Photo by alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Weak March Quarter Paves Way for Strong Recovery

Kimball (NASDAQ:KBAL) reported their Q3 [ended March] results for the fiscal year ended June 2021. Usually the company’s seasonally slowest period, the March quarter was tougher and weaker than expected, but things look bright in the long-term as the workplace sector ramps up. Increasing number of people are moving back to their workplaces, as work-from-home trends wane and see weakness ahead, in the wake of a strong vaccination drive. Workplace and Health Division order rates strengthened throughout the third quarter and into April, helping to create an overall backlog for the quarter of $130 million. This is very close to March quarter sales of $139 million, which just shows how robust the backlog numbers for this company really are. We see the backlog starting to be fulfilled in the 2nd half of this calendar year. This is when things will start to really turn towards normalcy, and one will see a rise in workplace sales taking place as people return to the office.

Given below are sales by the three main end markets. Workplace and Health end markets together accounted for 80% of fiscal year-to-date sales. Recovery in Hospitality sales is slated to be uneven and phased as leisure, business and international travel each ramp at a different pace, according to the company.

Source: Press Release

The cadence of Workplace and Health business activity improved as we moved through the third quarter and into April, which supports our view that the industry is showing signs of recovery, and Kimball International is positioned to capture market share gains given our focus on higher growth markets, products and geographies.

- Kristie Juster, CEO of Kimball

Guidance for Margins, and Hybrid Workplace

Given the current backlog and the inflow of orders, the guidance for the fourth quarter is that revenues will be at a similar level to the March quarter. However, guidance for margins is much improved, with price increases and manufacturing cost savings to offset current inflationary pressures. This will lead to a gross margin rebound by 300 bps in the fourth quarter ending June. Kimball is embracing the hybrid and flexible workplace where people might choose to work at both the office or at home, and the company is fully catering to this type of business model with this in mind. They have improved in both of these categories by bringing new innovations to the table that would help the company best adapt to the post-Covid residential and contract market.

For example, Poppin [acquired on Dec. 9, 2020] launched Spaces which is a first ever system of flexible walls for open spaces, National launched Eklund flexible seating solution for open social settings, and Etc. expanded their work from home desk assortment. Things are changing as the remote work trend is taking shape, albeit marginally. We still have reason to believe that work-from-office will be the dominant way of working, even though remote work has increasingly turned itself into an option of choice amongst people as a result of the pandemic. Will this trend continue, that is a key question. See some of the interesting remote work statistics below, according to Jan 2021 data:

Kimball still looks relatively inexpensive, trading at 9.2x P/E for the FY22e compared to valuations of the S&P 500 and S&P Small-Cap index trading at 20.5x and 25.5x P/E on 2022 consensus forecasts, respectively. The stock also has minimal downside risk, and this makes it attractive, as it has been stagnant since April of last year. We see favorable risk-reward at this point and an “unlock-and-recovery” as things start to improve and reach normalcy to pre-Covid times. Given this we sustain our price target of $18.00, which leads us to an upside of 46% on today’s current stock price.

Target Price and Valuation

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Since the stock hasn’t moved much since our previously published report, we value Kimball with the same price target as before. What makes it attractive from an investor’s standpoint is that it has minimal downside risk and great room for upside. If you look at the chart above, the company hasn’t done much, and it has just been stagnating since April 2020.

Kimball, at this point and going forward, looks to be a typical “unlock and recovery” trade, with its main end-market Workplace looking to see a healthy recovery in furniture sales. The company has attractive valuations which make it even more compelling to get invested at this point, with a P/E of 9.2x on FY22e and a steady-state dividend yield of 3%. We are not taking into account this fiscal year ending in June because it is still being affected by Covid-19. It is also to be noted that the current price is down -44% since pre-pandemic highs of $21.67, which is a very attractive entry point, in our view.

We see Kimball having an upside of 46%, with our price target of $18.00. Kimball did a buyback over 3 years of 2.7 million, or 7% of shares outstanding, and looks to effectively resume its share repurchase program. This makes the stock even more attractive as there is potential for overall earnings to improve via EPS gains.

On today's current stock price, based on our steady-state FY06/2022 estimates, the stock is trading at 9.1x P/E and a 10.1% FCF Yield.

Price Target: $18.00

Our short-term price target of $18.00 is based on a P/E of 13.5x and an EPS estimate of $1.34 on steady-state FY06/2022. Our price target of $18.00 represents a 46% total return potential.

On $18.00, we value Kimball with a P/E of 13.5x and an FCF yield of 6.8% on FY22e.

Catalysts

Poppin Acquisition

The acquisition could help the company's overall business model, increasing efficiency and their transition to a more digital enterprise. Complementary nature between both Poppin and the new Kimball, seen through the transformational restructuring phase, should be a catalyst for the business in the near term. Plus, Kimball has enough money to finance the acquisition with $116.5 million [no debt, excluding lease liabilities], or 30% of the entire market cap

Restructuring: "Connect 2.0" Revamp

Reorganization of the entire business to tailor to post-Covid marketplace. "Connect 2.0" re-organization structure will help the business grow into new marketing channels, catering to the demand of work-from-home settings. This will be a catalyst in ensuring future growth and profitability for the business.

Margins

The company is on target to achieve expected cost savings of $20 million this fiscal year [$26 million cost savings were made in fiscal year 06/2020].

Strong Order Backlog: $130 million

The company has a strong order backlog of $130 million this March quarter.

Dividend Yield Increase

Dividend Yield is at 3.4%, but we believe there is potential for steady growth as the CAGR payout cycle increases 9% year over year.

Buyback of Shares

Kimball has been buying back shares over the last three years, partially in order to increase share market gains. It has bought back 7% of shares outstanding, and this is a positive outcome for shareholders of the company.

Risks

Margin Pressures from Freight and Distribution

Increase in demand for shipping services have been created by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to port congestion and pressure on freight and distribution costs.

Heavy Competition: Dominated by Many Players

Kimball operates in a highly competitive environment. Its competition is a threat to sales and market share, including Steelcase Inc. (SCS), Herman Miller (MLHR), Knoll (KNL), HNI Corporation (HNI), etc. Competitors also encompass a large number of other smaller, privately-owned furniture manufacturers, both domestic and foreign-based in nature.

Conclusion

Kimball, despite the very weak March quarter, still has a lot of promise ahead. With the high backlogs and successful vaccine rollout happening in the country, people will return to office soon and there will be increased sales to follow. We think the company will reach our price target and realize 46% upside, only to eventually go further and touch pre-pandemic highs of $21.67 in a few years' time. We don’t think the remote work scenario will play out and everyone will eventually feel the need to return to office. This is predicated on the premise that computers can’t replace the efficiency and productivity that human interaction has brought to the workplace for generations – it’s just not feasible in the long-term. Work-from-home will phase out, and this is where Kimball’s largest Workplace segment will benefit soon. Therein we are bullish on this stock as a recovery play, with its negligible downside risk, and stagnating stock price since the onset of the pandemic last year.