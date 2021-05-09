Photo by Juan Jose Napuri/iStock via Getty Images

We're nearly halfway through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent companies to report its results is SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM). So far, the earnings season has been mixed, but SSR Mining reported a solid beat with 123% growth in revenue year-over-year, a significant increase in free cash flow, and production that was just shy of 200,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs]. Given that Copler should see stronger results in H2, the company should have no problem meeting guidance. Given SSR Mining's improving cost profile and solid reserve base, I would expect any sharp pullbacks below $15.40 to present low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

SSR Mining released its Q1 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of ~196,100 GEOs, a significant increase from the ~107,300 GEOs in the year-ago period. This sharp increase in production was driven by the integration of the low-cost Copler Mine in Turkey from the Alacer Gold merger and higher production from Marigold in Nevada. In addition to increased output, costs were down materially year-over-year to $1,004/oz, benefiting from Copler's much lower costs (Q1 2021: $743/oz) than SSR Mining's previous profile. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Copler has helped to boost SSR Mining's gold production, with the company previously relying on Marigold and Seabee, with Seabee being a sub ~150,000-ounce per year operation. However, with Copler included in Q1 2021, SSR Mining produced ~154,400 ounces of gold in the period, up from ~87,900 ounces in Q1 2020, with Copler contributing ~62,800 ounces. Meanwhile, Marigold also had a solid quarter with Q1 production of ~67,900 ounces, up 16% year-over-year. Gold production figures for Copler are reported on an attributable basis, given that SSR Mining owns 80% of Copler.

(Source: Company Website)

At the company's Copler Mine, the company enjoyed impressive all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins of more than 50%, with AISC coming in at $743/oz vs. an average realized gold price of $1,811/oz. The company is on track to commission the flotation circuit before Q3 of this year, with the circuit expected to be in operation by July. This should lead to a stronger second half for Copler, with even lower costs in H2 2021. During Q1, ~580,000 tonnes of sulfide ore was processed at an average grade of 3.32 grams per tonne gold. This translated to much higher throughput on a year-over-year basis, offset by lower grades in the period (3.32 grams per tonne gold vs. 4.04 grams per tonne gold).

(Source: Company Presentation)

At the company's Marigold Mine, it was a solid quarter here as well, with production coming in just shy of 68,000 ounces, up from ~58,500 ounces in Q1 2020. The company stacked significantly more ore at higher grades during the quarter, with ~5.71 million tonnes of ore stacked at an average grade of 0.41 grams per tonne gold. This was a material increase from the year-ago period with ~5.0 million tonnes stacked at 0.30 grams per tonne gold. However, the company did note that a significant portion of production in Q1 was related to ounce placement from Q4.

While all-in sustaining costs were higher in the period at $1,276/oz, it's worth noting that this was due to higher capital expenditures and lower ounces sold vs. produced. The higher capital expenditures were partially related to the purchase of an additional haul truck vs. the year-ago period. During Q1, the company produced ~67,900 ounces but sold only ~65,100 ounces, so costs would have been lower if all gold ounces were sold in the period. The good news for SSR Mining is that Copler being a massive contributor to gold production is offsetting higher costs from Marigold now, translating to consolidated all-in sustaining costs that are only slightly above the industry average.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to Seabee, it was a much softer quarter for the Canadian operation with gold production of just ~23,700 ounces, down roughly 20% year-over-year. The lower production in the period was tied to much lower feed grades of 8.45 grams per tonne gold vs. 10.34 grams per tonne gold, which offset the slightly higher throughput in the period. Given the lower production, costs remained elevated at $1,116/oz, up from $975/oz in the year-ago period. The decreased grades in Q1 were related to mining in lower productivity areas.

Finally, at the company's Puna Mine, production was higher in the period with ~1.79 million ounces of silver (SLV) produced, up from ~1.77 million ounces in the year-ago period. This was driven by a higher throughput of ~383,000 tonnes milled in the period, partially offset by lower grades of 154 grams per tonne silver. Fortunately, zinc grades and lead grades more than offset the lower silver grades in the period, with a more than 60% increase in zinc production and an 11% increase in lead production. Given the higher metals production across the board, costs improved to $13.98/oz, and AISC margins soared to $12.04/oz, benefiting from a significantly higher average realized silver price. Let's take a look at the financial results:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given the much higher metals sales and metals prices in the period, SSR Mining's quarterly revenue soared to $366.5 million, up from $164.5 million in the year-ago period. While nowhere near comparable given the merger of Alacer Gold and SSR Mining that was closed later in the year, these are still solid results even on an adjusted basis, helped by higher gold (GLD) and silver prices. Looking ahead, SSR Mining is on track to generate more than ~$1.40 billion in revenue in FY2021 and at higher margins with the integration of Copler.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at free cash flow, we also saw a major improvement, with free cash flow coming in at ~$77 million in Q1, up from ~$5 million in the year-ago period. Once again, the results not comparable year-over-year due to the merger, but this improved free cash flow profile has led to a massive drop in SSR Mining's price to free cash flow ratio. Based on the company's trailing twelve-month free cash flow of ~$244 million and an enterprise value of ~$3.40 billion, SSR Mining is now trading at less than 14x free cash flow, or a free cash flow yield just above 7%.

However, it's worth noting that Q2 2020's free cash flow was (-) ~$5 million with operations disrupted by COVID-19 with no production from Seabee, lower production from Puna, and no production from Copler (merger was not yet complete). Once we roll off this figure, trailing twelve-month free cash flow should increase to above ~$320 million at the end of next quarter, with SSR Mining's free cash flow yield increasing to closer to 9.5%. This is a very reasonable valuation, even after adjusting for SSR Mining's costs that are above the industry average and less attractive jurisdiction for its Puna Mine.

So, is the stock a Buy?

While SSR Mining trades at a reasonable valuation here, I don't see this as a low-risk buy zone, with the stock no longer trading more than 30% below what I consider to be fair value. Generally, I prefer to buy at better than 12% free cash flow yields for higher-cost producers, and SSR Mining remains a higher-cost producer for the time being, with AISC guidance for FY2021 of $1,080/oz at the mid-point and $1,050/oz at the low-end of guidance. However, if we were to see the stock dip below $15.35, this would present a lower risk buying opportunity.

SSR Mining had a solid start to the year and is well on track to meeting its operational guidance of 760,000 GEOs at all-in sustaining costs of $1,080/oz. With Copler expected to see improved production in the second half, it's possible the company could beat on these estimates and come in closer to the high end of its production guidance. For now, I see a couple of better opportunities elsewhere in the sector. However, with solid reserve lives at Copler and Marigold and improving costs, dips below $15.35 should provide low-risk buying opportunities.