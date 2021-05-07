Photo by TennesseePhotographer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) stock took off in early 2021, reflecting the popular "reopening" trade and the REIT's status as a short-squeeze candidate. However, it didn't take long for reality to curb investors' enthusiasm. Whereas Seritage shares were up nearly 60% for the year during the second week of March, the stock has lost over a quarter of its value since then, trimming its year-to-date gain to around 15%.

Data by YCharts

Many bulls expect Seritage stock to rebound to its early 2020 trading price of around $40 (or close) once the pandemic ends. This view of the Sears real estate spinoff as a deep value stock has some basis in fact: its net asset value (NAV) is almost certainly higher than the recent trading price.

However, this perspective ignores Seritage's persistent cash burn, which is steadily chipping away at NAV. Unless management shows convincingly that it will end this cash burn soon, investors should steer clear of this troubled REIT.

Another awful quarter in the books

Seritage Growth Properties' first-quarter earnings report was predictably terrible. Company FFO was negative to the tune of $22 million, even including $5.8 million of insurance proceeds. Total NOI remained minimal at $9.4 million. That's nowhere close to covering quarterly cash interest expense, preferred dividends, and G&A, which together total close to $40 million for a typical quarter.

The slow pace of leasing activity was even more disheartening. Seritage signed just five leases covering 44,000 square feet last quarter. Annual base rent on the new leases will total $1.5 million. (The average rent on the new leases was solid at $33.59 per square foot, but that has more to do with the properties where new leases were signed rather than improvement in the leasing environment.)

Since the beginning of 2020, Seritage has signed fewer than 40 leases, covering less than $10 million of annual base rent. For comparison, between 2017 and 2019, it consistently signed about 100 new leases for more than $40 million of annual base rent each year.

Finally, due to a combination of lease terminations and asset sales, Seritage's backlog of signed-not-opened (SNO) leases plunged last quarter. Seritage now has just $36.3 million of future annual rent locked in under leases that have not yet commenced, down by a third from the beginning of 2021.

(Source: Seritage Growth Properties Q1 2021 Supplemental, p. 9)

There's still asset value here

Seritage's poor operating results belie the underlying quality of its real estate. To be sure, it does own plenty of properties consisting of vacant, functionally-obsolete buildings in poor locations. But many of its 177 properties occupy excellent real estate with high redevelopment potential. Others have already been repositioned and are mostly or fully leased.

In this context, it's important to recognize that Seritage's enterprise value currently stands at just $2.5 billion: around $14 million per property (including joint-venture properties). You don't need many top-tier properties to offset the clunkers and come to an average valuation of more than $14 million.

Seritage stock recently traded for around $17 per share: a 19% premium to its net book value of $14.30 per common share. However, NAV is probably even higher, given that Seritage has routinely booked significant gains upon selling real estate.

During 2020, Seritage received gross proceeds of $360.4 million from selling real estate (and in one case, contributing the property to a joint venture). It booked net gains of $118.6 million on these transactions. This implies a total carrying value of $241.8 million and an average gain of 49% upon sale. In 2019, it booked gains of $67.6 million on proceeds of $166 million (an average gain of 69%), while in 2018, it booked gains of $93.4 million on proceeds of $347 million (an average gain of 37%).

(Source: Seritage Growth Properties 2020 SEC form 10-K, p. F-16)

So far, Seritage is on track to continue logging big gains on its real estate sales. Last quarter, it received total proceeds of $46.9 million and booked gains of $24.2 million.

Partially offsetting this pattern of gains, Seritage recorded impairment charges of $64.1 million during 2020. Most of the impairments related to properties that the company had leased to troubled fitness and theater tenants.

Seritage also reversed $30 million of gains related to its Mark 302 flagship joint venture in Santa Monica. While the property's location is excellent, it remains 0% leased more than a year after the redevelopment was initially scheduled to be substantially complete.

(Image source: Seritage Growth Properties)

All in all, Seritage's real estate is likely worth about 20%-50% more than book value. (Given the unsettled market conditions for retail real estate in particular, it's pointless to try to be more precise.) This translates to a NAV of roughly $23-$35 per share.

A big discount to NAV is warranted

While Seritage stock trades at a meaningful discount to the REIT's theoretical NAV, that doesn't mean investors should snap up the stock. As noted above, quarterly NOI currently sits at less than $10 million: roughly $30 million less than quarterly cash interest expense, preferred dividends, and G&A. That means Seritage is burning about $120 million of cash annually: more than $2 per share.

Moreover, with leasing activity having slowed to a crawl and SNO leases accounting for just $36.3 million of future annual rent, rapid cash burn will continue for the foreseeable future. This will steadily chip away at Seritage's NAV. As a result, the stock deserves to trade at a steep discount to NAV. Arguably, the discount should be even steeper than it is at present.

A treadmill to nowhere

The impact of asset sales, redevelopment activity, and lease signings/terminations on in-place rent highlights the huge problem facing Seritage Growth Properties today. At the end of 2019, Seritage had in-place annual base rent of $107.7 million ($96.1 million if we exclude Sears and Kmart). As of March 31, 2021, in-place rent sat at just $93.4 million.

During the five quarters in between, Seritage sold real estate (including joint venture interests) for combined net proceeds of $396 million and its cash balance increased by $5 million. Thus, despite selling nearly $400 million of real estate and reinvesting essentially all of the proceeds, Seritage now has less in-place rent than it did to start. Making matters worse, it has significantly fewer SNO leases.

Data by YCharts

In short, Seritage Growth Properties is on a treadmill to nowhere. It is now selling income-producing properties (not just vacant assets) to raise capital to cover cash burn and the costs of redevelopments that in many cases won't reach their targeted yields on investment of roughly 10.5% for many years.

If it continues with its current strategy, Seritage will burn hundreds of millions of dollars (excluding redevelopment costs) before potentially reaching breakeven around the middle of the decade. So even if Seritage's NAV is $30 today, cash burn could easily reduce it to the low $20s by the end of 2025. That makes the stock look unattractive at $17.

Liquidation may be the best path forward

Under new CEO Andrea Olshan, Seritage is undertaking an asset-by-asset analysis of its portfolio. Yet there's no sign that the REIT's strategy is about to change dramatically. Retail redevelopments, mixed-use projects, site densification, non-retail uses, partnerships, and dispositions all remain on the table.

However, Seritage can ill afford the cash interest of $116 million it pays annually on its $1.6 billion term loan. Additionally, carrying costs on its vacant real estate total tens of millions of dollars annually. If it doesn't address those issues, it will continue to burn cash for many years to come.

In the near term, Seritage should look to sell as much of its vacant real estate as possible to raise cash and reduce excess carrying costs. It should also try to complete redevelopments that don't require much incremental time or spending to start generating revenue while canceling or selling those that won't generate near-term returns. This would get Seritage to cash breakeven as soon as possible by maximizing near-term revenue growth while enabling the REIT to refinance its debt with a lower loan balance (and hopefully a lower interest rate).

Looking further ahead, outright liquidation may make sense. The more properties Seritage sells, the harder it will be to justify its management overhead costs. (GLA has already declined from around 40 million square feet five years ago to 26 million today.)

If Seritage shows signs of moving towards a liquidation strategy and continues to book big gains as it sells properties, I might change my opinion on the company. But as things stand, the REIT seems likely to fritter away much of its NAV due to its high cash burn, in which case the stock remains overpriced.