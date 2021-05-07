Photo by PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

I maintain a Neutral rating for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

This represents an update of my initiation article for Autoliv published on February 8, 2021. Autoliv's stock price has increased by +9% from $94.49 as of February 5, 2021 to $102.77 as of May 6, 2021 since my initiation.

On one hand, the company's 1Q 2021 revenue growth came in ahead of market expectations and industry benchmarks. Also, Autoliv has continued with deleveraging in the most recent quarter.

On the other hand, Autoliv has yet to commit to a timeline for the reinstatement of dividends. More importantly, the 2021 management guidance and analysts' estimates for Autoliv seem too optimistic taking into account the semiconductor chip shortage and raw material cost pressures.

The market values Autoliv at consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 15.0 times and 7.5 times, respectively. This is roughly in line with Autoliv's historical average valuation multiples, which makes Autoliv's current valuations unattractive. As a result, I choose to retain my Neutral rating for Autoliv.

1Q 2021 Financial Performance Beat Market Expectations And Industry Benchmarks

Autoliv reported the company's 1Q 2021 financial results in late-April 2021, and its financial performance in the first quarter of this year was ahead of market expectations and industry benchmarks.

The company's headline revenue increased by +21.5% YoY from $1,846 million in 1Q 2020 to $2,242 million in 1Q 2021. Autoliv's top line was approximately +5.3% higher than market consensus' quarterly sales estimate of $2,130 million. Its +21.5% headline revenue growth was boosted by positive foreign exchange tailwinds. But even if adjusted for foreign exchange, Autoliv's adjusted organic revenue would have still expanded by +17.9% in the first quarter of 2021.

Autoliv's 1Q 2021 organic revenue growth of +17.9% was also better than a key industry benchmark for automotive suppliers - light vehicle production growth. Based on IHS Markit data, global light vehicle production grew by a relatively slower +13.6% YoY in the first quarter of this year. Also, it is noteworthy that Autoliv delivered positive organic revenue growth in all of its key geographic markets, and the sales growth of its businesses in the various geographic markets also beat their respective industry benchmarks as per the chart below.

Autoliv's Organic Revenue Growth By Market

Source: Autoliv's 1Q 2021 Earnings Report

The company's earnings per share also more than doubled from $0.86 in 1Q 2020 to $1.79 in 1Q 2021. This was +32.6% better than the sell-side analysts' consensus 1Q 2021 earnings per share forecast of $1.35. Apart from top line expansion, Autoliv's strong earnings growth was mainly driven by an improvement in profitability with its operating profit margin increasing by +330 basis points from 7.3% in 1Q 2020 to 10.6% in 1Q 2021. Autoliv attributed the improvement in operating profit margin in 1Q 2021 to "productivity in labor and component costs" and "structural efficiency programs" in its results presentation.

While Autoliv's 1Q 2021 financial results were good, the market is probably more concerned about the company's financial leverage and the sustainability of its earnings growth momentum for the remainder of 2021.

Deleveraging And Dividends

In my initiation article for Autoliv published on February 8, 2021, I had cautioned that "investors should be concerned about the company's relatively high financial leverage and the timing of a dividend reinstatement."

On the positive side of things, Autoliv's net debt-to-EBITDA or leverage ratio decreased from 1.8 times as of end-2020 to 1.4 times as of end-1Q 2021, thanks to a $109 million net debt reduction in the most recent quarter. More importantly, the company's current net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is now within its target leverage ratio of between 0.5 times and 1.5 times.

On the negative side of things, it is disappointing that Autoliv did not wish to commit to a timeline for the reinstatement of dividends. When asked a question on dividends at the recent 1Q 2021 results briefing, Autoliv noted that "this is a quarterly call and we really set that question (on dividends) with the Board on a quarterly basis in connection with the Board meetings." The company had earlier suspended dividends last year to conserve capital to tide through the pandemic.

As per sell-side analysts' estimates, Autoliv boasts consensus forward dividend yields of 1.2% and 2.2% for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year, respectively. This indicates that investors have expectations that Autoliv will reinstate quarterly dividends sometime this year. If this does not happen, it could possibly disappoint the market and lead to a de-rating of the stock's valuations.

2021 Management Guidance And Analysts' Estimates Seem Too Bullish Considering Risk Factors

Autoliv is guiding for headline revenue and organic revenue growth of +23% and +20% for full-year FY 2021. The company also expects its operating profit margin to remain high at approximately 10% this year. Sell-side analysts are equally bullish, forecasting a +22.5% top line growth and a +10.3% operating profit margin for 2021.

Although Autoliv's 1Q 2021 financial performance was encouraging, investors should not ignore risks like the semiconductor chip shortage and raw material cost pressures.

Autoliv's revenue growth guidance for FY 2021 assumes that global light vehicle production will decrease by 2-3 percentage points YoY for full-year 2021 with the semiconductor chip shortage issue being addressed by 4Q 2021. It is possible that the semiconductor chip shortage issue might last beyond this year, and automotive OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) might prioritize the production & sales of certain auto models over others during this period leading to uncertainty for Autoliv's future sales.

Separately, Autoliv has raised its expectations of the impact of raw material costs on 2021 operating profit margin from 40 basis points earlier to 90 basis points. More significantly, the company acknowledged at its 1Q 2021 earnings call that raw material cost pressures have to tackled via both "negotiations with suppliers as well as redesign of products", and it noted that there are "limited contractual pass-throughs (of costs) to our customers." This does not sound like an ideal situation, as Autoliv will have its bargaining power with suppliers and customers tested in an environment of rising raw material costs driven by inflationary pressures.

In summary, I think management guidance and analysts' estimates seem too optimistic taking into account the risk factors highlighted above.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Autoliv trades at 15.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 11.9 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E according to the company's stock price of $102.77 as of May 6, 2021. The stock's forward FY 2021 P/E represents a slight premium to its five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 14.6 times and 14.0 times, respectively.

The market also values Autoliv at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 EV/EBITDA multiples of 7.5 times and 6.2 times, respectively. As a comparison, Autoliv's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 7.6 times and 7.1 times, respectively, which are in line with the stock's forward FY 2021 EV/EBITDA ratio.

In a nutshell, Autoliv's valuations are reasonable but not attractive as compared to historical averages.

Autoliv's key risk factors are a failure to reinstate dividends this year, a greater-than-expected negative impact from the semiconductor chip shortage on global automotive production, and higher-than-expected increases in raw material costs.