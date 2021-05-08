Photo by Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

When it comes to the industrial REIT space, there are several different niches that investors can dabble into. One example of this is the single tenant space. One fairly small player in the industry that has undergone a significant amount of transformation in recent years is Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). At first glance, the company's operating history looks rather mixed. This is due, in large part, to management's decision to focus more and more on its industrial assets while offloading its office and other properties. This makes analyzing the business and its prospects a challenge, but when you consider how much the firm has transformed its operations in recent years, the future does look brighter. At present, shares of the company look a bit lofty, so upside potential is far from significant. But if management can continue to grow the firm from here on out, investors might have some nice upside to work with.

A look at Lexington

Lexington is a company that has spent a lot of time and money transforming itself in recent years. Back in 2018, for instance, 71% of the gross book value of its assets was in the form of industrial properties. Office and other accounted for the remaining 29%. By the end of last year, its industrial emphasis had grown to 91%, while office and other properties had declined to 9%. Most of these industrial assets fall under the warehouse and bulk distribution category, and they are located mostly in the Sunbelt and Midwest. These have been hot regions for warehouses and distribution facilities as major e-commerce firms bridge the gap between the East and West coasts.

By the end of last year, 98.3% of its industrial assets were leased out. On top of that, the company collected 99.8% of the cash base rent due to it in that year. This is a testament to the quality of the industrial assets the company owns, and that point is underscored by another statistic. Currently, 60% of its portfolio is located in the top 25 industrial markets in the US. Combined, these industrial properties number 115 in all, and they amount to 54 million square feet.

When it comes to its customer base, Lexington is diversified. Its top ten tenants account for 29 properties and represent 30.6% of the base rent that is due to it for its industrial properties. The largest of these clients is Amazon (AMZN), which accounts for 6.1% of its revenue. Next in line is Nissan at 4.6%. This is followed by Dana at 3.7%. Of its industrial assets, 80% is classified as warehouse and distribution. Another 9% falls under the manufacturing category, while 6% falls under light manufacturing. The remaining 5% is classified as cold storage.

While the company's assets are largely necessary for its clients, the weighted average lease term remaining on them is just 7.4 years. 4.7% of the leases expire this year. Though, through 2025, this figure aggregates to just 31.9%. 79% of its leases are subject to annual escalations. 1% falls under the category of stepdowns, meaning that the company will actually decrease how much it is charging its tenants. 13% of its leases are flat-rate, and the remaining 7% falls under some other escalation method.

In recent years, Lexington has been focused on transforming its business by focusing more on its industrial assets. While the company has worked to sell off some of its assets, a lot of recent activity has involved the acquisition of new ones. In 2020, for instance, the company acquired 8 properties for around $612 million. This was fueled, in part, by sales totaling $433 million. In addition, the company is also working on some other development projects. This includes 1.70 million square feet worth of real estate at an estimated cost of $146.1 million.

On the office side, the company has 17 properties to its name. In all, these work out to 1.9 million square feet, 94.2% of which is currently leased. Leases representing 3.8% of its office property revenue are due to expire this year. And through the year 2025, this figure aggregates to 66.3%. Only 24% of the leases are subject to annual escalations. 34% are subject to stepdowns. This leaves 28% under other escalation methods, and 14% as flat. Clearly, these properties are either being severely mismanaged, or their quality is low.

If you look at the financial performance of Lexington over time, you will be able to see the transition fairly easily. Between 2016 and 2019, revenue with the company dropped from $429.50 million to $325.97 million. Only in 2020 did we see a real increase, with revenue inching up to $330.45 million. Operating cash flow, adjusted for preferred distributions, saw a drop from $233.52 million in 2016 to $185.89 million in 2019. Though, in 2020, this figure climbed to $195.55 million.

What is really interesting is when you start looking at NOI, or net operating income. This figure dropped from $331.60 million in 2016 to $264.26 million in 2019. In 2020, it inched up to $269.79 million. However, in a time of significant transformation, particularly when a company is selling off significant assets, it can be useful to work at the same-store NOI. Doing so essentially ignores the assets that have been sold, as well as the assets that have recently been purchased. Between 2016 and 2019, this metric moved in a very narrow range of between $191.50 million and $197.65 million. However, in 2020, it broke out of that range and hit $200.78 million, marking its third year in a row climbing.

FFO, or funds from operations, followed a similar path to what the company's operating cash flow has. It declined from $268.88 million in 2016 and bottomed out at $184.93 million in 2019 before rising to $224.11 million last year. On an adjusted basis, the path was similar, with the figure last year coming in at $209.54 million. The same kind of path was seen when looking at EBITDA. This metric was as high as $351.04 million in 2016, but last year came in at $258.16 million. Generally speaking, I would be very skeptical of a company that has seen so many of its metrics worsen, but the recent uptick that we saw, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with how concentrated the company is today on its industrial properties, suggests to me that we have since hit an inflection point for the business. This implies that further upside should be possible over the next few years.

On May 7th, the management team at the business reported financial results for the first quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. In it, they announced that revenue had surged by 14.5% during the quarter, rising from $80.83 million to $92.56 million. Operating cash flow grew by 25.7% from $45.67 million to $57.40 million, and FFO rose from $49.01 million to $62.01 million. NOI, meanwhile, remained nearly flat, rising modestly from $67.29 million to $67.68 million.

This is not to say, however, that Lexington is an easy purchase. Shares do look a bit lofty, with the price to operating cash flow standing at 17.4. Its price to NOI multiple is 12.6, while its price to FFO multiple stands at 15.2. On an adjusted basis, this figure comes in at 16.2. Meanwhile, the firm is trading at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 18. To put all of this in perspective, I looked at the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. These five firms traded at a price to operating cash flow multiple of between 14.1 and 32.3. Three of the five were more expensive than Lexington is today. The same analysis using the EV to EBITDA multiple revealed a range of 12.6 to 43.9, with, once again, three of the firms trading higher than Lexington.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it is clear that Lexington is a company in transition that has mostly completed said transition. If this is the case, then the business appears to offer some upside potential as it returns to growth, and that could lead to some attractive prospects. However, shares do not look particularly attractive from a pricing perspective. Though it appears to be fairly valued relative to the competition, it is fairly pricey on an absolute basis. If growth can come in strong moving forward, this assessment could change, and so far that picture is looking positive. As such, I am cautiously bullish on the business.