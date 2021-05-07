Photo by Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) reported its results for the first quarter of 2021 a few days ago and the release seems to have accelerated the current downtrend the stock is seeing as the losing streak has prolonged for sixth days in a row now.

Although I don’t believe the price is still low enough to be considered attractive, if the downtrend continues it would be a good idea to have some cash at hand to snap some shares of a company that is revolutionizing the way people and companies work around the world.

Investment thesis

Upwork has been focusing on growing its revenues, client base, and brand awareness for a while now and that strategy has maintained the company’s results fairly depressed for years.

However, the pandemic may have caused a turning point for the business and Upwork could be approaching a stage of accelerated growth that could lead to more attractive levels of profitability in the next few years, especially if the firm decides to trim its elevated operating expenditures at some point.

During the first quarter of the year, Upwork managed to grow its revenues significantly faster than it had in the past four years and that indicates that the business’ ability to capture the attention of companies around the world, both big and small, improved during the pandemic.

This acceleration in its growth rates is consistent with higher levels of adoption of a hybrid work model among thousands of corporations that have now grown accustomed to hiring remote workers – a situation that will benefit Upwork long after the pandemic is gone.

Moving forward, Upwork’s business may enter a stage of maturity in which profitability could become the new normal and that would increase the stock’s appeal.

Meanwhile, even though the company’s shares are not trading at a price that is particularly attractive to me at the moment, I believe this is a stock that investors should keep on their radar, especially if the share price moves below the $30 level.

Revenues

From 2016 to 2020, Upwork’s revenues grew at a compounded annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 25%. During this same period, gross services volumes ("GSV") have also expanded at a CAGR of 21.8%.

Meanwhile, the highest first-quarter jump the company has recorded occurred during the first three months of this year when Upwork saw its top-line move from $113.62 million to $83.19 million, which results in a 42% year-on-year leap.

That nearly doubles the average revenue growth that the company has experienced during the same period on a year-on-year basis - in the past three years at least - and it is a strong indication that the business is growing at an accelerated pace.

Meanwhile, the management team estimates that FY 2021 revenues should land at around $480 and $490 million, which results in a 45% annual jump if those targets are hit – again, twice the speed at which the company had been growing in the preceding years.

What these estimates indicate is that the wind is blowing in favor of Upwork and the pandemic has possibly provided the perfect tailwind for its business to surge to new heights in the following years.

Profitability

Upwork’s gross profit margin has remained at 70% or higher in the past three years while it landed at 73% during this past quarter. Looking into the future, one can safely assume that the company will maintain or even improve this profit margin if GSVs continue to move higher.

Meanwhile, and perhaps more interesting, the company has been able to improve its adjusted EBITDA from minus $22 million last year to a positive first-quarter figure of $6.9 million. Moreover, the management is expecting to end the year with a positive adjusted EBITDA of $16 million to $20 million.

This is another major change compared to Upwork’s past performance and also another hint that the business is evolving positively. In this regard, it is important to consider that Upwork spends around 35% of its revenues on sales and marketing activities which means that its bottom line has remained depressed for years and that could continue to be the case in the near future.

However, even after deducting this large expenditure, the company’s elevated gross margin is good enough to deliver positive operating results. At this point, my view is that if Upwork continues to grow at this rate of 40%+ in the near future as a result of what could be a long-lasting tailwind, the company will eventually reach a point in which marketing expenditures could be safely trimmed without affecting future growth.

Solvency & Liquidity

By the end of the first quarter of 2021, Upwork had $209 million in cash and equivalents along with $161.4 million in funds held in an escrow account – used for settling the payments between employers and freelancers.

Meanwhile, the company’s debt is negligible, with non-current liabilities ending the quarter at approximately $21 million.

Valuation

Based on today’s closing price of $39.2 per share and using the management’s revenue guidance for the full 2021 fiscal year, Upwork is being valued at around 10 times its 2021 sales.

Now, assuming that the company can continue to grow at this accelerated rate of 40%+ - or even faster – over the next three years, sales could land at around $935.82 million by 2023, which results in a forward P/S ratio of 5.

However, I’m not that focused on P/S ratios at the moment because those can vary wildly based on market conditions. My operating thesis at this moment for the purpose of valuing this company is that at any given point in time Upwork can cut back on its marketing expenditures and that would have a radical effect on profitability.

Additionally, the company could also reduce its administrative expenses to a point in which they represent only 12% to 15% of revenues as a result of economies of scale, down from a current range of 19% to 20%.

Based on those assumptions, I have drafted pro-forma statements going from 2021 to 2023 that assume that the company will progressively trim those expenditures to more decent levels in the following years, with sales and marketing expenses progressively moving down to 30% and then 20% of revenue while admin expenses head lower from 19% to 12%.

What these calculations show is that Upwork can quickly become a profitable entity but the management has temporarily chosen to keep growing the client base, possibly until they reach a point in which they become the go-to place for companies seeking to hire remote workers on a freelance basis.

Once they have achieved this, I believe the profitability situation could change radically and what the numbers tell me is that the business bottom-line results will grow exponentially from that point forward.

Here’s how that scenario would look like:

Source: Author's estimates

So, if we draft a sensitivity analysis based on that forecasted $145 million after-tax profit, we could see that the fair value of this company could go from $730 million to $8.76 billion depending on the P/E multiple that the market decides to assign.

Source: Author's estimates

In my view, it is highly likely that the company’s P/E multiple will be above 25 due to the strong earnings growth rate that Upwork will display once it trims those above-average operating expenditures.

However, I would remain conservative due to the many flaws that this model could have, meaning that I would only buy the stock at $30 or lower to have a large enough margin of safety in case things don’t go as expected.

So, for me, Upwork is a promising company that has a bright future ahead, but based on these relatively optimistic forecasts I won't be buying any shares unless the price falls below $30.

Model Risks & Other Considerations

There are many things that could possibly go wrong that could affect the results outlined in this model. One of those is the revenue growth rate, which could decelerate in the years 2022 and 2023 if it turns out that companies were not as fond as one would have thought about the possibility of hiring remote workers.

Moreover, Upwork could decide to maintain its sales and marketing expenditures at the current elevated levels, which would dramatically reduce my earnings forecasts. In this regard, I would like to say that such a decision would not necessarily derail the entire model but it would prolong the time that it will take the firm to deliver the kind of profits that I have estimated here.

All things considered, Upwork is a promising investment but not at any price.