Photo by Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) will likely surge this year due to a normalization of provision expense, substantial reduction in non-interest expenses, and net interest income growth. A decline in funding cost and loan growth will likely drive the increase in net interest income. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.23 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $3.05 per share, up from $0.96 per share last year. The December 2021 target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Midland States Bancorp.

Branch Optimization to Slash Non-Interest Expenses

Earnings of Midland States surprised in the first quarter due to a sharp plunge in non-interest expense. This reduction appears sustainable as it was not due to one-off items. As mentioned in the first quarter's earnings release, the reduction in the non-interest expense was attributable to branch network and facilities optimization initiatives implemented in the fourth quarter of 2020. I was previously (article) expecting MSBI to report a non-interest expense of $174 million. However, due to the exceptional performance in the first quarter, I've reduced the estimate to $157 million. This is down 15% year-over-year. I'm expecting the dip in non-interest expenses to chiefly drive earnings this year. However, branch optimization can have a detrimental impact on loan growth in the future.

Provision Expense Likely to Normalize This year

The provision expense will likely return to a normal level this year because the company has built up a large level of allowances last year that will likely cover pandemic-driven losses in the year ahead. Allowances made up 1.28% of total loans at the end of March 2021. In comparison, net charge-offs made up just 0.14% of average loans during the first quarter, as mentioned in the first quarter's investor presentation.

However, the portfolio's credit risk is not yet back to normal. Total deferrals made up 4.5% of total loans at the end of March, as mentioned in the presentation. This is substantial compared to other banks whose deferrals have dropped to around 1% or lower by March. Further, Midland States Bancorp has substantial exposure to equipment financing and hotel borrowers. According to details given in the presentation, equipment finance loans made up 17.5% of total loans, whereas hotel loans made up 3.4% of total loans at the end of March. More than half of the deferrals were attributable to hotel loans; however, the management is positive that many hotel borrowers will return to payment in the second quarter, as mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the provision expense to remain at a normal level during 2021. I'm not expecting a release of provisioning this year because the credit risk is still somewhat high. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report a provision expense of $19 million in 2021, down from $43 million in 2020.

Funding Cost Dip, Loan Growth to Boost Net Interest Income in the Remainder of the Year

As mentioned in the investor presentation, Midland States Bancorp’s loan portfolio declined by 3.9% by the end of March from the end of December 2020 due to the following reasons.

Heightened payoffs, Lower line utilization by agricultural segment, and Runoff in the residential portfolio due to refinancing activity.

While the first two factors were beyond the management’s control, the third factor reflects badly on the management's capabilities. A competitive bank should have been able to retain the refinanced loans after the refinancing.

The upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will likely drag loan growth in the year ahead. As mentioned in the investor presentation, round one PPP loans totaled $132.2 million at the end of March, representing 2.7% of total loans. I'm expecting most of these loans to get forgiven in the second quarter, thereby reducing the loan balance.

On the other hand, the loan portfolio will likely receive a boost from the vaccine-driven economic recovery. Additionally, the management mentioned in the presentation that the loan pipeline is growing strongly which should lead to stronger loan production as the year progresses.

Considering the above-mentioned factors, I'm expecting loans to increase by 4.6% by the end of December 2021 from the end of March 2021, leading to 0.5% growth for the full year. Meanwhile, I'm expecting deposits to continue to grow at a normal rate. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Apart from loan growth, the net interest income will likely receive support from lower funding costs in the year ahead. The company substantially reduced its borrowings in the first quarter. Borrowings declined to $820 million by the end of March from $1,067 million at the end of December 2020. Moreover, Midland States Bancorp has some costly certificates of deposits (“CD”) that will mature in the second quarter. According to details given in the presentation, CDs totaling $159 million, with a weighted average rate of 1.06%, will mature in the second quarter of 2021. Assuming the company can replace the maturing CDs with deposits carrying rates that are 50 basis points lower, the maturity will likely reduce the deposit cost by one to two basis points.

Considering the loan growth and funding cost reduction, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by 3% year-over-year in 2021.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $3.05 per Share

The sharp reduction in non-interest expense, normalization of provision expense, and increase in net interest income will likely support earnings in the year ahead. Overall, I'm expecting Midland States Bancorp to report earnings of $2.23 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, leading to full-year earnings of $3.05 per share, up from $0.96 per share in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

The December 2021 Target Price Suggests a Small Price Upside

Midland States Bancorp is offering a dividend yield of 3.9%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.28 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 37% for 2021, which is close to the pre-pandemic ratio of 43%. Therefore, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level this year.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Midland States Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.47 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $21.2 gives a target price of $31.2 for the end of 2021. This price target implies an 8.6% upside from the May 6 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has most frequently traded at a P/E ratio of around 10.0x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the P/E multiple of 10.0x with the forecast earnings per share of $3.05 gives a target price of $30.5 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 6.2% upside from the May 6 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $30.8, which implies a 7.4% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 11.3%. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Midland States Bancorp.

The company’s earnings are likely to surge this year due to a normalization of the provision expense and reduction in non-interest expenses. At the current market price, the stock appears somewhat unattractive. I would consider investing in Midland States Bancorp only if its price dipped by more than 5% from the current level.