One of the most intriguing prospects on the market today is Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI). Though known widely for its underwear and t-shirt brands, the business is actually a well-diversified provider of everyday garments and athleticwear. As with many firms across many industries, Hanesbrands was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales dropped and the firm's sizable net profits turned into a net loss. Cash flow contracted, and the business is contending with the leverage that's on its books. Even so, the future for the company is bright and any return to normalcy should result in attractive upside potential. Investors trying to time the upside would be advised not to do so. But for those who are interested in establishing a long-term position in a quality business, now may be the time to do it.

A look at Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands has a rather extensive footprint and a significant portfolio of brands. The largest and most famous of these brands is its namesake Hanesbrands line. According to management, this line includes underwear, t-shirts, socks, and more. And apparently 90% of all US households have at least one of the company's garments in them. Its next largest brand is Champion. This includes, largely, various pieces of athleticwear. But that is not all. The company also owns the Bonds and the DIM product lines. Bonds also includes the sale of underwear, socks, etc. And DIM includes hosiery, underwear, and similar products throughout Europe. The company also has a slew of smaller brands that it owns, such as Bali, Bras N Things, and Gear for Sports. Geographic concentration of the company's sales warrants some attention. Last year, 68.2% of its revenue came from the Americas. A further 16.3% came from the Asia Pacific region. And 15.8% came from Europe.

Naturally, the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a difficult thing for Hanesbrands to go through. After seeing revenue rise from $6.03 billion in 2016 to $6.97 billion in 2019, it dipped some to $6.66 billion last year. Innerwear revenue, coming off of four years of continuous revenue declines, actually reported an increase in sales during this time frame. But as people focused more on social distancing, the company’s Activewear segment saw revenue plummet from $1.85 billion to $1.18 billion. That works out to a one-year drop of 36.1%. That is after seeing revenue climb by 15.8% since 2016. Also hurt by the downturn was the company's International segment. After seeing revenue climb from $1.53 billion in 2016 to $2.53 billion in 2019, it declined by 8.7% to $2.31 billion last year.

As revenue declined, so too did the company's profitability. Under its Activewear segment, revenue dropped from $281.32 million in 2019 to just $67.64 million in 2020. Put another way, its segment profit margin declined from 15.2% to 5.7% for that segment. Meanwhile, the profit from its International segment dropped from $384.78 million to $315.37 million. It saw its profit margins shrink from 15.2% to 13.7%. However, not every segment fared worse on the bottom line. The company’s large Innerwear segment saw operating income jump from $515.99 million to $718.92 million. This works out to a one-year increase of 39.3%. Put another way, it resulted in the company's segment profit margin rising from 22.4% to 24.1%.

Despite the strong performance from Hanesbrands’ Innerwear segment, total net profit for the company came in at a loss of $75.58 million. This compares to a profit of $600.72 million in 2019, and is the worst figure reported in at least the past five years. While this, on its own, looks negative, not everything was awful. Operating cash flow, as an example, still came in positive. According to management, this metric totaled $448.41 million in 2020. Though this is a decline from the $803.43 million the company generated in 2019. Free cash flow, meanwhile, totaled $394.73 million. This compares to the $702.35 million the company generated in 2019. Lastly, in 2020, the company saw EBITDA come in at $556.35 million. This compares unfavorably to the $793.51 million the company generated for its 2019 fiscal year. Using its figures from 2020, the company has a net leverage ratio of 5.6, which has led the firm to get temporary relief from some of its financial covenants. By comparison, this ratio, using figures from 2019, would be just 3.9.

This kind of decline makes placing a value on Hanesbrands a bit complicated, because it depends on whether we should assume a return to normalcy or not. If we use figures from 2020, as an example, the company's trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 16.4. And its price to free cash flow ratio stands at 18.6. However, a return to normalcy would see its price to operating cash flow multiple come in at a low 9.1, while its price to free cash flow multiple would be about 10.5. The net loss that occurred in 2020 means that a price to earnings ratio is impossible, but if we use the figure from 2020, it comes out to 12.2.

Takeaway

At first glance, Hanesbrands looks to be a dubious prospect because of its recent financial performance. However, there is no denying the fact that the company has done well in recent years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and its brand will likely survive in the long run. Using figures from its 2020 fiscal year, shares of the enterprise look a bit lofty, but as a market leader with attractive margins, even that pricing may be alright. If we revert back to 2019 figures, however, the upside potential for investors could be meaningful since shares of the firm look to be trading at fairly low levels on that basis. Capturing that potential earlier, rather than waiting and potentially missing out, might be a good idea for investors who are interested in the long run.