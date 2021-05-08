Photo by skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm develops and sells oat-based dairy products to consumers worldwide.

OTLY has grown sharply during the 2020 pandemic period, but is generating high and increasing operating losses.

Company & Technology

Malmo, Sweden-based Oatly was founded to develop cow's milk dairy product alternatives using oat-based products.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Toni Petersson, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously founder of several businesses in the hospitality and real estate industries.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Oat milk

Ice cream

Yogurt

Cooking creams

Spreads

On-the-go drinks

Oatly has received at least $448 million in equity investment from investors including Nativus Company, BXG Redhawk and Oste Ventures.

Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its dozens of products through retail and online channels.

As of the end of 2020, it sold its products through 60,000 retail stores and 32,200 coffee shops as we through large online retailers such as Amazon.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2020 39.8% 2019 45.8%

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 1.3x in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global dairy product market size was an estimated $481 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $586 million by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are shifting consumer demand preference for protein derived from dairy products or alternatives as opposed to from animal meat sources.

Also, improved cold supply chains and modern facilities has made storage and transport of dairy / alternative dairy products more available for consumers.

Below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. dairy products market:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Chobani

Nestle

Danone

Lactalis

Fonterra HP Hood

Arla Foods

Valio

Blue Diamond Growers

Califia Farms

Ripple Foods

Ecotone

Financial Performance

Oatly’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit but reduced gross margin

Growing operating and net losses

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 421,351,000 106.5% 2019 $ 204,047,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 129,244,000 94.1% 2019 $ 66,585,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2020 30.67% 2019 32.63% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2020 $ (47,093,000) -11.2% 2019 $ (30,759,000) -15.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ (60,361,000) 2019 $ (35,625,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ (4,430,800) 2019 $ (39,117,000)

As of December 31, 2020, Oatly had $105.4 million in cash and $353 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was negative ($138.7 million).

IPO Details

Oatly intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, although the final figure may be higher.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ADSs by the Selling Shareholders. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, to fund incremental growth, including our planned expansion, and other general corporate purposes. However, we do not currently have any definitive or preliminary plans with respect to the use of proceeds for such purposes. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Jefferies, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, RBC Capital Markets, Rabo Securities, William Blair, Guggenheim Securities, Truist Securities, CICC, Nordea, Oppenheimer & So. and SEB.

Commentary

Oatly is seeking public investment for its ambitious expansion plans.

The company’s financials show extremely strong growth as younger demographics seek dairy alternatives for taste and environmental reasons.

Free cash flow for 2020 was a negative $138.7 million, indicating the firm needs a cash infusion shortly in order to continue its growth initiatives.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue dropped as revenue increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate was a solid 1.3x.

The market opportunity for environmentally conscious dairy alternatives is large and likely growing as younger demographics gain in their purchasing power in the years ahead, so the firm is well positioned to take advantage of a shift in consumer attitude and spending.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 24.6% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the fragility of its supply chain, most specifically its oats and enzymes suppliers, which are relatively few in number.

Oatly has grown sharply in 2020, performing well during the pandemic while still generating high operating losses, similar in that respect to a technology company.

When we learn management’s assumptions about the IPO’s pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.