ETF Summary: Top Picks For Your Wallet And The Earth

Photo by dima_zel/iStock via Getty Images

Sustainable Investing

The need for a sustainable planet is obvious, and many investment theories and funds are now aligned with ideologies of net-zero carbon operations, environmentally conscious practices, and/or the generation of renewable or alternative forms of energy. Over the past year, the industry has seen incredible growth and nearly all stocks have seen upside, regardless of their financial position or prospects. With valuations at all-time highs, investors must be considerate of both the potential for share loss and reduced long-term returns. To be able to navigate the market moving forward, it will be important to realize that only the best companies will have any sort of significant return, and even then, may be limited. Do not let FOMO in this market influence you into getting into the wrong companies at the wrong time. Although, it is difficult to decipher which companies are going to perform well when many remain in development or growth stages.

Therefore, I will provide guidance on the industry, and what I feel are the best ETFs for short- and long-term guidelines, as a way to have the most exposure to the industry. The basis of my selections will be to diversify away from overweight industry names, and incorporate more value plays, as this will provide downside risk from the high valuations currently seen. I will provide detailed looks at eight industry ETFs, and discuss various investing strategies based on their holdings. While I do discuss individual stocks, I will not be inclusive of every stock in the industry. However, I hope I highlight those that have the most influence on each ETF.

I believe a quote by Wendell Berry speaks to the goal this investment thesis:

I am speaking of the life of a man who knows that the world is not given by his fathers, but borrowed from his children; who has undertaken to cherish it and do it no damage, not because he is duty-bound, but because he loves the world and loves his children…

A Broad View of the Market Using ETFs

The renewables and green technology industry is quite fragmented from an investing standpoint. I feel many investors merely follow speculative momentum, as seen in 2020, with no regard for the real prospects of the company. With FOMO creating an essential "short squeeze" on countless stocks through the end of the year, many investors are smarting as the much needed correction has occurred over the past three months. With that, I find that most names in the sector are still overvalued, and still have a way to fall. Although, what is truly within the domain of a "sustainability" stock or asset? Under my definition, it would be any company whose direct operations have influence on sustainability, but some definitions even include those companies who are conscious in their operations, as determined by ESG metrics. Therefore ESG funds provide insight and exposure to how other industries are doing their part to provide sustainable operations. However, it is important to note that most large oil conglomerates rate quite high on ESG metrics, even though they are on cause for the current environmental crisis we are in. Although, the rankings consider the billions of dollars' worth of R&D these companies are putting in to clean up their industry in order to survive for as long as possible as the environmentally conscious catalysts moving forward. Fortunately, the ESG funds that I cover in this article have limited exposure to the oil and gas industries.

The total industry can be separated into three mains groups, and most ETFs follow this trend. The main group are the renewable energy assets, that cover solar, wind, and other forms of renewable power manufacture, design, and deployment. The three largest ETFs that focus on this group would be the manufacturing and deployment focused iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN), the solar focused Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN), and the diversified First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF (QCLN). These are great ETFs that cover a majority of the industry and provide exposure to the two other segments as well.

The second important segment is based around non-power generating sustainability exposure, such as construction and engineering, water saving technology, or other environmentally conscious industries. Unique examples of ETFs that focus on this segment would be the net-zero carbon specializing VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) and the broad coverage water-supply focused Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW). Think of companies like water supply component manufacturer Xylem (XYL) or EV companies like Tesla (TSLA) and NIO (NIO). While not generating renewable energy, these companies are important in providing services that make the earth more energy efficient, cleaner, and more sustainable overall.

Lastly, there has been a large rise in ESG based funds that are highly diversified in terms of breadth and scope, and allow investors to feel confident about their adjacent holdings. Many popular stocks today rank highly on various ESG ranking systems, and thus do their part to maintain sustainable operations in their respective industries. Examples of large ETFs with exposure to various ESG metrics are Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) and the iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD). ESGV covers most S&P 500 and large US companies, while ESGD covers the largest companies from around the world, including names like Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) or Toyota (TM). Therefore, switching from funds like SPY or VOO would be a good choice, and better performance is achievable.

Fund Analysis

Now I will compare and contrast these ETFs in regards to their performance, volatility, and holdings to showcase how diverse this industry is, and how all investors can take part. When looking at the typical renewable energy ETFs, performance over the past year has been quite similar across the board, but when you incorporate the additional industry ETFs, you can see there is a significant range in performance over the past year and more. The best performer over the past year - of those I listed for simplicity's sake - was the solar focused TAN, with 185% growth as of May 3rd. The less growth oriented ESG portfolios, and the water focused CGW each saw close to 50% growth and are the poorest performers from a growth standpoint. Meanwhile, volatility is high for TAN, ICLN, and QCLN with 60M betas of 1.20, 1.02, and 1.24, and the low growth names ranging from 0.8 with ESGD to a high measure of 1.01 with ESGV. When I add a small, yet broadly focused fund, the Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH), you can see a performance that treads the line between high growth but with reduced volatility, with 82% 1-year share growth and a 1.00 beta value. When looking at Chart 1 below, you can see how influential a high beta is on the growth funds, but not on the low growth funds.

Chart 1: A summary of the eight ETFs that showcase the possibilities across the whole sustainability market. (Valid as of 1 pm PDT on 5/4/2021)

TAN

Quick Facts: The AUM for this portfolio total $2.9 billion, the expense ratio is 0.69%, and there is a very small dividend at 0.12% yield that occurs annually.

Thesis: While many investors flock to this market, I find that financially, these companies do not support a large value, thus investors should steer clear at the moment.

TAN has seen great performance over the past year as it focuses on high growth and more speculative plays. Due to the extreme focus of this fund, the top ten holdings of TAN are all key solar players and take up 57% of the total market cap. Investors gain nearly 20% allocation to the industry growth leaders, Enphase (ENPH) and SolarEdge (SEDG), which are both the best choices in the solar industry. International exposure is also present, with Chinese manufacturers and suppliers Xinyi (OTCPK:XISHY), Daqo New Energy (DQ), and GCL-Poly (OTC:GCPEY), and European companies such as Scatec ASA (OTCPK:STECF). With 25% of the holdings being Utility focused, such as with close to 3% in Atlantica (AY), there is an increase in stability but the major holdings remain volatile.

Due to the nature of the portfolio, I find that it is not the best time to invest in TAN and growth investors should wait or choose a different fund. The fund is still trending down, I would say that initiating buys in TAN would only be useful for those who want a high-risk investment, as many of the names in the portfolio are speculative or have poor financial states: Sunrun (RUN) and First Solar (FSLR) as examples. For risk-averse investors, I find growth exposure is better found with the other ETFs I will cover. For example, 61% of TAN's 47 holdings are also covered by ICLN, while QCLN covers 41%. This overlap should be considered when developing a portfolio, along with the relatively high expense ratio burden.

Image 1: Source. The top ten holdings of TAN.

ICLN

Quick Facts: The total AUM is $5.05 billion, the expense ratio is 0.46%, and there is a semiannual dividend at a 0.13% yield.

Thesis: With equal balance between growth and value, I find that those value investors who want exposure to the growth side of the industry would feel confident, while growth investors also enjoy seeing improved volatility and price movement.

This diverse growth play has its top-ten at only 48% of the total. With about 80 company holdings, ICLN provides a well-rounded look at the renewables market. Performance over the past few months has been poor due to the formerly 7.51% largest holding of speculative hydrogen play Plug Power (PLUG). Now Plug has been relegated to the ninth position as the share price plunged 60% since January. The fund only has 38% exposure to the US, with numerous large European utility, manufacturing, and deployment companies as holdings, with companies like Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY), Verbund AG (OTCPK:OEZVY), Orsted A/S (OTCPK:DNNGY), and EDP Renovaveis SA (OTCPK:EDRVF). 40% of the total holdings are defined as being electrical utility companies, and so investors will see reduced volatility overall, when compared to funds like QCLN or TAN. Feel confident in the fact that the top names in the portfolio are now stalwarts such as Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) with 30% YoY revenue growth, Orsted with nearly $4 billion in cash from operations in 2020, and Enphase with profitability, growth, and technical advantage.

ICLN is a fund that I could recommend to investors looking for direct exposure to the renewable power generation and deployment industry. It provides access to utilities and manufacturers around the world, yet does not invest in many of the more speculative names. Although, the European utilities have seen plateauing growth, and names like Plug remain speculative. Thus, I find that with the current value issues seen with the market, investors should consider holding off on this fund for the short-term. Although, when compared to QCLN and TAN, overvaluation is less of an issue, and will create opportunities for prior to those funds. Further, the fund is missing many other sustainability focused names, so additional investing will be required to round out a portfolio.

Table 2: Source. The top ten holdings of ICLN.

QCLN

Quick Facts: The total AUM is $2.27 billion, the expense ratio is 0.6%, and there is no dividend.

Thesis: With access to speculative names, manufacturers, material providers, and utilities, this fund is the best investment for industry bulls and growth investors.

This fund is based around the high risk, high reward companies across a wide range of disciplines. This can be seen by the top 10 holdings that are the most diverse out of almost all of the other ETFs. First, there are EV leaders Tesla and NIO, the lithium producer Albemarle (ALB), and semiconductor/electronics manufacturers ON (ON), Cree (CREE), and Universal Display (OLED). There is also exposure to some utilities, but the fund is heavily weighted towards growth names and the share performance reflects that.

With only 53 holdings, the fund is more prone to volatility as individual assets have high influence, yet, volatility is quite balanced when compared to each stock individually. Additionally, there is only slight overlap with other funds like ICLN (29% by weight) and TAN (31% by weight). As such, my philosophy regarding this stock is as perfect for growth exposure while ICLN is better suited for value exposure. This is because QCLN provides access to growth paths in EV, solar and wind, utilities, and even the raw material or machinery providers. As such, QCLN follows the wider growth trend of the industry, but also falls when the industry does as well. Although, once values begin to normalize for the industry, QCLN should be the one stop shop for growth investors. Further, make sure to comb through the holdings, consider adding other names that you feel suit your investing style as 53 is not conclusive.

Table 3: Source. Top ten holdings of QCLN.

SMOG

Quick Facts: Total AUM is $287 million, the expense ratio is 0.62, and there is a slight annual dividend at a 0.06% yield.

Thesis: With higher expenses than ICLN, it is difficult to recommend this portfolio but long-term stability and performance is better overall and can be a point of consideration.

This fund is a mix of QCLN and ICLN holdings, yet sees ICLN's performance. Although Tesla, NIO, and Enphase are major holdings, growth is reduced due to 40% utility exposure. Further, industrials make up 23% of the total, and are the source of weakened performance. The US and China make up 45% of the total country weighting, and so more diversity is seen for this aspect when compared to ICLN, which has low Chinese exposure. The weightings of the company are the strength of this index, with smaller price swings when compared to ICLN or QCLN. One unfortunate point is that SMOG is the only holder of Nikola (NKLA), but at 0.36% weight, will have a small effect overall. However, it shows how there are many speculative names in the industry, and poor performers may exist within the ETFs you own.

When attempting to decide how to utilize this ETF as an investing tool, I go by a few factors. First is the similarity in performance to ICLN, yet with the potential for out-performance due to exposure to names like NIO, Enphase, and Tesla. However, since there is a 75% weighted overlap with ICLN, the 0.16% higher expense ratio will drag on returns. Also, while SMOG is seeing similar 1 year returns to ICLN, over the past year, ICLN has seen higher highs and may continue to outperform long-term. However, long-term gains favor SMOG at the moment, with 5 and 10 year returns being 24% and 100% higher for SMOG at those respective price points. Thus overall, SMOG may be interchangeable with ICLN, but the EV stock exposure may limit performance short-term.

Table 4: Source. Top ten holdings of SMOG.

CGW

Quick Facts: The total AUM is $931 million, expense ratio is 0.57%, and the annual dividend sees a yield of 1.26%.

Thesis: This stable ETF provides excellent exposure to the entire water industry worldwide, and would be welcome in any portfolio.

Water is life, and investing in CGW adds exposure to companies that supply, clean, and conserve water assets around the world. While these companies are slow growing value plays, endless potential exists as their work will always be essential. Regarding geographies, 50% of the fund is US exposure, while most of the rest is of European exposure. Also, 50% of the companies are in the industrial sector, and provide critical infrastructure to the water supply chain, while 35% of the companies are in the utilities sector. The main negative aspects of the ETF are the influence of the top 10 holdings holding over 55% total weight, and the limited spread of 50 companies being in the portfolio. However, most of the companies are in great financial state and are worthy of investment, such as those I covered, Montrose Environmental (MEG) and Stantec (STN). Other top names in the portfolio are Tetra Tec (TTEK), Rexnord (RXN), and Advanced Drainage (WMS), and most holdings provide well-established stable growth paths and low valuations when compared to renewables and EVs.

Due to the solid holdings and critical need of CGW's holdings, I find this to be an essential part of any sustainability focused portfolio. While the larger utilities drag on the overall growth, most constituent companies are in a stable position, and may be considered for additional investments. Further, the fund offers great downside protection, as evident by the 34% maximum drawdown during the 2020 drawdown, while names like ICLN and TAN fell 42% and 47% respectively, further bolstering the bull case. Other funds that access this market are Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO) and First Trust Water ETF (FIW), but they provide limited exposure to international companies and PIO has a higher expense ratio. Therefore, I find CGW to be a solid bet on its own and will remain bullish long term.

Table 5: Source. Top 10 holdings and weights of CGW.

ESGV

Quick Facts: The total AUM is $4.02 billion, the expense ratio is 0.12%, and the quarterly dividend is at a 1.02% yield.

Thesis: Remove the environmentally harmful companies from the S&P 500 by investing in this ETF.

This ESG fund tracks US large cap companies and currently holds over 1,485. Thus, this portfolio mostly follows market performance standards. However, most utilities and energy companies are excluded from the holdings, as evident with the 0.91% and 0.03% weightings, respectively. To understand how investing in an ESG fund like this supports a sustainability focused investment strategy is by looking at Apple (AAPL), the largest holding. Currently, Apple is carbon neutral for their operations, and are actively working to aid their suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors in being neutral as well. They also work to limit the use of toxic or environmentally degrading materials in their products, such as mercury, PVC, beryllium, and BFR. You can feel confident in this fund that the holdings within do their part to reduce as much as possible, and are sustainable in their operations.

As for an investment strategy, I would recommend comparing this fund to various S&P 500 funds, and weigh the importance of the slightly higher expense ratio of 0.12% with the gain of thoughtful investing. Additionally, there is typically 0.0% weighted overlap when comparing this fund to the others that I cover here in this article, and so adding this portfolio will not create excess weighting in any particular company, even Tesla.

Table 6: Source. Top 10 holdings and weights of ESGV.

ESGD

Quick Facts: The total AUM is $5.14 billion, the expense ratio is 0.2%, and has a semiannual dividend at a 1.53% yield.

Thesis: If you are looking for international large-cap exposure, I recommend this fund in tandem or with ESGV, or on its own.

Unlike ESGV, ESGD holds leaders from the largest companies across the world with a Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Far East policy, and provides far more diversity than ESGV. Reduced share price gains are seen internationally due to the hard-hitting pandemic and lower growth over the past decade. However, with a beta of 0.8 it is a great hedge tool in a portfolio, with the benefit of investing in companies that perform well by ESG standards. Further, there is negligible overlap between this ETF and the other ETFs on this list, with most having no overlapping holdings. Therefore, I recommend this portfolio to those investors seeking the ultimate diversity of their portfolio, and growth investors would benefit from the hedging effect.

Table 7: Source. Top 10 holdings and weights of ESGD.

ERTH

Quick Facts: The total AUM is $482 million, and the expense ratio is 0.58%.

Thesis: I like to call this a passive Ark Invest sustainability fund, with its unique exposures to innovative environmentally responsible names around the world, that deserves a place on any long-term portfolio.

This portfolio has a fascinating mix of US and foreign assets, growth and value stocks, and is one of my favorite ETF in the sector. The strength of this portfolio is seen with their largest holding, Digital Realty Trust (DLR), the leading digital real estate provider via data centers and ESG champion. Meanwhile, other unique names like JR Central (OTCPK:CJPRY) - a maglev developer - Kingspan Group (OTCPK:KGSPY) - an energy efficient building material supplier - and Darling Ingredients (DAR) - a bio-waste-to-food developer - are in the top ten along with the regular names like Tesla, Vestas, NIO, and Enphase. By investing in this portfolio, you gain access to quite speculative names that are pursuing daring research and development of sustainable technologies that will drive the world forward. Although there is overlap with multiple other funds, I find that the additional holdings allow for benefit that outweighs the hindrances. It is just important to be mindful of the funds you choose and what exposure you gain with each. I think, due to the diversity and theme of this fund, that all investors that only want one or two ETFs in total for their sustainability exposure should consider this fund if. With its unique coverage of over 100 stocks, it will provide ample exposure across the industry and I recommend it wholeheartedly.

Table 8: Source. Top 10 holdings and weights of ERTH.

Summary and Example Portfolios

Now that I have analyzed and discussed investing theses across eight ETFs, I will cover multiple strategies in an attempt to provide suitable cases for three groups of investors. For short-term traders, momentum is currently favoring large-cap and value names, so CGW, ESGD, and ESGV, are all positive over the past three months (see Chart 2 below). Therefore, I have been rotating my assets towards those types of names, and recommend short-term growth seekers to look to do the same. Make sure to do your due diligence to research the top holdings at the time of investment, to get a sense of the potential of each fund.

Chart 2: Short term, the high growth names have lagged the market, while the value and large-cap portfolios have continued to grow, albeit only slightly.

Next, I will consider a long-term horizon, 15 years or more, risk tolerant investor. I find the best balance will be a mixture of 25% ERTH, 25% ICLN, and 50% QCLN. SMOG should not be used with QCLN and ERTH, as you will get excess exposure to both the EV companies and solar companies, Enphase and SolarEdge. That is also why I would only recommend adding TAN if you want extreme solar exposure. This mix allows for major holdings of Enphase and SolarEdge which are industry leaders, while also being well diversified via ICLN and ERTH to international utilities and value stocks. Unfortunately, there will be overweight exposure to poor names such as Tesla, Plug Power, and Sunrun which are all either overvalued or have poor financial states. Thus, be considerate of this if you are going to initiate a position, and I recommend adding in batches as valuations come down. As of writing, it seems like prices are still going down, so wait for the trend to subside a bit.

For a more conservative and diverse portfolio, I recommend equal weight holdings of ERTH, QCLN, ESGD/ESGV, and CGW. Neither QCLN, ESGD/V, and CGW overlap to a perceivable amount, allowing this is the broadest range of exposure to the industry you can get. Since diversification is one of the most important ways to have financial success, this grouping may outperform short and long term. Further, there are many industry leaders involved, and if inflation continues to rise, you will want the best companies from around the world that can maneuver and adjust to rising prices. I think growth and value driven investors would enjoy their assets spread across a portfolio such as this, especially those who have limited time to research every name in the industry. I know I still haven't researched, or even seen, all the best companies out there. ETFs are there to do the work for you, and reduced volatility and increased stability will provide you with a happy wallet.

While the industry is going to remain volatile for the next few months, once increased spending is supported and supply chain issues are lessened, the industry will continue to grow significantly. I hope my analysis covers the industry proficiently, and that you have gained insight into the multiple investment paths that are available. Remember, we borrow this planet from our children, not the other way around. So, make sure to leave them some good stocks and a clean, sustainable place to live.

Thank you for reading and feel free to comment below.