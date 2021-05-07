Photo by Deejpilot/iStock via Getty Images

I’ve recently written on two ETFs that earn income for their shareholders through option strategies based on the NASDAQ 100 Index (^NDX). Both hold portfolios of stocks that replicate the index.

One, Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD), sells at-the-money calls on the index. This generates high income (currently 12.3%) but has tended to give up capital over time. With that high distribution rate, the fund’s high yield has managed to turn in a 27% total return over the past three years. But that falls woefully short of its index's (NDX) total return of 126% and has come at a cost of a -8.5% drop in share price.

The other, Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI), takes a very different approach. It uses a collar strategy to two ends: to generate income for shareholders and to protect against drawdowns. NUSI is a young fund, not yet a year and a half old, so it’s difficult to fully evaluate its record. It is currently paying a 7.9% yield and has a total return for its full record of 11%. Unlike QYLD it has built some capital after paying out its distributions, although I’ll add again, the record is less than eighteen months old.

This chart shows the two ETFs since NUSI’s inception and illustrates the points I made above.

Today I want to discuss a third fund with an option-based strategy built on the NASDAQ 100. This is the closed-end fund, Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX). QQQX’s current distribution rate is 6.4%, lower than either of the ETFs. But the fund has consistently turned in better returns, on both price return and total return bases. Adding QQQX to the above chart demonstrates the recent record.

QQQX delivered a greater total return and a greater return after paying distributions. Let’s look at it.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Closed-End Fund

QQQX “is designed to offer regular distributions through a strategy that seeks attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index by investing in an equity portfolio that seeks to substantially replicate the price movements of the Nasdaq 100 Index, as well as selling call options on 35%-75% of the notional value of the Fund's equity portfolio (with a 55% long-term target) in an effort to enhance the Fund's risk-adjusted returns.”

Further, Nuveen pitches the fund on its website as having these “Potential Benefits”

Broad market opportunity: Equity portfolio provides the opportunity to participate in Nasdaq 100 Index returns

Reduced volatility: Sells (“writes”) call options on a portion of the equity portfolio, reducing the Fund’s return volatility and downside risk (but also reducing some of its capital appreciation potential)

Tax-advantaged distributions: Offers the potential for regular distributions from qualified dividend income, long-term capital gains and return of capital

How Well Has QQQX Met Its Objectives?

How well QQQX meets the objectives and fulfills its potential benefits depends on the timeframe one chooses and how one interprets “meeting the objectives.” I think one can only discuss meeting objectives in terms of NAV. As is the case for all closed-end funds, QQQX’s total return and volatility stats at market are skewed by CEF risk: the tendency of CEF investors to drive fund valuations down (i.e. into deeper discounts) during stressful markets, and to drive valuations up (reduced discounts and premiums) in bullish times.

Taking CEF risk off the table by using NAV instead of market price takes CEF risk off the table. Yes, I fully appreciate that an investor cannot buy at NAV, in fact that is much of my point. Fund managers have no control over the whims and idiosyncrasies of the CEF marketplace. They can set objectives and seek benefits to shareholders and succeed in fulfilling them, but the world of CEF investing will often conspire to counteract those efforts. If we are to evaluate the meeting of objectives, NAV is the metric that makes sense, but realize that in the investible world, CEFs will always show more volatility at market price.

The tables below, reformatted from PortfolioVisualizer, show QQQX, the investable NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (QQQ), and QQQX at NAV (XQQQX).

For the life of QQQX, which includes the great recession, total return hardly varied from NAV total return and both lagged the index ETF. The differences in volatility are, however, quite striking. QQQX's volatility (as Standard Deviation) exceeded that of QQQ, while NAV met the objective and touted-benefit of reduced volatility. We see this in the risk metrics, Shape and Sortino ratios. Neither QQQX nor QQQX-NAV measures up to QQQ’s Shape and Sortino ratios, a consequence of QQQ’s greater total return, but NAV comes closer.

QQQX suffered a maximum drawdown (beginning in 2008) near equal to QQQ; NAV’s max drawdown was five percentage points better than that of the market index. The last 10 year returns (which do not include the massive 2008 losses, paint the same general picture. QQQX gives up total return to QQQ but does not temper volatility in the process due to CEF marketplace idiosyncrasies.

Once again, this illustrates a theme I’ve been repeating and developing in recent articles: Buy-and-hold CEF investors have to be aware of CEF risk and take its impacts into consideration when selecting, buying and selling the funds. Adding in the face of bull market valuations rises or selling into bear market valuation declines can take away any advantage one may have over ETFs which are not subject to the often-irrational behavior of the CEF marketplace. At the same time, the CEF marketplace rewards the intrepid buyer who pays careful attention to premium-discount volatilities as they move in excess of general market volatilities.

Let’s look next at three-year rolling returns (annualized) from QQQX’s inception. The rolling return chart makes year to year differences more obvious than a cumulative total return chart.

Interesting to note that for the 2010-2013 recovery bull-market, QQQX kept up with and even topped QQQ at times. The second strong bull market for QQQ shows a different picture. Here the CEF lagged badly. The past 18 months show these results.

QQQX has half the gains of QQQ with greater volatility. Again, NAV volatility is well below either the ETF or the CEF at market.

Year by year total returns show that QQQ always outperforms QQQX at NAV but there have been years (2009, 2012 and 2017) when QQQX had better total return than QQQ. 2020, when QQQ gained 48.4%, was decidedly not one of those years as QQQX only managed a 9.75% total return.

There has been some catching up by QQQX YTD where it has a 9.75% return to QQQ’s 5.36%, but as QQQ seems to have retreated into a slump, going negative for the past four day, it’s difficult to see this as a harbinger of a good year ahead for QQQX. There has been a raise in the distribution, which may tend to give QQQX at least a temporary market boost.

I’ll close out this look at QQQ’s performance history with a look at its distribution and valuation over the course of its full tenure.

Distribution History

QQQX is now paying $0.4485 per share on a quarterly basis. This reflects a 15% increase in the distribution from $0.3900 effective March 2021. Historically QQQX has maintained or raised its distribution for several quarters after a raise, so it’s likely that they will retain at least that rate for the near-term future. But investors should be aware that the distribution does fluctuate and there have been distribution cuts at times. Indeed, with the March raise, QQQX is still paying less than it was in 2009.

Valuation History

As we’ve seen, valuation fluctuations have made QQQX more volatile than QQQ, the benchmark CEF. This is not what one expects from a covered-call fund.

Over the past five years we’ve seen premiums go as high as the mid-teens and discounts as deep as -10%. With that kind of market movement it’s not surprising that the fund is more volatile than the NASDAQ 100 index it follows.

Portfolio: Compare QQQX and QQQ Portfolio

Unlike the two option-based ETFs QQQX does not appear to attempt to replicate the NASDAQ100 index but “seeks to substantially replicate the price movements of the Nasdaq 100 Index.”

Option Strategy

QQQX will sell (write) covered call options on 35% to 75% of its portfolio’s notional value. These data present a picture of how the fund manages that strategy.

That picture shapes up as a fund that covers 56% of its portfolio value on average. Its average call option is written 4% out of the money. Compare that to the other two NDX option-strategy funds described in the opening paragraphs. QYLD writes calls at the money, which generates higher premiums but leaves no room for capital gains. NUSI writes calls and buys puts; its call-writing is approximately in the same range as QQQX. Both QYLD and NUSI cover their entire portfolio value on their option plays, another strategic decision that increases premium income but reduces participation in the portfolio’s gains.

Like QYLD, QQQX only writes calls; it makes no attempt to limit downside losses as does NUSI.

The list of holdings available from Nuveen’s webpages does not include option positions. This is unfortunate because it could be informative to have even a snapshot look at the option strategy implementation.

Comparing the Three Option-Based Funds

We have three funds that offer investors a range of option-based strategies for generating income from the NASDAQ100 index components. Comparisons of some key metrics are in this table.

In addition to these quantitative differences, the funds differ in their approaches to option coverage. QQQX writes calls on individual holdings. By limiting those calls to no more than 75% of notional value (average 56%) they can be strategic in choosing stocks to cover and strike-to-spot-price selections for each. The other two funds hold options on the underlying index, which limits their flexibility.

QYLD, as that ticker implies, is primarily focused on yield and has, over its full existence, lost capital value as the price of that high yield.

NUSI writes its calls out of the money and adds protective OTM puts which limits its option income relative to QYLD but decreases volatility and downside losses.

These differences suggest that the funds may be advantageously combined in a portfolio. For a quick evaluation let’s start with the correlations.

QQQX is highly correlated with the two equity index ETFs. QYLD also has a high correlation to them as well although somewhat less than QQQX. NUSI has a lower correlation with either of the index ETFs, particularly to the broader market fund SPY, and carries that over to low correlations to the other two option-based funds.

We can see how an equal-weighted portfolio of the three funds would have performed since NUSI’s inception. Unfortunately, that is only 16 months performance. Furthermore, it is a period during which QQQX had an uncharacteristically poor record in comparison to QQQ. If one assumes that QQQX going forward will return to its usual form vis-à-vis its market benchmark, then the equal-weight portfolio would stand to benefit.

Here’s what PortfolioVisualizer tells us about that portfolio’s record.

And income from the Equal-weight portfolio:

It should come as little surprise to see that the equal-weighted portfolio falls about in the middle of the three components. CAGR is dragged down by QYLD, but its high level of income barely puts the portfolio’s income ahead of simply owning NUSI.

From what I can see here, there does not appear to be any good reason to combine these three funds unless we assume 2020 and 2021 YTD is an aberration for QQQX and it would be reasonable to expect a greater contribution to the portfolio’s total return if it returns to its historical form.

My conclusion? Stick with NUSI over the combined portfolio of the three NDX option-based funds or, for someone whose sole objective is high income and accepts that doing so means foregoing any capital growth, go with QYLD .

I do not see QQQX either as a reasonable substitute or a complement to the other two. While it does promise greater total return, there are better ways to achieve that end (these three, for example). Income is attractive but could be too low for some yield-seeking income investors. Add to that the complications of the high level of CEF risk (volatility of market valuation) that comes with QQQX’s territory, and I’d pass on it. The one place I do see the fund has appeal is to someone whose goal is to take advantage of that market pricing volatility, but at its current premium, now is certainly not the time to be adding the fund with that end in mind.

So, my win, place and show bets for the QQQ Option Trifecta: NUSI, QQQX and QYLD in that order.