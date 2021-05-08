Another 100 Basis Points Upward For The U.S. 10-Year

Photo by Ultima_Gaina/iStock via Getty Images

The US 10-year government bond yield (US 10-year) is the most common risk-free asset benchmark for assessing the return of riskier assets around the world. Since steadily recovering from a low near 0.5% in Aug 2020, the US 10-year has climbed slightly over 100 bps (exhibit 1). Much of this rise was due to economic recovery from COVID-19 vaccination and unprecedented fiscal stimulus. Over the next 12 months, the US 10-year may rise by another 100 bps at some point.

In 2013, the US 10-year rose 100 bps between the time of Chairman Bernanke's speech on May 22nd, the first official mention of a potential tapering of the Fed's asset purchase program of $85 billion per month, and the actual tapering announcement made on December 18th. While the Fed has not started to talk officially about tapering yet for the current asset purchase program of $120 billion per month, the median projection by major market participants and primary dealers in the New York Fed's March monthly survey shows that tapering may begin in the first quarter of 2022 (exhibit 2). However, assuming that the Fed applies similar data points in deciding tapering as it does for policy rate changes, and that money market implied expectations for the Fed's first policy rate hike seems too early by at least one year as explained below, then the market's tapering expectations may also be too early.

The Fed took 31 months to go from "talking about tapering" to its first rate hike between May 2013 and Dec 2015. Such a timeline is not unreasonable this time given the Fed's new "Average Inflation Targeting" framework and a similar asset purchase size relative to GDP between now and 2013. Since money market rates are implying a rate hike at end of 2022 (exhibit 3), and core PCE is only projected by the FOMC to reach 2.2% at end of 2021 and 2% at end of 2022, money market-implied expectations for a policy rate hike may be too early by at least one year. Similarly, tapering may not start in the first quarter of 2022 as expected in the New York Fed's March survey, but during the second quarter of 2022, at least 11 months from now. Therefore, the US 10-year may continue to rise during this period of tapering anticipation, as it did in 2013 (exhibit 4). The US 10-year may then fall once tapering starts as it did after January 2014 due to risk aversion amid ebbing liquidity.

In addition to the 100 bps rise in the US 10-year seen in 2013 between the first official mention of tapering and the actual announcement of tapering 7 months later, two more historical patterns point to a 100 bps move upward. First, the US yield curve (2s10s, exhibit 5) is currently at around 150 bps, but has reached over 250 bps before settling near a peak at the start of previous economic recovery cycles (1992, 2003, 2009). If the short-end of the yield curve remains stable given the Fed's median projection of no policy rate hike till 2024, then the long-end may contribute most of the 100 bps of steepening in the US yield curve that could occur as economic recovery reaches to near a peak over the next year. Second, the real yield (based on TIPS implied inflation: exhibit 6) is currently almost 110 bps below its recent 10-year average of 0.2%. The real yield also rose around 100 bps between the first official mention of tapering by the Fed in May 2013 and the actual tapering announcement 7 months later. The nominal 10-year yield may also have another 100 bps to rise if the 10-year TIPS-implied inflation remains at the current 2.4%. Even if the 10-year TIPS-implied inflation drops from 2.4% currently to the Fed's long-term inflation target of 2%, the 10-year nominal yield would still have 60 bps to rise before the US 10-year real yield reaches its recent 10-year average.

Two major scenarios could derail the 10-year's rise over the next year, in addition to short-term COVID-19 developments and uncertain debt and demographic issues that have lowered the Fed's projection of its longer-run policy rate significantly since 2013. First, a tightening of financial conditions through rising long-term yields or an equity market correction may prompt the Fed to enter Operation Twist, or buying more long-term debt in lieu of short-term debt, as it did in 2011-2012. In 2013, the S&P returned 32%, paving the way for tapering to be announced at the end of that year, as well as 100 bps of increase in the 10-year after tapering was officially mentioned in May. However, the S&P's cyclically adjusted PE ratio is at 37, almost 50% higher than its recent 20-year average of 26. Elevated asset prices as mentioned by both Chairman Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen in their testimony to Congress in late March may lead to a correction in the equity market within the next year. Such a risk-off scenario may not only delay the Fed's tapering plans, but also prompt the Fed to enter Operation Twist. Nonetheless, the 10-year did not drop significantly during Operation Twist (Sept 2011 to Dec 2012) but largely stayed range-bound (exhibit 7).

In addition to Operation Twist, another scenario that would rein in the 10-year's rise would be core PCE exceeding forecasts from the March FOMC (2021 4Q: 2.2% YoY; 2022 4Q: 2% YoY) or the February Survey of Professional Forecasters (2021: 1.8% YoY; 2022: 1.9% YoY). Such a scenario may lead the Fed to signal an earlier policy rate hike, which is likely to raise long-term yields initially, but also lower them after tapering begins due to risk-aversion as was the case in 2014. However, the recent surge in housing prices is not recorded in the largest component of core PCE-Housing and Utilities, which considers owner-equivalent rent that may surge if many past urban residents choose to return to cities after working remotely in suburban or rural areas during the pandemic. On the flip side, if inflation only rises temporarily in Apr/May of this year due to low base effects from 2020, then benign inflation may delay tapering, which provides more room for long-term yields to rise in a risk-on environment. Therefore, with run-away inflation or without, the 10-year yield is unlikely to face significant downward pressure.

History may not repeat, but it often rhymes. The US 10-year may breach 2.5% over the next year if its past behavior during the 2013 tapering episode, the yield curve during previous economic recoveries, and the recent 10-year real yield average provide clues to what's ahead. Such an above-consensus call on the US 10-year is beginning to leave footprints in the market as seen in the instant rebound of the US 10-year after its initial drop following the disappointing April Nonfarm Payroll report on May 7th. The two main risks to this view, Operational Twist and run-away inflation, all carry mitigating factors.

With a rise in the attractiveness of risk-free asset price as measured by the US 10-year yield, the attractiveness of risky assets will diminish. US equities may be kept in check, but value stocks may do better than growth stocks given that value stocks are less affected by future discount rates. Higher long-term yields could make the US dollar more attractive, but they are decidedly bearish for non-interest-bearing commodities, such as gold. Emerging market assets may suffer from the so-called "taper tantrum" as capital flows back to the US, but emerging market economies are generally more resilient this time than in 2013 due to generally healthier balance of payments and less aggressive positioning from foreign investors.