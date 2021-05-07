Photo by GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF) (HWX:TXS) is formerly known as Corridor Resources. New management has come in primarily composed of the Raging River management that had previously sold the company to Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF). Any time a management successfully grows a company and then sells it, the managers bear watching because the experience gained usually makes the current effort less risky.

What is also interesting is that the sale of Raging River coincided with the beginning of an industry stock price downturn that was made worse by the OPEC pricing war followed by the coronavirus demand destruction. These Raging River managers get full credit for avoiding that rather lengthy and damaging industry downturn. It is therefore extremely significant that management now believes "the price is right" to get back in to build another company.

Management experience is a huge asset when it comes to startup companies. Most startup companies that go public do not last five years. Some decent averages would be that within 18 months of going public roughly 90% to 95% of new stock offerings are at 50% or less of the offering price at least once. Out of the remaining 5%, only a fraction of those show a long term profit. That makes it highly advisable for investors to consider a trading strategy with new issue stocks. Or better yet, maybe watch new issue stocks from the sidelines until there is a decent track record.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website May 7, 2021.

Clearly Headwater Exploration stock has run up on some heady investor expectations. At the current time the market value of the stock is $741 million. But the promised benefits have yet to be delivered.

I personally believe that management will meet those expectations. But this is a momentum based market that can lose patience with waiting on a whim. So due to the frothiness of the market investors can expect some volatility that may provide some downward swings to take advantage of lower pricing in the future.

So for those investors that "want in" on this investment idea, some patience and dollar cost averaging may be advisable in the near future. Some long term investors that do not worry about pricing volatility and really like the history of this management may decide to just invest and ride out the pricing volatility. It really is up to investor preferences.

Prior Assets Before Latest Deal

Corridor Resources, the predecessor company, was a dry gas producer in a great location.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Headwater Exploration April 2020, Corporate Presentation

The main asset is an aging dry gas production field that is located in Eastern Canada as shown above. This asset has minimal capital expenses and lots of free cash flow. Now because the wells are relatively older, the decline rate is fairly low. Investors need to remember that modern wells generally decline a lot in the early more profitable years. Those decline rates moderate quickly.

To take advantage of the market in Eastern Canada and to maximize the value of the production, these wells are shut-in during the summer months. This allows well pressure to build while maximizing production during the important winter season.

Because this part of Canada is very much against further exploration and production other than what exists, the price of natural gas generally skyrockets during the winter heating season. Those prices shown above have existed in this part of the country for some time as the natural gas travels a fair amount to get to this market. Furthermore, this part of the country is also not oriented towards more pipeline capacity that would bring prices down considerably in short order.

Therefore management has a very profitable asset that will generate some cash towards future growth plans

The Latest Deal

However, the current management has plans to grow the company quite a bit larger and in a different direction.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Headwater Exploration April 2020, Corporate Presentation

Cenovus Energy (CVE) had mentioned to shareholders that it had discovered oil on its lands that it produced thermal oil from. But Cenovus Energy management had their hands full with a big acquisition of a partnership interest from ConocoPhillips (COP) as well as some land in Western Canada.

Therefore it made logical sense to do the deal shown above to allow management with expertise in this type of discovery to take advantage of it. Cenovus Energy retains a small overriding royalty interest and also owns about a quarter of the stock outstanding of Headwater Exploration. Cenovus therefore will benefit from the success of Headwater Exploration in the future without having to risk a lot of cash.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Headwater Exploration April 2020, Corporate Presentation

Also note that the working capital has expanded considerably through the issuance of more shares. Therefore there is really no need for debt to fund the expected operating activity for the time being. One of the biggest risks in this industry is a highly leveraged balance sheet. Management is clearly eliminating that risk from the start of the current proposition.

Investors should note the amount of "dilutives" shown above (warrants, for example) that will be exercised should management be successful. Many more experienced management succeed in building companies through operating leverages while many investors think that financial leverage leads to big gains. This management is clearly going the financially conservative route.

Source: Headwater Exploration April 2020, Corporate Presentation

The sheer size of the growth project makes this company (in effect) a startup. Management experience in having previously built a company is a huge risk reduction asset given that we have all seen charts before like this with startup concerns only to see the projection missed by a mile.

In this case, this management is simply executing a plan that it executed in the previous company. There is always commodity price risk that will affect the free cash flow. But management has noted that the wells pay back very quickly. Therefore a certain amount of profit is easy to protect with hedging. That also helps because many startups never show any profit before disappearing completely.

But the other thing to note is that the free cash flow does not really appear until the next fiscal year. If that chart above comes true, then this stock is likely to be worth many times the current price. That alone may prompt some risk taking investors to get onboard now and lean on management experience to make a long term investment a winner. But for other investors, it may be worth waiting until some decent cash flow appears to support the market value on the theory that the stock will not sustain a price increase from current levels until traditional business valuation models support an increase.

Investment Parameters

The company is looking to develop a relatively heavier oil prospect. That is a discounted product in the industry.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Headwater Exploration April 2020, Corporate Presentation

When you consider that heavy oil typically sells for a discount to light oil. The breakeven prices above demonstrate some extremely high efficiencies. Those breakeven prices shown above are decent for a light oil project. It is very rare for a discounted product (like heavy oil) to meet those same WTI prices due to the selling price discount.

Furthermore the producer has a ready buyer in the form of Cenovus Energy (which owns about a quarter of the company). Thanks to its own acquisition of Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) recently, Cenovus now has considerable refining capacity to upgrade the heavy oil.

This also means that the success of Headwater Exploration is likely to result in an acquisition offer from Cenovus at some point in time. Cenovus Energy also believes in the success of the project as shown by its willingness to accept a considerable amount of Headwater stock and warrants as payment for the leasing area sold to Headwater. So investors will be investing right along with an investor with extensive industry experience. This deal could be very volatile in the beginning. But it could also be very rewarding.