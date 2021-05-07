Get Ready To Buy These 3 EV Stocks While They're On Sale - Revisited

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images News via Getty Images

2 months ago, Tesla (TSLA), NIO (NIO) and XPeng (XPEV) were identified as three top EV stocks that exhibited compelling long-term growth prospects and attractive entry points due to some valuation resets. Rising rates that threatened high-growth stocks, to intra-industry trends with chip shortages having affected production were some of the key factors influencing the selling pressure. Although the chip shortage's impacts will continue to affect production abilities, the EV mega-trend and planned long-term shift to the platform still remains intact at the moment. Moments and periods of frothy trading continue to appear, with many of the recent entrants in EV and auxiliary industries still pre-revenue and speculative in nature. Let's take another look at these three as new developments have surfaced, and reassess where they stand.

Foreword Note

Tech is back in the selling spotlight, with the NASDAQ falling over 3.5% since April 26 compared to a 1.7% gain in the Dow. As is the case, EV and related stocks sheared off a significant proportion of value in such a short time: NIO fell nearly 14%, Tesla over 10%, XPeng over 20%, and others like QuantumScape (QS), ChargePoint (CHPT), Canoo (GOEV), Lordstown Motors (RIDE), and Lucid (CCIV/LUCIDM) have fallen from 15% to over 20%. Given supply-side constraints with chips and prolonged duration of these affects, more weakness in the broader tech sector could see EV continue to slide.

However, performance from 2 months ago, March 8, when the three were identified, has been strong: Tesla is up nearly 18% and had risen as much as 35.4%, NIO sits just 4% higher but had risen over 30.7%, and XPeng is down 2% but had risen 40.7%; thus, the short-term trade had proven to be more successful at this time.

1) Tesla

Tesla is still one of the go-to picks in EV due to its pure-play status and significant first mover advantage, yet shares have not managed to come close to January's $900 high. The monumental rise of Tesla helped usher in a new wave of EV manufacturers and adoption, and a broad long-term shift to EV can see Tesla cement its status on top of the EV pyramid.

What made Tesla an interesting buy 2 months ago?

Tesla had seen fairer forward looking multiples amid positive signs in internal developments, while also being one of the better-suited manufacturers to weather the chip shortage. For Tesla, a big factor in its growth is ensuring that it can hit internally-guided delivery numbers: annualized 50% growth for the foreseeable future. Positive factors included:

future max capacity figures that give Tesla the ability to exceed delivery targets: max capacity of 1.05 million now could rise to 2 million by year-end 2022 with buildouts of GF Austin/Berlin and expand further with Bengaluru (unless that becomes an energy storage mfg facility); this would exceed implied deliveries of 1.7 million in 2023 and 4 million in 2025 under more expansion. Tesla's ability to rapidly scale production after factory completion, like that in Shanghai, lock in forward delivery growth targets.

market share growth: Tesla did see some glimpses of market share trouble arose late last year in China and Europe; under Tesla's growth forecast, global market share in China (doubling from FY20) could double to 1.5%, and rise over 1% in Europe by 2023.

strong revenue growth: revenues could jump to $68 billion by 2022, doubling again by 2025 to $125 billion driven by a strong Chinese EV landscape and capture of 2.5% global market share; China presents a massive market opportunity with EV sales forecast to reach 1.8 million vehicles for 2021, and possibly over 3 million vehicles by 2022. Tesla's brand name, capacity expansion, price decreases and less impacts from the chip shortage at the moment could fuel delivery growth.

What has changed since then?

Tesla has seen its fair share of challenges arise, even as it looks to navigate through supply constraints like chip and battery cell shortages better than peers from in-house manufacturing of chips and supply agreements with Samsung and Vale. Multiple vehicle production lines like Audi's Q7/Q8, Porsche's Cayenne, Volkswagen's Touareg (OTCPK:VWAGY), Chevrolet's Camaro, Equinox, Malibu, Traverse; Cadillac's XT4/XT5/XT6; GMC's Acadia (GM), Ford's F-150, Explorer, Mustang; Lincoln's Aviator, Nautilus (F) and more have been impacted.

A fatal crash under Autopilot put Tesla shortly in the spotlight under concerns about the technology, while "increased scrutiny" in China, rumored 'highway bans' in Guangzhou, and a six-month production delay in Berlin are some concerns that have arisen.

Tesla also looks to be losing Stellantis (STLA) as an emissions credit buyer, who spent about $350 million on the credits from Tesla during 2020. While Tesla had used emissions credits to generate revenue and benefit bottom-line figures, electrification plans from other emissions customers could see less purchases of Tesla's credits; however, this does not seem much of a risk as the EU continues to tighten emissions restrictions.

Multiple positives have arisen - Q1 deliveries came in quite strong amid seasonality and supply chain issues, reaching nearly 185,000 as revenues rose to $10.3 billion with improved gross margin and net income. TTM deliveries have almost reached 600,000 units. Biden's EV infrastructure plan and push to lower-emissions through vehicle electrification can boost both deliveries and Supercharging infrastructure for Tesla, as it operates nearly 25,000 of those connectors and has an advantage in vertically-integrated battery supply.

For the long-term, Tesla still is hitting all the right notes: significant capacity expansion, vertically-integrated advantages, gross margin improvement with falling costs, new product lines, infrastructural development, energy storage and solar growth, and long-term delivery and revenue growth. Supply-chain issues threaten the near-term picture and competitive risks from broader electrification put more emphasis on Tesla's ability to grow its global market share. Even so, Tesla's high return relative to the other two and other peers in EV over the past two months stem from its ability to navigate these supply-chain issues. Tesla has traded at a premium due to disruptive ability and location 'ahead of the curve' for EV; and although some of these overarching market factors could crunch multiples to 8.4x FY22 and 4.5x FY25 revenues (~$610 per share), Tesla has the necessary long-term growth prospects and advantages to trade at a premium to peers.

2) NIO

NIO continues to lead the Chinese startup group, breaching the 100,000 delivery milestone with its April deliveries. Although Q4 results came in a bit weaker than expected, the overall take on earnings was positive, and a strong Q1 report cemented that take; however, clarity on the chip shortage's effects to production through the year will be key.

What made NIO an interesting buy 2 months ago?

With the March slump, NIO's valuation shrunk to 11.5x projected FY21 revenues and 6.2x projected FY22 revenues, more attractive multiples for a disruptive company with impressive triple digit growth potential for FY21 and high double digit potential for FY22 for deliveries. Positive factors included:

possible chip shortage constraints to ease: NIO expected production run rate to decrease by 25% to 7,500 units for Q2, which looks to cap Q2 deliveries at 22,500 units; management pointed to constraints easing in the back half of the year as NIO should have enough of a chip supply on hand, which could still allow NIO to reach 95,000 deliveries this year with strong demand and less constraints by Q4

a few major catalysts: March deliveries implied strong demand, putting NIO on track for another very strong year of deliveries; European expansion developments were underway, and margin expansion stemming from volume growth look to set NIO up to reach profitability by Q4 at the earliest

strong revenue growth: NIO's revenue projection of RMB33-34.5 billion (US$5.1-$5.3 billion) for FY21 still is preserved, with BaaS a factor aiding growth; capacity as high as 300,000 units for FY22 could push deliveries to 160,000 to 190,000 units, generating revenues of RMB60-65 billion (US$9.3-10.0 billion)

strengthened balance sheet: one year after facing significant financial troubles, NIO solidified its balance sheet at a cost of high shareholder dilution from multiple share offerings and convertible notes; cash on hand rose from RMB0.09 per RMB1 of debt to RMB2.98 per RMB1 of debt

What has changed since then?

While a firm date for European expansion was still unknown, that has now changed - NIO has released plans for its 'NIO Norway' expansion this morning, aiming to have the first deliveries of the ES8 in September with the ET7 following in 2022; a flagship 'NIO House' store in Oslo will be supplemented with four other showrooms.

April's deliveries rebounded to 7,102 units, down slightly m/m, but still in line with quarterly expectations of 21,000 to 22,000 units. While the chip shortage will make that target 'challenging but possible' it implies that NIO will continue to produce at that 7,000 to 7,500 monthly rate for the next three to four months. This could make it difficult for NIO to reach 95,000 to 100,000 units if production levels are unable to return to 10,000 before year-end, with 85,000 to 90,000 more likely, +100-105% y/y.

Financials have improved significantly, however, pointing to NIO's ability to execute well at scale and amidst challenges. Revenue growth outpaced deliveries, +20.2% compared to +15.6%, aided by higher ASPs and BaaS battery upgrade revenues. Vehicle margin expanded to 21.2%, NIO's highest ever, increasing leveraging down the line, as gross profit rose 36.2% and adjusted net loss narrowed 73.3%.

Expanded offerings in Power and Services to build out infrastructure and provide more utility to customers looks to aid future growth amid future capacity expansion at NeoPark. More Power Swap stations and chargers under the Power North Plan, deployment of Power Swap 2.0 to increase number of swaps per day to 312, and a portable 'power bank' Power Mobile charging system increase customer utility, provide new and unique ways to charge.

BaaS uptake has been quite strong, with over half of new orders in Q1 opting in to the service. High discounts (RMB70,000-128,000) based on battery selected increased cost competitiveness while also providing monthly revenue streams (RMB980-1,480 per owner per month).

NIO's involvement as an important company in NeoPark in Hefei looks to bring a significant expansion to capacity, with the park aiming to have annual production of 1 million units. NIO actual capacity has not been stated, but William Li stated that " if NIO is going to develop in a very fast speed...[it] should be able to use all the resources and the capacities, and all the infrastructure built by the Hefei government in the NeoPark" with little complications.

Chip shortage complications are one of the biggest headwinds for NIO, with more impacts likely. Li noted that a "fire incident of one factory has caused several days delays for the chip shortage [of which] this negative impact is going to kick in around the middle of May [for] the whole industry supply chain." Prolonged duration of chip shortages or inability to source chips could keep production subdued and severely dent deliveries and revenues moving forward, of which would likely lead to a decent-sized valuation haircut.

3) XPeng

XPeng's dedication to R&D and technological innovation to compete with Tesla and NIO are aided by high maximum capacities and competitive pricing as the P7 and G3 lines expand with the new P5 sedan. Again, chip shortage risks loom, but XPeng is taking steps to produce its own chips in China and the US (although on an unknown timeline and cost), which could see it ease past that major risk.

What made XPeng an interesting buy 2 months ago?

XPeng presents some of the highest revenue growth projections as it catches up in terms of deliveries, with just over 27,000 units delivered for FY20, far behind Tesla and just over three-fifths of NIO's nearly 44,000 units. Positive factors included:

>100% delivery potential: even with seasonality impacting February's deliveries, which dropped ~60% m/m, XPeng looked to remain on track for approximately 57,500 units for the fully year, about 113% y/y growth; however, an original 65,000 unit projection was decreased due to the chip shortage

strong revenue growth: with triple digit growth in deliveries, XPeng's revenues could be poised to hit RMB13.2 billion (US$2.05 billion) for FY21, rising to RMB29.5 billion (US$4.50 billion) in FY22; capacity expansion at main plant in Zhaoqing, strong Chinese demand and more steps in Europe fuel this growth

technological advancements: XPeng's differentiation from competitors comes down to tech, as it offers level 3 autonomous capabilities following its OTA upgrade earlier in the year; there is also more support for autonomous driving from Navigation Guided Pilot ("NGP") and XPilot

fairer multiples and capacity expansion: XPeng traded down to 10.7x FY21 revenues and 4.9x FY22, but much of its growth to capacity won't be seen until after that time frame, with the factory in Guangzhou not contributing to deliveries until FY23; more domestic and international expansion would be likely

What has changed since then?

XPeng, after falling behind in February, posted strong March and April results, with Q1 equaling just under half of 2020's total, and April showing a slight m/m increase to 5,147 units, unlike NIO's slight m/m decrease.

Technological advancement remains XPeng's main competitive advantage at the moment with its vehicle pricing - should it be able to successfully command and maintain a leading technological stance in autonomy, deliveries under expanded capacity - 300,000 units annually by 2024, and 450,000 annually at maximum - have significant room to grow.

The P7 claimed the title for the 'longest autonomous drive' on a 3,600km test drive, with less interventions and better performance in difficult conditions than the Model 3; it also performed better on another 2,000km test drive. XPilot 3.5 and 4.0 are under development and will enhance autonomous capabilities for highway driving, with new high-definition lidar sensors also in the works for the P5.

Capacity expansions point to over 500% difference from current projected deliveries to maximum capacities in just three and a half years, leaving room for rapid growth as XPeng has proven its ability to rapidly produce cars. Expanded product lines - the P7 now has a 'Wing' limited edition and a LFP-battery edition, the G3 has a LFP edition, and the upcoming P5 sedan in Q4.

XPeng also is taking the initiative to develop its own chips in China and the US, although the company did not release a timeline or cost for such a project. Headcount expansion and increased R&D spend as the company continues to dedicate a significant proportion of staff to the department will likely keep margins low until higher volumes are realized or with some higher ASPs with the Wing.

Earnings are upcoming on May 13, so more details around effects of the chip shortage or the in-house chip manufacturing might not be seen until then. Revenues are likely to see a 5-7% q/q increase, but vehicle margins are likely to still remain at the bottom end of the peer group. More clarity on margins could potentially impact a path to profitability.

Overall

The EV industry offers many ways to play, from established manufacturers (including Tesla, BYD, Geely, Ford, GM, and more), startups, supply chain and components manufacturers, and metal miners. While the industry still faces major headwinds from the chip shortage, with multiple legacy manufacturers shutting vehicle production lines, valuations remain at risk due to delivery and revenue risk stemming from impacted production ability and rising costs to source chips. Threatened valuations can lead to more downside, as XPeng is the first to fall below that March low, while many of the more speculative and pre-revenue SPAC names like Canoo and Lordstown continue to fall farther to new lows. As valuations for Tesla, NIO and XPeng carry on with extended consolidation amid uncertainty of the duration of chip headwinds, with more downside possible, the long-term prospects of the companies look positive with significant growth ahead for the three.