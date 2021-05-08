Photo by salihkilic/iStock via Getty Images

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is the most popular online travel platform in the world. The company is trying to build a platform which will satisfy travelers' all needs. It seems that the company can record significant growth in long run; however, current valuation can cause stock price volatility in short- to mid-term horizon.

Booking's business is largely correlated with global travel trends. The company is innovating in the industry as it is proposing mobile and web platforms which make travelers' life easier. The platform gives you an opportunity to find a good hotel in your desired location, buy a plane ticket, order a ground transport to reach to your hotel, organize interesting journeys there, etc. The company is intended to build a platform which will serve travelers' all needs in one place. The company is expanding its business as the platform has started to offer an opportunity to organize attractions, tours and activities in your desired destination. For that, the company announced about its partnership with Viator. According to the deal, booking platform users will receive an opportunity to enjoy Viator's 400,000 tours and activities.

During the last year the travel industry was hurt significantly due to COVID-19, as closed border policies urged people to postpone their travel plans. However mass vaccinations are helping the industry to recover. Management of the company told investors that they notice encouraging trends in countries where vaccine distribution is being organized successfully (USA, UK and Israel). In the USA the company recorded positive growth results as Q1 2021 room night number is higher than pre-pandemic level. Due to this trend the company was able to achieve highest number of air tickets ever booked in a quarter in the USA. However they also alerted about frustrating trends in Asia, where vaccine distribution is rather slow and COVID cases are increasing rapidly. The company has made its own survey which indicated that successful vaccine distribution made 70% of Americans optimistic about travel in 2021, so it indicates that the total industry will recover quite soon and investors doesn't need to bother about long term effects of the pandemic.

Booking.com app is the most downloaded travel app in the world in first quarter. According to appbrain.com ranking system, the app is ranked as the first travel app in the world. App's comment tag cloud indicates that people use the word "easy" most often when they review the app. It is a very important fact for the business as the easiness attracts new users and doesn't cause difficulties for first-time users.

Booking.com website has already achieved wide popularity among travelers as almost 45% of website users visit the platform directly, without any search or referral websites. This number is significant when we consider the fact that only in April 261 million visitors entered the website. About 40% of visitors entered the website by searches, however it is worth mentioning that the majority of these search-entries were with terms "booking", "booking.com" or similar phrases.

The company is vulnerable to lots of threats also. The company is operating in a rather cyclical industry which is prone to big declines during economic recessions. One example is COVID-19 which hurt the business significantly pushing revenues down at double-digit rates.

The business is largely dependent on marketing expenses as intense competition urges the management to spend heavily on advertisement campaigns. This is significantly hurting company profitability. However this is also beneficial for the company as in long term horizon this expenses generate a well-known brand which stands as a wide economic-moat for the business.

Before the pandemic the management was returning cash to shareholders via share repurchases. In 2019 the company bought $8.2 billion worth of shares, which is approximately 10% return over the year. Due to stock buybacks the company decreased number of outstanding shares by 29.2% in 6-year period, which means about 4.3% annual return from buybacks.

The management is doing a great job as they managed to increase company profitability gradually during the recent 10-year period. EBITDA margin rose from 27.92% in 2010 to 38.98% in 2019. The increased profitability helped the management to achieve 14.91% 5-year median ROIC rate which is considerably higher than peers' ROIC coefficients. To compare we can mention TripAdvisor's (TRIP) 5-year median ROIC ratio of 3.89% and Expedia's (EXPE) ratio of 2.9%.

Valuation

We have built a regression model where we regressed historical market caps with historical revenues. As a result our model indicates that current market cap of $93.5 billion reflects revenue expectation of $15.87 billion which is 5.4% higher than pre-pandemic 2019 revenue of $15.06 billion.

When we take into account analysts' 2022 revenue estimate of $14.4 billion, our model yields $86.9 billion market cap, which is 7% lower than current market cap and indicates an intrinsic value of $2,110.

Comparing Booking stock with its peers' stocks - TripAdvisor (TRIP) and Expedia (EXPE) we notice that the stock is trading at a considerable premium. Booking stock trades at EV/Sales (FWD) ratio of 10.16, while TRIP and EXPE trade at 7.68 and 4.4 respectively. P/B ratio is also higher compared to peers as the stock trades at 19.95 P/B while TRIP and EXPE trade at 7.17 and 16.49 ratios respectively.

We have also compared P/S ratios based on expected 3-year revenue growth CAGRs. According to the model Booking stock is trading at a 28.1 PSG ratio while TRIP trades at 21 and EXPE at 9.7. This means that Booking stock is trading at two times higher multiple for the same growth rate than peers.

Short-Term Strategy

Analyzing last 10-year's monthly returns we see that the stock brought 21.88% average annual return with standard deviation of 30.11%. Recent 1-year period return is about 40% which is 0.6 st. dev. higher than average return. So, for a 1-year time horizon the stock is already in an overbought region, which might limit further upside potential.

Considering current stock price we might consider selling covered call options. Selling 21-Jan-2022 call option at a strike of $2,600 which is 14% higher than current price (average 8-month period return of the stock) will give us an opportunity to collect $115 premium. It means that we collect 5% return immediately (7.6% annualized). If the bull market continues and the stock exceeds $2,600 price level then we would generate 17.5% return for the 8-month period (27.4% annualized). The strategy is quite beneficial as in this case we can easily beat the stock's average return. Even if the stock price falls we will collect the $115 premium and will be left with our stock which can bring growth opportunities in long run.

Conclusion

Booking Holding is doing a great job and has achieved tremendous popularity among travelers. The company has a significant upside potential in long-term horizon. However the stock seems loosely valued at current price which makes the stock rather vulnerable during market corrections. Thus we recommend to wait for stock correction and buy the stock at a more reasonable price.