Wayside Technology: 31% Net Cash, 11x P/E And 41% Upside
Summary
- 1Q21 results were a mixed bag with muted revenue growth, improvement in margins but lower adjusted EPS.
- Relatively inexpensive P/E of 11.0x for 2022.
- 31% net cash to market cap even after adjusting cash for the recent acquisition.
- Generates strong FCF, with expected 2021 FCF yield of 6.8%. This supports the dividend yield of 2.8%.
- Stock up 68% since our initiation in June 2020 but we still see further upside of 41%.
Wayside Technology (NASDAQ:WSTG) is a company with strong free cash flows, consistent dividend yield and accelerating growth. With the successful implementation of management’s strategic plan in 2018, the company has focused itself on areas like marketing, customer relationships and introducing upcoming vendors that has paid off. Management expects to continue this going ahead.
With continuous interest in US tech stocks and the NASDAQ up 97% from its March 2020 lows, we believe Wayside Tech is poised to benefit and see an upmove in its stock price. On the back of good earnings, Wayside Tech’s stock price has more than doubled since March 2020. With strong growth momentum expected going ahead, we believe Wayside Tech is well poised to generate strong return for investors. The recent acquisition of CDF Group too will help accelerate growth. A dividend yield of 2.8% on a 41% payout ratio, debt-free balance sheet, free cash flow yield of 6.8% and 8.1% on our 2021 and 2022 estimates respectively, and significant net cash balance of $7.93 per share [March 2021], or 31% of market cap in 2020 also make us believe the stock has a long way to go.
1Q21 Earnings were a Mixed Bag
Wayside Tech reported a mixed bag of 1Q21 results. While revenues held virtually flat, gross profit increased 32.8% YoY and adjusted net income fell 28.6% YoY. Growth numbers were also reflective of tougher comparative numbers in 1Q20. Steady net sales were due to the benefit from the CDF and Interwork acquisitions, offset by changes in the product mix sold. Additionally, 1Q20 saw high sales growth on account of a large client win. Adjusted gross billings in 1Q21 however, were up 22% YoY. The significant improvement in quarterly gross profit was driven by acquisitions. Higher SG&A expenses impacted adjusted EBITDA, which declined 16.1% YoY as the company had increased severance expenses, early pay discount programs, higher customer rebates and lower vendor rebates. Consequently, EBITDA margin for 1Q21 was 24.4% against 38.2% in 1Q20.
Management however expects margins to improve in the upcoming quarters as the company works to offset the higher costs and “drive greater benefits from strategic investments”. While reported net income was 81.8% YoY, adjusted net income actually fell 28.7% YoY. On a positive note, cash on the balance sheet jumped 15% to $33.7mn, which represents $7.93/share or 31% of market cap.
Looking ahead, management aims to continue executing on its growth strategy, make progress on its integration with CDF, and develop existing vendor relationships and cross-selling opportunities. They believe that while the benefit of the strategic investments made haven’t flow fully to their bottom line yet, bottom line growth will be seen as the company supports its organic business and recognizes synergies from the CDF and Interwork acquisitions.
Commenting on the results Dale Foster, CEO of Wayside Tech said
As we look to the rest of 2021, we plan to continue leveraging our strong foundation to support the emerging vendors in our network and pipeline, as well as seek additional accretive acquisition opportunities in the IT distribution and solutions marketplace. These are still early days for our long-term growth trajectory.
12x P/E, 7% FCF Yield, $36 Price Target
Source: Bloomberg Terminal [3-year price chart]
Wayside Tech currently trades at attractive valuations on P/E, FCF yield and dividend yield. 2020 historical P/E for the company stands at 11.4x. On our 2021 estimates, the P/E is 12.4x, while 2022 P/E on our EPS estimate is 11.0x. Given the company’s robust net cash position of $7.93/share, it also merits looking at Wayside’s ex-cash P/E. For 2020/2021/2022, ex-cash P/E is 7.4x/9.3x/7.7x respectively. FCF yield estimate for 2021 and 2022 is 6.8% and 8.1% respectively. We also estimate a stable dividend yield of close to 2.8% over the next 2 years.
For Wayside Tech, our price target of $36.00 represents a P/E of 15.5x on our 2022 EPS estimate, given the positive outlook and the strong net cash to market cap. Our target price is also supported by our DCF valuation of $35.00. On an ex-cash basis, our target price represents a 2022 P/E of 12.0x. From the current stock price, our target price represents an upside of 41%.
Conclusion
The risk reward for Wayside Tech, at current stock price levels, we believe is attractive to investors. The strong balance sheet, growth potential, relatively inexpensive valuations, and possibility of an increase in dividends makes us confident that the stock has a long way to go. Our $36.00 target price implies a return potential of 41% from the current stock price.
Catalysts
Revenue Growth
Wayside has demonstrated strong topline growth in the last few quarters post the implementation of its strategic changes. We see this continuing in the next few years supported by recent acquisitions.
Rising Dividends, possible Special Dividend
Annual dividend of $0.68/share has been stable for the last 2 years and represents a dividend payout of 41% in 2020. With an improvement in financials, we see dividends moving upward and even the chance of a special dividend.
Margin Upside
With the accelerating revenue momentum, we see the potential for improved EBITDA margins going ahead.
Risks
Economic slowdown in the US
An economic slowdown in the US will adversely and negatively impact corporate IT budgets and directly affect demand for Wayside’s Climb distribution business [erstwhile Lifeboat].
Increased competition
Competitive intensity remains high in the technology distribution business with a number of large broad distributors. While Wayside has been able to manage pressure on gross margins, heightened competitive activity can cause a downward bias to profitability.
New distribution methods
Any new distribution or selling methods, like vendors selling directly to customers, can cause a disruption in Wayside’s distribution business model and impact financials.
Risk from accounts receivables
Wayside typically offers 30 – 75 days of credit to its customers, however, certain clients are offered payment terms ranging from 1 – 3 years. Any financial deterioration in these kinds of customers can impact Wayside’s financials.
Disclosure: I am/we are long WSTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.