent months, although it retains most of its gains from early November.

It’s worth mentioning that semiconductors as a whole has struggled during this time frame, although Rambus seems to have taken a bigger hit than most. For instance, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has lost about 6% since the middle of February. In contrast, the SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) has gained 6% during this time frame. Rambus has underperformed in recent months, whether it's against other semiconductor companies or the stock market as a whole. If some people were of the opinion that Rambus was too pricey back in February, then the market seems to have agreed with this viewpoint.

Investor takeaways

Rambus seems to be making good progress. While it did post another GAAP loss in Q1 FY2021, the loss was much smaller than before. In terms of non-GAAP, operating income jumped from $6.1M to $12.1M QoQ. Similarly, non-GAAP net income increased from $6.4M in Q4 to $10.9M in Q1. Most importantly, the forecast expects a GAAP quarterly profit per share of $0.09-0.16 in Q2 FY2021, the first in the last 15 quarters. Rambus is clearly a company on the move.

There are a number of structural trends supporting the bull case for Rambus. The need for more datacenters is very likely to continue, which means demand for server memory will go up. High-speed interfaces will be needed to facilitate the movement of increasing amounts of data. Memory modules are likely to require more chip content for various reasons, which opens up many opportunities for Rambus.

However, the market for DRAM memory tends to be highly cyclical with periods of strong and soft demand. Relevant companies tend to see outsized gains during the good times and outsized losses during the bad times. Rambus has the advantage of having a significant portion of its revenue from IP licensing. Royalties tend to be a more stable form of income, but Rambus is still subject to ups and downs due to fluctuations in memory demand.

Rambus is a company that does not come cheap. Multiples for Rambus are higher than most and that’s with the stock having lost 14% since it peaked in mid-February. Nevertheless, anyone thinking of going long Rambus will still have to spend 40% more than they would have not that long ago in early November. While some may have no problem with it, others may decide that multiples for Rambus are a hurdle that is still too steep to overcome.

I remain neutral on Rambus. It's tempting to take a swing at Rambus after the recent drop in price. Rambus certainly has its strong points in a number of areas. An argument can be made that Rambus deserves a premium since it holds so much IP that others cannot do without. But it’s not easy to commit to Rambus when there are other companies trading at much lower multiples with even faster growth.

There is a reason why Rambus has been underperforming at a time when the stock market is still advancing. Multiples are deemed too high, which has led to a lack of buyers. Rambus floated higher like a balloon in the latter part of 2020, but the company has been forced to offer a discount to prospective buyers by trading at a lower price. Rambus could lower multiples with faster growth or it may have to offer more discounts if it’s to appeal to enough buyers for a rebound.