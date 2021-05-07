Verso Corporation (VRS) CEO Randy Nebel on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Verso Corporation (VRS) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Timothy Nusbaum - Treasurer

Randy Nebel - President and Chief Executive Officer and Director

Allen Campbell - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Van Sinderen - B. Riley

Hamed Khorsand - BWS

Operator

At this time, I'd like to turn the presentation over to Verso's Treasurer, Tim Nusbaum. Please go ahead.

Timothy Nusbaum

Thank you, and good morning. The first quarter 2021 financial results for Verso Corporation were announced this morning before the market opened. The earnings release, as well as the set slides to which we'll refer to during the call, is available on the Investors Section of Verso's website www.versoco.com .

At this point, I'd like to hand the presentation over to Randy Nebel.

Randy Nebel

Thank you, Tim. Good morning, everyone. Turning to slide four. Verso's performance continued to improve in the first quarter. The benefits of operational improvements we've made during the past year combined with stronger industry dynamics led to an improved first quarter performance.

Our adjusted EBITDA coming in at $30 million, which is a solid increase over in the fourth quarter of 2020. We also generated cash flow from operations of $7 million during a quarter that is historically slower and tends to be a cash draw. While this quarter was financially better, we are focused on long-term initiatives to build sustain long-term value.

First and foremost, our fundamental commitment is to keep our employees safe and healthy. Our safety rating came in at a solid 0.25 total incident rate. I am proud of the work the team has done, and the result of their efforts is impressive.

Verso has been implementing capital projects to improve reliability, product mix and our cost perception. One example of this is with our pulp lines. After thorough analysis by our team with relatively small incremental increase in capital spend, we have been able to drive higher returns and further optimize pulp production for our customers and internal use. We were essentially able to convert what could have been a routine maintenance capital projects to a cost savings project. We are applying analysis and a new ingenuity like this across the organization with some of the benefits of this thing impacting quarter.

These capital improvement projects all stem from an unwavering focus on the customer, enabling us to align our graphic, web and sheet paper offerings to meet customer demand, while improving the fundamentals of our business. While maintaining high standards for our products and surfaces, we will focus on cost management.

Our business is much stronger than it was during the fourth quarter. Coated freesheet operating rates are at 101%, with strong order rates and backlogs and price increases being realized across product portfolio.

Turning to slide five. On slide five, we provide greater detail on some of the industry dynamics. As most of you know, North American capacity has come down significantly over the past year because of industry closures due to demand reductions accelerated by COVID. The first quarter capacity reflects the full impact of the coated freesheet paper machine closures and convergence in 2020 and includes the removal of Verso's Wisconsin Rapids mill capacity in July of 2020.

These capacity changes together with a recovery in demand are resulting in healthier operating rates. The industry has also seen imports impacted by logistical issues, supply chain delays and unfavorable exchange rates. Since the second quarter of 2020, we have seen an improvement in demand. This trend is continuing into 2021.

Turning to slide six. This chart profiles our adjusted EBITDA and the margin over the past four quarters. As you can see, the first quarter was a big step forward for us, as many of the improvements we have made combined with improving industry dynamics help drive our financial performance. It is not where we want to be, but we are pleased with our progress and feel optimistic about the momentum we have.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Allen to review the financial performance. Allen?

Allen Campbell

Thank you, Randy. As mentioned, we turned the corner and adjusted EBITDA performance, delivering a 10.6% margin in the first quarter. Our net sales were $282 million compared to $471 million in first quarter 2020. This difference is reflective of market dynamics and reduction in capacity due to our sold and closed mills.

Pricing improved sequentially up $28 [ph] a ton from the fourth quarter of 2020. Pulp prices have improved $27 per ton versus last year, while paper prices nearly average last year. Our operating and net income were impacted by accelerating depreciation related to the Wisconsin Rapids site and other costs of the closed mills. We continue to work on reducing these costs and its closed mills and then looking at lowering in each quarter

Turning to slide nine. Our reported adjusted EBITDA was $35 million in first quarter of last year, which included $4 million from our two sold mills. On a comparable basis, our first quarter adjusted EBITDA was just off $1 million versus last year. Idling the Duluth mill take a $6 million in ongoing losses, while year-over-year price mix offset that. Volume was off as a result of limited COVID impact in 2020, the declining markets and the idling of the Wisconsin Rapids mill.

We like to note that our operations at the Quinnesec and Escanaba mills have been running well and contributed $9 million to operations and costs sold improvement. Pension and SG&A are running favorable, but now we have seen increased freight costs across the board, which contributed $2 million of decline, as shown on the bridge.

Note in slide 10, our cash flow from operations $7 million in the quarter as shown on the table on the right. A very good achievement in a quarter that is traditionally a heavy use of working capital. We ended the quarter with $118 million in cash and $264 million in liquidity.

We continue to have no debt and are in the process of amending our revolver to better match the current size of the business. The ABL is limited by our lower borrowing base, so the change will not impact our liquidity, but will lower our facility costs.

Turning to slide 11. We have achieved a settlement with both Maryland and West Virginia regarding environmental matters at the Luke Mill. Our focus remains on reducing these ongoing costs and recall that the fourth quarter mill cost was 34 million. We reduced that to $29 million in the first quarter, but note that includes non-cash asset write-offs of $7 million and accruals of $8 million, which relates to future remediation and estimated other closure cost. Cash spending for the quarter on these mills was $14 million. Continue to make progress on several fronts with the monetizing of our core assets, non-core assets, I'm sorry.

Slide 12, moving on, reflects the progress to our commitment to return $250 million to our shareholders as result of the sale of our Androscoggin and Stevens Point facilities. We have since returned $152 million with $114 million of that via dividends and $38 million via share buybacks. Note that we have declared a dividend of $0.10 a share that will be payable to shareholders on June 29th.

Moving to slide 13. As we look at the year, we expect our capital cash expenditures to be $50 million to $60 million, as we move forward on our strategic projects, combined with the expanded maintenance and cost savings capital. Our minimum required pension cash contributions have been reduced to $26 million in accordance with the American Rescue Plan Act provisions.

We expect positive operating cash flow required to fund capital, pension and dividends. In addition, we anticipate continued reduction of closed and idled mill costs, and we are very optimistic that we'll be able to realize asset sales in the near future.

With that, I will now turn it back to Randy.

Randy Nebel

Thank you, Allen. In closing, I'd like to summarize a few key takeaways from the quarter. Through difficult times, we have kept our people safe, that will continue to be a Verso core value.

It is also important to acknowledge that all the efforts we are going off -- that we have going on require significant engagement for our employees, which is a focus for Verso in 2021 and into the future. Order rates and backlogs are strong due to improved industry dynamics and price increases are being realized.

We remain customer focus and have implemented capital projects to ensure that our customers continue to see our product offering improve in quality and our service improve. Our balance sheet remained strong, and we have made great progress in meeting our commitment to return $250 million to our shareholders. We are focused on our core competencies and reinforce our position as a leader in graphic papers. This strategy is key to driving profitability and shareholder value in the coming years.

Turn it over for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

First question is from Jeff Van Sinderen of B. Riley. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Good morning. I just wonder if you could talk a little bit more about the pricing increases that you're experiencing, you're able to put out there and have them stick. Just wondering if you expect and to be able to implement further price increases. And then also, do you feel like you're positioned to offset the higher input costs?

Randy Nebel

Thank you. Nice to talk to you. The price increases we put out so far have stuck and there always as a transition time as we have agreements and they don't all hit at the same time. But we're realizing the price increases. We're cautiously optimistic about what the future may be, but I'm not going to make projections about how -- what prices increase could be in the future. But we feel pretty good that we will offset inflation either with cost reductions in the mill or -- well basically cost reduction in the mills.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Okay. That's helpful. And then just thinking about Q2 metrics, I know you don't provide guidance per se. But just wondering if there's any more color or thoughts you have on sales, margins, overall profitability, things we should maybe take into consideration as we're working on our model assumptions. Just I guess, any order of magnitude or directional color you might have, either versus last year or sequentially from Q1.

Allen Campbell

Okay. I think you need to look at our business sequentially for a while until the noise from the last year as we change our footprint. As you mentioned, we have some tailwinds on pricing, so you should see sequential improvement in pricing. The market itself is strong for us more in the last half, so third and fourth quarter. So, we have more seasonality too. You'll see.

We have -- in the second quarter, we'll have some higher maintenance costs, because we do have one of our mills with an outage in the second quarter, one in the third. So, you have a little bit of headwind there versus the first quarter. But commercially, tailwinds, a little bit of a freight and input costs, a little bit of a headwind, a little bit of maintenance of a headwind. But with the market coming back, the country coming -- getting back to work, we think the underlying economics are also a tailwind for us.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Okay. Great. Thanks for taking my questions and best of luck.

Randy Nebel

Thanks, Jeff.

Operator

Next question is from Hamed Khorsand of BWS. Please go ahead.

Hamed Khorsand

Hey, good morning. So, first question I had was given the op rates are running at 101%. Are you adding new customers, or are these customers taking early delivery, or are they ordering more? Are you able to manage through that? So, there's no real double ordering.

Randy Nebel

I guess. We're probably growing more with existing customers than we are taking on new customers. And as we -- our machines more -- become more competent at making some of the newer grades, heavier weights, we're expanding with customers into more grades that they need. We're not getting hit with double orders.

We're managing that rather well, as we -- we've continued to kind of -- be on a glide path down with our inventories and we'll do that over time, but we've got to get ready for a third, fourth quarter after quarter -- quarter that are really good quarters for us. So, we'll be cautious in taking inventory down much in the second quarter. But in general, the backlog is strong and we feel good about where we're at with our customers.

Hamed Khorsand

And how much of your customer base is still on volume contracts? So, how long will it take to actually pass through these price increases you've announced?

Randy Nebel

That varies by product line, but the majority of things pass through pretty quickly, I would say 30 to 60 days. Some specialties are a little bit longer than that. But I think if you put something like 60 days in your model, you'd be pretty well covered.

Hamed Khorsand

And what's the risk right now of excess supply entering the market? Where would it come from? Could it be domestic?

Randy Nebel

I don't think domestic is much of a risk at all. I mean, there is a potential of excess supply coming in, I mean, from imports, but the market needs imports. Domestically, we don't have the capacity to service the entire market. So, we do need imports coming in. And that may -- there may be a bubble of imports come in as the ports clean out a little bit, but I don't anticipate that as being a super high risk at this time.

Hamed Khorsand

And last question is, do you think the imports are more expensive than your pricing right now? Just given what the freight's costing and pulp is costing?

Randy Nebel

More expensive? No, I think they are basically -- were priced [ph] in the same ballpark as where we're at and cost delivered, depending on the part of the U.S. that you're delivering to. I think what we have is our value proposition of a shorter supply chain, faster turns. And I think our customers are listening to that and taking advantage of that. If they're ordering from overseas, their money's going to be tied up 90 to 180 days.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Randy Nebel

Thank you.

Allen Campbell

Thanks Hamed.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. Now, I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Randy Nebel for closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Randy Nebel

Thank you everyone for taking the time and for the questions. We appreciate your support and look forward to speaking with you next quarter. Have a good day.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.