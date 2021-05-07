Flexing Muscle In The Pool - Interview With Hayward Holdings CEO Kevin Holleran (Video)
- Hayward Holdings CEO Kevin Holleran talks market dynamics, innovation and connectivity for pool owners.
- Powerful growth trajectory around outdoor living investment, especially in the face of Covid keeping us all closer to home.
- Flexing muscle in Q1 - 96% growth y/y. New product development and environmental sustainability.
Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) has been in business almost 100 years, focused on the pool market for the last 50 and is now additionally focused on innovation and connectivity for pool owners. Kevin Holleran came on board as CEO nearly 2 years ago, attracted by the strength of Hayward's brand and market dynamics. Growth trajectory around outdoor living investment is powerful, especially in the face of how Covid has kept everyone closer to home and Hayward is a main player in the space. Multiple channels of distribution an advantage. Flexing muscle in Q1 - 96% growth y/y. Focused on new product development and environmental sustainability - energy efficiency, water conservation and reduction of chemicals.
