Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) announced "Record 2021 First Quarter Results" on April 29. We listened to the earnings call, studied the latest quarterly report, clarified certain details with the company, and added the latest data points to our charts. Here is our summary, along with some comments, and our updated investment thesis.

Operational Performance

The title of the Q1 results announcement already alluded to the scene the company tried to set during the call: the company is back and setting records after a challenging 2020. Attributable gold-equivalent production of 17,444 ounces was the first new record set in Q1, narrowly eclipsing the previous high point set in Q3 2019.

(Source: author based on company filings)

This new high point marks the end of the COVID-19 induced dip that lasted for most of the previous year, and it is driven by contributions from relatively new assets within Sandstorm's portfolio (e.g. the Fruta del Norte royalty, or the Relief Canyon stream) and the performance of the Yamana silver stream. This stream relates to Sandstorm's right to buy 20% of the silver mined at Yamana Gold's (AUY) Cerro Moro mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina, for 30% of the spot price. Contributions from this stream amount to ~25% of total metal attributable to the company, and it's worth keeping Sandstorm's outsized exposure to an asset in Argentina in mind, arguably a high-risk mining jurisdiction.

Sandstorm narrowed its guidance range for this year by lifting the lower bound from previously 52Koz to 55Koz, but left the upper bound unchanged at 62Koz. This upper bound was questioned in the earnings call Q&A as the Q1 run rate would suggest a significantly higher number. Management went to some lengths explaining the rationale for the current guidance range and defending the upper limit as it stands. Achieving the upper end of this guidance requires average metal deliveries of 14,485 ounces per quarter for the rest of this year, and that's a hefty 15% below the record set in Q1. That's arguably a low bar to clear and one may rightfully call the guidance conservative; yet, we believe the company is preparing the market for lower numbers in attributable ounces for reasons discussed later in this piece.

Most individual assets performed well in Q1, with Chapada arguably the other stand-out besides Cerro Moro. Pandemic-related and operational issues have clearly been put to rest at Chapada allowing Sandstorm to book record deliveries from this mine which is operated by Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) (helped of course by a high copper price which worked in Sandstorm's favor when computing gold-equivalents).

(Source: author based on company filings)

Deliveries from the Hounde mine provided the one outlier to the downside. We queried deliveries from Hounde with the company and were told that operator Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) has started mining from the Kari Pump deposit and most of this deposit is not covered by Sandstorm's Hounde royalty. Timing of production and a true down from 2020 payments also contributed to the marked drop in metal deliveries. Unfortunately, Endeavour Mining does not have a technical report on file showing what percentage of the production is expected from Kari Pump for the remainder of this year; however, it's probably safe to expect deliveries to remain subdued for the foreseeable future.

(Source: author based on company filings)

And then there is the gold stream from the Karma mine, also in Burkina Faso, and also operated by Endeavour Mining. Contributions will drop from the 1,250 ounces per quarter of late to ~350 ounces as the streaming agreement drops to just 1.625% of gold production going forward.

We would argue that dropping contributions from these two assets operated by Endeavour Mining are the main reason for Sandstorm's seemingly conservative guidance range. And they also provide the reason for us to believe that the Q1 record in attributable ounces will stand for several quarters to come.

Financial Performance

Shifting gears now, and looking at the financial performance we note that margins have dropped only slightly from last year's high point, mostly due to a relative gold price weakness, and to a lesser degree by a slight uptick in cash costs. The cash cost is mostly a function of stream contributions versus royalty contributions, and the mentioned uptick remains well within the expected range.

(Source: author based on company filings)

As could be expected, Q1 revenues of more than $30M have gone in lockstep with attributable production, posting the second record Sandstorm pointed to in the earnings call (the third was operating cash flows of $23M).

(Source: author based on company filings)

Sandstorm has been selling down its debt and share positions in various companies, but has been adding to its Entree Resources (EGI) position in recent quarters including Q1.

Most of the inflowing cash has gone to the treasury since Sandstorm has not made any investments to speak of for quite some time now, except continued purchases of the company's own shares. The $225M credit remains undrawn, and working capital has been increasing in parallel with the mounting cash position on the company's balance sheet. Liquidity has increased to well over $400M, and that's record firing power in this company's history, positioning Sandstorm to potentially compete with larger peers for large streams or royalties.

(Source: author based on company filings)

Capital Allocation

Capital allocation has been a hot topic, getting more pressing as the cash piles up on the balance sheet. Deals have been notably absent of late, despite the company's allusions to ongoing negotiations and the bungled cooperation with Royal Gold (RGLD) in September last year. CEO Mr. Nolan Watson repeated his mantra in this regard again in the latest earnings call:

I won't belabor this point, but I'm still expecting this year to be an above average year for new deals and likely the highest level of -- the past few years for us. Having said that, deals aren't done until they're actually done. So, I'll let the actual deals if any, speak for themselves.

Dividend payments are obviously another way to put the cash to good use, and again, we got to hear the latest iteration of Mr. Watson's mantra on this topic as well:

...we're targeting a decision one way or another if not, by the end of this year than early next year.

And that's very similar to what investors were told in the Q4/2019 earnings call. That leaves share buybacks as another way of returning capital to shareholders, and that's finally a topic where Mr. Watson can point to some action:

We bought back a material number of our shares each year for four years running now and during the first quarter, we're able to pick up almost a million of Sandstorm shares and have them cancelled. So, the value per share for remaining shareholders is continuing to increase.

This is an interesting assertion about the "value per share", as it fails to make mention of the significant increase in share count thanks to warrant exercise last year, which more than offset the effects of the NCIB that's been in place for four years now.

Value Per Share

So let's put this assertion to the test. Arguably, tangible value for Sandstorm shareholders consists first and foremost of the royalty and stream portfolio, but also of cash, investments, and last but certainly not least the stake in the Hod Maden development project in Turkey. The chart below illustrates these components using the numbers booked to the quarterly balance sheets, along with the shares outstanding.

(Source: author based on company filings)

There are numerous observations that can be made with regards to this chart, but there is one particular point we would like to make in the context of the present piece. Hod Maden's book value has decreased by 45% since its acquisition, despite the continued investments made, and despite the favorable studies filed for this project. This decrease in book value is purely a function of the FX rate between the Lira and US dollar as Sandstorm's 30% stake in the Hod Maden project is structured as a 30% ownership in a Turkish entity which in turn owns the project. The functional currency of this entity is the Turkish Lira; and hence per applicable accounting rules, the company has to adjust the accounting value of its Hod Maden stake based on the FX rate between the Lira and US dollar.

This FX-induced slide has little relevance in terms of the "real" value of the project; in fact, one could argue the Lira devaluation actually benefits the economics of the project as the metals produced at the mine site will eventually be sold in US dollar, whereas some of the costs will be paid in the Lira -- increasing margins as a result. Once in production, Sandstorm will receive dividends from the Turkish entity, paid out in USD and rendering the FX fluctuations (almost) meaningless.

So if we get back to checking tangible value per share, it turns out that our assessment depends on our view of how to handle Turkish Lira FX fluctuations. The chart below shows two lines for book value per share:

The red line uses the value booked to the balance sheets and therefore includes the described FX fluctuations. This line indicates hardly any value gains per share over the past five years.

The blue line is adjusted for these FX fluctuations, and this line indicates a clear trend of increasing value per share over the same time frame.

So, whether or not one wishes to agree with Mr. Watson's assertion depends on one's view of Hod Maden's tangible value. And that's a topic worth discussing in a separate section.

(Source: author based on company filings)

Hod Maden

Sandstorm controls a 30% stake in the Hod Maden project in Turkey which is operated by Lidya Madencilik, a local Turkish company. This project represents Sandstorm's most important growth project. In fact, the company's outlook to more than double attributable production by 2024 hinges on this asset. The 2018 PFS certainly confirmed these expectations, but an increasingly volatile political situation in Turkey along with pandemic-related delays has left investors wondering how to account for Hod Maden.

The FS is currently scheduled for release before the end of the ongoing second quarter, as is the grant of the EIA. These timelines are in doubt again as Turkey has just gone into a lockdown which will quite likely affect processing the EIA, and to a lesser degree work on the FS. First production from Hod Maden was originally scheduled for 2022, but now even 2023 is starting to look doubtful.

Plenty of investors were critical of Sandstorm's decision to buy the 30% stake in the project in the first place, and the current situation of slipping timelines and mounting political risk is doing little to ease concerns.

Summary & Investment Thesis

Sandstorm Gold's share price has underperformed most peers as well as the gold miners (GDX) in general over the past 12 months. We attribute this under-performance to two factors: firstly, the pandemic which happened to affect Sandstorm more than most peers; and secondly, mounting concerns and slipping timelines with regards to Hod Maden.

Data by YCharts

The record-breaking first quarter this year was good news for investors, indeed; however, for reasons given earlier in this piece we expect a decrease in gold-equivalent metal production in coming quarters. In this sense, the first quarter represents a solid start to the year, but it's probably insufficient to reverse investor sentiment.

That leaves Hod Maden as the issue that could potentially convince investors to bid the share price up again; and addressing this issue could prove tougher than some would think. The market is expecting a solid FS for Hod Maden based on what's already known from the 2018 PFS, so risks are to the downside here when Sandstorm releases the document later in this quarter, and especially so if the timeline for the release slips again. Conclusion of the permitting process on the other hand could turn out to be the upside catalyst investors are looking for as it will remove some perceived political risk, and provide visibility of the timeline to production.

Timing is not on Sandstorm's side here, at least not in the short term. We expect pronounced summer doldrums in US-based trading this year and with Turkey currently in full lockdown mode, it's difficult to imagine the permitting process to conclude before summer. Hod Maden may well receive its permits sometime around mid-year, but Sandstorm's share price might have to wait until autumn before it catches up to peers again.

Plus, there is one wild card we can think of: a new deal, large enough to propel Sandstorm to the next level and remove investor focus from Hod Maden. The company has the balance sheet to hunt for such deals; whether it actually finds and closes one remains to be seen. We will hold our position, but not our breath, in the meantime.