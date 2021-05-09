Sand In My Shoes - April Update

Photo by ababil12/iStock via Getty Images

April was an interesting month for this portfolio. I added additional shares to four equity positions, added funds to one of my bond ETFs, added one new position, and sold a call option. I also made some rather fundamental changes to my portfolio philosophy going forward so I will of course talk about that and solicit your feedback.

A little catch up for anyone that has not read my articles before. If you are a regular reader of mine please feel free to skip ahead to the April Dividends section.

This portfolio is an IRA rollover account and is the sum of around three or four 401(k) plans I had accumulated over my working career. My intermediate term goal for this portfolio is to receive $10,000 in dividend income in a 12-month period. That period is the 12 months ending July 31, 2027.

My shorter term goal, that of forward looking dividend income (detailed in a later section), is $6,375 as of the end of this calendar year. Each month I am strategically selling off pieces of an S&P 500 Index ETF that I purchased $70,000 of in July of 2017. With the proceeds I am usually purchasing more dividend growth stocks. The S&P 500 ETF will probably be depleted in the next 8-12 months and at that time any future purchases will be made strictly with dividends that I have collected that month or with proceeds of a stock sale if I decide to switch out of or trim a position.

About that... I am generally speaking a buy and hold investor but from time to time I have decided there was a better place for my money and have made the switch to what I perceive will be a more profitable position long term.

My primary focus for this portfolio is collecting more and more dividends and I attempt to achieve that purchasing dividend growth stocks. I do track the portfolio value and do pay attention to total return but I believe that dividend growth stocks provide me the peace of mind I need as well as a fabulous path to total portfolio value growth. So with that said let's see the dividends collected this past month.

April Dividends

April dividends fell back down to Earth after my first two $500 plus months. The total dividends collected the first month of each quarter is always much lower than the other two but dividends collected were still 13% higher year over year. You can see that in the following chart.

April Performance

My total portfolio was up 2.65%, lagging the S&P 500 once again due to my fixed income investments. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was up 2.71% for the month, very much in line with my overall portfolio.

Individual Stocks

The following are my individual equity holdings as of close of business April 30, 2021:

The portfolio yield is down to 3.36%, mostly due to the appreciation of my stocks. My best performing stock was Prudential Financial Inc (PRU), up 10.2% for the month which makes sense since the financial sector was one of the better performing sectors in April. The best performing sector was real estate, and my shares or Realty Income (O) benefitted there up 8.9%.

My worst performing stock turned out to be Amgen Inc (AMGN) as they reported disappointing sales results late in the month and the shares were punished as a result, down 3.7%.

Projected Dividends

My expected dividend payments in 2021 now stand at $5,606.75 assuming no additional shares and no changes in dividend policy.

There is one caveat. I did sell a call on my PPL Corp (PPL) shares, so the $41.50 payments in July and October are not guaranteed because my shares can be called away at any time. As I type this the option is more than a dollar out of the money so I'd count them as more likely than not but that could change in a hurry.

Sector Diversification

Current Weight Target Weight Consumer Discretionary 9.6% 10.0% Consumer Staples 7.3% 8.0% Energy 7.0% 7.5% Financials 10.5% 10.0% Health Care 11.4% 12.0% Industrials 7.6% 8.5% Materials 9.0% 5.0% REIT 7.0% 7.5% Technology 14.5% 15.0% Communication Services 8.4% 9.0% Utilities 7.7% 7.5% 100% 100%

Right now the industrials sector is the most underweight. I have been researching that sector and have a stock in mind I'm just waiting for it to get to a sweet spot before I dive in.

The other sector I'm looking into is consumer staples and I have a move in mind there as well but haven't taken action just yet. Stay tuned though, as you will likely see one of these two sectors added to in May if not both.

Asset Allocation of the Portfolio

You can see that large cap stocks, which had a great month, now make up almost half of my portfolio. That is up from 48.9% last month. Once again my domestic fixed income funds finished close to flat (up 0.45%) leading to my total fixed income position making up only 31.3% of my portfolio. That is down from 31.8% last month and well off my target allocation of 40%.

OK, this seems like a good time to talk about my decision to change my portfolio strategy going forward. I have decided that 40% is far too large a percentage of my portfolio to hold in fixed income. Even 30% might be too much but I'm going to let it ride here for a while. Going forward I'm not going to aggressively add hundreds and hundreds of dollars to my fixed income investments each month trying to pull the percentage back into line.

"Well that's pretty convenient, Brian" you might say. Well...yes and no. There are a couple reasons I have decided to make this change.

First, the main reason one has for holding fixed income investments is to smooth out the ride of a bumpy market. When equities get hit hard typically your fixed income provides you a bit of cushion. That is, equities and fixed income have traditionally not been highly correlated.

Data by YCharts

In the above chart you can see the total return of a typical fixed income ETF (I own some of this one in this portfolio). Below is the same chart but for the S&P 500 ETF that I also own.

Data by YCharts

You can see where the S&P 500 got dinged in the financial crisis and also more recently in March & April of last year. The bonds did not get dinged as hard and recovered more quickly, but fixed income has returned about one third of the funds invested in the S&P 500 ETF. It's been a smoother ride, but that's because you aren't going as fast!

Ah, but when equities get clobbered you will typically beat "the market" with a mix of stocks and bonds, right? This bore fruit for me in 2018 when my portfolio, with my mix of roughly 60% stocks/40% bonds, beat the S&P 500.

But you know what? More recently I watched my portfolio get cut from $327,000 on February 20, 2020 all the way down to $225,000 on March 23, 2020. My portfolio lost $100,000 in a month! I slept just fine. The dividends kept rolling in, which is what I am primarily interested in. My portfolio didn't hold up much better than the broader equity markets anyway.

Not to mention I don't need this money for at least ten more years and had every confidence that the market was coming back at some point. So I just let it ride. In fact I was buying both equities and fixed income all the way down and back up. So obviously the volatility of this portfolio was not bothering me. That is the first reason I do not see the need to sit at 40% fixed income.

Secondly, the yields of just about every fixed income fund I own are hot garbage. You know this. A fair number of the stocks I own are paying me more than several of my fixed income funds. Obviously I know stocks are different than bonds. However, the yield on the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) is 2.0%. My high yield bond ETF is just 5.5%. One of my international bond ETFs has stopped paying a distribution altogether, having paid their last one in December. Not sure when they will start paying one again. Do I need a fixed income investment where the "income" portion is not there?

So the second reason I do not see the need to try to get back to having 40% of my portfolio in fixed income is, well, there's not much out there to buy.

Finally, for the last several months I've spent my spare time listening to "Financial Independence, Retire Early" or "FIRE" podcasts and reading FIRE blogs and it has changed the way I think about our broader portfolio. Not this portfolio specifically, but the totality of our investments we have accumulated for retirement.

One of the common threads is that in order to retire early you need to have in investments 25x your annual living expenses. There has been much written on this topic and it is broadly called "the 4% rule". The theory is this will allow you to withdraw 4% of your investments each year to live on and you will never run out of money. You don't have to believe me, I didn't author the study, but I've read a lot about it and quite agree with this idea.

So let's say our annual living expenses are $80,000 per year. That means we would need to accumulate $2 million in our investments in order to retire and never run out of money.

So one thing the fetching Mrs. Soule and I plan on doing is holding 12 months or more of our annual expenses in cash. We have pretty close to this in a "high yield" (oxymoron) money market account right now. Let's stick with the $80,000 figure for argument's sake.

This is the cash we will live on as bills come in. That is, if we have $7,000 worth of bills the first month we are retired and we don't have any income, we will pull $7,000 out of our savings account. Now our balance in the savings account is $73,000 plus maybe twenty bucks of interest.

As long as the market isn't in the tank we will pull cash out of our investment accounts to refill our savings account. Hopefully most of that will be in the form of dividends that we aren't reinvesting anymore (3% of $2 million is $60,000 - so it might be close). But if we have to sell shares of some ETFs or even some stocks, well, so be it. That's what we're saving all of this money for, right?

If the market is in the middle of one of these crises that seem to come along every 10-12 years, then we can wait a while before refilling our savings account. We won't plan on selling anything until a recovery is underway. If we must sell something we would likely sell fixed income investments that, as we've already discussed, don't seem to get hit as hard or for as long as equities do in a downturn.

So as you can see unless we're in for a prolonged bear market I have no plans to sell anything at depressed prices to live on, so I don't really feel the need to have 40% of my retirement assets in fixed income, at least not now, 10-12-15 years before I even plan on dipping into this portfolio.

So the bottom line after saying all that is I decided, late last month, to simply flip all of my fixed income ETFs to "reinvest in security", like so:

Set it and forget it. While I will continue to assemble the asset allocation table, and I will likely comment on it, I do not plan on taking much action there, at least not with fixed income. If international equity is significantly lower than target or if mid-caps have a terrible couple of months, then I might move some cash into them. But I will do my best to leave fixed income alone for a while and see where simply reinvesting their distributions gets me.

Sales and Purchases in April

On April 13th I sold roughly $1,250 of my S&P 500 index ETF and made three purchases with the proceeds and the nearly $500 of cash I had accumulated in dividends and distributions. First, both communications services and consumer staples were two of the three sectors I identified as being under my targets in the March update and they still were by the 13th.

I purchased 12 shares of Hormel Foods (HRL) for $47.15 and 19 shares of AT&T Inc (T) for $29.60. To save you the trouble of doing the math it was about $560 invested in each of them. I then purchased around $900 of an international fixed income ETF, specifically in emerging markets debt, moving me a bit further out on the fixed income risk curve. Hopefully that pays off in the future.

I finally decided to pull the trigger on the PPL covered call move I discussed in this article. I had to purchase 25 more shares of PPL which I did for $29.15 per share. To do this I had to sell a bit more of my S&P 500 ETF. Both of these transactions took place on April 22nd.

Finally, on April 28th I sold yet more of my S&P 500 ETF, about $1,275 worth, and purchased shares of a stock I have long had my eyes on but have never actually owned shares of. I purchased 5 shares of "Mr. Softy", Microsoft Corp (MSFT), for $254.75 per share. I had a few hundred left over and picked up one more share of Amgen Inc after they got hammered following their earnings release.

I did sell that covered call, the same day I bought the 25 shares, and for my troubles I pocketed $49.31. The call has a July expiration at a $30 strike price. Ever since I sold the call the stock has been hovering right around $29. While I do want to eventually sell this stock I would be quite content pocketing $50 for the option plus the $41.50 dividend each and every quarter until it does finally cross over $30 and stay there.

Forward Looking Dividends

My expected dividend payments over the next 12 months assuming no changes in dividend policy and no sales or purchases are $5,693.34.

This month I added $108.78 to my future retirement income. As discussed I added shares to four existing positions and added one new position. But I also had two dividend increases announced in the month of April. These are all detailed below:

Added 25 shares PPL $ 41.48 Added 19 shares T 29.64 Added 5 shares MSFT 11.20 Added 12 shares HRL 8.82 Added 1 shares AMGN 7.04 SO dividend increase 6.40 JNJ dividend increase 4.20 Total $ 108.78

I am approaching the $6,000 annual figure which is something of a milestone, $500 per month on average. It will probably take me three more months to get there. Shortly after that (maybe three or four months later) I should reach my 2021 goal of $6,375 by the end of the year. Seems like I'm right on target for that goal.

Final Thoughts

What a super fun month! I am really getting used to this no-commission world we're living in. I never would have added such small positions before because I had no desire to get eaten alive by commissions. It was so nice to see AMGN get hammered post-earnings, look in my account and say "Oh! I have enough to snag one more share!" and not think twice about doing so.

Next month should be interesting. I have already seen the first of my fixed income funds pay me a distribution and watched my share count go up while I did nothing.

I've started evaluating a few of my stocks that aren't thrilling me lately and if I make the change I'm contemplating next month should be a little bit exciting too. Currently I'm looking at the consumer staples sector and the industrial sector to add some capital as they are the two sectors furthest off target at the moment. Outside chance I add some funds to healthcare or communications services.

I'm looking forward to getting well over $500 in dividends the next couple of months. It will probably only take adding one more position to have a $600 month on the horizon. That's good news because as the number of shares in my S&P 500 ETF dwindle pretty soon my dividend income will be the only thing I have left to invest.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. I look forward to hearing what your thoughts are regarding my shift in strategy and if anyone else has dabbled much in the FIRE community. As always best of luck and I hope you are progressing towards your goals whatever they may be. Cheers!