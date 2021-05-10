2 New Buy Alerts With 6% Dividend Yield And Upside

Photo by CreativaImages/iStock via Getty Images

Today, the average dividend yield of the REIT sector (VNQ) is 3.5%. If you are getting materially more than that, it likely means that you're accepting much greater risk.

To illustrate this point: The three highest yielding REITs are externally managed and suffer significant conflicts of interest:

Global Net Lease (GNL): 8.4% dividend yield

American Finance Trust (AFIN): 8% dividend yield

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI): 8% dividend yield

These REITs always appear cheap and offer high dividend yields. Even then, they keep disappointing investors and have lost significant value over the past years:

That's not what you want to own.

There's no point in earning a high yield if it comes at the cost of a steadily declining share price.

If you want high yield in the REIT space, you need to be very selective and realize that most high-yielding REITs aren't worth owning.

At the moment, we're not able to earn more than 5.5%, and that's despite being very selective:

In today's article, we will discuss two of the highest-yielding REITs that we currently hold in our Core Portfolio.

Unlike GNL, AFIN, and OPI, they are internally-managed, high-quality REITs that we expect to maintain and even grow their dividends in the long run.

Omega Healthcare: 7.1% Dividend Yield

Omega Healthcare (OHI) is the biggest skilled nursing REIT in the world. It's currently priced at a high yield because of temporary fears affecting the skilled nursing sector, but these fears will dissipate as we put this crisis behind.

Despite the temporary fears, there's a lot to like about skilled nursing facilities as property investments:

OHI gets unusually high cap rates in the 8%-9% range.

The leases are triple-net, meaning the tenant pays all property expenses.

The leases are also unusually long at >10 years.

Rents are hiked annually by 1%-2% according to the leases.

Tenants are highly dependent on OHI's properties, reducing vacancy risk.

And that's not all. These also are recession-proof facilities that remain needed, no matter what, and the rapidly-aging population is expected to drive occupancy rates beyond full capacity already in the coming five years.

This will result in new property development and acquisition opportunities for OHI, which will use its scale, relationships, and access to lower-cost capital to its advantage to consolidate the sector.

This simple strategy has been highly effective, allowing OHI to earn market-beating total returns for shareholders:

Moreover, OHI has also managed to grow its dividend for 17 years in a row. Note that this time period includes the great financial crisis and the pandemic:

These are all signs of a high-quality REIT. It has a specialized strategy that has delivered significant outperformance in the past, and everything points to more outperformance in the future.

If they didn't cut the 7.1% dividend yield by now, it appears highly unlikely that they would cut it now that we are approaching the end of the COVID crisis and things are gradually returning back to normal.

At the moment, we are vaccinating 3 million people each day and we should reach herd immunity within a few months. This will greatly improve the profitability of its tenants, which has been the primary source of concern.

To be clear, OHI isn't without its risks as some of its tenants are struggling, but priced at a 7.1% dividend yield, we think that the risk-to-reward is compelling given the high-quality nature of the REIT. We expect 30% upside as the profitability of its tenants improves.

Ladder Capital: 6.7% Dividend Yield

Ladder Capital (LADR) is one of the highest-quality mortgage REITs, and surprisingly, it's also one of the most discounted at the moment. While most of its close peers have already fully recovered, LADR still has ~50% upside potential to its pre-crisis valuation.

Below you can see the performance of Starwood Property (STWD) vs. LADR:

Is this an opportunity?

We think so.

LADR is held down because of a temporary disruption to its cash flow.

At the onset of the crisis, it sold a bunch of loans and securities in an effort to deleverage, boost liquidity, and reduce risk.

It was successful at that, but it came at the cost of the dividend, which was reduced by 41%.

Even then, the dividend yield remains very respectable at 6.7%, and most importantly, it's sustainable, and as the company reinvests all its liquidity, its cash flow will recover, potentially allowing further hikes in the coming years.

That's the catalyst to a higher share price because otherwise, LADR is one of the most desirable mortgage REITs. Unlike most of its peers:

It is internally managed.

It has a >10% insider ownership.

It focuses on first-rank mortgages.

It has a solid balance sheet.

And it owns highly valuable net lease properties.

As a former net lease real estate investor, I'm also impressed by the fact that LADR owns ~$800 million worth of some of the highest-quality net lease properties in the REIT space.

These properties are comparable to those owned by Realty Income (O): necessity-based, recession-resistant properties with > 10-year leases and high-quality tenants like Walgreens (WBA), Dollar General (DG), and BJ's (BJ).

Proof that these are high-quality assets is the fact that LADR managed to collect 100% of its rents through the pandemic. That's even better than Realty Income.

Yet, because the market sees LADR as a mortgage REITs, it fails to see the value in these net lease properties:

LADR could sell this net lease portfolio at historically low cap rates to a net lease REIT and reinvest the proceeds into loans at higher rates of return.

Realty Income just announced the acquisition of Vereit (VER) and it is on the hunt for new acquisitions.

It would unlock value, boost cash flow, refocus the business on loans, improve market sentiment, and potentially lead to a dividend hike.

The insiders own >$150 million of the equity in LADR so they are well-incentivized to unlock value and this is one way to do so.

While you wait for the recovery, you earn a 6.7% dividend yield that's sustainable.

Bottom Line

OHI and LADR are of course just two examples of high-yielding REITs.

