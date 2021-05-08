OPP: Preferred Looks A Better Bet Than The Common

Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on 20-Apr. - any pricing is as of that date.

As valuations continue to richen across the income space, investors are finding that uncovering attractive opportunities is harder work than at any time in the past year. One strategy we have highlighted recently is to take advantage of opportunities across capital structures where relative value opportunities continue to present themselves. In this article, we take a look at the RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP) common and the 4.375% Series A (OPP.PA) preferred shares. The preferreds have a greater potential kicker in case of open-ending than the common while also providing decent yield of 4.6% for a high-quality A1-rated holding.

An Open-Ending Kicker

OPP has an unusual contingent conversion feature which specifies that the fund will hold a shareholder vote this year to determine whether the fund should convert to an open-end company (from its current closed-end structure). The key point for investors in the fund is that the discount will move to zero (or near zero, depending on the type of open-end fund) if the shareholders vote to open-end the fund. This is one reason why we had tactically entered a position in OPP at around a 5% discount earlier this year, exiting at a near-zero discount about a month ago, once the discount upside was already monetized. At the current discount, it's not clear that shareholder will be motivated to vote for open-ending as the upside is limited and many will be attracted by the double-digit distribution rate.

How will the open-ending affect the OPP.PA preferred? The answer is that the stock will be redeemed. With a clean price of around $23.79, investors have an almost 5% upside - or more than 2x that of the OPP common shares. Those investors who are shareholders of both common and preferred shares may be more tempted to vote for open-ending and may carry the day if there is enough of them.

Comparative Yield

Going back to "yields", OPP's distribution rate of 12.8% is close to 3x that of OPP.PA of 4.6% which makes the preferred relatively unattractive to some investors. However, once we dig into the fund's income yield we see that it is generating net investment income yield of just over 6% with a portfolio yield that is actually likely closer to 5% (income yields can be overstated due to the fund's mortgage holdings which can act like annuities).

What this means is that investors in the OPP common shares are taking the risk of the fund's 30% leveraged position, the risk of its own discount (which we argue is asymmetric to the downside), the risk of the discounts of its CEF holdings (other CEFs make up about 20% of the fund's holdings) all the while enjoying a portfolio yield that is unlikely to be more than 1% above the yield of the preferred.

Common shareholders in the fund have the privilege of servicing all fund expenses and management fees as well as paying the coupons on the preferred. It is somewhat puzzling why the fund decided to use the preferreds as part of its liability profile alongside its credit facility. The preferreds are normally used by funds with higher leverage and/or volatility as they are more robust and cannot force a deleveraging, unlike bank-facing leverage instruments like repo or credit facilities. The OPP preferreds are about 4x more expensive than the fund's credit facility. This high expense comes out of the pocket of common shareholders who, in our view, don't really get the benefit of the preferreds (because the fund doesn't need a bulletproof liability profile given its NAV volatility is not particularly high) but have to wear their higher cost.

Forward Return

What can we say about forward returns of the two securities? For total returns of common shares we need to consider both the likely moves in the discount as well as the NAV.

As a fund that invests in credit (mostly high-yield/unrated) securities and other credit CEFs, the fund's NAV upside is relatively limited. This is because high-yield corporate bond index yield is trading close to historically low levels. For the NAV to rise significantly above its portfolio yield level (which we argued above is closer to 5% on a leveraged basis), we need to see credit yields move lower. This is certainly possible but with credit spreads at historic tights we need to see lower risk-free rates. However, lower risk-free rates are unlikely to materialize in the absence of an unexpected macro shock which would be met with significantly wider credit spreads and, hence, lower fund NAV.

Source: FRED

On the discount side, further upside for the OPP discount is also limited due to the upcoming vote. After all, the fund is unlikely to move to a premium because of the risk of open-ending which would deliver a quick loss to investors.

Because the fund holds other CEFs, tighter discounts in these CEF holdings can further push up the OPP NAV (it may sound counterintuitive but the price performance of other CEFs translates into the NAV performance of OPP). However, fixed-income CEF discounts are trading at fairly elevated levels so the risk-reward here is surely asymmetrically unattractive.

Source: Systematic Income

All in all, the medium-term return picture for OPP common shares is not a stellar one. Over the past 3 years, the fund has delivered a NAV return of about 4.7% per annum - which is not only a small fraction of its distribution rate but just marginally above the yield of the preferred. This less-than-impressive historical return echoes the fund's relatively low net income yield and suggests that it is unlikely to back up its high distribution with actual returns.

Insider Activity

One CEF dynamic we like to check up on is what the insiders are doing. As it happens, one OPP fund manager has recently sold around $300k of his holding. Obviously, we don't know the motivation for this but this sale echoes the comments above - that medium-term returns are less attractive than they have been previously in the fund's common shares.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Takeaways

In a market of stretched valuations, income investors have to dig a little bit further to uncover additional sources of alpha and performance. Opportunities across the capital structure of income securities will continue to reveal themselves, particularly in situations where a security higher up in the capital structure (i.e. with a stronger risk profile) presents a more attractive risk/reward than one that is lower in the capital structure.