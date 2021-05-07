Photo by South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

Why is Zoetis Stock Dropping?

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) released Q1 2021 results yesterday (Thursday), and Zoetis shares finished the day down 3.7%.

We have upgraded our rating on Zoetis stock to Buy in March. Since then Zoetis shares have gained 10.0% (including dividends). Prior to this, Zoetis was Buy-rated in our coverage between June 2019 and September 2020, during which Zoetis shares gained 36.6% in 15 months.

We believe yesterday's share price correction was due to a mixture of some investors over-reacting to the H2 slowdown implied by management's outlook, and Zoetis stock already having risen substantially recently.

Zoetis Q1 2021 Results Headlines

For Q1 2021, on an operational basis, Zoetis revenues grew 21% year-on-year, compared to a relatively weak prior-year growth of 7%. Gross Margin and EBIT Margin both expanded, and Net Income grew 34% operationally against a prior-year growth of 10%. Compared to Q4 2020, Zoetis revenues were up 3.5%, and its Net Income was up 37.7%, on a reported basis:

Zoetis revenue growth was again led by Companion Animals revenues, which grew 32% in the U.S. and 37% in International; Livestock revenues fell by 4% in the U.S. but grew 17% in International (more below).

Zoetis' quarterly revenues have been on a consistent upward trend, except for Q1 and Q2 2020, which saw disruption in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Zoetis's quarterly EBIT has likewise been on an upward trend, except for Q4 each year, which tends to be affected by seasonally-heavy compensation expenses and marketing spend related to new products:

Zoetis Revenues & EBIT by Quarter (Since 2019) Source: Zoetis company filings.

Key Markets Were Mostly Robust in Q1

Zoetis' key markets were mostly robust in Q1 2021, giving us confidence that they will continue their long-term structural growth.

As a reminder, as of 2020, Zoetis had 53% of its revenues in the U.S., where nearly two third of revenues were in Dogs/Cats products; Dogs/Cats were 39% of revenues in International. Cattle was the second largest market in both segments, followed by Swine, Poultry, Fish, Horses, etc.:

Zoetis Sales by Species – U.S. & International (2020) Source: Zoetis 10-K filing (2020).

In the U.S., Companion Animal revenues have had double-digit year-on-year revenue growth operationally since 2019, and Q1's growth was even higher at 32%. U.S. Livestock revenues fell 4%, primarily due to producers switching to lower-cost alternatives in Poultry, but also due to a non-recurring government purchase in Swine last year; Cattle revenues grew 6%:

Zoetis Op. Revenue Growth Y/Y – U.S. (Since 2017) Source: Zoetis company filings.

Management has "expectations of further declines for the year" in U.S., partly due to expected generics competition to Draxxin, which lost its U.S. exclusivity in Q1 (more below). U.S. Livestock has been weak in recent years, with revenues shrinking 4% in 2019, and growing by 2% or less in 2017 and 2018, primarily due to weak markets for both dairy and beef cattle.

In International, Companion Animal revenues grew 37% and Livestock revenues grew 17% year-on-year operationally, both significantly higher than in preceding quarters. In International Livestock, there was double-digit year-on-year growth in all species except Poultry (which grew low-single-digits). Swine revenues grew 29%, helped by an 128% growth in China, and Cattle revenues grew 11%:

Zoetis Op. Revenue Growth – International (Since 2017) Source: Zoetis company filings.

We believe weakness in U.S. Cattle to be cyclical, and in any case Livestock globally continues to be driven by growing affluence and consumption in Emerging Markets such as China. Including both U.S. and International, Zoetis Livestock revenues grew 8% operationally year-on-year in Q1 2021, and has been had been growing before 2019, before African Swine Fever and COVID:

Zoetis Op. Revenue Growth – Livestock (Since 2017) Source: Zoetis company filings.

Continuing Progress in New Growth Areas

Q1 2021 also saw continuing progress in Zoetis' new growth areas:

The Simparica franchise, consisting of parasiticides against heartworms and other parasites for dogs/cats, performed well in its existing markets in the U.S., parts of Europe, Canada and Australia. Total franchise revenues grew by 133% year-on-year in Q1, following Simparica Trio's launch in different markets through 2020, with Simparica Trio reaching $90m and Simparica reaching $74m. Simparica Trio also received approvals in Japan, Mexico and several other smaller markets during the quarter, while Revolution Plus (an equivalent product for cats) received approval in China.

The Dermatology portfolio had revenues of $245m in Q1, growing 24% year-on-year operationally. More than 60% of these revenues ($157m) were in the U.S., where it grew 16% year-on-year, showing the portfolio's long-term global potential. Key Dermatology products contributed 3 ppt to group revenue growth in Q1, and are on track to exceed $1bn in revenues in 2021.

Diagnostics revenues grew 47% year-on-year operationally in Q1, including growth of 59% in the U.S. and 24% in International, both led by increases in consumables and instrument revenues; they were also partly helped by a weak prior year. Zoetis is continuing to expand its global Diagnostics footprint, build its reference labs network and market its VetScan Imagyst platform to veterinary clinics.

In Monoclonal Antibodies, Zoetis has launched Librela, a monoclonal antibody for osteoarthritis pain in dogs, in the E.U; Solensia, the equivalent product for cats, has received E.U. approval and will be launched there during 2021. Both products are expected to receive U.S. FDA approvals in 2022.

China is Zoetis' second largest market and grew revenues 75% year-on-year operationally in Q1 (to $123m, 13% of group total). Growth was led by Swine revenues rising 128%, as producers continued to rebuild their herds after the African Swine Fever outbreak in 2019. However, Companion Animal revenues in China also grew 59%. Zoetis continued to secure approvals for additional products in China - apart from Revolution Plus mentioned above, it recently received approvals for several leading products, including Fostera PCV MH (an one-shot vaccine for pigs) and Excenel RTU EZ (an anti-infective for cattle and swine).

2021 Outlook Raised

Zoetis raised its 2021 outlook, with full-year operational revenue growth now expected to be 10.5-12% (was 9-11%), Adjusted Net Income operational growth now expected to be 12-14% (was 9-12%), and Adjusted EPS now expected to $4.42-4.51 (was $4.36-4.46):

The reason for the higher outlook is that Zoetis no longer expects generic competition for its Simparica Trio and key dermatology products (Apoquel and Cytopoint) in the U.S. until H2 2022 "at the earliest". Management stated that, apart from this, "key assumptions for 2021 have not changed materially".

There is some recent precedent for delays in generic competition with Draxxin, an antibiotic used to treat respiratory diseases in cattle, swine and sheep. Draxxin lost its U.S. exclusivity in the U.S. in February 2021 (its patents in the E.U. and Canada already expired in late 2020), but new generics competition is emerging later than expected, which helped Zoetis's Q1 sales.

What Were the Bad News?

With Q1 2021 results exceeding expectations and full-year 2021 outlook raised, it is hard to identify actual bad news in Zoetis' results.

The only negative in Q1 was the sales decline in U.S. Poultry revenues (described above) - but U.S. Poultry was only 3% of Zoetis' revenues in 2020.

Instead, investors may be reacting to management comments about growth slowing in H2 2021, due to tougher prior-year comparables and generics competition to Draxxin, as the CFO explained on the call:

"On our fourth quarter call, I mentioned that we anticipated growth to be heavily weighted towards the first half of the year ... We are expecting first half 2021 growth to materially outpace growth in the second half of the year, primarily resulting from Simparica Trio sales and the favorable Q2 2020 comparative period related to COVID-19. Subsequently, we expect growth to moderate in the second half of the year as a result of increased generic competition for Draxxin as well as challenging comparative periods when pent-up demand in the first half of 2020 worked its way through the system in the second half." Glenn David, Zoetis CFO (Q1 2021 earnings call)

As a reminder, Zoetis revenues grew 9% and 15% operationally in Q3 and Q4 of 2020 respectively; they grew 10% operationally in 2019.

We are unconcerned by this H2 "slowdown". Quarterly year-on-year revenues growth rates were always volatile, partly due to seasonality in Livestock revenues, and 2020 quarterly revenues were uneven due to COVID-19.

In addition, we are reassured by management comments on the call that Zoetis expects to continue growing faster than the market, and continues to expect long-term price growth of 2-3% annually.

Does Zoetis Pay a Dividend?

Zoetis Incorporated currently pay a $0.25 per quarter dividend on its shares ($1.00 annualized), implying a 0.6% Dividend Yield.

Zoetis also returns capital to shareholders with buybacks. After pausing during the COVID-19 outbreak, Zoetis resumed repurchasing shares in Q1 2021, buying back $180m of Zoetis stock, equivalent to 0.2% of the current market capitalization. In 2019, the last pre-COVID year, Zoetis reduced its share count by about 1% during the year.

Is Zoetis Overvalued?

At $167.52, relative to 2020 financials, Zoetis, Inc. shares are trading at a 43.4x P/E and a 2.0% FCF Yield:

Zoetis Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2017-20) NB. 2018 figures not pro forma Abaxis acquisition (completed Jul-18). Source: Zoetis company filings.

Even with the 3.7% correction on Thursday, shares has risen 35% in the last 12 months (and gained 10.0% including dividends since our March upgrade), so the dip was conceivably due to Zoetis stock having risen too fast recently.

We believe Zoetis shares merit a long-term P/E of 38.5x. While the current P/E multiple is higher, we believe whether a stock is "overvalued" depends on its prospective returns from the current price, not on valuation multiples based on snapshot financials. As we will show below, we believe Zoetis shares continue to offer a 10%+ annualized return, and are thus attractive on that basis.

Zoetis Stock Forecast

For our forecasts, we increase our 2021 estimates in line with Zoetis' new outlook but kept the rest of our assumptions unchanged:

2021 EPS of $4.47 (was $4.41), mid-point of the new outlook

2022 EPS of $4.90 (unchanged), implying growth of 9.7%

From 2023, Net Income growth of 10% a year (unchanged)

Share count reduction of 1% a year (unchanged)

From 2022, dividend to grow on a payout ratio of 22.5% (unchanged)

P/E of 38.5x at 2024 year-end (unchanged)

A 10% Net Income growth corresponds with growth rates of 6.5% in revenues, 6.0% in R&D and 3.0% in SG&A as we assumed in March.

Our 2024 EPS estimate remains unchanged at $6.05, and implies a 2019-24 EPS CAGR of 10.7%.

With shares at $167.52, we expect an exit price of $233 and a total return of 42% (10.1% annualized) by 2024 year-end, in just under 4 years:

Illustrative Zoetis Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Is Zoetis A Buy or Sell? Conclusion

Zoetis stock fell 3.7% on Thursday despite stronger-than-expected Q1 results and a raised 2021 outlook, including Net Income growing 12-14%.

In Q1, Zoetis revenues grew 21%, led by Companion Animals up 34% but with Livestock up 17% in International; Net Income grew 34%.

Zoetis continued to make progress in the Simparica franchise, Dermatology products, Diagnostics, monoclonal antibodies and China.

The only negatives were a fall in U.S. Poultry revenues and an expected slowdown in H2, partly due to a tough prior-year comparable.

With shares at $167.52, we expect an exit price of $233 and a total return of 42% (10.1% annualized) by 2024 year-end. Buy.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.