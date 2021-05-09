U.S. Concrete's (USCR) CEO Ronnie Pruitt on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2021 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sharon Ellis – Vice President-Investor Relations

Ronnie Pruitt – President and Chief Executive Officer

John Kunz – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Julio Romero – Sidoti & Company

Brian Biros – Thompson Research

Trey Grooms – Stephens

Paul Roger – Exane BNP Paribas

Stefanos Crist – CJS Securities

Adam Thalhimer – Thompson Davis

Stanley Elliott – Stifel

Keith Hughes – Truist

Sharon Ellis

Sharon Ellis

Thank you, Carl, and welcome to U.S. Concrete's first quarter earnings call. We appreciate your interest in our company. Joining me on the call today are Ronnie Pruitt, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Kunz, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ronnie and John will make some prepared remarks, after which we will open the call to questions.

As detailed on Page 2 of our company presentation, today’s call will include forward-looking statements as defined by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or confirm such statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

For a list of these factors, please refer to the legal disclaimers and risk factors contained in our filings with the SEC. Please note that you can find the reconciliations and other information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures that we will discuss on this call in the Form 8-K, which was filed earlier today. A presentation to facilitate today’s discussion is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I will turn the call over to Ronnie.

Ronnie Pruitt

Thank you, Sharon, and welcome everyone to our first quarter earnings conference call. We hope that you and your families continue to be healthy and safe. I will open the call with brief comments regarding our first quarter performance, followed by John Kunz who will address our financial results in greater detail. I will conclude the call with an update on our strategic growth initiatives and progress on our Horizon 2025 goals as well as an outlook for 2021.

Even with the weather events of the headwind during the first quarter, I am pleased with our progress towards the goal we discussed during our Investor Day, and the tremendous efforts our teams have put forth to manage our business. We feel very good about our positioning for market recovery. With improving demand and increasing construction activity across our operating regions, coupled with embedded value, we are creating in our platform to drive sustainable, strong performance.

During the quarter, when weather wasn’t a factor, we continue to see operational performance and margin improvements aligned with our expectations. And as we move into the second quarter, we’re observing an improved business environment across our regions and we continue to be focused on our operating margins. As we reflect on the first quarter, weather events across our operations – our operating locations resulted in major disruptions.

In our West Region, we had two major rain events, one lasting over a week. In our Central Region, winter storm Yuri brought freezing and record breaking sub zero temperatures in February that resulted in a disruption to power and rolling blackouts across Texas. As a result of this 100-year weather event, we were forced to suspend all operations across the state for 11 consecutive days.

Additionally, the East Region experienced four ways the nor’easters. These weather events impacted the construction industry and each company that operates in these regions during the quarter. Despite the weather impacts in February, March proved to be a strong month, and we saw an increase in activity across our operational footprint. I’m very proud of our employees and their efforts to manage delivery cost, material margins and labor efficiencies. We continue to focus on shareholder value creation with a disciplined focus on investing in our business, enhancing our operational efficiencies, and expanding our digital platform where is my concrete.

John, I will turn the call over to you for additional comments on our financial performance.

John Kunz

Thanks, Ronnie. As Ronnie mentioned, even though we face several challenges during the quarter, we remain optimistic about the outlook for the remainder of the year and thereafter. Turning to Slide 5 in our presentation, our first quarter revenue of $286 million was off 14.6% compared to the prior year quarter. The revenue decline was generally consistent with what we have experienced since the onset of the pandemic, but was further impacted by the weather during the first quarter.

Our first quarter adjusted EBITDA was $28 million, compared to $34 million in the prior year quarter. Our Aggregate’s business continues to show improvements in margins and EBITDA despite the challenges presented during the quarter. Aggregate’s revenue and EBITDA were up compared to the prior year with pricing being the primary contributor to these improvements.

Even though the declines in our ready-mixed volumes limited our ability to pull through Aggregate volumes, which resulted in flat intersegment sales, our external Aggregate revenue increased 7.1%. However, ready-mixed revenue declined 17.4% compared to the prior year quarter, driven by lower volumes on the coast as a result of weather related delays, and lower overall activity, which was consistent with the declines we have seen since the start of the pandemic.

After adjusting for changes in geographic mix, our ready-mixed ASP was up 1% when compared to the prior quarter, and our material margin was flat. Our stock compensation expense did not include any costs associated with the current year awards. Similar to 2019, the cost for the current year awards will be determined after shareholder approval, and the second quarter stock compensation expense will include expense that would otherwise have been included in the first quarter.

Our SG&A expense of $29.3 million was $4.4 million lower than the prior year quarter. Our adjusted SG&A expense was $2.8 million lower than the prior year quarter. As a percentage of revenue, our adjusted SG&A was higher than the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower revenue. For 2021, we expect our adjusted effective tax rate to be approximately 27% and our interest expense to be in the $39 million to $43 million range. However, with a June 1 step down in the call price for our six and three eighths notes and it continuing strength in the debt capital markets and opportunity may exist to further reduce interest expense by refinancing those notes, while extending the maturity of our ABL.

Moving on to our cash flow and balance sheet. During the quarter, we generated $12.5 million of cash provided by operating activities, as working capital requirements proved to be a headwind during the quarter. Excluding the capital costs related to our acquisition of Orca royalty rights agreement, we generated $11.6 million of adjusted free cash flow during the quarter. We ended the quarter with leverage at 3.9 times.

Excluding the capital costs related to our acquisition of the Orca royalty rights agreement, we invested approximately $3.7 million in capital expenditures during the quarter compared to approximately $7.3 million for the same period last year. For the full year, we continue to expect capital expenditures to be in the range of $40 million to $50 million, excluding acquisition related capital for growth investments, similar to the Orca royalty rights agreement and the recently acquired Stockton terminal. With a quarter – while the quarter turned out to be generally more challenging than we initially anticipated, we continue to remain upbeat with respect to the outlook for our business.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ronnie.

Ronnie Pruitt

Thank you, John. With respect to our outlook, we’ve seen underlying fundamentals continue to improve since the beginning of the year, which is reflected in our pipeline of projects across all of our markets. Despite the challenges of the first quarter, we are encouraged by the strength of our in markets, the momentum that we see in our business and the progress of our employees have made on cost containment and operational efficiencies.

With signs of recovery, we are focused on the execution of our strategic initiatives that are within our control to position the company for an accelerated improvement in our financial performance. Many of these initiatives were outlined during our Investor Day present presentation last November as part of our Horizon 2025 strategic goals. With an eye on Horizon 2025 objective of generating $300 million of adjusted EBITDA we want to share an update on several projects, terminal facilities.

During our fourth quarter call, we mentioned that we were actively expanding our terminal and network in several of our markets. During April, we announced that we closed the acquisition of a real terminal and bulk storage facility for cementations materials in Stockton, California. This terminal complements our northern California ready-mixed operations and further diversifies our regional assets.

Orca royalty agreement, during the first quarter, we acquired leased lands associated with our Orca Quarry in British Columbia, which eliminated a royalty agreement purchase that an accretive multiple this will further improve our EBITDA margins for our Aggregate operations. Black Bear, we continue to make good progress with the environmental permitting process working closely with our First Nations partners. This phase of the development is being shaped on a responsible and efficient basis through continuous engagement with the First Nations as well as the governmental authorities.

Our main priority for this phase is to receive a permitting decision response that is aligned with our previously described strategic objectives for this project with an operational target by the end of 2023, and production contributing to sales in 2024. Simultaneously, we are developing our mine plan and working on the engineering study for the production facilities and conveyor system to access these coarse aggregate reserves. We will keep you updated on our progress for this important project.

Each of these investments, as well as others that we are reviewing have a lower EBITDA multiple than ours, as we continue to be very disciplined in our approach to each of our strategic initiatives under consideration. Horizon 2025 will likely be compromised of a combination of improvements in both volumes and pricing with our organic platform, continued operational improvements, expansions to our aggregate operations, and will be further complemented by strategic opportunities.

Our current assessment of our operational and financial performance, coupled with our development opportunities, gives us confidence that our Horizon 2025 targets are achievable. As we reflect on 2021, we remain confident in the business outlook, as we see improved demand for our products with strong residential activity, diversified commercial needs, and resilient infrastructure projects, which would be enhanced by a national infrastructure bill.

While we closely follow developments on the infrastructure front, we are well-positioned to do our part on these public works projects, given the diversity of our end markets. Our team will continue to focus on our margins with our previously cited operational initiatives, further complemented by a favorable pricing environment for both ready-mixed and aggregates. Therefore, we are reaffirming our guidance of around $200 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2021 with a stronger back half of the year.

In closing, we’re very grateful to Bill Sandbrook who will retire from the Board with the 2021 Annual Meeting. For his years of service to the company, as our Chairman and CEO, Bill has been a committed and visionary leader, and we appreciate all of his contributions. We wish him well in his future endeavors.

Operator, I would now like to open the call for questions.

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Julio Romero from Sidoti & Company. Your line is open.

Julio Romero

Hey, good morning, everyone.

Ronnie Pruitt

Hey, Julio.

Julio Romero

I guess my first question would just be on the ready-mixed volume in the quarter. I know you cited COVID weather, especially in the coastal regions, the driver availability or any other factors maybe effect ready-mixed volumes in the quarter?

Ronnie Pruitt

No, we didn’t see any impact of driver availability. I think we’ve talked about through the impacts of the pandemic that we actually had picked up the headcount on our drivers and driver availability. So I think it was what you said at the first, I mean we talked about the impact of weather and we’ve talked about the impact of COVID. And as we’ve seen those things start to be more normalized as far as the weather goes, and as well as the restrictions being lifted. We’re pleased with what we see volume starting to recover.

Julio Romero

Got it. And your volumes on ready-mixed were down 17%. But I think your margins were down only 50 basis points. So I don’t know if you can rank order some of the variable cost actions you took on the ready-mixed side?

Ronnie Pruitt

Yes. Julio, I think it’s the things that we’ve talked about previously with the initiatives that we had around managing our labor, and the variability in our cost structure. And so with the help of our technology, especially with WMC, I think our decision making is a lot better, our planning is a lot better. We’re working more closely with our customers to be more efficient in how we plan that labor.

And so I think it complements all the things that we put in place. This was a quarter that we obviously were stressed by inclement weather and other factors. And so those initiatives got tested. And I think we proved that we can continue to deliver good margins, even with stress on the demand side.

Julio Romero

Okay. And if I could just sneak one more in here, I’ll pass it on is, can you quantify the benefit either on an EBITDA dollar basis or on a margin basis? Now, you don’t have to pay that royalty on the lease land related to the Orca Quarry?

John Kunz

Yes, its $50 million. So is what we said, the acquisitions that we’re doing have been multiple accretive, meaning that for the most part, the multiples that we’re acquiring on these projects are lower. We said that the Orca land right was what about $28 million. So that you guys do the math backwards or reverse engineer, but it’s a few million dollars for that.

Julio Romero

A few million annually?

John Kunz

Annually, yes, annually.

Julio Romero

Okay. All right. Got it. Thanks very much. Appreciate it.

Our next question comes from the line of Kathryn Thompson from Thompson Research. Your line is open.

Brian Biros

Hey, good morning. It’s actually Brian Biros on for Kathryn. Thank you for taking my questions. First one, I guess is on the cadence of volumes for through Q1 understanding, imagine, I think 11 down days in February from the Texas event, and then a strong rebound in activity in March. Can you maybe just frame like the volume trends in February, and then in March to kind of set up a kind of run rate of how things are looking exiting March?

Ronnie Pruitt

As far as volume trends within our regions, we saw similar split between our regions with our Central Region accounting for about 40% of the volume in the quarter and the other two regions, our East and West Regions were pretty similar to 30% and 30%. As we came out of March, we would see what typically would happen with a weather driven event. We saw pent-up demand, and that demand pushed into March, and so our March run rate was a pretty normal run rate for the state of Texas in our Central Region. What we’re seeing in the coastal regions and on the East and West is twofold we had weather that was created pent up-demand.

And then we also had continued restrictions from COVID, as the markets have started to rebound. And so I’d say what we’re seeing now in those markets is more in line with pre-COVID volumes with some pent-up demand. So we’re pleased with the way the recovery looks in all of our regions right now. And so I think the – what we experienced was a very typical reaction to an extreme weather event. And we see those volumes continue to come back.

Brian Biros

Got it. And then follow-up, I guess on the cement shortages in Texas, can you just comment on the highway dealing and managing to that maybe, how severe is it allocation and its impact to limiting your volumes or impact on price help frame up that conversation would be helpful.

Ronnie Pruitt

Yes. We are experiencing cement shortages in Texas, and really started previous to the weather. And in the weather didn’t help with the rolling blackouts and the power outages on the cement production side, it did not help the cement plant to catch up any. And so those shortages have continued through the spring. And I anticipate them continuing through the summer. The benefit that we have is we do buy from multiple suppliers. So we have backup plans for many suppliers that that we utilize in the state of Texas. Our suppliers, all of them have worked closely with us on making sure that we’re able to get our allocation to that they have. They’ve been fair to us.

But it does limit everyone’s ability to try to grow their business when allocations are – were happening. And so the positive side of allocation is pricing improvement. And so I would expect significant pricing improvement in our Texas markets. And we will make sure that we’re disciplined in that approach, but it’s also from a shortage standpoint, it’s definitely not a shortage of demand.

And so the demand side for Texas is really strong. It’s very diversified. It’s all the markets it’s not just residential, its commercially strong residential and infrastructures. And so I think the critical thing is this is not a slowdown from an economic side. This is a – this is a cement shortage, and there could be positive benefits out of that. But I am very realistic around what volumes can grow back to and so we’re going to manage through it and make sure we’re getting the most out of every tunnel cement we can get.

Brian Biros

Thanks. I’ll pass it along.

Ronnie Pruitt

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Trey Grooms from Stephens. Your line is open.

Trey Grooms

Hey, Ronnie, and John, thanks a lot. Okay, can you hear me now?

Ronnie Pruitt

Yes, we can hear you now. That’s fair.

Trey Grooms

Sorry. It was breaking up a little bit there. Sorry about that. Okay. So a couple of follow on to that last question. Of course, with the Texas been down several days, you lost several days there. But with the cement shortages, and driver constraints and these types of things, and I guess how quick can you regain those lost days, I guess this year. And I guess also kind of going into that as we look through the balance of the year. I know the weather event was it is what it is. And you guys, it was kind of and me pretty well known when you gave your guidance. So it’s reasonable that you’re reiterating it today. But I think in that guidance that you had given before there was an expectation for a little bit of volume improvement overall and ready-mixed? If I remember right, some low-single digits, maybe I think was kicked around. Number one, is that still a reasonable bogie given the constraints we’re seeing on the cement side on the supply side? There may be other constraints you might have with drivers and that sort of thing?

Ronnie Pruitt

Yes. I think it is. I guess the positive thing about a weather event in the month of February is never a really great month for us either way. It’s a short month from shipping days. It typically is some weather impacts in Texas in February, so this was way more dramatic than normal. But I think that’s why it gives us confidence that we continue to have some ability to make it up. The cement shortage can definitely limit some of the growth opportunities there. But I still say tray with based on where we’re at with the allocations that we have in the cement sources from multiple vendors that are working with us that my expectations with would be we can end the year in Texas as still a positive versus last year and in a much greater positive on the pricing side. And so anything that we might not get on the volume side, I would say we would more than make it up on the margin side.

Trey Grooms

Okay. That’s helpful. And you mentioned improving demand. Can you – and I understand Texas, but can you give us a little more detail around that what you’re seeing in some of these other markets like New York, for example, I know they’re opening up there. I know it seemed like you guys want to project there recently, a decent sized project. Can you just give us a little more detail about the improving demand you’re talking about outside of Texas both West and East? And what types of projects you’re seeing coming back?

Ronnie Pruitt

Yes, that’s a great question. I would say when we talk about business environment, it really covers everything from our activity and conversations with our customers to actually putting jobs in our pipeline to also our daily volume. And so all those things we’re seeing positive trends to from actual yards being placed. Two jobs being awarded, two activity that jobs are being talked about, that we see coming in the very near future. So we’re very positive on both coast. I would say from a type of job, we have everything from typical high rises going in and we’re working on map pours that we’ve been holding off on that we’re implementing now to a lot of mid rise and residential type operations.

And as well as infrastructure projects that we’re still seeing in a lot of our end markets, but what’s encouraging to me, Trey is if I look at some of our daily volumes in the run rate, March and April, I got to go back to like 2019 to compare that’s where we were running in those levels. And so I do think, as we see restrictions lifted and more activity happening, that we will see more normalized volumes in both of those markets that we said last year, at the end of the year, we said those were the most impacted market by the COVID restrictions.

Trey Grooms

Right. Yes, okay. And I guess lastly, everybody’s having trouble with labor, it seems like you drive around, there’s a help wanted to sign in every window, it seems like and so I know for you guys labors is important, drivers are in high demand. As we look through the year, and even into next year, but do you see that really being a limiting factor, or maybe could become even more of a headwind as we go through the year. Are you making some changes and doing some things that you need to do in order to create a little bit more flexibility on that front?

Ronnie Pruitt

I mean we definitely recognize challenges. And I think every industry out there will have challenges with labor as especially in markets, they’ll come back up to maybe that labor is not even there anymore. We’ve made a lot of investment. So our WMC technology, we’ve invested in a module, which has a driver app that our drivers can have more visibility in those scheduling and really trying to give more of a work life balance to a lot of our drivers out there that are working really hard every day.

Some of this stuff in Texas, Trey, the cement shortage could actually be a benefit there from a standpoint of getting pricing and more value for our product. But it also is not going to put as much necessity on hiring more drivers if those volumes can’t be realized. But I do think we’re looking at several different things. And it’s not just compensated related, and if it is compensation related, I think the market is really prepared that the cost of our products are going to have to go up.

But we’re also looking at things that are non-compensation related, like the app, like more communication, like more training with our drivers, more referrals, more retentions, a lots of different things happening. But I’m extremely pleased with our HR and our operations teams on where we sit today, we’re in a pretty good position.

Trey Grooms

All right. Thanks a lot. I’ll leave it at that and pass it on. Thanks, and good luck.

Ronnie Pruitt

Thank you, Trey.

Our next question comes from the line of Paul Roger from Exane BNP Paribas. Your line is open.

Paul Roger

Yes. Hi, Ronnie. Hi, John. Thanks for taking the question. So you’ve obviously talked quite a bit about the volume side. Wonder if you’d say a few words on pricing? Clearly, pricing normally goes through in the sort of April time, can you quantify the magnitude of the sequential increase? Your put through maybe in both ready-mixed and aggregates? And also it’s been quite interesting this year, because quite a few of your competitors are talking about the potential for a second sequential price increase later on in the year. Is that something you think could be possible as well?

Ronnie Pruitt

Yes, Paul. Good afternoon for you. Yes, I do. I think it’s each individual market obviously has their own demand and supply issues. And so we’re the especially the Texas market, I do see the potential for a second increase on the cement side, I think aggregates will be in more of a normal mode of that April timeframe and flowing through. I don’t anticipate a second increase on aggregates, but cement being as short as it is. And I think justifiably so because the cement guys are having to do more on the transportation side to try to meet the demand. So there’s more ships being used. There’s more rail being used. There’s more transport transportation from a truck standpoint.

And so those are all costly things to do to try to meet demands. And so I think from that side, I do see the potential of a second increase during the year. And I would tell you, we’re already preparing on the ready-mixed side for that same second increase. And as we’ve said before, cement going up is not a bad thing for us. And so we take that, and we’re going to pass it along. And we’re even going to try to grow our material margin even further.

And so we’re anticipating that. So I think when you look at a range, I would say it’s going to be in somewhere in that $5 to $8 range on the cement, and we’re going to turn around and use that same range for a yard of concrete. And that would more than cover our needs and continue to grow our margins as well. So I think what you’re seeing is probably a pretty accurate picture of what’s happening in the market.

Paul Roger

And would that apply to California in the Northeast as well? Or is it really specific to Texas?

Ronnie Pruitt

I think it’s just more specific to Texas, the Northeast, as far as the Northwest, we did talk about the cement and the shortages that we experienced last year. And even at that time, we said that it would take some time for imports to make up. And it has, and it took that time, but today, those imports have now begun to supplement the way they should. We’re not experiencing those shortages in the northern California market like we did last year.

Paul Roger

Yes, that’s good. And just maybe one another one, another notable feature of this result season, there’s been a bit more positivity about non-residential and in particular, light non-residential, so commercial construction. Are you also seeing some green shoots there? And is it may be stronger – a little bit stronger than you expected?

Ronnie Pruitt

I don’t know about how stronger than what we expected. I think is what we see is the markets have opened back up and things have started to give back to a more of a normal predictability. I think there’s going to be commercial, more res, as well as some light infrastructure, more cities, counties, those kind of opportunities that that people are going to take advantage of the fact that, these markets are opening back up and people are desiring to do things.

So I think it’s – we expected this. I think the speed of which it happens is going to be really market by market. And so we’re anticipating those markets to continue to show a lot of different signs of recovery. And some of these markets, the recovery is going to be in big, huge double-digits, because of how restricted they were. And so I think what we’re seeing today is – what we were thinking is how recovery could look is pretty much how it’s shaping up.

Paul Roger

That’s great. Thanks a lot.

Ronnie Pruitt

Thank you, Paul.

Our next question comes from the line of Stefanos Crist from CJS Securities. Your line is open.

Stefanos Crist

Hey, Ronnie, and John, thanks for taking my questions.

Ronnie Pruitt

Sure.

Stefanos Crist

First, I believe on the last call, you said, where’s my concrete would be in place in all three regions? And is that still on track? And can you maybe give us some more detail on the aided margin in 2021?

Ronnie Pruitt

Absolutely, yes, it is still on track. We’re in the middle of the implementation in our northern California region. And it is well within the timeframe that we set, which we said it would be completed in our second quarter and it will be completed in our second quarter. We’ve also started to focus on external business with WMC. And we said once we completed our internal rollout, we would start focusing on a sales and marketing strategy around external customers and significant I guess, we’ve signed up five external customers in the last six months.

And we’re going to continue to do that. We think there’s a lot of benefits. And the investment we’ve made in the technology and the reporting function in the pro quo, our quoting function or sales quoting function, and in the driver app, the customer app, and all the different modules. And so we’re going to continue to push forward with a strategic position of growing our technology business.

Stefanos Crist

That’s great. And just a follow-up, and I know its early stages, and you’re still communicating with those external clients. But do you have any sense of what a revenue contribution would be from external customers with WMC?

Ronnie Pruitt

I’m going to probably be providing more color on that in the next call. I think it’s a little early for us to give that number. But I can tell you, depending on the size of the customer that we could see some significant growth there. And so we’re going to be trying to attract some customers that we feel like it could be a huge benefit to their operating performance and as well as changing the way commercially that the people price concrete. So I will be given more color, but it’s a little early right now.

Stefanos Crist

Perfect. Thank you so much.

Ronnie Pruitt

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Adam Thalhimer from Thompson Davis. Your line is open.

Adam Thalhimer

Hey, guys, I wanted to start on margins if I could. I mean Ronnie, you guys actually had some pretty good margins during the pandemic. I think there were kind of specific tailwinds with less traffic on the road and that type of thing. As you think about your margin expectations this year, is last year actually a tough comp or is it an easy comp?

Ronnie Pruitt

I wouldn’t say it’s an easy comp, because I do think we took a lot of cost out, and we talked about it on our fourth quarter call, anticipating some of those costs would come back. But I think we also anticipated the volume to come back with them that would allow us to continue to focus on those margins and sustain and grow even better margins. So I think we – what we experienced in the first quarter was we had some costs come back, and we didn’t have the volume to sustain it. But that volume is coming back. And we’ll be able to layer in the opportunities that we have, we’re going to see fuel cost, obviously is going to be a headwind, but we’ve got fuel surcharges in place.

We’ve talked about that many times in the past that fuels more of a pass through for us than it is a direct impact. We have seen traffic come back. We have seen other – as a markets open back up. But I was still extremely pleased with our delivery cost and the metrics that we were able to accomplish. And so I think it’s a – was more of an impact on the lack of volume and what the impact of that was. And I think as we recover those volumes, and the markets continue to go, that I wouldn’t say it’s an easy comp, but I’m anticipating that we continue to deliver a better margins as we move forward.

Adam Thalhimer

Okay. Perfect segue to my next question, which was volumes.

Ronnie Pruitt

Yes.

Adam Thalhimer

And I’m just curious if I mean we’re coming up against now the first full on COVID comp. I mean are you confident in volume growth kind of from Q2 to Q4.

Ronnie Pruitt

Year-over-year?

Adam Thalhimer

Year-over-year, yes.

Ronnie Pruitt

Yes, I am confident in that.

Adam Thalhimer

Okay. And then I guess, New York’s probably the market I have the least insight into just because there’s not a lot of comps for you. Like what are you seeing in the bidding environment? What are you seeing in the boroughs? What are you in Manhattan? What’s your expectation for New York?

Ronnie Pruitt

I think our expectation is probably what we started seeing even before COVID that we talked about the shift from the Manhattan to the boroughs. We talked about affordable housing in the boroughs. We talked about developments with – there’s still lots of land and lots of developments being discussed and talked about in the boroughs. We’ve even talked about data centers. We’ve talked about growth into that Westchester area. And so what we saw before the pandemic is what we’re seeing coming out of the pandemic is, that’s where there’s a lot of activity.

In the New Jersey side, we’ve talked about Jersey City, we talked about kind of the affordability on the Jersey side of the river. We continue to see that there’s a very solid pipeline of projects in New Jersey, a lot of them multi-residential, commercial, the same type of projects we saw before COVID. We’re seeing those kick off again. D.C. is remained very robust. And D.C. is a really good market with very good margins. And so I think as it shapes up, Adam, we’re going to see the things that we thought we were going to see even prior to COVID is still the same pattern that we’re seeing as the restrictions get lifted.

Adam Thalhimer

Okay. And then just one for John. John, you mentioned something about the potential to restructure, so not restructure, but…

John Kunz

Refinance.

Adam Thalhimer

Refinance. Yes. Can you give us some more details on that? And I’m just curious, when do you hit the point where you do slowdown on some of the acquisition and just try to get that paid down a little bit?

John Kunz

That’s been our focus. Last year, our leverage got up to over four, and we brought it down to three, six. Now remember, we did an acquisition we talked about the Orca land and royalty rights agreement here in the first quarter that was $30 million. And we did Stockton. Now, these are all accretive to our multiple, right. That’s what entices us. When I talk about our multiple, it’s our corporate multiple too. So I’m not trying to bifurcate between ready-mixed or aggregates, anything to that nature, I’m looking at the corporate multiple, these things are very accretive from that perspective.

So our intention is still to pay it down, but have a prudent or reasonable approach in those acquisitions. What the significance is now when I approached that June 1 call day, the math is pretty compelling that says, if you take out the six and three eighths and you replace it with a note or a term loan B, you can have a pretty meaningful pickup or I should say meaningful reduction in your interest expense. And so I would anticipate that as long as the market the debt capital markets continue to remain the way that they are, I think there’s a real opportunity for us to do something there. And you could see a benefit a real cash savings from lower interest expense in the second half of the year. And that’s what we were just trying to point out.

Adam Thalhimer

Okay, great. Thank you, guys.

Ronnie Pruitt

Thanks, Adam.

Our next question comes from the line of Stanley Elliott from Stifel. Your line is open.

Stanley Elliott

Hey, everybody, thank you guys for taking the question. We think about the business, and certainly residential seems to be the strongest from what we read in the data. Is there any makes impact to your operations, whether it’s a residential product versus a commercial product, or even a public infrastructure product?

Ronnie Pruitt

Mixed from the type of mixes that go into those projects, yes. And mixed from the cost of those mixes, I think from a margin perspective, we tried to do a really good job. And that’s why we’ve invested so much in our CRM on our pro quo, that we have a lot of discipline around margin targets, material margin targets, delivery margin targets, customer margin targets. So Stanley, as you look at it, there could be some swings in our cost profile. There could be some swings in the things it takes to make those mixes and the difference between a 15,000 psi mix and a 3,500 psi mix. Definitely different mixes in there. But from a margin perspective, we’re going to continue to really focus on delivering really strong margins on no matter what the mix is in the concrete.

Stanley Elliott

And in terms of kind of impact to Texas, I apologize if you all said, did you see Texas volumes, I knew they were – had improved in March. That sounds like they’ve improved further in April. Were they positive during the first quarter? Or did you give that level of granularity?

John Kunz

We were a little bit up in volume in Texas, is what you’ll see.

Stanley Elliott

Then, in terms of the Stockton move, I think it’s very interesting. You’ll certainly shores up the ability for materials within the Bay Area. It also provides you a platform to maybe further expand a little bit inland. Just curious how you’re thinking about that, that new asset in the portfolio?

Ronnie Pruitt

It could, I would say that’s definitely not the reason for it. I mean what Stockton terminal does for us is it’s an extremely strategic logistical opportunity for us with when we say cementations because it can be flash, it can be slag, it can be cement, giving us that kind of a storage with rail that can both go inbound and outbound.

And I think it’s just very strategic for our existing, because if you think about that market Stanley we’re when permanent they went down, now the majority of cement coming to the Bay Area is now coming from that Sacramento, Stockton and all where the water is. And so it’s going to have to take care of the existing stuff we have before we would look at expanding and going more inland towards for downstream operations.

Stanley Elliott

Perfect, guys. Thank you. Best of luck.

Ronnie Pruitt

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Keith Hughes from Truist. Your line is open.

Keith Hughes

Thank you. My question is on M&A, a couple questions around that. I guess one with the pending potential higher capital gains taxes. Does that play a role with some of the sellers to potentially speed them up? And I guess number two with really a nice light at the end of the tunnel on non-residential coming and all the stuff you discussed on infrastructure. Is that increase your appetite if need be to pay a little bit more to get a deal or might be a nice couple year cycle?

Ronnie Pruitt

Yes, Keith. It’s a good question. And I think it’s a little early for us to see what the talk of that capital gains tax could do for especially a lot of these individual smaller mom and pop companies. I think we fall back on our Horizon 2025 goals and talking about the discipline we’re going to have and the position that we’re in and we just can’t try to go out and pay really high multiples and layer minute. We need to realize significant improvement are multiples before we go out and buy other multiples.

But with that being said, I still say we’re going to be very strategic. And we’re going to look at things that are the potential for bolt-on, the potential for more pull through of our aggregates, or downstream products from terminals, livestock, and then we’ve talked about other potential terminals that we’re working on. And we’ve got those that strategically we’re working on and other aggregate opportunities in our existing footprint that we’re working on.

And so I’d say right now are the best strategic value for us as a continued to focus on the things that we can control and the things that are the most accretive at the multiple that we can invest in our own opportunities. And if those other opportunities, external opportunities come that that would be very, very strategic to us, then we’re going to definitely take a look at those.

Keith Hughes

Okay. Thank you.

Ronnie Pruitt

Thank you.

There seems to be no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over back to Mr. Ronnie Pruitt, President and Chief Executive Officer for closing remarks.

Ronnie Pruitt

Thank you, Carl. Thank you very much for your time, interest in U.S. Concrete. We look forward to updating you in August regarding our operational and financial performance and the progress we’re making across our platform. Until then, we hope you stay safe and healthy.

