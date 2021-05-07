Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last Wednesday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!

Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Rena Sherbill: Hi again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. It's great to have you listening with us. As always excited to bring you today's conversation with MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) CEO, Bob Fireman. MariMed is a vertically integrated multi-state operator, MSO, for those of you familiar. I'm sure most of you listening are. And MariMed is a story that is getting some attention from retail investors. It's getting some love on Seeking Alpha from interested investors.





And Bob talks today about why he thinks they're undervalued, a lot of discussion on social media and on Seeking Alpha about why they're undervalued. Bob gets into that, about why they're confident enough at this point to give guidance, some of the missteps that they've corrected along the way and where they've gotten to where they are today, how they've gotten to where they are today?

A bit of a discussion around the plant in general, some innovation coming up where we're at in terms of where Bob sees the landscape in the U.S., and where MariMed is going, and just in general, a nice catch up with a new company that we haven't covered before on the podcast. So, I hope you enjoy this conversation with Bob and we've got some great episodes coming up. We have one with CEO, Brad Rogers from Red White & Bloom, look for that coming soon.

Before we begin, a brief disclaimer, nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. I am long Trulieve, Khiron, Isracann BioSciences, the Parent Company, Ayr Wellness and the ETF MSOS. You can subscribe to us on Libsyn, Apple podcast, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.

Bob, welcome to Seeking Alpha. It's great to have you on the show. It's great to talk to you. So thank you so much for joining us.

Bob Fireman: Rena, we appreciate the opportunity to talk to you and your listeners. And we appreciate what Seeking Alpha does for our industry in whole.

RS: Absolutely. We're happy to be a part of the industry. And it's fun to be a part of this growing, exciting, you know, trailblazing industry that's I think in the most exciting phase of growth right now as we're all trying to figure out what's the next step. For viewers and listeners that aren't familiar with MariMed, talk about what you guys do and what you guys are bringing to the cannabis sector.

BF: Well, we are a publicly traded multi-state operator. We're on the OTC under the symbol, MRMD. And I think as we look at what's unique about MariMed is, we've got a team that's been together for over 10 years. So, we're like relics. My partner, my CFO and I got involved in the cannabis industry almost in 2008. I was sort of an attorney that did a lot of startups and new business and new technologies. And I had a company at that time called Sky Vegetables. And we were going to turn all the roofs in the city into fresh hydroponic farms, we would grow fresh food all year round. That took us out to California. And Gavin Newsom, who was mayor of San Francisco at that time, said why don't we - if the bridges go down in San Francisco, there's no food for the people in the city.

I said, Mayor, I'm from Boston, you know you sure you want me to grow lettuce in California. So, he leased us the top of the Moscone Center and we designed a big greenhouse. And before we know it, we found out the city didn't own the Moscone Center. It was in a Trust for 100 years. And he said I can't do it. So, we went back to New York and we built a 10,000 foot farm on top of an eight storey affordable housing project in the South Bronx. And my team out there said, I said the party's over, and all of a sudden we are investing in a grow house in a dispensary in San Jose and we were in the wild west of California, unregulated cannabis. And when Peter Lewis and George Soros were funding referendums back east, one of the government relations guys said, you know something about cannabis.

So, we helped to have some legislation for what we learned in California, and all of a sudden we did a friends and family on a license in Rhode Island. And now that we had a facility in Rhode Island, we formed MariMed, the beginnings and we started to bid on other states, and we won 17 licenses in six states. And today we built over 300,000 square feet of state of the art compliant cultivation production dispensaries, and we, sort of merged into a public company, I was on the board of back in 2014.

And part of it and when the market wasn't around for public stocks, we stepped back and basically built the business on the real estate side. Investors back then weren't so stepping forward. But they didn't mind being landlords. And back in the time, they were not for profit, competitive environments to win these licenses. So, the licensee could not be a profit company and had no stock. So, we put our investors on, we owned the real estate, we developed the facilities, we built the infrastructure, and we created leases.

So, our revenue back then was from real estate income percentage, rents, management fees, licensing fees, and we built the company, we won licenses in Massachusetts, Delaware, Maryland, Illinois, and Nevada. And in 2017, we saw the Canadian Stock Exchange beginning to percolate. So, we put the rest of the consulting company into the OTC shell. We changed the name to MariMed Inc. and we created the symbol.

And since then, you know, we raised money in the public sector. And we've expanded our base now, so that we're probably, you know, a vertically integrated MSO. And we need to get our message out of what we are.

RS: So, we were talking a little bit about this before we started recording, and you were saying how undervalued MariMed is. And I was saying that so many people, aside from you, the CEO are saying that about MariMed that you guys are one of the undervalued stocks that people haven't yet caught on to. And there's still a lot of value, because of the share price, because of where you guys are sitting. Why do you think that you have found yourselves in that position, given, kind of how well you adjusted to the different states going online and gaining those licenses?

BF: Two reasons. One, our messaging wasn't clear. Like I said, we started the business looking in - the revenue was coming more from consulting fees and rents. So the marketplace didn't recognize us and integrated completely seed-to-sale vertical MSO. Second, you know, we, set up to do a consolidation strategy in 2018. But we made a move into being the largest producer of CBD from hemp. And I think, that move, when that market collapsed, we sort of lost our position as an equal peer to some of the big five MSOs.

2020 was our transformation year. We moved past the hemp. And we decided we would focus on the five or six markets that we are in, in our core cannabis business. We also had a strategy to consolidate these cannabis licenses into the pubco so that we could report our income on our financial reporting. We successfully did that in 2020, in Massachusetts, and Illinois, and our revenue in 2020 went to almost $51 million, with almost $17 million in EBITDA, with a positive cash flow, making money. And it was really a setup for what we're doing this year, because in 2020, we got some adult licenses, and we didn't have a full ramp up for the whole year.

So for the first time this year, we've now given guidance, if nothing else changes much, we'll go from $50 million to $100 million in 2021. And if we open up the dispensaries and expand that we're doing now, we should surpass that well. So, we're expecting again, at least double multiple growth, serious profit and serious earnings. So, when we look at our stock, and how the public market says it, I mean, we were at a 1.5 multiple of enterprise value, when our comparative average peers are at 7.5, and our projected EBIT for 2021were to three multiple and the average is close to 13 to 15. I mean, friends of ours at Jushi (OTCQX:JUSHF) at 30.

So, when I look at our earnings, and our profile, we're really undervalued. As of today, our stock should be doing multiple, higher. But you know, being realistic, the price is what it is. It's what the marketplace thinks it is. So the challenge for us is to change our messaging, let the world know that MariMed is taking its spot. The other thing that happened in 2020 is that we've cleaned up our balance sheet from all our previous debt. We had a venture capital came in looking for a company that had a platform that was undervalued that had solid management, great assets in great states.

And they made a $46 million equity infusion into the company, which basically cleaned up all our short and long-term debt, except for our bank debt in one convertible note. They also gave us the CapEx to expand our existing facilities in multiple states to increase our cannabis canopy size, add automated equipment for our proprietary brands, and we're now poised in 2021 to use that. They also gave us an additional $23 million to consolidate to other states.

So, we're on a path of this strategy to be equal, take our revenant to new heights, our profit to new heights will be a multiple $100 million entity. I think, you know, what makes us a little different than some of the other MSOs that went to Bay Street in Canada on the CSC may have better liquidity and raised hundreds of million dollars to do acquisitions of companies. And we see that going on in the industry today. Everything that MariMed has done, we've organically grown. We didn't raise a lot of money and go buy out other people's licenses to say we need to be in so many states. We didn't have to leverage the company that way too, and then try to assimilate different cultures, different systems.

All our companies were built, we run their licenses, we found the properties, we designed them with our state of the art systems, we put best practices, and our best genetics, and we created the workflow for us. So, I think, you know, quietly we're a company in five states, consolidating six of them. We've got a great management team. We've got strong foundation of our genetics, our brands that we organically grew our Betty's Eddies and Kalm Fusion are the top selling brands in every state that we introduced them. And now we're poised to grow.

RS: I'm curious when you talk about the capitalization that you just got in the forgiving of the debt, is that, you guys had to deal with GenCanna and then they went in bankrupt? Was that also written off as part of that? Or is that something separate?

BF: Well, they didn't forgive the debt, we had to pay it off. Yet some of the debt we retired was money we put into the GenCanna. That bankruptcy is still pending. And we have a claim. Hopefully, we'll get back a lot of that money. But that hasn't been determined. But yes. So, all the seed money in the one-time things we did in the hemp is now all gone. It's in our rearview mirror. We have capital, we're cash-flow positive, we're making money. And we're growing our revenue on a multiple every year.

So, we are sitting really well. I mean the risk profile of what we have to do to make our guidance numbers is just to do what we're doing. You know, we're not buying companies hoping to do new build outs, trying to get things done timely, so that we can make our projected numbers. We're very conservative, because it's the first time we gave guidance, that we're just going to continue to do what we're already doing. And we'll get there.

RS: I think you know, something that I've tried to stress with these shows is the salience of solid management and solid stewards of capital and really trying to be transparent and trying to give investors a clear picture of what's happening with the company and something that a lot of investors and other people are faulting the cannabis industry for is not providing guidance.

And by MariMed providing guidance for the first time, especially when so many companies, there's a few that are. But when so many companies are not doing that, there's something that brings you automatically to the forefront of the industry as being confident enough to release guidance and to tell investors what you have coming up and what you're expecting.

Was that a decision based on wanting to make this change and be known as this serious, you know, strategic, well operated company? Or did you have to reach a point where you were so confident in your numbers, that you felt like you could release guidance? Because not only are you sure of hitting them, but maybe you think of surpassing them even? What's the thought process behind deciding to release guidance?

BF: Well, I think it's both, I think it was confidence in doing it. But it was also finishing the consolidation of Massachusetts and Illinois. So now we could put the cannabis license companies into our revenue. We also, you know, Illinois went adult in 2020. So, we've opened three new adult dispensaries, two in our two medical facilities, and we're opening our fourth in the next few weeks. In Massachusetts, we got adult use in September. So, we didn't get the full-year of 2020 revenue, for what we're now rolling into 2021. But having the validated sustainable revenue is confidence, and knowing that we can only do better was one of the reasons.

The other reason is, you know, we stayed on the OTCQX, and maybe it doesn't have the liquidity of the Canadian Stock Exchange. But I think giving guidance and looking more like a public company, is what we need to do. And we are, I mean, we're getting calls every day with other opportunity. But we're blinkers down, we're going to get past that $100 million and then to $200 million, we're not going to do anything that's reckless. We want to pass that earnings on, if we get our right multiple, like I said, you know, our stock should be a multiple higher than it is today, just if we were graded as a peer, which we are in the industry. You know, I look for all our competitors, because we need to create this industry.

I think, looking at MariMed, we're now doing some internal strategy reviews, we're looking at some of the things on ESG. I mean, the world is a little different than it was six months ago, we need to look more like a good citizen to our local communities and to our industry. We're looking at the environmental improvements across the board. We're into social justice and diversity, we're going to be adding more minorities and women, we're going to support more efforts. And we're looking to be good corporate governance. I mean, human capital, our companies are only as good as the people in them. And I think the Wall Street is going to look at what's the team, how solid is the management, and our management is great.

I think the industry is also moving. You know, when we started in California, you know, legalization was, sort of a joke. Now, it's a bill before the Congress of the United States. So, I think companies like ourselves have to be cognizant of really what's going to happen in Washington this year, in three years or five years. We're confident the SAFE Banking Act will help us, you know, the MORE Act but we think legalization is going to be more complicated. Is the federal government going to protect the people who have spent hundreds of millions of dollars in these state environments? You know, where's the tax going to? Are they going to just open up interstate commerce? I don't think so.

So I mean, but I think the cannabis industry has to get more focused on what works in other industries. And I think this COVID thing has moved a certain things like home delivery, and curbside pickup and database marketing. I mean, obviously, some of what we do will become a commodity. And they'll always be craft buds, but I mean, agriculture will be more of a commodity, what's going to differentiate people is branding, distribution, creating a relationship of trust with those consumers to your brands, and making that multiple as we go across the country. So, I mean, we're bringing that business acumen that my team's developed in other industries, and we're bringing it to MariMed and we're bringing it to the cannabis industry.

RS: And how do you see the states developing? I mean, most, I guess the consensus seems to be at this point, as you said that that safe banking or some form of it is going to be the first kind of bill to pass or regulation that's going to improve things for cannabis companies. But as you mentioned interstate that doesn't mean, you know, full legalization is opened, things like interstate commerce, things like uplisting to a major exchange, 280E isn't even necessarily part of that, although it could be 280E being the onerous tax levied on cannabis companies. How do you see that growing? How do you see the trajectory going may be in the next year or plus?

BF: I think that both the Democrats or Republicans, I mean, obviously in the election, we saw that the millennials in the cannabis vote was important to both. So I think there's bipartisan support for the SAFE Banking Act. And I hope that they expand it to include fixings this 280E. I mean, some of the decriminalization in the MORE Act will happen. But I think full legalization is a long way off. And I think anyone that predicts it coming sooner, hasn't lived through it like we have. We thought the FDA would approved CBD for ingestibles in 2018, and that hasn't happened yet.

So, I think the COVID pandemic has taken our government's focus to something that's more important. I think they'll get back to it. And I think that these things will help us mature as an industry, obviously, dealing in cash and not having proper banking or finance. And this industry was challenged enough. You know, people say I want to get into it, it's a walk in the park. This industry is fraught with peril and challenges that I've never seen, you know, in any other industry.

And I think, as we knock those things off, we need to establish within ourselves and the federal legalization. Well, the federal penalties will keep us off and NASDAQ, we've - I've tried to do that for three years, until that's removed, I don't think we're going to go to a higher exchange. I don't think some of the big guys who are getting closer to the sidelines, from the pharmaceutical, from the tobacco, from the alcohol, you know, they're putting their foot in the water, but they have their own issues if they get into cannabis at this time. So, it's up to us, to police our industry, to make it better, to improve it as a good citizen, to do all the ESG type things, so that when we get to be legal across the board, we are as good, and have the high standards of excellence that other industries strive for.

RS: So, it's interesting what you said, there's a lot of discussion about what's going to lead cannabis companies, the ability to be uplifted to senior exchange, do you feel like it's dependent on full federal legalization, that's it?

BF: I've had those conversations with the lawyers at NASDAQ for five years. I mean, I remember when they wouldn't even discuss it with us. I mean, really, I mean, I remember when the New York bankers and the New York lawyers wouldn't even represent a cannabis company. So, I think things have changed, they're getting better. But they're also getting tougher. I mean, I think as an industry, we need to protect the people that created it. You know, when I was out there in California, and I saw what we call these cannabis kids, the savants in the street fighting for legalization of medical, you know, and they bring a culture of excellence and a feeling for the health and wellness of this plant.

It's hard to imagine that you can't learn in universities, managing them and bringing them into these companies is something we need to do and do better. But I mean, I was looking to protect them. We went to multiple states, because we thought that the big pharmaceutical and tobacco guys were the big bad wolves going to come and eat us. And then the Canadian Stock Exchange created these MSOs and put $3 billion into our industry. And so now the MSOs could be the big bad guys. But MariMed as an MSO wants to be one of the good guys. We want to make this work for minorities, for women for diversity, and be a good corporate citizen, so that when this industry does get legalized completely, we're solid on the road.

I mean, we can learn things from the big guys. I mean, obviously who does consumer packaging better than the Kraft General Foods and the Coca Colas, I mean, we need to get more sophisticated, so that we assimilate some of their best practices we learn from them across the board, and they learn from us. I mean, this industry takes, I mean, is unique in so many ways, you just can't go in and open up a facility, it takes almost two years to mature a fully integrated cultivation and production facility. So they need to come in and acquire or work with the people that have established the best practices and strive for excellence as they do.

We want to be one of those players, we want our shareholders to know that we're great corporate citizens, we look at human capital, we protect our own, we create incentives within our company, because everybody here loves to work here and be here. And we want to strive that excellence across the board, and share it with other people in our industry. So we're well poised to do that.

Our transformation here was great. We're now on a revenue roll. We're at an inflection point where we have a platform poised for growth. And the question is, where we're going to grow? Is it through M&A, are we going to go into other states probably, are we going to take our award winning licensed product and put it into states where we're not?

Yes. And so, we're going to work within the system. But we're going to, I mean, look at some of the new things that are coming along in technology, innovation, science, and international. I mean, cannabis now is moving forward in the EU, the UK, South America, and we have ties to all of those as well.

RS: So I wanted to ask, you know, talking about mergers and acquisitions that you may have coming up and how you want to kind of navigate the coming year or the future. You know, there's this notion that with all this consolidation, like who's partnering with who? And are the big players buying up the smaller players or the distressed assets or the underperformers?

You know, speaking a little bit as we did before, how you guys got into have and then pivoted away from that and really solidified your messaging around cannabis, or like the GenCanna deal? What have you learned in terms of the deals that have broken down or not gone the way that you wanted to in terms of looking towards this phase of consolidation, if you're going to be a part of that? What's in your mind in terms of what you're looking at? Or what you're looking for? Or who you would partner with?

BF: That's a big question. I mean, on a small scale, we still look for that entrepreneur, in a state that we don't have a license that started on his own, that went on his own that built it from the ground up organically, shares our values and our ethics, hasn't been let's call spoiled by some of the money that was flowed into the industry, where people came down and we're offering ridiculous telephone number prices for business that didn't exist, that had no revenue, they hadn't even opened.

So lot of the $3 billion that went through based rate created a fictitious value, and people overpaid for businesses that weren't open. That created some leverage. And a lot of those MSOs that got over leverage paid the price. So, I think we don't want to overpay and be over-leveraged. We will look at revenue and earnings, or we'll go out and win a license and build it organically from the ground up. That said, there are some companies out there that are public or private, that have vertical integrated licenses in states where are not, where if we share the same vision and culture would be really good for us to expand.

We can expand our brands by putting them in other states. We've done that effectively with some other good companies. But you know, owning verticals in as many states as we can, if we can handle them efficiently and manage them properly, and provide that equity benefit and profits to our shareholders, we're open. And I think people now look we know that we have a clean balance sheet, we have access to capital, we have a financial partner that will support us in anything that makes sense. I mean, we're probably a powerhouse here in Massachusetts, looking to add anything that makes sense.

RS: And you mentioned the diversity or the social equity component of what you're trying to do at MariMed now. Can you talk to us about some of those initiatives?

BF: Well, just one, the committee internally to do a complete review. I mean, we always support it, the local communities. We're looking at some of these unique licenses that require diversity. And we're looking to support that. We'll be coming out with a policy, probably in the next 60 days, outlining everything that we plan to do. But I think it's important.

It's not important just to check the box. I think if the world is going that way. And I think, you know, it's not that, you know, environmental science, looking at our kilowatts, how we do carbon footprints, how we treat people, how you set expectations, that they know what it is to be successful, what are their goals, aspirations, we try within our company to give everyone personal and corporate goals, and we're working towards that.

But I think we want to be a star, you know, instead of just participant. And being a follower, I think there're people on our team that want to be a leader in all those fields. And it's necessary. And it's not just to check the box, I'm saying, you'll make more money, you'll have more opportunity, you'll be more in the mainstream of where this country is going.

And it's only good for us, and it's good for every one of them. I think some of the adversities and challenges that minorities and diversity people have had need to be fixed. I think some of the programs today gave them some rights. But without banking, they had no capital, there was sort of some irony, as I looked across the country and seeing, you know, states give special rights to people that were adversely affect by cannabis, or are minorities or whatever, you know, without giving them the capital, they didn't provide the money to help them.

So, they were at the whim of high interest lenders or coming to us, you know so there was sort of irony. I think the industry has to provide the capital for them, you know, and companies like us have to set some aside and give them the expertise and the guidance so that they can be successful. I think, same companies like Target and other companies they were going to buy 15% of everything from minority companies. I think the cannabis industry should do that into our industry in a big way.

RS: Yeah, I couldn't agree more. And it's an interesting point you bring up, because we had Chris DeMuth on the cannabis investing podcast, and he was talking about how, over time in the past, you know, let's say 50 years, even what a force of good corporate culture has been in America. And I think that gets lost a lot of times in, you know, how bad big business is, or you know, corporate governance run them up, things like that, it gets a lot of the headlines, or, you know, people coming down on executive teams, what have you, but I think if you look across the board, a lot of the storage of change came from Corporate America.

And I think what you're saying is very true in that, the government tried to kind of give minorities a leg up in some of these social equity components of the laws, like Illinois is, I think, a good example, where I feel like they in theory had a great program, but in practice is really falling short. And it does seem to me that there's a bit of onus on cannabis companies to, kind of make up for that gap in writing those wrongs. And it's great to hear that you feel the same way.

Do you feel like throughout the cannabis industry that something executives feel across the board that that there is incumbent upon successful cannabis companies to give back in that way to the legacy people that have been part of that community and to the people that have been wrong for all these years? Do you feel like that's a consensus across the board?

BF: You know, the components of this industry are so diverse. I mean, I know so many good people that have been in this industry, and do feel it, then I know, there's a lot of people that say it, but don't feel it. And you know, that's true with any industry. Yeah, I mean, some people say they're going give out 25 diverse licenses and where at Illinois and some of the big guys look as an opportunity, how do I get one of those by supporting a diverse guy? Now, what is he going to do with the diversity? People? Is he going to be fair? I think he has to be.

I think some of the things that have blown up is when people have taken advantage of them. They've looked at as a workaround on a management agreement, or it wasn't what it looked to be. I mean, you want to really do some good, and create some value in these communities. You can't do it by just putting a woman or a black face in front of a name, you need to really commit to it and help them. And if you help them, you'll help us.

And then I don't think the stakes are against making money with them. I think some of the laws are stealing from them or just making them upon in our game. So yes, I believe it's going to happen, and I believe the MSOs should lead it. And I hope people aren't just talking, you're acting. And I hope that we really start doing some good because now I'm just talking and not act as well. But our intentions are to do the right thing, to bring them together, to share ideas, and make it more of a collaborative effort than a dictatorial.

RS: Well, that's something that I want to bring with these conversations and continue to have these conversations, so that investors can hear from management and say, Oh, you guys have this diversity, you know, inclusion, you know, initiative happening, this is what your plan is. And then when we catch back up with you, oh, let's catch back up on what that initiative and really hear it, and have the ability for management to be more transparent I think and for investors to really be able to check in and catch up with companies, with management, and kind of take them to task and I think we are just talking now. But I think it also lays the groundwork for something that, you know, I'm excited about seeing what happens, and I hope investors are too. And I imagine you guys are too in terms of what you're building in that regard.

So, I feel like it's part of the conversation that needs to be happening and hopefully it will keep happening and being backed up by action. Switching gears a little, I wanted to talk about because you guys have you know, a really good market share in terms of some of the edibles brands that you have.

And I'm interested in that part of the marketplace what your thought is on the edibles section of the marketplace. And also a little bit I know that this is kind of a tag along question. But just what your thoughts are in terms of the nature of edibles going forward like CBD being in them, THC being in them, what you see the FDA allowing in terms of that. I'd love to hear your thoughts on that.

BF: Sure. We developed our own proprietary brands. Our Betty's Eddie's, it's a taffy chew, is probably the most popular ingestible in Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island. It was in Illinois in the medical program, which we partnered with GTI (OTCQX:GTBIF). And they want to start pushing it again. We didn't have a manufacturing facility there, just the dispensers.

But I think we need to be better on the laboratory side. We have real technicians here, trying to figure out what are the formulations for all the different types of cannabinoids, CBD to THC to CBN to CBG to CHVA, I mean, people don't know, all the compounds of this miracle plant. And I think, you know, the GenCanna thing was a not a great financial thing. But some of the laboratory work on the CBD strains to get them because, you know, under the Farm Bill, you could now transfer direct to consumer across states.

So, I think the formulations on what makes people feel better, what's faster acting, what sort of bioavailability, all those scientific things. That was more research being done in Israel than here in the States. I mean, I think five years ago, universities were talking to us, but they couldn't even have courses or do research. So, now I see it amongst University. So, I think on the ingestible side, the formulations of different sorts of formulations of cannabinoids to create different effects is really the future and as once we get into FDA testing of showing what effectively something could do, so that we could start to make claims.

Obviously, even in the CBD world, where it was not illegal, you could not make a claim that CBD did anything. You know, you had if you wanted to say it helped you sleep, you had to put in a melatonin or pain nutraceutical or something. So, I think that's got to change. And we need to figure out how to get through the FDA. So that we can take some of the folklore of what happens. We ran a clinic with mothers with epileptic children five years ago, where they would come with a pediatric oncologist, you know, that we would give symbols with CBD and to a three year old, when you put a [indiscernible] under a three year old's tongue, with the mother and the doctor sitting there, that stuff better be perfect every time, consistent quality.

So, I think that's sort of expertise. But we couldn't publicize it. So, I think, getting more in turn with FDA and getting more taken the folklore of helping people with MS or Parkinson's, or a mother of four walks into a dispensary, she's never smoked or she's never taken an edible? You know, she has anxiety, she has nausea? You know, what does she do? She knows she doesn't want to take something and be in a fetal position under a table for eight hours hoping she lives. That product has to be like taking a martini, she needs to know what it is, know it's consistent, know how she's going to react and know that it helps her.

So, I think formulation science, getting into peer review, quality testing, getting in the New England Medical Journal, getting through some trials with FDA on certain things, like EPIDIOLEX did, I mean...? You know, they have the only FDA approved product in the world. And they're making a lot of money because of it. So, maybe I'm overstating the answer, but we need to get into medical research that qualifies and quantifies the magic of this plant. And we need to improve on its compounds so that the edibles ingestibles, the tinctures are for specific remedies and specific results.

And that will create a new customer database of people looking for, how do we differentiate one brand from another. It's the quality of the user and their reception, and they come back, word of mouth is the best mover right now. You know, this industry is still fractured state to state, advertising is different than any other industry. We can't transport across state lines. So, within every infrastructure, you need to create usage and the cannabis world has their own communication protocols, digital media, and SEO and sharing and blogs. Yeah, so we haven't done a lot of advertising. But we have the top selling brands in the States. But that won't last forever unless we get the message out.

RS: And how far away do you think we are from that data and that research being real world applicable to, you know, a body like the FDA and being able to bring them that data and then being able to kind of amend the laws?

BF: Well, I think that the data, you know, I work a lot with companies that are tied to the point of sale. In another life, I created a business that held all the cards and the key tags in the supermarket. The first supermarket cards and drug cards and capturing actual purchase data of who bought ivory and who bought dial and creating the first CRM engines in the supermarket world.

I had a company called consumer card marketing that I sold to news club back in 1999. We need to aggregate that data. And there are companies looking to create those databases of what people are buying and what the results are. When a mother of four comes back to the dispensary, she needs to tell people what worked and what didn't. There are a lot of companies doing a self-evaluating cannabis and how you feel so you keep your records in this apps. I think we need more of that. How we get to the FDA is really expensive. You know, getting something certified as a pharmaceutical grade, it could take years. I think there'll be some shortcuts.

I think the FDA is going to be challenged when this industry gets legal of how we're going to do it. Because people have been using something for the last 25 years, what are they going do to treat it as a new drug? But I think those challenges are ahead. And I think it's going to start with, I think the Biden administration is going to be good for cannabis. I know the President isn't a great fan. But, you know, we talked to him about that. And, you know, when we ran the pilot programming Delaware, for the cannabis Medical program, and Beau Biden, his deceased son was the Attorney General. And he was so helpful. He was such a great man, a loss.

So, we're going to need politicians, we're going to need to step up as an industry, we need to have real science and talk the talk, we need to take the folklore and turn it into peer review medical journals stuff. And we need to spend some money to do it.

RS: Do you guys lobby? Do you guys spend time in energy lobbying?

BF: Advocacy. We belong to some associations that do that. We don't do as much of it as some of our other larger MSOs. But we have a lot of network. I mean, I think I lobby every day, talking to politicians and senators and stuff like that. And we support a lot of organizations. We just got an advisory board of ASA. You know, we've been involved with NCIA. But I think there's a lot of new things going on, and we're going to be part of it.

RS: So as we near the end of this conversation, I'm interested, do you feel like there's something that you took from your previous industries that you were involved with, that you took with you to cannabis that you feel like, didn't work in terms of, you kind of had to shed that from your cannabis iteration? Or do you feel like the practices that you learned are kind of work in every industry.

BF: Not everything works in every industry, but you know the business acumen of how to build a business, how to create a workforce, how to run a company, bringing that professional acumen across the board works in any industry. The challenges of cannabis of, you know, of onerous taxes everyone out to get you. It's not a favor of compliance beyond anything, any industry you had to deal with. No banking. No finance. No depositories. I mean, the workarounds that we've had to do over the last 14 years is a book that we'll write someday, maybe you'll help me, but I think yeah, I think all the good business practices from other industries work.

It's the challenges of this industry to allow them to work. So, I don't think this knowledge is great. Obviously, if you can't, when we started in Massachusetts, you couldn't have a flower on your business card in your pocket in the medical program to start. So I would say to them, well, how does that whatever, so it's come so far. I mean, really, we were swimming upstream. You know, the first few states was a learning curve. Now, we're in what 33 jurisdictions and others, and I think the money and the taxes has made it more mainstream. I think, no one's died.

I used to have a picture in my office of everyone that died from alcohol, everyone that died from tobacco, and everyone died from cannabis, back then there was an empty grave with a guy with a shovel. I don't think that the fear of everyone driving into trees. I mean, I see home delivery direct-to-consumer. I mean, we see branding and distribution will get better as we contact people. I think the database. I mean, understanding who's in pain today and is looking for a CBD or formulation or one-to-one and us be able to target that person.

I think the people doing the POS and some of the issues Point of Sale and collecting data are going to learn better. I mean, so I'm working with those things. So I mean, obviously, my consumer card marketing did one of the first CRM engines, I mean, I issued 300 million [key supermarket] courtesy loyalty cards, I mean, the concept of loyalty marketing, or retention program of upselling, all the things you see in the supermarket world should be relevant.

I mean, the challenges of cannabis is different. There's no supermarket with 300 stores, even the largest MSOs have, you know, 50 to 60 stores and 7,000 to 10,000 stores in the country. There's no aggregation of data to a centralized server. But there are companies providing those services at the front end. And if we can take some of the back end, we can start doing some of the analysis and targeting that, you know, the big guys like IRI or Nielsen, doing the bigger worlds.

So it's all coming to us. And as the law allows us to talk to people, develop products, some of the business acumen will become more relevant. And I'm waiting for that day. Because then we can expand our businesses and do better and do better for the consumer. I mean, MariMed is still committed to health and wellness. And we want the miracle of this plant to unleash some things that improve the health and wellness of the customers and the patients that we have state to state.

RS: Absolutely, yeah, I feel like, you know, as time evolves, there's some exciting things that I feel like will really help kick this industry to the next level. And it is, it's the waiting game, you know, which is a hard game to play, for investors and executives alike I imagine.

BF: Yes. We don't like waiting. I mean, it's so much to do, there's a challenge every day through this COVID thing, with new protocols, and protecting our employees, protecting our customers, our products. Yeah, this is a challenging industry. You know, the more help we can get from the government to help us rather than create some of these barriers would be gratefully appreciated.

RS: Absolutely, absolutely. Amen. Amen to the government pulling their weight and helping the industry out and not kind of trying to put its foot on its neck. So, here's looking forward to that. But Bob in the meantime, this was such a great conversation and I think a really salient one for prospective MariMed investors, for current MariMed investors, and for those wondering who MariMed is and why everybody is - and Twitter is talking about them. So, I feel like this was a really great conversation. I really appreciate you coming on and taking the time.

BF: And Rena, thank you so much. Yeah, I think anyone serious about investing in cannabis should look seriously at MariMed.

RS: Yeah, I think we've given them a lot of reasons to look into it. So again, Bob, thank you so much. And I look forward to catching up with you and hearing how the diversity inclusion is working and all the other things that you guys have to update us with.

BF: We look forward to our next conversation and do hold us all to task.