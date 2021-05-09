Venator Materials, Inc. (VNTR) CEO Simon Turner on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Venator Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VNTR) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Conference Call Participants

Thank you, Franchesca. And firstly, apologies to everyone. It appears that there was some technical problems where we were merged another call. And I'm Kate Robertson, Investor Relations for Venator Materials. Welcome to Venator's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Joining us on the call today are Simon Turner, President and CEO; and Kurt Ogden, Executive Vice President and CFO.

This morning, we released our earnings for the first quarter 2021 via press release and posted the release and accompanying slides to our website at venatorcorp.com. During this call, we may make statements about our projections or expectations for the future. All such statements are forward-looking, and while they reflect our current expectations, they involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. You should review our filings with the SEC for more information regarding the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these projections or expectations.

We do not plan on publicly updating or revising any forward-looking statements during the quarter. We will also refer to non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, free cash flow and net debt. You can find reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in our earnings release, which has been posted to our website at www.venatorcorp.com.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Simon.

Simon Turner

Thanks, Kate, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. The macroeconomic backdrop continues to improve. In many countries across the globe, coronavirus restrictions are beginning to relax and the vaccine rollout is encouraging. Although we remain cautious, industry fundamentals across our portfolio are positive. Venator delivered $49 million of adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter compared to $25 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Turning to Slide 4 on our Titanium Dioxide segment. In the first quarter, our Titanium Dioxide segment delivered $40 million of adjusted EBITDA compared to $46 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $25 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Demand for functional TiO2 was strong across all sectors and all regions. We also saw good recovery in demand for our specialty TiO2 products mainly in textiles and automotive sectors. We have more ground to cover for a full recovery. Total TiO2 volumes were 1% lower compared to the prior year quarter, and increased by 14% compared to the fourth quarter, which was slightly ahead of our expectations. As a result, inventories remained tight throughout the quarter despite increased utilization rates compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. We experienced some minor disruption and additional costs due to Brexit, which have been resolved.

Turning to price. Excluding FX, TiO2 average selling prices declined by 1% compared to the prior year period and increased 3% compared to the prior quarter. The increase in selling price is due to successful implementation of our first quarter price increase initiative relating to our Functional TiO2 products. And has also resulted in more convergence of price across the regions.

Prior to this, TiO2 average selling prices have been relatively stable for 8 quarters. However, during this time, we have onboarded meaningful raw material inflation. Our price increases are helping us to reclaim lost margin. Chinese exports were stable compared to the prior quarter with the main export markets being Asia and the emerging markets. We continue to see a pullback in exports to Europe and North America due to stronger local Chinese demand for TiO2, coupled with shipping constraints, which is resulting in customers looking to us for reliable supply. As a result of higher raw material and shipping costs, we continue to see selling price increase announcements from Chinese producers, which in turn continues to narrow the arbitrage window.

Turning to the outlook for TiO2. We expect to see continued strong demand for our functional TiO2 products across all regions and demand for our specialty products to recover more slowly into textiles, personal care and automotive. We expect sales volume in the second quarter to be similar to the first quarter as we restore production to pre-pandemic levels. However, inventories at the end of the first quarter was slightly lower than our expectation, and additionally, we continue to manage supply chain challenges, both factors could limit our upside. We expect that the second quarter will bring further price capture across all regions from our second quarter selling price initiative.

In the second half of 2021, we expect to incur some headwinds on feedstocks as a result of continued tightness in the feedstock market. In addition, we expect energy costs will be unfavorable due to rising prices. We expect to manage our margins through further TiO2 price increase and pass these higher costs on to our customers.

Turning to Slide 5, on Performance Additives. Adjusted EBITDA improved by $8 million compared to the prior quarter and $1 million compared to the prior year period. This is primarily attributable to further recovery of demand and benefits from our 2020 business improvement program. In the first quarter, we saw further demand recovery for our functional additives products across automotive, electronics and coatings applications.

Our color pigments business continue to display strong demand, especially in European construction and coatings within Europe and Asia Pacific. Timber treatment demand has been robust, as a result of positive home improvement trends in North America. Average selling prices were flat year-on-year and declined by 3% compared to the prior quarter. The decline in prices compared to the prior quarter is attributable to product mix, as it relates to seasonal demand for certain products. In the near term, we expect to see favorable business conditions continue with demand remaining strong for all businesses. Shipping costs and supply chain challenges continue to be managed and monitored. However, we expect to mitigate increased shipping costs with price increases to maintain our margins.

We recently signed an agreement with Feralco Group to sell our water treatment business, which is part of our Performance Additives segment for $6 million cash. We expect the transaction to be completed during the second quarter of 2021.

Turning to Slide 6 on our cost programs. Our cost reduction programs remain on track, and restructuring costs continues to be in line with expectations. In the first quarter of 2021, we delivered incremental savings of $9 million, which brings total savings to date to $25 million from our 2020 business improvement program. As we look to the remainder of the year, we expect the timing of savings to be uneven. Temporary COVID savings realized in 2020 will roll off and will be replaced by new 2020 business improvement savings. This should be most noticeable in the second and third quarter.

Kurt will provide commentary of our financials before returning the call back over for some concluding remarks. Kurt?

Kurt Ogden

Thanks, Simon. Let's go to Slide 7. In the first quarter, total adjusted EBITDA declined $8 million compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in cost of goods sold from higher raw material, energy and shipping costs, partially offset by benefits from our 2020 business improvement program. Improvement in revenue was due to the favorable impact of foreign currency translation, which was offset by a similar foreign currency impact on cost of goods sold.

Compared to the fourth quarter, total adjusted EBITDA increased by $24 million, primarily due to an 11% improvement in sales volumes as well as benefits from our 2020 business improvement program. This was partially offset by higher raw material energy and shipping costs and the conclusion of our COVID-19 response program.

Turning to Slide 8 on our cash flow considerations. Free cash flow was an outflow of $30 million in the first quarter, which represents a $55 million improvement compared to free cash flow for the prior year period. The improvement compared to the prior year was primarily driven by lower capital expenditures and working capital use. We are running the business today with considerably less inventory and the timing of certain feedstock payments naturally landed in the second quarter. We exited the quarter with a healthy cash balance of $187 million and $247 million available under our asset-based lending facility, resulting in total liquidity of $434 million.

Guidance for our 2021 cash uses remains unchanged. We expect capital expenditures to be in the range of $75 million to $85 million, as we invest in some modest discretionary projects that support future growth. We expect cash interest to increase from 2020 as interest is due on our $225 million bond. And although we remain focused on our cash conversion cycle, and we expect working capital to be a modest use of cash in 2021, consistent with price inflation.

We are engaged in a triannual valuation for our largest pension plan. And once complete, we will provide a further update. We are hopeful that this will lead to lower contributions.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Simon.

Simon Turner

Thanks, Kurt. We remain encouraged by the improvement in TiO2 industry fundamentals over the last quarter. Demand has been strong. Inventories are generally low. We continue to see a pullback in Chinese exports, and we are capturing selling price increases from our first quarter initiative.

Looking to the second quarter, demand continues to be strong for our products, and our order book is healthy. We are increasing our production levels and managing customer demand while implementing initiatives to maximize utilization rates of our current TiO2 effective capacity. Our customers are experiencing the continued benefit of our customer-tailored approach. And our second quarter selling price initiative will bring further price improvement across all regions. There has been a good recovery in demand for specialty product sales in the first quarter and should continue to gradually improve.

Our Performance Additives segment continues to perform well, delivering strong results. I would like to add that these businesses are very cash generative. We expect to see favorable business conditions continue across all businesses, within this segment in both the near and medium term. We are making good progress and remain on track with our 2020 business improvement program, which we expect to further strengthen our cost structure and deliver $55 million of annual savings by the end of 2022. Our free cash flow continues to receive maximum focus and attention. Our entire organization is working hard to reduce cash uses and improve cash generation.

We continue to receive questions and inquiries about environmental, social and governance matters. I am proud of our efforts in this important area, and I'm delighted to announce that the next few days, we will publish our first sustainability report as a stand-alone public company, entitled Expertise In Action. This report showcases our efforts and performance in key areas to innovate solutions for a more sustainable future and highlights our focus on resource allocation on selected products, technologies and markets that will deliver long-term success.

As I commented earlier, we recently signed an agreement with Feralco Group to sell our water treatment business for $6 million cash. This divestiture enables Venator to unlock value from a noncore business. Feralco is a leading manufacturer water treatment of process chemicals and a more natural long-term owner of the business, which will benefit its customers and associates. We expect the transaction to be completed during the second quarter of 2021.

With that, we thank you for your interest in Venator. I would now like to open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is from David Begleiter with Deutsche Bank.

David Begleiter

Can you discuss what you're seeing in TiO2 prices -- can you discuss what you're seeing in North American TiO2 prices and contract negotiations as we sit here today?

Simon Turner

Yes. Look, I think a couple of comments around price. In our prepared remarks, we talked about the success of our first quarter price initiatives. We've clearly got a range of increases out there in the aggregate around $200-a-ton-type increases in all regions. And we expect, through these negotiations and discussions with our customers, to achieve a significant step forward within the second quarter on these price negotiations. So I wouldn't sort of pen it into just North America. I think this is something that we're seeing across all major regions in TiO2 functional markets.

David Begleiter

Understood. And just lastly, in Performance Additives, how are you looking at the Q2 cadence of results versus Q1?

Simon Turner

Yes. Look, I mean, first off, of course, we continue to be very pleased with the Performance Additives segment, the progress we're making. We had a pretty decent fourth quarter last year, as you'll recall. You've seen the numbers here for our first quarter. The way we think about this business is, we would expect to see another strong quarter within the second quarter. I would encourage you to look at the sort of like historical cadence of first half results and second half results within this collection of businesses. And pattern-wise, we don't necessarily see any change from that in 2021. And I think that should sort of help you get to a sort of the landing zone.

Kurt Ogden

And David, just to add a little bit further to that. I think that we should see a year-on-year improvement, certainly, as we begin to lap the COVID-impacted quarters. And so more specifically, as we think about second quarter, it will naturally be a little bit of a weaker quarter based on the historical pattern that you see. But still certainly, we'll carry a lot of this momentum that we've seen in the first quarter with us into the second.

The next question is from Duffy Fischer with Barclays.

Patrick Fischer

First question is just around Louisiana pigment. How did that weather the freeze that we had this quarter? And what was it able to produce for you guys? And are there any lingering effects with that?

Simon Turner

Yes. Thanks, Duffy. I'll pick up on that. Let me say that we did have an interruption down in Louisiana for, think about it as a week. That order of magnitude is sort of 6- to 8-day type of window. It's true that production was impacted during that time. We -- like many others, we faced challenges around our staffing and provision of key raw materials. Very proud of the efforts of the team down there to get the facility back up and running, relatively smoothly. There were some nominal losses sustained. I think we might say in terms of production. But if you were to ask me the question, would the quarter been any better if it hadn't happened? The answer would have been only slightly so. I'd represent to you that, a, minimal impact; and, b, no lingering effect.

Patrick Fischer

Okay. And then you mentioned you're feeling some raw material pressure need to get price. But when you comp your raw material pressure versus your marginal competitors, let's say, a nominal Chinese player, do you think you're seeing more or less or about equal raw material pressure to that Chinese comp?

Simon Turner

Well, I think we're saying less than the aggregate, Duffy, because first off, we significant ilmenite buyers and benefit from a range of contract and scale there, which helps us -- there would have been some pressures. Certainly, in energy, where I think we've seen broad-based energy type increases across the industry, not just ourselves or Chinese producers, by the way. But certainly, within China, it tends to be at the higher end of the inflationary pressures. We also have a chloride element of our business as well, which marks us out as different from the typical sort of Chinese producers. So I think in aggregate, it will be a lower level of pressure.

The next question is from Josh Spector from UBS.

Joshua Spector

I guess, Simon, when you commented on volumes into the second quarter, you said flat sequentially as kind of the basis to consider at this point. Just curious, are you at full capacity now? Or what would be limiting that, considering that's a little bit less optimistic than what we've heard from peers?

Simon Turner

Yes. Look, I think that's something I would say for us -- and I'll leave it to you to sort of compare with peers, and we're not here to discuss that. But from our point of view, I mean, there's no doubt about it, you saw a pop-up in sequential volumes. We have been a little bit surprised at the pace of the recovery. I think we've noted in our remarks that it was ahead of our expectations. These assets are not the type of assets you press the button and everything goes along first off. They tend to stutter a little, and frankly, it takes a while to get them back up. There's been moderation in furloughs and so forth last year, you're well aware through the pandemic.

So look, the reality is, as we went through the first quarter and faced with the strong demand, we did not build any stock. So we cannot rely on stock or inventory to sort of help us through this second quarter. And look, there will be increased demand in the second quarter, of course, the pace of it won't always be in the sort of double-digit type of levels. But we expect to be able to sort of like fight our way through the quarter. But depending on how the actual demand comes through on the day, we will be able to meet every ton of upside? Maybe not. It's quite a challenging position, but it's a pretty good position to be in when you look at -- we're talking to our customers around pricing. We've got to support the customers that support us through our customer-tailored approach.

I'd like to think that inventories are sort of at real levels because there's no real incentive under these approaches to build inventory and so forth. So yes, it's true that we may be a little bit constrained in the second quarter, but we still expect to see strong demand, and we'll do our best to make sure we optimize our outcome from that.

Joshua Spector

Okay. Fair points, and appreciate that. And just as I kind of look at all your different comments about pricing up sequentially, higher raw material costs and some of the moving pieces from cost savings and temporary costs coming back. Considering, again, the flat volume sequentially, is EBITDA and TiO2 up sequentially? And do you think margins expand through the year? Or does pricing offset costs?

Simon Turner

Yes. So look, I think let's deal with the second part first. I mean, we've said prior, we still maintain TiO2 prices will be up through the year. Now does that mean they'll be up in every quarter for the exact same rate? Of course, not. But we would expect to see a trajectory of price increase through the year. So we are setting up to manage our margin, expand our margin in 1Q, expand our margin in 2Q and recover some of the impact we've had from raws over these past couple of years.

So I think that really deals with the second part of the question. As we see any changes in raw materials through the year, we will respond to that within our pricing programs. We've set ourselves up with our arrangements such that we are sort of not unduly constrained in that period. And we think we'll be in a good position. We would expect to see with volumes and further price capture in the second quarter, naturally, that the EBITDA level that's attained our business would be up.

The next question is from Laurence Alexander with Jefferies.

Laurence Alexander

Can you talk a little bit about how you're thinking about mix effects over, say, the next 1 to 2 years, how much of a lift that can be to margins as you grow specialty volumes?

Simon Turner

Yes. Look, thanks, Laurence. Let's think a little bit about the specialty business here. The 1 thing that we're trying to get across here is that we've seen this score of like quite dramatic recovery in our Functional TiO2 business, which is the preponderance of our TiO2 volumes and revenues. In our specialty business, the dynamic has been somewhat different. We've started to see recovery, but we expect that recovery to run at a slower pace, I think, than our functional business. So that's point A.

Point B, pricing and margins for those specialty products is higher, but it does tend to, over time, sort of move in lockstep with functional prices but only on sort of annual basis. It doesn't necessarily move in lockstep every quarter. The specialty pricing is somewhat more stable over a longer period of time. So the puts and takes to your question are, would we expect specialty prices to move up along the lines or steeper? Probably yes, but with a lag. Would the volume and mix effect be helped by specialty? Well, to the extent that functional is outgrowing at the moment, not. And then in terms of product developments and product introductions, yes, that will help the mix but won't offset the previous 2 factors. So in aggregate, I think the way to think about it is while it won't be a big difference, it's going to be sort of flat to negative mix issue over this next period.

Laurence Alexander

And then how do you think about the sort of normalized balance between the specialty and functional volumes compared to where we are now? How much of a shift in your -- in the ratio should we expect for, say, the next 3 to 5 years, whatever you want to think of as normal?

Simon Turner

Yes. I think, look, we said a number of times that we're trying to get as much of our Titanium Dioxide fleet sold into the specialty and differentiated parts of the market. And so where are you sitting with 50% of your sales into those sort of broad segments, then if you reference a 5-year time frame, I think it would to be doing well to sort of get up by another 5% in that time period. It's sort of steady but slow.

Operator

The next question is from Arun Viswanathan with RBC Capital Markets.

Arun Viswanathan

Just curious, when you look at TiO2, could you comment on inventory levels across different geographies? Maybe have you seen any reduction in North America and Europe? And then as well as exports out of China. What can you maybe comment on that dynamic as well?

Simon Turner

Yes. I mean, in terms of inventory levels, I touched on it a bit earlier. I think if you stand back and look at the big picture, what's been happening in this industry. And certainly, speaking for Venator here, we've got this program of customer-tailored approach, which means that the predictability of pricing supply felt by the customer is -- we benefit from the predictability of pricing and managing lower inventory levels and managing our cash.

And that equation has kind of checked out pretty well these last couple of years, even though there's been some pretty tough demand and raw material pressures on ourselves as a company. Now, of course, as things turn up, we are able to sort of open up our margin. And we're doing it basically on lower-than-typical seasonal inventories. And we believe that our customers have got no incentive to -- through the pandemics have held any great inventory. They know about the predictability of the pricing. So they don't need to sort of guess around pricing, which serves to dampen the volatility of the inventory chain, and we see that pattern occurring in all of the major regions.

So from our perspective, a, we're not holding anything great in terms of inventory. I think I made the remarks about production in the second quarter. We don't think our customers are either in our stocks or their own products. And we don't see that anywhere across the industry. And what we do see is Chinese exports into Europe and North America being pulled back. That underscores to those customers in those regions, the importance of the reliable supply and so forth, which is helping us. And of course, the demand in China and the range of prices that have been pushed through going back to the end of last year. That's meant that the Chinese demand is being met more by Chinese local supply. The excess is still going to Asia, but even their prices are being pushed up. So that's the dynamic I'd paint for you on the Chinese situation.

Arun Viswanathan

Great. And as a follow-up, would you consider in that scenario, given that, that backdrop, extending terms on contracts? Is that something that you're hearing that your customers are seeking to do?

Simon Turner

Our customers seeking to extend their terms with their customers? Or sorry, I didn't...

Arun Viswanathan

I guess I'm just curious if you're looking to employ a long-term contracting strategy, going forward or if you are satisfied with more of a spot-based approach?

Simon Turner

No. I think that spot for us is only something that we do in a sort of like a very specific situations. And it tends to be where we've got a very small presence in tactical markets. In all other markets, we have some range of agreement customized for each customer, which runs over different time frames for different range of customers. And covers different sort of components of the offer. And as I've said a number of times, that package is more bespoke today to customers than any other time I've seen in my 30-years-plus in this industry. So can there be some areas where terms is a discussion between us and customers? Yes, they can. But I would not want you to have the impression that we've got anything of a significant of portion of our products under some range of tailored contract arrangement.

Next question is from Hassan Ahmed with Alembic Global Advisors.

Hassan Ahmed

Just a question around cost curves. You guys flagged two things on the call. One, obviously, was ore price inflation. And the other was shipping costs. So I'm just trying to figure out where you see the high end of the cost curve right now. I would imagine it's in China, right? And if we could parse out what the shipping costs are doing in terms of dollars per ton increment in the cost curve as well?

Simon Turner

Yes. I mean, I think from what I can see, the 2 conditions that apply around the shipping, let's take the shipping first. If you're a Chinese producer, I think you're facing a range of sort of raw and cost pressures. You've got -- in addition to your newest or fixed cost pressures you've had over these last 2 or 3 years in compliance pressures, you've now got ilmenite pressures on raw materials, and you've now got greater-than-world-scale energy prices. Add to that, the whole container and globalized freight dislocations and some of the cost of transshipment elevation into long-haul destinations. And you've got a recipe where that impacts significantly on the cost curve.

So wherever you were on the cost curve of a Chinese producer, as a percentage, your new cost curve has increased in a bad way. And quite significantly, we're talking here hundreds and hundreds of dollars for individual producers. So that's my first point.

I guess the other area where shipping sort of could hit is if you have a model of production where a higher fraction than normal goes on long-haul export. And that could be others within our industry, but it's not us. So we are, frankly, not seeing in our TiO2 business any really meaningful shipping base cost inflation. Yes, we're seeing some energy inflation in our raw material bill coming to segment, to some extent, in some locations, it's not wall-to-wall. And yes, we are seeing some ilmenite pressures to be determined for the second half. But for the reasons we gave earlier in the call about our pricing stance, we remain confident that we will be able to offset pass-through, and in fact, open up our margin through this coming -- through this year.

And I do believe, Hassan, that this -- over the longer term, the fundamentals in this industry look possibly even stronger than they look, what -- with stimulus packages, the demand picture looking good. The Chinese producers clearly even if they bring a bit more capacity into the market, they've got to satisfy their own demand first. There's limited capacity growth elsewhere, and I believe the inventories now are quite low. And it's hard to see how they -- with these operating rates, people trying to get them up, us trying to get them up, it's hard to see how we sort of build inventory over this next period. So I believe the fundamentals are there. Yes, there's some cost inflation. We don't think we're the worst infected. But to the extent we're effective, we plan to bring it back through the market.

Hassan Ahmed

Understood. Understood. And if I could sort of carry on with the cost inflation side of things. Particularly in China, it seems we've seen dramatic escalation in sort of, call it, lower-grade ore pricing. And just looking at some of the numbers, Iluka coming out, reporting sort of pretty sort of low production numbers in terms of ore. Is ore availability an issue now? And how you guys teed up in terms of your contracts, be it on the volumetric side of things, be it on the pricing side of things?

Simon Turner

Yes. Look, and I think that the one thing that's very clear for Venator is we've got a wide range of feedstock types that we purchased. We've got a wonderful diversification of feedstocks and feedstock families and vendors because of our mix of technologies and types of products we buy. There's no doubt that in this past, very near term, there has been this what I think may turn out to be a somewhat temporary push into ilmenite prices because Chinese market recovered strongly. Prices have gone up in ilmenite in China, this year and later in the year and so forth. We're still well positioned on ilmenite. We do think we get the products we need.

Things are getting tighter, and there's no doubt that all feedstock vendors will be looking closely what we're achieving in our pricing, and they'll be thinking about how they set themself sole up for the second half. But we think we get what we need. We think we're relatively well positioned to most others. And I think you've hit on a very important point in China that the relative advantaging of the Chinese cost structures is really sort of unwound significantly these past 2 or 3 years. And the field has become flatter between the Chinese and the western producers, which is why they pulled back exports out of Europe and North America because, frankly, it just -- it suits their needs more to sell it locally. So yes, I think that's a broad round on how we see the feedstock piece, Hassan.

The next question is from P.J. Juvekar with Citi.

Eric Petrie

It's Eric Petrie on for P.J. You noted your sales volumes were up 14% quarter-over-quarter. What's the traditional seasonality that you see? And then secondly, how does that compare between regions? Did Europe lag or exceed that level?

Kurt Ogden

So I think that all of the regions, we're sort of pretty much what we expected. But our seasonality, I would say, is typically slightly lower than the 14% we reported. My -- depending which period you take, potentially 11% to 13%, I would see as a typical window of uplift in that period.

Eric Petrie

Okay. Helpful. And then as prices move to support the bottlenecks and brownfield expansion, is there possibility for Venator to expand your functional grade capacity?

Simon Turner

Yes. Look, there's always a possibility here, particularly in the area of sort of smaller debottlenecks where capacity creep, but more limited in terms of large brownfield throws. And of course, I don't think we've ever -- I've never seen a greenfield plant bill outside the China. Since I've been in the industry, which is over 30 years, I don't expect to see 1 anytime soon either. So look, I do think we can bring some capacity to bear. But with our inventory slow, with the time it takes, with the price benefits and margin benefits we get from our customer-tailored approach, we'll be very careful to match any capacity increments with the market demand. We're not going to get out ahead of our ski tips.

The next question is from Steve Byrne with Bank of America Securities.

Steve Byrne

Yes. Simon, you mentioned a minute ago about the increase in TiO2 demand in China, where more of that product that's being produced locally is heading. I'm curious to hear your analysis of global supply and demand as you look out a couple of years. Do you anticipate the demand growth for TiO2 in Asia to consume incrementally more of that volume that's produced in that region, and therefore, maybe a continuation of this trend of less exports out of China? Do you have that expectation? Could they get to a net import scenario? And how do you see all of that impact the outlook for pricing in Europe?

Simon Turner

Yes. I think this goes back to the point about the fundamentals in the longer term, looking very strong because not only has China had to sort of like reconsider its rate of capacity growth as a block these past 5 years with some of the changes in environmental stuff standards and so forth. We've seen escalating -- fixed cost escalating, now escalating ores. And it's clearly slowed the rate of build down. We expect the demand rate to continue in China and Asia. So I expect a fraction of Chinese exports that leave China and Asia to drop over this next period.

That's not to say there won't be significant exports, but the proportions to drop. I don't see them being a net importer so I think that's good news from the -- from our standpoint because that capacity that does run, a, the product stays more in the region; and b, it's generally coming off a higher cost curve, which requires higher pricing. So both those bode well for the fundamentals, which remain, to your point, tagged to supply and demand. I think generally speaking, I've covered ourselves. I can't talk for the industry, but I would suggest that the trend for ourselves, you could see elsewhere is that you get this debottlenecking, you get this creep, you get planned additions to the circuits, but it's not wholesale capacity additions. So I think we're well set this next period.

Steve Byrne

And you have on one of your slides, saying about your interest in growth in higher-value products through innovation. And my question for you is, how much influence do you have on that? Is that innovation coming from year-end on any differentiated product that you can produce? Or is that innovation all coming from your customer base where there could be increased product opportunities that require a higher value pigment? What role do you have in that is my question?

Simon Turner

I think from our point of view, of course, there are developments in different sectors and segments of the market, as I referred to in our sustainability report in our prepared remarks, where things like the green new deal and some of the stimulus and spending in some of these areas is tied to sustainability fundamentally. So there's megatrends that are driving it, no doubt. And that's driving our customers. Our job is to listen carefully to our customers and look at what's driving them. Look ourselves at what we can do with our products, bring that together. So I think it is a mixture of both. But fundamentally, that responsibility on products and services rest with us. We have a role in that, and we can identify opportunities, which is what we're doing. But I wouldn't dispute, of course, the megatrends are driving fundamentally to customers.

Next question is from John McNulty with BMO.

John McNulty

I guess the first one is just on production level. Simon, you had indicated you're increasing your production levels kind of as we speak. I guess how much incrementally do you think you can get as you push into the back half of the year? Because it sounds like your 2Q levels will be relatively similar to the 1Q levels.

Simon Turner

Yes. Look, I think the way to think about it is a second -- put simply, our second half production run rates will go back to where we were pre-pandemic, because it's -- we clearly moderated last year. The front end of this year is about sort of being a little bit on the back foot, recovering, ramping up getting through that phase and back into the sort of clearer water of the second half. So I would urge you to think about the second half being back at our pre-pandemic level.

John McNulty

Got it. Okay. No, that's helpful. And then when you think about ore inflation, I guess, how much visibility do you have on the second half cost? And I guess, how does that compare to your ability to put through price to offset it in a timely fashion? I guess how should we be thinking about those 2 different dynamics?

Simon Turner

Yes. I mean, look, I think there's no doubt about it. As I said earlier, we have a range of contracts. In some cases, we have quite short-term discussions around price and supply. And those are generally sort of like concluded quicker in a way because there's a greater range.

In terms of our larger suppliers, and this relates more to high grade, the sort of period of operation of discussions tends to be 6 months, 12 months or beyond, depending which one it is. So we have got a good sort of feel for where our vendor base is coming from within the quarter. And that all goes into, along with clearly supply demand and fundamentals issues, how we think about our tactics in later parts of the year. And I would just remind you, it's not necessarily all about quarters now. We've got customers who have prices that phase in at different times, at different levels. It's very bespoke to the customer and individualized. But I guess we've got enough within the quarter to be able to formulate our tactics for the second part of the year.

John McNulty

Got it. Fair enough. And is it fair to assume just based on production levels at this point that you're not seeing customers even able to necessarily gain the pricing, trying to buy ahead, that type of thing, just because there's not enough production available? Are we thinking about that right? Or is there a little bit of prebuying as some of this price inflation is getting announced?

Simon Turner

Yes. Look, I think that there's 2 dynamics driving the answer to that question. The first is it generally isn't the product available to do it, even should they want to do it. But the second point goes back to the point I think is missed or underestimated a little bit. For us to be able to sort of hold on to pricing in these past 2 or 3 years with everything we face, it's a very different sort of like set of outcomes than any cycle I have seen previously. And so that speaks very much to customers getting more confidence about planning their business, both from a price and inventory level and us not holding the inventory for them to do it.

So I don't think, a, the inventory is there, if they wanted to do it; and b, they had the same level of maybe motivation as they had maybe in prior cycles to try and sort of nip in ahead and buy a bit more either to guard against uncertainty of supply or successive price increases. That would be my take on it.

The next question is from Vincent Andrews with Morgan Stanley.

Steven Haynes

This is Steve Haynes on for Vincent. So I guess, maybe could you just help us think about the volume performance in the first quarter. And maybe if you could break out the splits between functional and the specialty kind of like a quantitative basis, just help us understand that breakout?

Simon Turner

Yes. Look, we won't be breaking out the specialty and functional. Yes, I must tell you, we haven't done that. We don't plan to do that. What I can tell you, though, within the first quarter demand, North America continue to be very strong. Europe is recovering strongly. And of course, in Asia, there's some mix. Of course, China growing very strongly, some solid demand in Southeast Asia. And of course, unfortunately, in countries like India, where we're starting to see a real tragedy unfold. But clearly, you're not going to see the same sort of demand for our products. That's not even in the same universe of importance to people there at the moment.

So I think that we are seeing a bit mix. But in aggregate, it was strong unit demand across all of the regions, and certainly, by segments. I think the pleasing thing for us is that we did start to see the recovery in specialties in our textile, personal care, sort of automotive segment. Yes, it's been a bit slower than the sort of recovery rates we're seeing in our functional business, but it is there. And so we take great encouragement for that. But certainly, in the more volumetric segments, coatings, plastics, laminating, we're seeing pretty strong and similar types of uptick in all of those part for the market.

The final question is from Roger Spitz with Bank of America.

Roger Spitz

So looking at Slide 6. What is the 2021 and 2022 cash costs for each of the business improvement and Pori expenses in order to obtain these benefits on the slide?

Kurt Ogden

Yes. Roger, this is Kurt. Why don't I take that? I think a good way to think about the cash cost associated with delivering the business improvement benefits is that we've got about $50 million that we will need to spend over 2021 and 2022. Now the outflows will be a little bit more heavily weighted towards next year than this year. But hopefully, that gives you a good feel for the investment necessary to deliver on those savings.

Roger Spitz

And how about the Pori part of that? Or is that including the Pori part?

Kurt Ogden

That does not include Pori. What we said for Pori is that we expect approximately $15 million or so of cash outflow this year. Next year, it looks like it will be in the neighborhood of $20 million-ish, unless we are successful with some of these optimization efforts and initiatives that we have underway.

Roger Spitz

Got it. And the second question is this, can you provide any update on the potential sale of color pigments? And have you thought about trying to divest your 50% interest in Viance. So with trading business, given the, I suspect, strong market? Or is there a ROFO or ROFR thing that make it difficult to realize the true value of your 50% interest?

Kurt Ogden

Roger, I think we're always willing to go to the table and explore discussions and ways to increase value through portfolio optimization. Right now, primarily due to COVID, we're not actively running a process on color pigments. That said, we are actively pursuing, as you can see, with the water treatment divestiture, ways to optimize the portfolio of businesses that we have.

As it relates to the timber treatment, I think that there's no specific process or anything going on around that right now, but it's certainly something that we would always consider if there were interested parties.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference over to Simon Turner for any closing remarks.

Simon Turner

Well, thank you very much for your interest in Venator. Apologies once more for the glitch at the start of the call. We look forward to speaking to many of you throughout the quarter at any upcoming conferences. Please feel free to reach out to Kate with any additional questions. And I hope that you and your families continue to stay safe during this press period. Thank you very much.

