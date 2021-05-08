Photo by Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I believe there is a big opportunity in therapeutics firm Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) after the stock plummeted this week. Patent concerns and a relatively minor sales miss related to first-quarter earnings don’t justify the velocity of the drop. The sell-off presents an opportunity to buy Moderna at a lower valuation.

Recent price drop

Moderna had two terrible trading days this week after news broke that the Biden administration was in favor of waiving patent protections in order to make more COVID-19 vaccines available to developing countries.

Developing countries are experiencing a wave of COVID-19 infections at a time in which Western countries have successfully reduced the number of infections due to massive vaccination campaigns and strict lockdown measures.

For Moderna, which is a leading manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines, patent protections are vitally important.

The news sent Moderna’s shares down 6% on Wednesday.

Additionally, Moderna’s first-quarter revenue miss on Thursday further pressured shares. The company reported its first-ever profit which was higher than expected. While Moderna beat earnings estimates by a good margin, it missed sales expectations by a little more than $100m.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Moderna’s net revenues for the first-quarter 2021 were $1.94b compared to $8m last year because the COVID-19 vaccine is Moderna’s first real commercial product that sold the entire quarter.

(Source: Moderna)

Total revenues for the quarter included $1.73b from COVID-19 vaccine product sales, representing 90% of all revenues. Out of those sales, $1.36b came from the US and the rest, $0.38b, came from outside the US.

Moderna also said in a separate announcement that it signed a new supply agreement with Switzerland for 7m booster shots which includes the option to purchase another 7m doses. The announcement, however, did nothing to support Moderna… the firm’s stock plummeted up to 12% on Thursday because of the sales miss and lingering patent concerns.

At some point on Thursday, Moderna was valued 24% less than just the week before earnings. Losses were curtailed later on Thursday and Moderna ended the day 1.4% lower.

Data by YCharts

Raised production guidance and increase in APAs

Moderna is rapidly ramping up vaccine production which is where the focus should be when prospects for the therapeutics company are discussed.

Moderna is set to produce 800m to 1b vaccine doses in FY 2021, which is up by 100m doses on the lower end of guidance. Moderna’s updated guidance also includes the production of up to 3b doses in FY 2022, depending on mix, compared to just 1.4b doses based on the manufacturing plan presented in February.

Heavy investments in production capacity and partnerships with Sanofi (SNY) and Baxter BioPharma Solutions have driven up Moderna’s manufacturing guidance.

(Source: Moderna)

Moderna’s FY 2021 advance purchase agreements, APAs, totaled $19.2b in the first quarter compared to $18.4b reported in February, and the company could sign many more supply agreements with countries to add billions of dollars to its revenues in 2021.

(Source: Moderna)

The price drop makes very little sense

A signed supply agreement including millions of vaccine doses, a first-ever company profit resulting from full commercial activity and a massive manufacturing scale-up should have been enough to satisfy investors and reward Moderna with a nice bounce in the direction of $200… but that was not the way it was played. Investors apparently preferred to focus on the (barely noticeable) $100m sales miss, which is hard to understand.

Additionally, concerns over the waiving of patent rights are exaggerated. It is not likely that Moderna will be or can be forced to give up its intellectual property into which it invested hundreds of millions of dollars.

Patent laws are important because they protect not only intellectual property but also they incentivize research and development spending which is necessary to bring new medicines to market. Patent laws are at the very heart of the biotechnology and therapeutics industries.

Moderna spent $401m in its first quarter on research and development and $759m in the quarter before that. It is hard to imagine that any company would spend even a single dollar on research and development if it can be forced to give up its IP for nothing.

A license agreement or a partnership with a local manufacturer are much more sensible and realistic outcomes that consider both the interests of Moderna as the IP owner as well as the vaccine needs of developing countries.

Moderna is expected to have sales next year of $14.6b but there is a lot of upside there if it can sign new supply agreements and the manufacturing scale-up is completed. Moderna is set to earn $17.16 per share on those sales, implying a very moderate FY 2022 P-E ratio of 9.4x.

Are there any risks?

Moderna can’t be forced to give up its intellectual property. This would go fundamentally against the rule of law and have huge repercussions for every firm that spends any money on research and development. The Biden administration’s announcement has kicked up a bit of dust here, but as a Moderna shareholder, I wouldn’t worry about it too much.

Business risks predominantly relate to Moderna’s manufacturing plan and its ability to scale up production so that it can meet sky-high vaccine demand. A shortfall in vaccine output or new virus strains against which Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine would be ineffective are much larger risks for the firm and its shareholders.

Final thoughts

Moderna’s stock dropped up to 24% in two days although the therapeutics company reported a first-ever profit, beat earnings expectations, scaled up production, raised output guidance and announced new supply agreements.

Instead of soaring, Moderna plummeted on exaggerated IP concerns and a not-so-significant revenue miss.

The big picture is very positive and the unjustified drop is an opportunity to buy Moderna at a very low P-E ratio.