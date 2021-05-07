Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images News via Getty Images

The Lawsuit to Watch

Earlier this week, the first day of a three-week antitrust trial between Epic Games and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) commenced, with both parties laying out their opening arguments. Epic has taken the stand that AAPL illegally owns the aftermarket for iOS App Distribution, and exercises their market power anti-competitively in the iOS In-App payments solutions market. On the other side, AAPL seeks to contest the claim that iOS App Distribution and In-App payments are single markets in themselves, such that they are in no way anti-competitive. AAPL also justifies their 30% cut by arguing that they provide significant value to consumers.

This antitrust trial has been a hot button topic for the months leading up to the actual trial, and its effect has compounded together with other antitrust lawsuits against AAPL, all taking the same tone of anti-competitiveness, particularly in its app store offering. AAPL has been accused of antitrust actions against music rivals like Spotify (SPOT) and against media, technology and advertising companies, among other hearings that include AirTags rival Tile. Clearly, AAPL is not new to antitrust lawsuits.

However, many argue that the stakes are different this time. Should Epic Games win the lawsuit, the precedent could be set for a cascading fallout of App Distribution-based monetization models globally, impacting large players that monetize from similar app stores including Sony (SONY), Microsoft (MSFT) and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY). While I am in no position to comment about the legal strength of arguments from both sides, I would like to provide a rational look at the material impacts this lawsuit can have on the valuation of AAPL, in order to properly quantify the risk that is embedded in the current uncertainty of the lawsuit.

The way I will present this is through an adjusted DCF approach. I will first outline my assumptions for an initial target price projection for AAPL, and subsequently factor in the material risks to AAPL’s top and bottom lines if Epic’s proposed remedies were accepted by the court. These will be added together with the effect of EU fines, shown through changes in its target price.

Setting the foundation: AAPL DCF Valuation

Before I begin, note that I am inherently bullish on AAPL in part due to its ecosystem as I have outlined in an earlier article, which may skew the assumptions that I have used here today towards AAPL having a greater intrinsic value. However, since the topic of discussion here today is about the material impacts of Epic vs Apple, the focus should be placed on how the proposed Epic remedies affect its intrinsic value, and not the actual magnitude of intrinsic value itself.

DCF Valuation

The most feasible way to conduct this valuation is through an unlevered discounted cash flow valuation, because it accounts for more variables in its financial statements and subsequently allows me to adjust them according to proposed remedies by Epic. The model includes three key portions – an initial stage of growth from FY21 to FY25, a second stage of declining growth from FY26 to FY35 and a final stage of terminal growth from FY35 onwards. Below outlines some of the key assumptions used to build the model.

Key Assumptions

All reference to industry averages were taken from Professor Damodaran’s Datasets under the Computers/Peripherals Category.

Revenues were disaggregated by type into 5 broad categories according to AAPL’s classification, namely – iPhone Sales, iPad Sales, Mac Sales, Sales from Wearables and Others, and Service Sales. These revenues were projected from Q2’21 to Q4’25 based on the average growth rate compounded quarterly for each segment from Q1’15 to Q1’21. In the order listed above, quarterly growth rates were taken to be 1%, -0.1%, 0.8%, 6.8% and 5.1% respectively. Optimally, I would have liked to project based on unit sales and average selling price, but AAPL unfortunately stopped providing those numbers in their quarterly reports. To be more conservative in our valuation, the annual growth revenue growth rate was decreased significantly from the projected 12.62% in FY25 to a variable 2-4% in FY35 to fall in line with GDP growth rates and to reflect industry maturity.

Cost and expenses were taken at the average historical percentage of revenues for the last 5 years for cost of revenues. Since research and development expense and sales and marketing expenses have increased slightly as a percentage of revenues in the past 2 years, I will take the 2-year average to better reflect actual cost conditions for AAPL. This projection will give us a yearly operating margin of approximately 25-26%, which is 3% lower than the average operating margin of AAPL for the past 10 years. From FY26 to FY35, the operating margin was varied from 25%-27%.

Terminal Value was calculated from the end state revenue growth rate of 2-4%, divided by steady state ROIC for AAPL, to obtain the terminal reinvestment rate. The average ROIC for the past 10 years is 32.74%. Terminal value was hence calculated using the Gordon Growth method, where the perpetual growth variable of (1+g) was replaced by (1-reinvestment rate). This is because at perpetuity, only (1-reinvestment rate) % of NOPAT every year will be available as cash with the rest reinvested. This was discounted by a variable WACC of 9-10% to get the terminal value, which is sufficiently high to provide a margin of safety.

Other assumptions are shown below:

(DCF Valuation Assumptions. Source: Author)

DCF Targets

As a sanity check, I have also performed comparable firm valuation using metrics from other big-tech firms.

(Comparable Firms. Source: Tikr.com)

Overall, the implied valuation range for AAPL is from $145 to $161, which falls in line with other valuation measures as shown in the diagram below. Taking the median price estimate of $152 as the price target, there is an upside of around 19.6% at the time of writing.

(Football Field Valuation. Source: Author)

Litigation Risk: What’s Actually at Stake?

There is some upside from an investment in AAPL based on my assumptions, but this upside is likely to be eroded by the enforcement of remedies sought by Epic in their court filing, and other potential side effects.

Direct Impacts of Litigation

Epic Vs AAPL

There is a whole list of actions that Epic’s lawyers have proposed to prevent AAPL from engaging further in alleged antitrust actions, but the ones below are the most salient:

[The court] enjoins Apple from Restricting, prohibiting, impeding or deterring users of iOS devices, through technical, contractual, financial or other means, from downloading, executing, installing and/or updating iOS apps and app stores from a distribution channel other than the app store.

… enjoins Apple from discriminating against or disadvantaging App Store Distribution through channels other than the app store

… enjoins Apple from enforcing contractual provisions, guidelines or policies, or imposing technical restrictions, that restrict, prohibit, impede or deter distribution of iOS app stores through the App Store

These can be found from page 137 of the Epic's legal filing for the lawsuit.

In essence, Epic is arguing against discriminatory practices against other app stores, where AAPL limits the apps on their ecosystem to ones that AAPL has already curated on their App Store. If AAPL’s ecosystem turns agnostic to app distribution, we could see a flood of other app stores, including Epic Games’ store, becoming a free-for-all for app developers. While AAPL could have used discriminative tactics such as artificially increasing prices for on app stores, lowering download quality or lowering the security of apps loaded from third party, the added second and provisions prevent AAPL from doing so. This basically enforces the first provision of app store liberation in order to ensure that AAPL actually has no means of preventing consumers from switching to another app store platform within the AAPL ecosystem.

The above remedies were restated in a similar fashion for the iOS In-App payments market, and the gist of it is the same so I will not list it here. Similar to the app store distribution market, Epic seeks to remove all barriers that prevent users from only paying through AAPL’s IAP, and encourage the usage of other payment processors other than Apple’s. Again, AAPL is also unable to create any artificial deterrence against other in-app payment processors in order to fully enforce the first provision.

Fines in the EU

Aside from the ongoing lawsuit between AAPL and Epic, AAPL is also contesting other lawsuits, most notably from EU regulators that sided with SPOT and threatened to impose heavy fines of up to 10% of AAPL’s total revenues, as well as a change in business model. In this case, SPOT’s main objections were against iOS In-App Payments, so a change in business model would likely pertain to this area only. Since this will likely be fulfilled by the remedies suggested by Epic, the only difference here is the additional fine.

Valuation Implications

There are two key consequences of the liberalization of the app store and its In-App purchases – one is on the fees collected from developers by participating in their Developer Program, and the other is on the commissions taken from all transactions that happen on their platform.

Developer Fees

AAPL currently charges a $99 annual license for a membership in the Apple Developer Program, which provides users with the tools required to improve their program, grow their reach, and most importantly leverage on the AAPL platform. With the liberalization of the app store, there may not be many developers that are willing to pay such an amount for the annual license. If side-loading is allowed, many developers would choose to do so instead of paying a $99 fee especially if they can do without value-added programs such as app analytics. AAPL will thus need to either remove the price of their annual license to compete with platforms that allow app distribution for free or lower this price and market this as a value-added service to help consumers grow their reach.

Since the amount that could be lost here is not significant compared to losses from app store commissions, I will take it that AAPL loses all developer fees associated with their existing developer program. In 2019, there were approximately 2.8 million iOS developers, all of whom had to pay a membership fee of $99. There is some discrepancy in the figures, however. Tim Cook announced that there were 20M registered developers in iOS at WWDC 2018, but I believe those numbers have accumulated from the past, and include inactive accounts that may not need to pay the $99 developer fee. As such, I will use the 2.8 M figure for calculations.

AAPL also has a separate enterprise plan, which goes for $299 per year, that allows large organizations to develop and deploy internal-use iOS apps for their employees. However, since we do not know exactly how many of these 2.8 M developers pay the enterprise plan, or whether they are even included in the 2.8 M figure, I will simply flat rate the price they pay at $99.

According to SlashData, the number of software developers worldwide was projected to grow at around 8.2% from 2019 to 2030. A reasonable estimate of global iOS developers in 2021 would thus be 3.28 M developers, meaning that the total loss of revenue could amount to 324.72 M at the end of 2021. These losses were projected at the same rate as the growth of the service segment, and subtracted from projected revenue.

App Store Commissions

The biggest part of the loss will come from AAPL’s inability to charge a 30% commission on all its In-App purchases. If other firms are able to circumvent the payment system entirely, with AAPL not having the ability to discriminate against other payment systems as prescribed by Epic’s lawyers, then they will likely be unable to take any cut of any sales made. The consequence is disastrous, not just for AAPL, considering that other large console player like SONY and MSFT also use the same model, so it is unlikely that AAPL loses this entire revenue stream. While it is more likely that the court settles on a mandated reduction in store commission to either 12% (as MSFT has intended for its platforms) or 8% (as Tim Sweeney suggested was the bare minimum for Steam to remain profitable), I will also account for the potential for total loss.

In 2019, AAPL disclosed that they paid 120 B to developers since 2008, which increased to 155 B in 2020, according to an announcement made in January of last year. This means that in 2020, they paid out 35 B to developers. Assuming that AAPL takes the full 30% cut of revenues, total sales on the platform would be 50 B, and AAPL would have gotten revenues of 15 B from app store payments that year. The 15 B represents the maximum loss from the app store if commissions were cut to 0%. Similar to the above, the losses in FY20 together with were projected at the same growth rate as the service segment, and subtracted from the overall revenue projection.

EU Fines

While some may see this as a form of debt and thus DCF projections on an unlevered basis are not affected, I will treat these fines as a business expense subtracted together with other operating expenses. I assume that AAPL pays back these fines over a 5-year period.

The schedule below shows how the changes above affect projected losses for the next 5 fiscal years, and how the target price is affected. Note that the above assumes that AAPL is able to maintain its current operating margins, which implies that it would have to cut down on expenses relating to App Store in order to maintain expenses at a constant percentage of revenue.

(Projected losses. Source: Author)

This diagram also shows a visual representation of how intrinsic value varies with each of the changes above.

(Waterfall Chart representation of the above. Source: Author)

Conclusion

In summary, the fundamental changes to the business model of AAPL suggested by Epic’s lawyers clearly have a material impact on the intrinsic value of the company. The calculations done on intrinsic value suggest that these changes might decrease the intrinsic value of AAPL by approximately 8.7%, from a price target of $152.94 to $139.62, which is surprisingly not that significant considering the amount of attention that has been put into this lawsuit.

However, this 8.7% decrease only assumes the straightforward and material impacts that are clearly identifiable within lawsuit documents. In reality, there might still be many other second-order effects that I have not considered, but have the potential to worsen or reduce the impact that Epic might have on AAPL. Here are some ideas to consider:

Currently, AAPL runs a few subscription-based services such as Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News, Apple TV as well as Apple Fitness, all of which monetize from creators, distributors or licensers of some sort. Would Epic’s success over the App store translate to radical changes in the monetization modes in these other business areas? I would think that Epic’s win would set the precedent for an increase in bargaining power of upstream suppliers of content, putting pressure on AAPL to reduce their cut of the profits. However, given AAPL’s bargaining power against consumers, they might be able to increase prices to offset the margin pressure, so the overall impact on intrinsic value in the long run might not be material.

Would AAPL having a liberated App Store cause them to lose some brand value? AAPL has always been known for its ecosystem of products that work so well together, in a way that makes it difficult for consumers to switch away to another competitor’s product once they have entered the “walled garden”. Epic prevailing here might set the precedent for other parts of its walled garden to crumble. While the App Store and In-App payments remain a small portion of its overall revenues, challenging the legality of AAPL’s ecosystem in other areas might pose an even greater threat to its intrinsic value in the future.

On the other hand, even if they lose this lawsuit would AAPL be able to recoup their losses through alternative investments elsewhere? The same research and development costs used to maintain the App Store could be funneled to other areas, which may accelerate the timeline of certain pipeline products or lead to the creation of more sticky ecosystem products. Bringing these products or services to consumers sooner increases the odds that they will be hooked into the ecosystem, which could positively affect their bottom line in the future.

Nonetheless, the above pointers still remain very speculative, and in the short to medium term, I think that the maximum material risk will be in line with the above calculations.

For many investors, including myself, having an unknown or probabilistic variable in calculations significantly compounds the difficulty of valuing the firm. With the Epic vs APPL presenting a large source of uncertainty for many investors, it is becoming more of a challenge to reconcile AAPL’s stellar business model with the regulatory risk that comes along with it. Over here, I hope that the quantifiable risk presented above can provide a sense of certainty in a precarious period, and quell some anxieties about the ongoing lawsuit.