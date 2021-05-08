Photo by Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

"I predict future happiness for Americans, if they can prevent the government from wasting the labors of the people under the pretense of taking care of them." ― Thomas Jefferson

Today, we take a look at a fast growing Busted IPO from the cloud space. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) is a Las Vegas headquartered provider of software-as-a-service [SAAS] solutions to the public sector in North America. With a stated goal of modernizing governments, its offerings allow states and municipalities the ability to communicate, interact, and conduct business with their constituents in procurement, payments, grants, budgeting, and permitting. The company was formed as a SPAC in 2016, raising net proceeds of $552 million at $10 per unit, consisting of one common share and one-third of warrant, with each full warrant permitting the purchase of a common share at $11.50. After failing to find an acquisition target by the original deadline (November 1, 2018), some stockholders elected to redeem their shares, leaving GTY with a cash balance of $216.8 million. Eventually, six targets were identified, combined, and merged into the SPAC, in a series of transactions consummated in February 2019, resulting in the formation of a holding company. Its stock trades right at just under $5.00 a share currently, equating to a market cap of approximately $270 million.

The Six Businesses

A total consideration of $431.6 million was paid to acquire the six businesses, consisting of $193.5 million in cash, $172.3 million in stock, and (at the time of the closing) $65.8 million in contingencies. The company's six subsidiaries (Bonfire, CityBase, eCivis, Open Counter, Questica, and Sherpa) each provide different SaaS for its customers and are operated as six separate business units.

Source: February Company Presentation

Bonfire provides SaaS for government contracts, including supplier sourcing, a streamlined request-for-proposal process from posting to award, contract creation, and vendor performance evaluation. The procurement business generated FY20 revenue of $7.8 million, representing a 55% increase over FY19 (non-GAAP) and 16% of GTY's total.

CityBase offers digital services and integrated payments through its SaaS platform with multi-channel functionality to governments and utilities. This unit accounted for FY20 revenue of $9.4 million, representing an 11% improvement on FY19, and 19% of total. It should be noted that four customers were responsible for 75% of its FY20 top line.

Source: February Company Presentation

eCivis provides grant management and cost allocation SaaS for state, local, and tribal governments, simplifying grant pursuance, proposal development, budgeting, recipient management, and other administrative and performance processes. It is the company's second oldest business (formed in 2000) and contributed FY20 revenue of $6.7 million, representing 7% growth over 2019, and 14% of GYT's total top line.

Open Counter creates SaaS to streamline the municipal permitting and licensing process for both residents and business owners, allowing them to apply and pay online. Unlike its competitors, it focuses on permit discovery, allowing applicants to understand which permits, licenses, and zoning restrictions are relevant to their projects. This unit and CityBase form GTY's front-of-the-office solutions. Open Counter is the company's smallest division, responsible for FY20 revenue of $2.6 million, up 23% from the prior year, accounting for 5% of total.

Questica is the GTY's largest revenue generator. Formed in 1998, it provides budgeting, performance management, and data visualization SaaS to 807 public sector customers (as of December 31, 2020) throughout North America. This segment contributed $16.7 million to the company's top line, growing 23% over 2019 while representing 34% of GTY's total. Questica's founder and CEO TJ Parass assumed the CEO role of GTY in March 2020.

Sherpa is also a provider of budgeting SaaS that emphasizes data sharing, collection, and formatting so clients can spend more time analyzing. State and local governments purchase a software license from Sherpa and then pay maintenance, subscription, and/or consulting fees after implementation and training. Almost all its business is secured through request for proposals. It generated FY20 revenue of $5.6 million, representing an 11% improvement over 2019, and 11% of the company's total.

2020 Results & Outlook:

GTY's approach is to use a direct sales force to both grow its customer base organically, and cross-sell to existing clients, as less than 5% of its customers use more than one of its products. And despite the pandemic, its customer base grew 15% in 2020 to 1,768. Collectively, its six growing business units accounted for FY20 revenue of $48.8 million, representing 20% growth over $40.5 million generated in the prior year, while annual recurring revenue improved 27% year-over-year (non-GAAP) - impressive considering the uncertainty surrounding state and local budgets. However, this top-line growth did not translate into profitability. For the year 2020, GTY lost $11.0 million (net; non-GAAP), or $0.21 per share, versus a loss of $19.9 million on a pro forma basis in 2019.

Source: February Company Presentation

However, during 4Q20, GTY generated $0.4 million cash flow from operations, marking a second straight quarter ($0.2 million in 3Q20) in the black. Positive cash flow in both quarters was a function of working capital gains as an acceleration in the cadence of receivables collection was realized. Overall, GTY produced an operating loss of $1.1 million (non-GAAP), or $0.02 a share, on revenue of $13.1 million in 4Q20 as compared to a $5.4 million loss, or $0.10 a share, on revenue of $11.5 million in the prior-year period.

Source: February Company Presentation

Management did provide top-line guidance for both 1Q21 ($12.8 million) and FY21 ($58.5 million), representing ~10% and ~20% improvements over the prior year periods (based on range midpoints). The company is cautiously optimistic that state and municipal budget shortfalls for 2020 (a function of pandemic related lower tax collections) will not be as bad as initially feared, but it is still a meaningful headwind. Cash flow from operations is expected to be positive for the full year, although negative in 1H21 as GTY's renewal invoicing is seasonally weighted to the latter half of the year.

Source: February Company Presentation

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Although bottom-line results are gradually trending in the right direction, GTY used $13.0 million net cash in operations during 2020 and as such, made several moves to shore up its balance sheet. In addition to receiving PPP assistance of $3.2 million, the company essentially swapped out of a $12.0 million unsecured credit facility for a secured $25.0 million credit facility in November 2020 and raised $7.0 million of equity capital at $3.50 a share in December 2020. As a result of these transactions, GTY held cash and equivalents of $22.8 million and debt of $26.6 million on December 31, 2020. The company still has contingent liabilities related to the initial consolidation totaling $42.5 million at YE20. In January 2021, it paid out $8.0 million to eCivis pursuant to its original acquisition agreement.

It should also be noted that there are warrants outstanding to purchase an additional 27.1 million shares of GTYH at $11.50.

With a small market cap and two years of operating history, GTY has relatively little sponsorship from the Street, with two buy ratings from Craig Hallum and Needham and a hold from Citibank. Twelve-month price objectives are $6, $10, and $4.50, respectively.

Verdict:

After trading to an all-time low of $2.16 in September 2020, owing to lingering uncertainties regarding the condition of state and local government budgets, shares of GTYH have been the beneficiary of the new administration as state and municipal governments will benefit from federal bailouts. Additionally, the pandemic highlighted the prehistoric levels of inefficiencies on which state and local governments operate, advantageously positioning a public sector provider like GTY to exploit their long overdue need to modernize. Although it will bump up against enterprise software giants like of SAP (SAP), Oracle (ORCL), and Infor (amongst others), by providing a SaaS solution for nearly every aspect of government workflows with a direct sales force exploiting cross-selling prospects, GTY has the opportunity to maybe not own the space but monopolize significant clients within the space (i.e., provide them with procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting SaaS solutions).

Its stock is still a bit rich at nearly 5 times 2021 revenue after the stock's approximate 40% pullback from 2021 highs. However, the equity seems to merit at least a 'watch item' holding for now and perhaps a larger stake if it drifts towards the $4 level in the next 'hiccup' in the overall mark. That would bring the stock back close to where an insider purchased over $13 million of new shares in mid-December.

"A government big enough to give you everything you want is a government big enough to take from you everything you have."― Gerald R. Ford

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum