Photo by Bombaert/iStock via Getty Images

The whole stock market depends only on whether there are more shares than idiots or more idiots than shares. - André Kostolany

Investment thesis

Kostolany is one of my favorite stock market experts and I wonder what he would say about short squeezes. Especially the modern ones that are created on purpose by retail investors on social media, like the infamous WallStreetBets subreddit.

Signs point that there is a retail investor-led short squeeze at a small biotech company named Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:NASDAQ:BTX). It has been going on for about a few weeks but it seems it’s losing steam. Short squeezes usually don’t last long and I think this is a good time to short this company through put options.

Overview of the business

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics was listed in March 2021 following a reverse merger with a trivia apps company named NTN Buzztime. In its own words, Brooklyn is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on IL-2 cytokine-based therapies in treating patients with cancer. The company’s main asset is IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy for squamous cell cancer of the head and neck, which is currently in phase 2b.

(Source: Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics)

In April, Brooklyn also announced the acquisition of an exclusive license for mRNA gene editing and cell therapies technology.

Overall, I think this is an early-stage biotech company and it’s hard to tell if its products are worth much.

(Source: Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics)

Looking at the financials, it’s a small company with $10 million in cash and debts of $0.4 million.

(Source: Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics)

Yet, Brooklyn is valued at $1.63 billion as of the time of writing. Let’s examine how we got here.

The short squeeze

As SA reported on May 1, users on r/WallStreetBets have been talking for some time that they have wanted to target biotech stocks as potential short squeeze plays.

This is the same group that’s allegedly behind the infamous short squeezes at troubled video game retailer GameStop (GME) in January and March 2021.

(Source: TradingView)

And Brooklyn is a pretty good short squeeze candidate. As CNA Finance noted in early April, the public float was just 1.12 million shares following the merger.

However, the most popular post about Brooklyn on r/WallStreetBets has only 1k likes and is from May 1, which leads me to doubt the theory that the short squeeze started from this subreddit. Also, the OP said that the reason he/she bought shares was that the company was among the daily drivers on Robinhood’s front page.

Note that the share price as well as the trading volume started soaring around April 22, over a week earlier:

(Source: TradingView)

How it all started is unclear, but what we do know is that the company’s shares and the short squeeze opportunity are being heavily discussed and promoted on websites like Stocktwits, twitter, and YouTube. On twitter, you can also find several Brooklyn retail investors providing links to discord servers.

Brooklyn's short squeeze story has already been covered by several reputable websites, including Seeking Alpha, Forbes, and InvestorPlace. Most of the coverage started around April 30, so why is the share price crashing? One of the reasons is that short squeezes usually don’t last long. GameStop’s January short squeeze lasted just around two weeks and ended just as mainstream media picked up the story. Before GameStop, the most famous case was in 2008 when German auto giant Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) briefly became the most valuable listed company in the world with a market capitalization of €300 billion. That short squeeze lasted just one week.

(Source: boerse.de)

In the case of Brooklyn, another important reason for the ending of the short squeeze seems to be that the company itself is taking advantage of the situation and selling shares. The weird thing is that this story hasn’t been picked by the media or retail investors.

On April 30, Brooklyn disclosed that it inked an agreement with a fund named Lincoln Park Capital to sell shares for up to $20.8 million. The shares will then be offered for resale. This would significantly increase the public float.

(Source: Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics)

Investor takeaway

The short squeeze at Brooklyn appears to be ending. This is in no small part thanks to the company’s decision to take advantage of the situation and raise some cash.

I think the business of Brooklyn isn’t worth much in its current state and that the company’s shares are likely to fall to below $1 per share.

However, short selling is a bad idea. According to data from Fintel, there are just 600 shares available for short selling, and the short borrow fee rate stands at 174.17% as of the time of writing. Also, I think that when these short squeezes are caused intentionally, there is a risk of a second one, like what happened at GameStop in March.

In view of this, the most prudent strategy seems to be long-dated put options. This way, you can also protect yourself against the downside risk.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Another path you could take is to benefit from the share price volatility. This can be done using an options strategy named straddle. This strategy includes the purchase of an equal number of call and put options at the same strike price and with the same expiration date, thus benefiting from significant moves in a stock's price. However, the spreads seem too large for this to work well in Brooklyn’s case.

(Source: Nasdaq)