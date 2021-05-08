Photo by Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

In this article, I will be providing my first-quarter update for Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT). As I usually do, I will be covering the important underlying operating metrics (Same Center NOI, Occupancy, Leasing Spreads) as well as covering comments from the conference call and other developments that have occurred during or after the first quarter. As usual, Tanger beat earnings estimates and many are cheering that it was a solid quarter. There were some positive developments during the quarter; however, the underlying operating metrics continue to be pressured even though locations are open, traffic is 97% of 2019 levels as of the end of Q1 and rent collections are 95%.

Occupancy & Same Center NOI

This quarter showed some improvement in terms of occupancy for the ten largest locations for Tanger. Three out of ten posted occupancy that was higher year/year and seven posted occupancy that was lower year/year. This was an improvement from last quarter where nine out of ten posted lower occupancy and one posted the same occupancy. A very surprising data point I noticed was the occupancy for Atlantic City was slightly up year/year, which has been declining in occupancy for years. I did the math, if Tanger was to sell or return to the bank their Atlantic City location, overall company occupancy for the consolidated portfolio would increase by 0.55%.

Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Trend GLA Deer Park 92.90% 97.90% Lower 739,112 Riverhead 88.10% 92.10% Lower 729,558 Foley 87.10% 88.10% Lower 554,649 Rehoboth Beach 91.40% 95.10% Lower 552,841 Atlantic City 79.40% 78.80% Higher 487,718 San Marcos 89.30% 94.90% Lower 471,816 Sevierville 97.10% 99.40% Lower 447,810 Savannah 97.70% 95.60% Higher 429,089 Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 96.60% 96.10% Higher 426,523 Glendale 94.20% 97.40% Lower 410,753 Top 10 GLA 5,249,869 Total GLA 11,456,030 Top 10 GLA as % of Total 45.83%

Table data from Tanger Q1 supplemental presentation

Looking at company-wide occupancy, Tanger reported occupancy of 91.70%, which is the lowest on record that I have seen. Usually in Q1 there is a decline in occupancy from Q4 to Q1 as seasonal tenants move out and it is not surprising to see occupancy fall. What was surprising was the decline in occupancy was better than I expected but was still lower year/year. This marks the 15 out of the last 17 quarters where occupancy has declined year/year.

Occupancy Occ Y/Y Change Q1 2016 96.60% Q2 2016 96.90% Q3 2016 97.40% Q4 2016 97.70% Q1 2017 96.20% -0.40% Q2 2017 96.10% -0.80% Q3 2017 96.90% -0.50% Q4 2017 97.30% -0.40% Q1 2018 95.90% -0.30% Q2 2018 95.60% -0.50% Q3 2018 96.40% -0.50% Q4 2018 96.80% -0.50% Q1 2019 95.40% -0.50% Q2 2019 96.00% 0.40% Q3 2019 95.90% -0.50% Q4 2019 97.00% 0.20% Q1 2020 94.30% -1.10% Q2 2020 93.80% -2.20% Q3 2020 92.90% -3.00% Q4 2020 91.90% -5.10% Q1 2021 91.70% -2.60%

Table data from Tanger 8-K filings

Turning to same center NOI growth, it once again was negative. This quarter marks the 13th consecutive quarter where same center NOI growth has been negative. Next quarter will be highly skewed because everything was shut down in Q2 2020 and same center NOI is going to show a massive gain in Q2 and then level out for Q3 and Q4. The key going forward is how will Q3/Q4 same center NOI will compare to what it was for those quarters in 2020. If at that point Tanger is not posting same center NOI that is higher than what was recorded in those quarters last year, that will be a clear sign of weakness in their business.

SS NOI Growth Q1 2016 4.40% Q2 2016 3.80% Q3 2016 2.60% Q4 2016 2.70% Q1 2017 2.50% Q2 2017 2.20% Q3 2017 1.00% Q4 2017 0.60% Q1 2018 -1.50% Q2 2018 -1.90% Q3 2018 -1.00% Q4 2018 -0.70% Q1 2019 -0.50% Q2 2019 -0.10% Q3 2019 -1.80% Q4 2019 -0.40% Q1 2020 -3.70% Q2 2020 -51.03% Q3 2020 -14.05% Q4 2020 -9.62% Q1 2021 -8.00%

Table data from Tanger 8-K filings

The following chart puts into visual form occupancy rates and same center NOI growth since the beginning of 2016. You can see the big drop in same center NOI that occurred in Q2 2020 and the subsequent recovery the remainder of 2020. Both occupancy and same center NOI were trending lower before the pandemic. I don't see Tanger returning to 95%+ occupancy anytime soon given occupancy was already trending lower and the pandemic has accelerated the shift to online shopping.

Chart data from Tanger 8-K filings

Leasing Activity

Turning to leasing spreads, Q1 spreads were once again negative and were worse than they were in Q1 2020. As you can see in the green box below leasing spreads were -8.5% this quarter compared to -6.7% last year. Re-tenanted space continues to be a weak spot for Tanger as spreads this quarter were -13.4%, which is very poor. Renewed space was also negative but was much better than re-tenanted space. It would have been nice to continue to see how long-term lease spreads are doing, however Tanger stopped providing that metrics last quarter. There were some interesting comments from management on leasing that I will be covering in the conference call section later in the article.

*Green box by author

Tanger Q1 supplemental presentation

The following chart puts into visual form the trends for leasing spreads of all-term and terms of greater than 12 months (up to Q3 2020 when data was available). The chart shows leasing spreads were trending down for years prior to the pandemic and it appears that spreads have bottomed. However, even though spreads have appeared to bottom there is no end in sight for spreads to return to positive territory.

Tanger supplemental presentations

Asset Base Declining

Not many investors may have noticed, but Tanger's asset base has been steadily declining over the last three years. The following chart shows the consolidated portfolio GLA (Gross Leasable Area) has been declining the past couple of years. After the sale of the Jeffersonville location, GLA in the most recent quarter is now 11.4% below what it was at the peak during Q4 2017. I believe the asset base will continue to decline over time as Tanger continues to prune their portfolio.

Tanger supplemental presentations

Some candidates for future pruning can be found in two places, the 10K noting which locations have ground leases and various information from the supplemental presentation. After looking at the following tables, the most likely candidates for being pruned from the portfolio (not in any particular order) are: Atlantic City, Howell, Foxwoods and Tilton. Atlantic City has been a drag on occupancy and results for years and it also is one of the few properties that has mortgage debt associated with it. The second table below shows that there is the potential for maturity later this year. Foxwoods is another candidate for potential pruning given the location was already written down in 2020 and the Jeffersonville location, which had been written down, was sold this year. Howell and Tilton are also possibilities in my opinion given their low sub 80% occupancy they reported. Foxwoods and Tilton are ranked in the lowest group in the outlet rankings in the first table and Atlantic City & Howell are also in the bottom half.

Tanger Q1 supplemental presentation

Tanger Q1 supplemental presentation

Tanger Q1 supplemental presentation

Tanger 2020 10-K

Valuation

Shares of Tanger are trading at elevated levels given the short-squeeze that occurred in the first quarter. The following chart shows Tanger is trading at just over 10x cash flows, which is the highest level since the end of 2017. There is no reason for Tanger to be trading at that valuation given the underlying metrics have vastly deteriorated since the end of 2017.

Chart from Seeking Alpha

Short Squeeze

In the first quarter shares of Tanger surged higher because they got caught up in the GameStop (GME) mania of pushing highly shorted companies higher. The table below shows short-interest has fallen substantially since the beginning of the year. The number of shares short has stabilized over the last month and in the most recent two week span that was reported, it showed an increase of just over 1 million shares that were shorted.

Shares Short 1/15/2021 47,250,000 1/29/2021 36,840,000 2/12/2021 29,720,000 2/26/2021 29,100,000 3/15/2021 23,670,000 3/31/2021 23,340,000 4/15/2021 24,400,000

Table short data from Marketbeat.com

At-The-Market Share Offering

At the end of March, Tanger sold 6.9 million shares and raised just over $130 million that was used to pay down debt. This is a good move for Tanger given their need to cut their debt position and continue to try to strengthen their balance sheet to maintain their investment grade credit rating (which I will be covering in the next section). However, this is a clear signal that the share repurchase strategy that was in place the last five year was wrong. In the three years prior to the pandemic (2017-2019) Tanger repurchased a total of $89.3 million in shares. With this offering, all those buybacks were wiped away and then some.

Credit Rating Downgrade

In April Tanger had their credit rating downgraded by Moody's and now both credit rating agencies have Tanger on the lowest level of investment grade. As I noted above, it is imperative for Tanger to continue lowering their debt to be able to maintain an investment grade rating. Both credit rating agencies now have a stable outlook for Tanger after their rating cuts, so Tanger appears to be out of the woods for now. The ratings are usually reviewed in late Q1 or early Q2, so it will not be until this time next year to see if Tanger's action will satisfy the rating agencies. The impact of the potential impact of the credit rating downgrade can already be seen with the footnote found in the debt section of the Q1 supplemental presentation. The current pricing over LIBOR for the line of credit and term loan is 1.00% but now as is shown in the quote below is 1.20% and 1.25%.

On April 14, 2021, Moody's lowered the company's credit rating to Baa3, stable. As the company no longer has a split rating between the rating agencies, the pricing over LIBOR for the lines of credit and term loan will increase to 1.20% and 1.25%, respectively, effective May 1, 2021. ~ Tanger Q1 supplemental presentation slide 16, footnote #6

Tanger Q1 supplemental presentation

Image Source: Benzinga

Conference Call Notes

I usually like to wait until the conference call transcript is available so I can gauge how management thinks the business is doing. Some important notes from the conference call pointed out that pop-up tenants are now representing 8.6% of GLA, which is higher than normal and concerning that such a large portion of GLA is tied to pop-ups. A theme I picked up on in the conference call is that management appears to be trying to deal with poor leasing spreads now in the hope that the market turns around in the future and Tanger is able to raise rents in a meaningful way. The second quote is in a long list of benefits the company lists for pop-ups and points to waiting it out. The third quote points to the strategy of waiting for the market to improve. It remains to be seen if this strategy will work or not given leasing spreads were declining prior to the pandemic.

This tenancy represented approximately 8.6% of our consolidated portfolio total GLA as of March 31, 2021. And in certain cases, allowing us to maintain occupancy on a temporary basis as we defer long-term leases for market improvement. And again our strategy has been to replace a lot of that space with short-term leases while we ride the market out. If we take a look our traffic has increased over 2019 levels. We think our sales are coming back with the same energy. We will be able to replace a lot of the space at higher rents because we are strategically waiting for that market to improve. - Tanger Q1 earnings call

The final two quotes below point more towards the outlook for the remainder of the year. Both point to pressure on the metrics that matter: leasing spreads, occupancy and same center NOI. The outlook for 2021 remains unchanged, and Tanger reaffirmed their FFO guidance for 2020, which the midpoint of the $1.47-$1.57 range ($1.52) is lower than the $1.57 in core FFO the company reported in 2020, which is not ideal given everything was shut down for part of 2020.

However, in the near-term, we anticipate that we will continue to see pressure on re-tenanting spreads this year. Our outlook for 2021 remains unchanged. While we are encouraged by the pace of our progress, we continue to anticipate pressure from current vacancies, additional potential store closures and rent modifications. - Tanger Q1 earnings call

Closing Thoughts

In closing, this quarter showed improvements in traffic, rent collections, etc., but the same problems are still persisting with occupancy, same center NOI and leasing spreads. Given the data for those important metrics and comments on the conference call, 2021 is likely to remain challenged. I am maintaining my $3.00 long-term price target, which is only 1 year into my 3-5 year time frame for Tanger to reach $3.00. The data points to the remainder of 2021 remaining challenged and I believe there are far better companies to invest in that have superior fundamentals.