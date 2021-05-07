Materials: The Sector We're Most Overweight Right Now
Summary
- There's no sector with a clear breaking-up as the Materials sector these days. Commodity prices are soaring no matter when, or where, or who.
- Energy, agriculture, metals, construction, chemicals - you name it. If you don't feel the rising costs in your pocket as of yet, it's only a matter of time.
- This sector is now running so hot that basically you can throw a stone and likely end up hitting a winning stock. Yet, metals shine above most everything else.
- Industrial metals are great, but we actually prefer precious metals. The reason is simple: They're off a very low base, and they have a huge catch-up to do.
- Specifically, gold and silver miners are representing a segment that is going through a complete transformation - from a serial cash-burning into a cash-cow machine.
Last (Iron) Man Standing
So far, we have covered 10 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors along this series that we're running as part of Wheel of Fortune's fourth anniversary.
Each macro article, focusing on a specific sector, is being followed by a micro article, focusing on our top pick for (at least) the rest of 2021.
Basic Materials ("Materials" hereinafter) is the last, and (in our view) the most important, sector which is left for us to cover.
In our last piece, we've explained how our "Aggression Scale" allows/dictates for us which sectors we'd like to 'pair' together, and (more specifically) why are we underweight Technology against being overweight Energy and Materials (All three sectors have an "Aggression Scale" score of 8).
As part of our risk management, we often wish to be underweight and overweight (at the same time) two sectors that share the same aggression profile. In other words, the "aggression scale" allows us to better align sectors with one another, as part of our risk mitigation process.
So far, this hasn't been such a bad decision, to say the least.
Since 2021 started, we're overweight the top-three performers (Energy, financials, Materials) and we're underweight the bottom-three performers (Technology, Utilities, Consumer Staples)
This is translating into our Funds Macro Portfolio ("FMP") currently doing exactly what it meant to do: Outperforming the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis.
* A portfolio which only contains (no more than 50) liquid funds, available on both our services: Wheel of Fortune and Macro Trading Factory.
Source: Author (Based on closing prices as at May 5th)
Why are we so keen on Materials right now? Why is this sector we're most overweight on right now? Why do we believe it's most basic and truly material to bet big on Basic Materials?
The answer, my friend, isn't blowing in the wind. It's quite elementary actually, and JPMorgan (JPM) already illustrated it a couple of months back:
This potentially new commodity super-cycle, if proven right of course, is only at an early stage.
And when we talk about cycles that last many years, we see no reason not to join in when (unlike us...) it's still fresh and young.
Is it that simple? No, this is exactly why we write this article. However, it's quite elementary.
Elementary, My Dear Watson
Why is it "quite elementary?" Because we all know what are the main factors affecting commodity prices:
1) Economic Growth
Forecasts haven't been as bullish as they are right now in decades.
2) Supply and Demand
There still are all sorts of disruptions to the supply chain.
3) US Dollar
Most commodities are denominated in USD. It's a relative game and the greenback is currently losing.
4) Transportation and Storage Costs.
Simply put, costs are skyrocketing.
5) Mother Nature and Out-of-Ordinary Events.
Bad weather and/or natural disasters have a negative effect on the production, and consequently prices, of materials.
COVID-19 isn't only an out-of-ordinary "event," but it's way more than just "an event." The pandemic has disrupted production, and it continues to disrupt many aspects along the commodity chain.
For example: Do you know that about 15% (~240,000 out of ~1.6 million in total) of global seafarers globally are from India? With the recent new wave of cases that India is suffering from, the shipping industry - accounting for 80% of global trade transports - is dealing with another (unexpected) setback.
So you see, basically all main factors that affect commodity prices are currently pushing in one direction (and we don't refer to the English-Irish pop boy band...)
So much so, that the current Y/Y change in commodity prices is the highest the world has witnessed over the past four decades!
Nowhere to Hide
Things aren't only one sided, but they are also extreme. Everything seems to be happening all at once. When that's the case - hardly any commodity is being "exempt" from the recent rally.
Although energy commodities are technically having their own, separate sector (reminder: we're also overweight Energy), here are a few examples of commodities, across all three main groups of commodities.
Metals
- Copper is trading at a decade high.
Same goes for iron ore.
- Palladium is as precious as ever, surely more than gold.
- However, even gold seems to be starting to resume the long-term uptrend.
Agriculture
- Crop prices at a near-decade high.
- Corn prices at a nine-year high.
- Cotton prices aren't at all-time high, but have increased by 50% over the past year.
- Cheese (cheese!?) prices are on the rise too, as a result of the "reopening."
Energy and Other Materials
- Oil prices haven't only tripled over the past year...
...but they are looking very strong, technically speaking.
- Coal prices have doubled over the past eight months.
- What about diesel and heating prices, rising 30%-40% this year alone?
- Last but not least, the star of the past year. Lumber:
Only the Beginning?
The Bloomberg Commodities Index has returned ~16% YTD.
This is the best return for commodities, during the first four months of any year, since at least 1973.
Almost everything is on the rise, and if you start drinking more orange juice and/or eating more chocolate - we might be able to drop the word "almost."
The last time commodities were that expensive as they're today was in the 2000s.
With more than half of OECD economies already in growth mode, commodity prices may get more fuel, literally and figuratively, soon enough.
At this point in time, the rally that started last year is definitely looking as if it could be a serious contender for the "strongest reaction."
There's a long way to go to meet the rally of 1971, but all other ones are within reach, if the current pace continues.
Our Mix of Materials
When it comes to energy, we've already covered this part at the very first part of this series.
As for agriculture materials, we are focusing on four companies, mostly within the chemicals industry:
These are all value plays.
They are not the type of stocks that would jump 500%-plus (even since March 23, 2020) mostly because they don't tend to fall 50%-plus either, when the market is heading down.
More than anything we like metals, and more precisely - metal miners.
We believe that at this point in time, any metal miner you have your money with would turn out to be a winner.
Many investors may wish to play the biggest, more diversified, miners in the world, e.g. BHP Group (BHP, BBL), Rio Tinto Group (RIO), Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY), Glencore plc (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), Vale S.A. (VALE), Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:FSUGY), ArcelorMittal (MT), Nucor Corporation (NUE), etc.
We get that.
For that purpose we have a holding in Vedanta Ltd (VEDL) that we've opened on Nov. 2, 2020, and it's up nearly 200% since.
However, what we really like are gold and silver miners, a segment that hasn't received much love over recent years.
While the main indices have skyrocketed, gold and silver miners have lost money. So much so that you could hardly find a worse investment than gold and silver miners.
We've only started to build our positions in gold and silver miners over recent months.
Our mix involves both mature, large-caps, along small, young, more promising, miners:
- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
- First Majestic Silver Corp (AG), through options
- Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)
- Endeavour Mining Corp (OTCQX:EDVMF)
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
- Hecla Mining Co (HL), through options
- Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
- Newmont Corp (NEM)
- SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)
Why Are We So Bullish?
Why do we find these miners to be particularly interesting right now? The below chart tells the story.
From a segment that was mostly losing money, we're now looking at companies that never before have made so much money.
So, three-in-four gold and silver miners, out of the top-50, are now generating positive FCF. In 2013, the ratio was lower than 1-in-5!
The turnaround is so fast and furious that many gold and silver miners that never paid a dividend have started very recently doing so, or are about to, based on their communications. For example: SSRM, AG, HL.
Like basically any other stock, these (and other) miners have seen their prices moving up since the market bottom (on March 23, 2020).
However, the move up is off a very low base, and it's not yet reflecting the huge potential they offer, going forward.
Similarly, we believe that the market is still judging these miners based on still (historically) low estimates, that they're very likely going to exceed by a wide margin, not only one year forward, but a few years forward.
Although gold and silver miners aren't making for a separate industry (underneath the Materials sector), you can get a good idea how attractive things are for miners - generally speaking - through the below chart.
Metals, as a whole, and miners, specifically, are benefiting from an extremely strong momentum right now, and there are no signs that this is coming to an end, at least not in 2021 (to which this article/series relates).
Bottom Line
If the commodity super-cycle is only at an early stage, the Materials sector is only starting to warm up.
Not only this is one of the sectors that trade at the smaller premium to their long-term, average, multiples, but analysts' forecasts are still chasing what is happening on the ground.
Look around you.
- How is your grocery bill looking today compared to where it was a few months back?
- How easy is it to order and quickly get construction materials these days?
- Have you tried recently to order something "big," e.g. a car, and what is the timeline you were given for it to arrive?
These are just a couple of examples for things that are happening around you, and (whether you're aware of it or not) aren't getting done/filled as quickly/cheaply as they used to be, until not too long ago.
The rising prices on one hand, and the disruptions to supply chains on the other hand, are real.
In order to reach its all-time high, adjusted for inflation, silver price would need to jump more than four times from here.
In order to reach its all-time high, adjusted for inflation, gold price would need to jump nearly 40% from here.
This is why we're bullish on silver more than on gold these days, but this is only one aspect within the Materials sector.
Commodities: The trend is your friend.
Energy, Agriculture, Metals: The blend is your friend.
Precious Metals: The Fed is your friend.
No matter how you decide to tackle the Materials sector - you have many friends along the way that would be happy to assist you.
So are we.
