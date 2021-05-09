Photo by sarawuth702/iStock via Getty Images

Draganfly's (DFLYF) share price, and the prices of the shares of some industry peers, exploded at the beginning of this calendar year. The drone companies saw their market caps multiply in a matter of months before reaching all-time highs in February. The below graph of the Draganfly share price over the last year shows how fast the rise was, which started last December.

Data by YCharts

The shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCQX:TAKOF) followed the same trajectory, as can be seen in the graph below.

Data by YCharts

Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP), also viewed as a drone company by the market, was no exception as shown in the next graph. This company differs from the other two in that it has other business lines, besides the drone business, but the ups and downs of the shares are effectively the same in timing. The market apparently regards this company as a drone company too. The shares of the three drone companies move "in-sync". There have been discussions about this in the comment threads of previous articles. Some investors think that it's a coincidence that the shares move simultaneously. There's indeed no 100% proof that it is and will keep being the case, but the share price movements since December 2020 of the three companies closely resemble each other. It would be my guess that it will remain like this going forward.

Data by YCharts

To get to the point, the valuations of the drone companies skyrocketed to reach completely irrational levels. The multiples of annual revenues of over 50x went to insane levels in a matter of weeks in the period from December to February. In three separate Seeking Alpha articles, there's more details about the disconnect between the financial performance of the above mentioned three drone companies and their market capitalizations:

The three articles were all bearish on the shares of the respective companies. Note that this bearishness was only with regards to the shares, not the companies themselves. It meant that the conclusion of the three articles, written around the time of the all-time highs, was only that the valuations had become excessive. The conclusion was not that there's no future for drone businesses. On the contrary, there was and is abundant evidence that drone businesses are viable and that drones have many valuable applications. Drones are here to stay, but the market had become overly enthusiastic about the shares of the drone companies in February.

Then, from the February highs, the shares of the three companies started to drop back to earth's orbit, or at least in that direction. The shares lost about half of their value again. They're still way above their price levels of November last year, but the market seems to be coming to its senses.

One question that now arises is if the drop is now over and done with. One may now wonder if the current price levels are now more sustainable and if it would be the right time to start a new long position in any of the three companies. Personally, I started a new position in Drone Delivery Canada Corp. when the share price dropped below $1 and I also bought Draganfly shares again, just above the $1 mark. I didn't go all-in because the drop may continue, but I plan to build up a position over time, buying more chunks of small amounts of shares.

Although the market sees the drone companies as a family, I wanted to use this article to specifically go into Draganfly in more detail. The investment thesis is that it makes sense to change from a bearish to a bullish stance now that the share price is back in earth's orbit and to start a new long position at these price levels. In addition, the thesis is that Draganfly shares will remain a volatile, risky, speculative, all-or-nothing type of securities, which require an approach where an investor buys over time and only with cash that can be lost, i.e. "gambling money."

Justification Of The Draganfly Share Price

There are at least five highlights in the recent news about Draganfly that support a bullish thesis. The sources here are mainly the Q4 2020 press release and the 2020 annual report. Note that the audited results for fiscal 2020 were only put online by mid-April. The five highlights are:

Good recent growth rates Access to funding New patents High-profile deal with Wozniak Continuing additions of verticals and small commercial deals

Ad 1. The company reported that 2020 revenues were up 216% year over year ($4,363,511 versus $1,380,427 in the previous year). This is a good growth rate. It should be noted, however, that the size of the revenue is small and Draganfly is still a loss making company with a comprehensive loss in 2020 of over $8 million . Also, in 2020, the majority of revenue came from hardware sales, which is not going to be the main source of revenue for the future. The future is services revenue and this was still "only" $1.3 million in revenue in 2020. Notwithstanding this, if the company can keep up the growth rates, they should have a chance to be profitable by 2022.

Ad 2. By December 31st, 2020, there was around 2 million in cash available in the company. Draganfly has raised $16.45 million in H2 2020 by selling stock at a price of $0.47. The price of the shares is now three times as high, so this allows the company to raise new funding by selling shares at higher prices. Investors should be aware that Draganfly will undoubtedly need new external funding in the future. Dilution is then the result, if new shares are issued, or, in case of debt financing, a weakening of the position of common stock in the capital stack of the company.

Ad 3. Recently, there was another new patent obtained: "new delivery drone patent for variable center of gravity vertical take-off and landing aircraft" (US Patent No. 10,807,707). As the below image from a Draganfly investor presentation highlights, the company has a whole series of patents and innovations and the company keeps adding new patents. This is thus valuable and growing intellectual property. It would require a new company many millions of dollars to build up a similar asset.

Source: Draganfly investor presentation

Ad 4. A partnership with Steve Wozniak's K-12 program Woz ED was also recently disclosed to be the exclusive supplier of drones to Woz ED's drone program. This will mean an order for the sale of 2,000 drones. The deal is expected to be finalized in Q2 2021. This is a high profile deal and cements Draganfly's reputation as a leading drone company.

Ad 5. There's a continuous stream of news about smaller commercial initiatives and deals from a wide variety of verticals, ranging from healthcare to the military. The continuous flow of news is proof that the business is being built up. Deals may vary in size and come at an irregular pace. The takeaway is that the flow of new building blocks of the Draganfly business is continuing and becoming stronger over time.

The above five highlights, and more may exist, support a bullish case for Draganfly. At the current share price, the market cap of Draganfly is still a lofty $130 million and this valuation is too high if it needs to be justified by the current financial performance of the company alone. The company is not yet profitable and $130 million is just over 30x the 2020 revenue. This is high.

The five above described highlights, however, jointly make a case that the high valuation is justified: the growth, the access to funding, the intellectual property, the high profile of the company and the continuous flow of smaller commercial successes make it a compelling investment. If the company keeps the same pace in growing the business, the valuation of $130 million will be a steal a few years from now.

Draganfly Remains Risky

It can't be stressed enough that Draganfly is a risky investment. There can be problems on the commercial side with disappointing growth rates going forward, there can be a decline in hardware sales, there can be competitors with attractive alternatives, or the deal with Wozniak could fall apart. There can be legal hurdles in launching drone services, such as problems to obtain permits to use drones in certain areas or for certain purposes. There can be issues to find the right engineering skills. There can be difficulties in finding external funding and there probably will be dilution.

One way to deal with such a risky proposition is to only invest with money that is gambling money and to not buy shares in one go, but to spread the purchases over time.

Conclusion And Investor Takeaway

There's plenty of highlights in the recent news from Draganfly that can justify picking up a few shares now. Draganfly shares have dropped back considerably since their all-time highs in February. It will almost certainly remain a bumpy ride for shareholders going forward, but there's also a good chance that, in a few years, it will turn out to have been a good decision to have stepped in now.