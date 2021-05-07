Photo by Nastasic/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Texas-based energy explorer Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE: NYSE:MRO) released its first quarter of 2021 results on May 6, 2021.

The company reported a first-quarter 2021 adjusted net per share of $0.21, which easily beat analysts' expectations. The quarter results benefitted from cost control improvement and larger-than-expected results from Marathon's International E&P segment.

However, revenues were slightly lower than expected.

A quick one-year comparison with a few E&P (mostly domestic) shows that MRO has greatly outperformed the group with an increase of 107% on a one-year basis.

The investment thesis continues to be the same. Marathon Oil is an attractive E&P company and a significant US E&P player. As I have indicated in my preceding article, holding a long-term MRO position is a good idea, especially with oil well above $60 a barrel and a possible recovery around the corner.

However, I recommend trading about 40% of your position to take advantage of the sector's volatility. I call it trading your long-term position to reduce risks.

CEO Lee Tillman said in the conference call:

As a result, we have dramatically enhanced the resilience of our company driving our free cash flow breakevens consistently below $35 per barrel WTI and building on a multi-year trend of sustainable free cash flow and getting that cash back in the hands of our investors.

Marathon Oil - Financial Table 1Q '21 - The Raw Numbers

Marathon Oil 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Revenues from contracts in $ million 1,024 490 761 822 1,117 Revenues and others in $ Million 1,230 272 754 830 1,071 Net Income in $ Million -46 -750 -317 -338 97 EBITDA $ Million 550 112 320 148 596 estimated EPS diluted in $/share -0.06 -0.95 -0.40 -0.43 0.12 Operating cash flow in $ Million 701 9 345 418 622 CapEx in $ Million 620 326 144 253 209 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 81 -317 201 165 413 Total Cash $ Billion 817 522 1,119 742 1,125 Long-Term Debt in $ Billion 5,502 5,503 5,905 5,404 5,405 Dividend per share in $ 0.05 0.05 0.03 0.03 0.03 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 794 790 790 792 794 Oil Production 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 422 390 370 352 345 US Onshore Crude oil price ($/b) 44.23 21.65 37.78 39.71 55.38

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Oil and Gas Production

1 - Total Revenues were $1,071 million in 1Q '21

The first quarter's revenues were $1,071 million, down 12.9% from the same quarter a year ago and up 29% sequentially. Operating cash flow was $622 million in the first quarter, down from $701 million last year.

The adjusted net loss was $166 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.

2 - Free cash flow was $413 million in 1Q '21

Note: The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company has a different way to calculate the free cash flow. The company's free cash flow is $443 million in 1Q.

Trailing yearly free cash flow was $462 million, with a strong 1Q'21 free cash flow of $413 million.

The quarterly dividend is now $0.04 per share, which means a yearly cash expense of $127 million, covered by free cash flow.

3 - Production of Oil equivalent was 345k Boep/d in 1Q '20

1 - US segment

US production was 275K Boep/d which represents 79.7% of the total output of 345K Boep/d. The first-quarter U.S. unit production cost declined 3.7% to $4.46 per Boe on costs control. Total production declined 18.2% from the same quarter a year ago.

The total U.S. output comprised 58% oil or 160K Bop/d, down 22.7% from last year.

Marathon Oil produces from four basins and other locations in the US.

Production from Eagle Ford and Oklahoma were lower year over year.

2 - The Equatorial Guinea segment

The segment reported earnings of $50 million, well above the loss of $1 million last year. The sharp increase is due to higher realized oil prices.

Production was 69K Boep/d, down from 82K Boep/d in the first quarter of 2020.

3 - Oil and gas prices

The company's average realized liquids prices for the US segment were $55.38 for the US and $44.13 for the International segment.

4 - Net Debt

Total liquidity end of March 31 was approximately $4.125 billion, which consisted of an undrawn revolving credit facility of $3 billion and $1,125 million in cash and cash equivalents. Net debt is $4.28 billion.

5 - Guidance 2021 unchanged

Marathon Oil forecasts a CapEx of $1 billion for this year, down from a CapEx of $1.2 billion in 2020.

The company's 2021 production is seen in the range of 330K Boep/d to 350K Boep/d, 11% lower than 2020 production using the midpoint. Oil volumes will be between 169k and 175k bop/d.

Technical Analysis (short term) commentary

Marathon Oil reported a weak production quarter and was saved by the commodity prices which rallied the past few months, let's be honest here.

Management is doing a good job cutting costs, but I do not think it is good to cut CapEx in 2021 to $1 billion when production is going down since the first quarter of 2020.

I see some warning signs flashing red, and it is not the higher oil prices that turn them green.

Thus, be cautious here.

Technical Analysis

MRO forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $12.15 and support at $11.2. The trading strategy sells about 25% at or above $12.15 with a target sell at $13. It is reasonable to accumulate below $11.2.

The price of oil is crucial and should always be included in your trading strategy.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated regularly to be relevant. The TA chart is updated regularly for my subscribers, who access it through my stock tracker.

