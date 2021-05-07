Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is a good stock to own and incredibly well valued. However, with equity markets reaching astronomical valuations, the price may be coming down in the next couple of weeks. The Crocs company delivered an incredible quarter of revenue growth and has maintained steady margins. However, the stock could be facing a pullback, and I set a buy target of $96.

Numbers

Crocs had a blockbuster quarter this year with a return on assets at 41%. This comes from an enormous increase in net income that has catapulted the stock above others. But make no mistake, Crocs has been delivering returns for a while. In May of 2019, return on equity was 34%, which is still one of the highest ROE’s. This indicates consistency and growth on the company's part. The most impressive metric may be the 63% quarterly YoY revenue growth for the quarter. Crocs also suffered one of the smaller dips in revenue growth during the beginning of the pandemic.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

This level of turnaround is what makes the Crocs stock attractive. The Crocs company has been on the come-up since the beginning of 2018. They saw the fruits of their labor pay off in the pandemic. Crocs has been a strong brand and has not necessarily gotten the accolades it deserves. Their gross profit margin is impressive at 55% and is higher than industry competitors such as Nike (NKE) at 43%. Crocs' price to free cash flow at 21 is a distance away from the rest of the field and may be one of the cheapest valuations in today’s market. The only metric that Crocs has lagged in the past is normalized diluted EPS, with it delivering negative EPS for some time in 2018 before storming into power in mid-2019. All these show a history of growth on behalf of the company.

Financial debt to EBITDA is 0.7, fixed asset turnover is 6.4, and operating income increased five times from $26 million to $125 million for the quarter. Net income increased from around $11 million to $98.4 million in the three months ended March 31st. The only question people may have is whether this growth is sustainable? They have had points where they reached lows, but overall the company is quick to adapt and has delivered impressive revenue growth over many years. Even now, they are undervalued compared to their peers and could be purchased today. If the stock drops to the buy target of $96, it would be well worth the price.

The Brand

The Crocs brand has thrived during the pandemic and also could make a fantastic reopening play. Crocs has moved a little bit apart from their signature model to sandals, clogs, wedges, etc., that almost look like the Sketchers shoes but with different materials and theoretically more brand appeal.

(Source: crocs.com)

(Source: skechers.com)

Crocs has diversified enough to appeal to a more diversified consumer base while also maintaining brand integrity. In a previous article, I mentioned Levi and I was bearish long-term on the company because they do not innovate as much as they could. This company is different from Levi because Levi does the same thing with their jeans without innovating. However, Crocs took their staple shoe and then turned it into all sorts of products from sneakers to boots. This innovation has paid off in spades if you look at the numbers with net income and revenue growth.

Why You Should Wait to Invest

As reported in the Financial Times, equity risk premiums reached 10-year lows. With Morgan Stanley stating, the current equity risk premium is at 2.9 percentage points, with the market bottom in March being 6.9 percentage points and four percentage points pre-pandemic. “[D]uring the dotcom era or the run-up to the financial crisis...the premium was as low as minus 2.8 percentage points and 1.3 percentage points, respectively” (Kasumov). The current premium is a bit away from these metrics, but it is a warning sign that the market is overheating.

The P/E ratio of 18 is below other competitors, but Crocs may take a hit if the rest of the market also falls. Crocs is a great company that has run up a lot, similar to the broader market. They are also one of the few retailers left with some more room to run, but they are not immune to market-wide changes. The buy target for this stock is $96, which indicates around a 9% drop in the share price. In the last 5-days Crocs ran up 5% alone, therefore a move of similar proportions in the opposite direction is not impossible for the stock.

Data by YCharts

Technical Indicators

The ever bullish sign, the 50-day SMA crossing the 200-day SMA, known as the golden cross, occurred around August 2020 and created a monster run that constituted a nearly 178% rise in the stock price. There is a reason why the golden cross is a staple sign. There is also a wide margin between the two metrics, which may indicate some more room in the stock to go up, but with the increased volatility in the market, it may be best to wait and see how the stock reacts.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Crocs is an impeccable stock that delivered beyond expected revenue growth. They have the right amount of innovation but at the same time remain loyal to the classic styles that pushed their brand into the mainstream. They are seemingly undervalued compared to competitors, and the stock may go a little bit higher. However, as anticipated by the market heat-up and similar signs of a retail shake-up, they could reach the buy target of $96. The stock is well-positioned as a reopening trade and if need be a stay-at-home trade, and they have many growth opportunities available to them in the future. Overall, this company has delivered a stellar quarter and would be visibly prized to be in your portfolio at any price.