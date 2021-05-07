Photo by Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

I am an income investor and REITs, like STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) are often a good place to find generous and well-supported dividends.

The 4 Keys

When evaluating an investment, I look to determine how well it will do in meeting my goals of having a reliable income stream. I have recently done a series of articles on CEF (Closed-End Funds) where I have a set of criteria for determining if the CEF will provide reliable income based on how well it is supporting the current distribution. For companies that I might want to invest in, I also have a set of criteria to determine how reliable I think their dividend stream will be. I call this set of criteria the 4 Keys. I look to see if the company is increasing its revenues, increasing the amount of cash it generates, managing its debt well, and growing a well-supported dividend.

STORE Capital Corp (STOR) is a company that I have owned off and on over the years. Recently I have begun thinking it might again be a good place for my investment dollars. How is it doing on my 4 keys?

Looking at the first key, increasing revenue, we can see that STORE has been increasing revenue. Revenue is up quite a bit since STORE went public. I also like to look at the per-share numbers (REITs in particular often fund growth by issuing new shares) so I can see if revenue is growing because the assets are generating more income. I don't want to confuse just having more assets with having assets that have improved their performance. Here we can see that the revenue growth is also quite impressive on a per-share performance. However, I do note that the per-share revenue was down slightly in 2020. I will want to keep an eye on that.

For REITs, FFO (Funds from Operations) is the metric to determine how much cash they are generating. And since I am ultimately looking at this number to judge dividend coverage, I will look at the per-share number. As should be no surprise, FFO dropped in 2020. However, I do note the long-term trend is still going up.

With the third key, I look at how the company is handling its debt. Getting an investment-grade rating from Moody's (or any of the big 3 rating agencies) tells me that a company is doing a decent job. For a REIT, where the requirement to pay out 90% of taxable income pushes the rating low, getting a Baa2 from Moody's is quite good. One metric that Moody's uses (Net Debt/ EBITDA) has been improving for 5 years, and is now approaching the level where Moody's will consider upgrading.

The final key is increasing dividends that are well supported. Given the FFO for the last 12 months was $1.805 while the dividends paid were $1.43, the dividend was well covered. Even if FFO doesn't grow in 2021, $1.805 is well below the $1.44 that annualizing the current dividend of $0.36 would produce.

As we can see in the graph above, the dividends from STOR show an upward stair-step pattern that I like so much. Between being well supported and increasing, STORE meets the 4th key of increasing well-supported dividends.

So STORE does meet all 4 of my keys. In the past, the company has met all 4 of my key criteria for an investment partner. Next, I need to determine if it will continue to do so in the future.

Latest Earning Report

STORE released its Q1 2021 earnings report this morning.

FFO and AFFO per share are both down from a year ago. But they are both still well above the $0.36 monthly dividend. STORE collected 93% of rents in the first quarter and improved that to 95% in April. Revenues increased from a year ago as well, but the increase in expenses more than offset that resulting in a lower net income. And while FFO and AFFO per share declined, total FFO and AFFO did increase from a year ago. The decrease in the per-share numbers was due to an increase in the number of shares outstanding.

While the earnings report wasn't as good as I'd like, it was still pretty good. The dividend remains well supported.

What is a Good Price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years and now maintained by Justin Law) I see that STORE has raised the dividend each year for the last 6 years. Historically there will be one more payment at the current rate and then the final two payments for the year will be at a new higher rate. Up until last year that increase was 2 cents. Last year, STORE raised the dividend only a penny a share.

To be conservative, I will assume that STORE repeats the raise it made last year, which will result in $1.47 in dividend payments over the next 12 months. And while last year's rise was just 3.62%, I will assume that over the next 5 years the dividend will increase 4% (which is still well below the 5-year average increase of 6.17%). With an average yield of around 4.5%, I will use a terminal dividend growth rate of 2%.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $37.37. With the FFO decline and continued uncertainty about COVID's impacts (particularly on movie theaters), I want an additional margin of safety and will set my buy under price 10% below the NPV of the dividend stream. That gives me a buy under price of $34. As I write this, the market price for STOR is down $0.80 for the day and is just below the buy under price at $33.82. I think a bit of patience might get an investor an even better price.

Conclusion

STORE got a little ahead of itself last year but is now again at a good valuation. COVID hit it hard, but it is recovering nicely. The $0.36 quarterly dividend is well below the $0.47 AFFO for the last quarter. That gives management plenty of room to increase the dividend to $0.37 a quarter for the 2nd half of the year. The current market price has dipped below my buy under price of $34. With a little patience, one might be able to get it even further below the market price.