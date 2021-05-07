STORE Capital Has An Attractive Dividend And Good Valuation
Summary
- Looking at my 4 Key Characteristics, STORE is a good investment partner for a Dividend Growth Investor.
- The dividend is well covered, as is a modest increase.
- While the market seems a bit disappointed in earnings, the current price is a good value.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
I am an income investor and REITs, like STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) are often a good place to find generous and well-supported dividends.
The 4 Keys
When evaluating an investment, I look to determine how well it will do in meeting my goals of having a reliable income stream. I have recently done a series of articles on CEF (Closed-End Funds) where I have a set of criteria for determining if the CEF will provide reliable income based on how well it is supporting the current distribution. For companies that I might want to invest in, I also have a set of criteria to determine how reliable I think their dividend stream will be. I call this set of criteria the 4 Keys. I look to see if the company is increasing its revenues, increasing the amount of cash it generates, managing its debt well, and growing a well-supported dividend.
STORE Capital Corp (STOR) is a company that I have owned off and on over the years. Recently I have begun thinking it might again be a good place for my investment dollars. How is it doing on my 4 keys?
Looking at the first key, increasing revenue, we can see that STORE has been increasing revenue. Revenue is up quite a bit since STORE went public. I also like to look at the per-share numbers (REITs in particular often fund growth by issuing new shares) so I can see if revenue is growing because the assets are generating more income. I don't want to confuse just having more assets with having assets that have improved their performance. Here we can see that the revenue growth is also quite impressive on a per-share performance. However, I do note that the per-share revenue was down slightly in 2020. I will want to keep an eye on that.
For REITs, FFO (Funds from Operations) is the metric to determine how much cash they are generating. And since I am ultimately looking at this number to judge dividend coverage, I will look at the per-share number. As should be no surprise, FFO dropped in 2020. However, I do note the long-term trend is still going up.
Source: Moody's Rating for STOR
With the third key, I look at how the company is handling its debt. Getting an investment-grade rating from Moody's (or any of the big 3 rating agencies) tells me that a company is doing a decent job. For a REIT, where the requirement to pay out 90% of taxable income pushes the rating low, getting a Baa2 from Moody's is quite good. One metric that Moody's uses (Net Debt/ EBITDA) has been improving for 5 years, and is now approaching the level where Moody's will consider upgrading.
The final key is increasing dividends that are well supported. Given the FFO for the last 12 months was $1.805 while the dividends paid were $1.43, the dividend was well covered. Even if FFO doesn't grow in 2021, $1.805 is well below the $1.44 that annualizing the current dividend of $0.36 would produce.
As we can see in the graph above, the dividends from STOR show an upward stair-step pattern that I like so much. Between being well supported and increasing, STORE meets the 4th key of increasing well-supported dividends.
So STORE does meet all 4 of my keys. In the past, the company has met all 4 of my key criteria for an investment partner. Next, I need to determine if it will continue to do so in the future.
Latest Earning Report
STORE released its Q1 2021 earnings report this morning.
Source: Earnings Release
FFO and AFFO per share are both down from a year ago. But they are both still well above the $0.36 monthly dividend. STORE collected 93% of rents in the first quarter and improved that to 95% in April. Revenues increased from a year ago as well, but the increase in expenses more than offset that resulting in a lower net income. And while FFO and AFFO per share declined, total FFO and AFFO did increase from a year ago. The decrease in the per-share numbers was due to an increase in the number of shares outstanding.
While the earnings report wasn't as good as I'd like, it was still pretty good. The dividend remains well supported.
What is a Good Price?
To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.
Looking at the David Fish CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years and now maintained by Justin Law) I see that STORE has raised the dividend each year for the last 6 years. Historically there will be one more payment at the current rate and then the final two payments for the year will be at a new higher rate. Up until last year that increase was 2 cents. Last year, STORE raised the dividend only a penny a share.
To be conservative, I will assume that STORE repeats the raise it made last year, which will result in $1.47 in dividend payments over the next 12 months. And while last year's rise was just 3.62%, I will assume that over the next 5 years the dividend will increase 4% (which is still well below the 5-year average increase of 6.17%). With an average yield of around 4.5%, I will use a terminal dividend growth rate of 2%.
Source: Author's calculations and company share data
Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $37.37. With the FFO decline and continued uncertainty about COVID's impacts (particularly on movie theaters), I want an additional margin of safety and will set my buy under price 10% below the NPV of the dividend stream. That gives me a buy under price of $34. As I write this, the market price for STOR is down $0.80 for the day and is just below the buy under price at $33.82. I think a bit of patience might get an investor an even better price.
Conclusion
STORE got a little ahead of itself last year but is now again at a good valuation. COVID hit it hard, but it is recovering nicely. The $0.36 quarterly dividend is well below the $0.47 AFFO for the last quarter. That gives management plenty of room to increase the dividend to $0.37 a quarter for the 2nd half of the year. The current market price has dipped below my buy under price of $34. With a little patience, one might be able to get it even further below the market price.
High Dividend Opportunities, #1 in Dividend Stocks
HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over 4,400 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward.
Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting +9% yield, our bond and preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!
This article was written by
Beginning on October of 2018 I began working with Rida Morwa and his team at HDO. I both write articles in collaboration with the HDO team and on my own. Contributing authors, if any, will be listed after the bullet points at the start of articles.
My profile picture is an actual picture of me and 4 of my siblings from 1971. I am 9, and the one in the greenish shirt saluting (to keep the sun out of my eyes). My siblings are 8 (brother at far right), 7 (blond sister), 6 (sister in the red shirt) and 3. My grandfather is holding my youngest brother. In this picture, my grandfather is about 4 years older than I currently am.
I have been a software engineer developing applications in various fields for over 30 years. I began investing in mutual funds for my 401(k) back in 1988.I started investing outside of my retirement account a little over 17 years ago. I used to follow a value oriented strategy, but after I saw how that worked less well than I liked during the financial crisis, I began to switch over to a more income based approach.I had always thought that dividends were important but didn't have a systematic way to evaluate stocks that paid them until I found SA and DGI. Starting around 2010, I have switched my portfolio to a DGI strategy.
One of my most profitable picks turned out to be Freddie Mac, which I originally chose because I liked the dividend and because I once worked there. When it first ran into problems I increased my holdings because it still looked like a good value to me. I eventually managed to buy several thousand shares at a cost of $0.50 (I knew that was a good value) and eventually exited the stock at a price that was $5 a share above my average share cost.
My biggest miss was when I sold out my 100 shares of Apple shortly after Steve Jobs returned but before he had done much to improve the companies outlook. You can see my holdings here :
https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/5663201-pendragony/5279959-dividend-growth-portfolio-summary-page
I am currently contributing articles to Rida Morwa's service High Dividend Opportunities.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.