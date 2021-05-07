Photo by simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) trades about where it was when I wrote my last article a little over two weeks ago. That's alright; nothing's changed since then. Well, almost nothing. This week the company announced its branded content studio where advertisers are a primary goal along with original sports content and shows. What made me think of writing this article was a reader who commented on my last article, saying a bear point to fuboTV is it has no moat because it has no original content. It appears, though, this bearish talking point is being met head-on from the company. The company's initiatives can quell this convincing bear argument while simultaneously grow the fastest-growing segment in FUBO's business - advertising.

When I saw the comment my reader posted, it did make me think, "You know, it is a bit of a hole in the bull thesis as the lack of original content doesn't form strong staying power." It challenged me to think more about the lack of moat a sports content streamer struggles with due to the business model of rebroadcasting the same content only through the internet. The network producing the content can pull licensing from fuboTV when their contract is up or charge more to renew. This leaves fuboTV out to dry and one less network to stream, reducing its attraction for current and new subscribers. Basically, it's just a high-tech cable provider - pitfalls and all.

Whether you're bullish or not, it's something to consider.

Working Toward The Moat

But it's something the company has been considering, too. Not just the lack of exclusivity for streaming rights but having its own branded content where people can only watch a particular show or event on its platform. The company in the past month is making inroads to both of these weak points in the business.

The first inroad was exclusive content rights. While small and not the main event, the World Cup qualifiers in South America are still big. If you want to watch your South American team make it to the World Cup, you're going to have to subscribe to fuboTV. Some may poo-poo the deal because of its size and where in the World Cup lineup it's relegated, but the company must start somewhere. As it builds a subscriber base and working capital, it can go after bigger exclusive streaming content.

But now, the company is taking it a step further and tackling the original content problem head on. In its move ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers, it's producing its own pre, half-time, and post-match shows. But beyond this, it's bringing new content with the likes of Terrell Owens and Matthew Hatchette from podcast to TV along with a second season of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas all to join running shows like "Drinks with Binks" and "The Cooligans."

The company is starting to build a foundation of shows with well-known sports celebrities. This brings subscribers in, but arguably just important, it brings in advertisers. The same announcement for more original content highlighted a new partnership with LiveRamp for better ad measurements and targeting. While not as targeted as Facebook (FB) ads might be, knowing the real-time viewing habits, locations, and device types helps advertisers more directly engage their audience. This is well beyond what cable TV providers can do, and this is the advantage of streamers like fuboTV.

Bringing The Home Field Advantage

The question is, why is advertising for the company so important? As I mentioned in my last article, advertising is the highest growing segment of the company. It grew 133% year-over-year in 2020. I expect the company to continue to grow advertising revenue at a high double-digit rate in 2021, continuing to surpass its subscriber revenue growth rate and becoming an increasingly higher percentage of overall revenues.

But what I like about fuboTV over other streamers is the "space" for advertising. Sports is the best fit for advertising because there are natural breaks in most, if not all, sports. Throw in the pre-game, half-time, and post-game shows, and you have not only in-place advertising around the studio or stage but commercials in between the game and the shows.

However, this is a fine line because subscribers paying for streaming are expecting to get away from the hefty cable fees combined with hefty commercial time. But with the ability to target users more specifically, as streaming data is far superior to blanket cable advertising, the interruptions are less egregious.

Netflix (NFLX) doesn't have this advertising opportunity. I would more closely relate fuboTV's opportunity to Roku (ROKU) and how it can bring advertisers to its platform leveraging its targeting ability. And much like Roku, fuboTV is investing in its advertising capabilities.

Additionally, we launched our advertising brand studio to help marketers tell their stories using the unique benefits of a streaming platform: Marketers can go beyond the traditional 30-second TV ad spot to amplify big moments through advertiser-commissioned short-form TV programs, interactive video ads, and other branded content on...

Can you tell which streamer said that? That could be either Roku or fuboTV. In this case, it was Roku. But there's no reason not to see fuboTV saying the same thing a year from now because it has started making comments foreshadowing color like Roku with its early moves:

"As advertising budgets continue to shift from TV to streaming video and CTVs, providing our clients with custom opportunities to engage their consumers further adds to the power of OTT platforms like ours," said Diana Horowitz, senior vice president, advertising sales, fuboTV. "Through our new branded content studio, we can bring brands to life as only our fuboTV talent can, all while integrating them into some of the most sought-after live events on the sports calendar. And, aided by our new partnership with LiveRamp that enhances our existing advanced addressability capabilities, our advertising partners can ensure their campaigns are reaching highly engaged, targeted audiences."

Roku is proving it works by saying "Advertisers continued to follow audiences and move budgets into TV streaming, with Roku's monetized video ad impressions more than doubling year-over-year." Based on Roku's experience and the shift of ad dollars to digital, FUBO is going down the right path. Advertising dollars are quickly and consistently moving away from linear TV to digital and streaming. It's an accelerating trend ever since 2016's crossover from TV to digital.

And that's just in the US as "these figures will represent roughly 53 percent of global digital ad spending, which is expected to surpass 526 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, up from the 283 billion recorded in 2018."

The Disconnect With Tech Right Now

The depressed stock price of FUBO has little to do with the prospects of revenue from investments in original content, advertising, and wagering. It has more to do with an overall stagnation of tech in the market. FUBO is at compressed valuation levels, well under what "high-flyers" without profits are carrying.

I'm long term minded on FUBO and I'm holding well beyond this market bump in the road. Much of FUBO's potential still lies ahead of it. In the high teens, its share price represents a compelling risk vs. reward. With earnings next week, we should see continued outperformance and another raise in guidance for the year. With investment in original content and exclusive streaming rights starting, there's plenty of time to see a return. This tech correction is transient, and FUBO will come out on top.