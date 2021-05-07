Marathon Oil: Production Going Down But Great Free Cash Flow
Summary
- The first quarter's revenues were $1,071 million, down 12.9% from the same quarter a year ago and up 29% sequentially. Production was down 18.2% from last year.
- Marathon increased the quarterly base dividend by over 30%, from $0.03 per share to $0.04 per share.
- I recommend cautiously accumulating MRO below $11.2.
Investment Thesis
Texas-based energy explorer Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE: NYSE:MRO) released its first quarter of 2021 results on May 6, 2021.
The company reported a first-quarter 2021 adjusted net per share of $0.21, which easily beat analysts' expectations. The quarter results benefitted from cost control improvement and larger-than-expected results from Marathon's International E&P segment.
However, revenues were slightly lower than expected.
Source: Presentation
A quick one-year comparison with a few E&P (mostly domestic) shows that MRO has greatly outperformed the group with an increase of 107% on a one-year basis.
The investment thesis continues to be the same. Marathon Oil is an attractive E&P company and a significant US E&P player. As I have indicated in my preceding article, holding a long-term MRO position is a good idea, especially with oil well above $60 a barrel and a possible recovery around the corner.
However, I recommend trading about 40% of your position to take advantage of the sector's volatility. I call it trading your long-term position to reduce risks.
CEO Lee Tillman said in the conference call:
As a result, we have dramatically enhanced the resilience of our company driving our free cash flow breakevens consistently below $35 per barrel WTI and building on a multi-year trend of sustainable free cash flow and getting that cash back in the hands of our investors.
Marathon Oil - Financial Table 1Q '21 - The Raw Numbers
|Marathon Oil
|1Q'20
|2Q'20
|3Q'20
|4Q'20
|1Q'21
|Revenues from contracts in $ million
|1,024
|490
|761
|822
|1,117
|Revenues and others in $ Million
|1,230
|272
|754
|830
|1,071
|Net Income in $ Million
|-46
|-750
|-317
|-338
|97
|EBITDA $ Million
|550
|112
|320
|148
|596 estimated
|EPS diluted in $/share
|-0.06
|-0.95
|-0.40
|-0.43
|0.12
|Operating cash flow in $ Million
|701
|9
|345
|418
|622
|CapEx in $ Million
|620
|326
|144
|253
|209
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|81
|-317
|201
|165
|413
|Total Cash $ Billion
|817
|522
|1,119
|742
|1,125
|Long-Term Debt in $ Billion
|5,502
|5,503
|5,905
|5,404
|5,405
|Dividend per share in $
|0.05
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|794
|790
|790
|792
|794
|Oil Production
|1Q'20
|2Q'20
|3Q'20
|4Q'20
|1Q'21
|Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d
|422
|390
|370
|352
|345
|US Onshore Crude oil price ($/b)
|44.23
|21.65
|37.78
|39.71
|55.38
Sources: Marathon oil release (more data available for subscribers only).
Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Oil and Gas Production
1 - Total Revenues were $1,071 million in 1Q '21
The first quarter's revenues were $1,071 million, down 12.9% from the same quarter a year ago and up 29% sequentially. Operating cash flow was $622 million in the first quarter, down from $701 million last year.
The adjusted net loss was $166 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.
2 - Free cash flow was $413 million in 1Q '21
Note: The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company has a different way to calculate the free cash flow. The company's free cash flow is $443 million in 1Q.
Trailing yearly free cash flow was $462 million, with a strong 1Q'21 free cash flow of $413 million.
The quarterly dividend is now $0.04 per share, which means a yearly cash expense of $127 million, covered by free cash flow.
3 - Production of Oil equivalent was 345k Boep/d in 1Q '20
1 - US segment
US production was 275K Boep/d which represents 79.7% of the total output of 345K Boep/d. The first-quarter U.S. unit production cost declined 3.7% to $4.46 per Boe on costs control. Total production declined 18.2% from the same quarter a year ago.
The total U.S. output comprised 58% oil or 160K Bop/d, down 22.7% from last year.
Marathon Oil produces from four basins and other locations in the US.
Production from Eagle Ford and Oklahoma were lower year over year.
2 - The Equatorial Guinea segment
The segment reported earnings of $50 million, well above the loss of $1 million last year. The sharp increase is due to higher realized oil prices.
Production was 69K Boep/d, down from 82K Boep/d in the first quarter of 2020.
3 - Oil and gas prices
The company's average realized liquids prices for the US segment were $55.38 for the US and $44.13 for the International segment.
4 - Net Debt
Total liquidity end of March 31 was approximately $4.125 billion, which consisted of an undrawn revolving credit facility of $3 billion and $1,125 million in cash and cash equivalents. Net debt is $4.28 billion.
5 - Guidance 2021 unchanged
Marathon Oil forecasts a CapEx of $1 billion for this year, down from a CapEx of $1.2 billion in 2020.
The company's 2021 production is seen in the range of 330K Boep/d to 350K Boep/d, 11% lower than 2020 production using the midpoint. Oil volumes will be between 169k and 175k bop/d.
Source: Presentation
Technical Analysis (short term) commentary
Marathon Oil reported a weak production quarter and was saved by the commodity prices which rallied the past few months, let's be honest here.
Management is doing a good job cutting costs, but I do not think it is good to cut CapEx in 2021 to $1 billion when production is going down since the first quarter of 2020.
I see some warning signs flashing red, and it is not the higher oil prices that turn them green.
Thus, be cautious here.
Technical Analysis
MRO forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $12.15 and support at $11.2. The trading strategy sells about 25% at or above $12.15 with a target sell at $13. It is reasonable to accumulate below $11.2.
The price of oil is crucial and should always be included in your trading strategy.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated regularly to be relevant. The TA chart is updated regularly for my subscribers, who access it through my stock tracker.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.