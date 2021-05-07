Photo by lyash01/iStock via Getty Images

The data from this past week seems to have a persistent and worrying tone, and if you aren't looking close enough, you may miss the underlying narrative taking place: Slower growth and higher prices. Whether the higher prices are transitory or not, the scenario forming significantly increase rates significantly higher from their current level, with the 10-year approaching 2.25% and the 30-year rising to as high as 3%.

This past week, the ISM Manufacturing prices paid index can in 89.6, its highest level since June of 2008. Meanwhile, the ISM services index came in at 76.8, its highest level since June of 2008. If that wasn't enough, today's job report showed that average hourly wages rose by 0.7% month over month, again a very high level on a historical basis.

The ISM manufacturing and services indexes also told us the economy was still growing but at a slower pace while also missing analysts' estimates. What also missed estimates was the non-farm payroll report which registered 266,000 jobs versus estimates for 978,000 jobs.

It seems clear, higher prices and slowing growth are now a potential scenario that's building. We do not want to see this trend continue to materialize, especially with an unemployment rate that is over 6%. If this were to become a persistent problem, we could be entering a period of stagflation.

This could create a significant issue for the Fed should it persist, putting them into a potential box. They can't raise rates because of a weak economy, but at the same time, rising pricing pressure may force their hand to act.

Despite these potential issues, the equity market has responded positively to the weak job number. The thinking that either the Fed will not be able to taper or because more stimulus is coming. Both seem to be the wrong reasoning.

The Fed may choose not to taper, and while that may provide equities a boost for a while longer, it also will mean that inflation data will likely continue to run hot and perhaps grow even hotter, which will end up sending yields higher. Meanwhile, more stimulus means more bonds will need to be issued, and with more supply comes higher yields. In either case, the message would seem to suggest that higher yields are likely coming.

Betting The TLT ETF Drops

In recent days options traders have placed some bearish bets that iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) falls below $134.50. The open interest level for the June 18 $135 puts increased by around 8600 contracts over the past week. The data shows the puts were bought for about $1.70 per contract.

On May 3, the TLT Oct. 15, $115 puts saw their open interest levels rise by more than 5,000. The trader paid around $0.75 per contract to create the bearish trade. It would suggest that the TLT sees a very sharp decline from its current price of $139.25 on May 7.

The Charts Point To Higher Rates

Positioning from a technical standpoint also seems to suggest that bond yields are heading higher from here too. The 10-year Treasury appears to have already broken out of a bullish flag pattern, suggesting that yields are likely to head toward 2% over the next several weeks and perhaps to as high as 2.25%. Additionally, the longer-term pattern appears to have formed a cup and handle, also bullish. Both of these patterns suggest that the 10- year rate is likely to move up in the weeks ahead.

The same bull flag and cup and handle patterns are present on the 30-year bond chart as well. This confirms the pattern's seen in the 10-Year Treasury rate. A break out on the 30-year bond could result in the 30-Year rising to as high as 3%.

It seems hard to ignore at this point, but interest rates are likely to keep rising one way or another. It's the reason why rates are rising that will matter the most for stocks.