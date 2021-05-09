Photo by William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE:MUR) released its first quarter of 2021 on May 6, 2021. The adjusted net income was $10 million or $0.06 per share, below analysts' expectations. Also, total revenues were 379.99 million lower than expected. The total liquid and gas revenues were $592.53 million.

The E&P company produced 155.2k Boe/d in the first quarter with 57.9% of oil and condensate. Oil equivalent production was above the midpoint of guidance.

Performance:

MUR is now up nearly 80% on a one-year basis following the bullish momentum of the oil sector. The question is, how high can it go from here?

The investment thesis is basically the same as the preceding quarter. MUR is a solid E&P company with a significant segment in the Eagle Ford basin. Holding a long-term MUR position is a good idea, but it is crucial to trade about 40% of your position due to the oil volatility.

Murphy Oil - Financial Table 1Q '21 - The Raw Numbers

Murphy Oil 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Revenues and others in $ Million 1,003.73 211.50 421.87 330.21 379.99 Net Income in $ Million -416.10 -317.18 -243.55 -171.9 -287.44 EBITDA $ Million -248.17 -142.69 -46.45 62.49 -68.81 EPS diluted in $/share -2.71 -2.06 -1.59 -1.11 -1.87 Operating cash flow in $ Million 392.66 -24.48 208.65 224.68 237.77 CapEx in $ Million 376.13 213.11 134.43 149.11 258.28 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 17 -238 74 76 -21 Total Cash $ Billion 0.41 0.15 0.22 0.31 0.23 Long-Term Debt in $ Billion 2.97 2.96 2.99 2.99 2.76 Dividend per share in $ 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.125 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 153.31 153.58 153.60 153.59 153.95 Oil Production 1Q '20 2Q '20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 185.8 167.7 152.7 148.7 155.0 US Onshore Crude oil price ($/b) 46.46 21.42 37.83 40.26 57.41

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, A Oil and Gas Production

1 - Total Revenues and others were $379.985 million in 1Q '21

Note: Revenue from oil and gas was $592.527 million.

Murphy Oil reported a net loss of $287.44 million or a $1.87 net loss per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021. After adjusting for several one-offs after tax items (e.g., $128 million non-cash impairment charge on Terra Nova and a $121 million non-cash mark-to-market loss on crude oil derivatives), Murphy reported an adjusted net income of $10 million or $0.06 per diluted share.

The net cash provided by continuing operations increased to $237.77 million in the first quarter.

Roger Jenkins, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said in the conference call:

Our oil production beat guidance by 7% this quarter while our Eagle Ford Shale assets, in particular, were 4% above guidance despite experiencing impacts from the winter storm in Texas

2 - Free cash flow was a loss estimated at $20.51 million in 1Q '21

Note the generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company has a different calculation, including divestiture.

In Murphy Oil's case, the free cash flow was a loss of $20.5 million in 1Q 2021. Trailing yearly Free cash flow is a loss of $108.3 million.

Thus, the company is not generating any free cash flow and cannot support a dividend.

However, despite the lack of free cash flow, the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, representing a yearly cost of $77 million. The dividend yield is now %.

3 - Production was a total of 155.2k Boe/d in 1Q '21

The company produced 155.2 Boe/d in the first quarter, with oil representing 56.9% of the total output.

Production Per Region

Below is how it is spread between oil, NGL, and natural gas.

Roger Jenkins, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said in the conference call:

Commodity prices rebounded significantly in the first quarter with oil realizations averaging $58 per barrel, slightly above the WTI benchmark, which we haven't seen since before the pandemic. Our natural gas realization prices averaged $2.55 per thousand cubic feet.

Hedging situation:

Murphy Oil hedged 45K Bop/d at an average price of $42.77 per barrel for 2021. Also, for 2022, it hedged 20K Bop/d at an average price of $44.88 per barrel.

4 - Net Debt under control

The company issued $550 million of 6.375 percent senior notes due 2028 in Q1. Along with cash on hand, the proceeds were used to redeem $259 million of senior notes due June 2022 and $317 million of senior notes due December 2022, totaling $576 million.

Murphy cut its total debt by $233 million in 2021. Total debt was $2.756 billion in the first quarter.

Murphy had approximately $1.8 billion of liquidity, comprised of the $1.6 billion senior unsecured credit facility and $230.87 million of cash and cash equivalents, at the end of the first quarter. Net debt is 2.52 billion at the end of March 2021.

Roger Jenkins, President, and Chief Executive Officer said in the press release:

As announced in March, we sold our 50 percent interest in the King’s Quay floating production system for $268 million in proceeds, which were used to fully repay borrowings on our credit facility.

Source: MUR Presentation

Furthermore, Murphy acquired additional working interests in the non-operated Lucius field for $20 million.

5 - Guidance 2021 changed a little in 1Q'21

The company raised its net production expectation to 157-165K Boe/d from the prior guidance of 155-165K Boe/d for 2021.

It still anticipates its current-year planned capital expenditures in the range of $675-$725 million, excluding the Gulf of Mexico’s non-controlling interest. For the second quarter of 2021, Murphy expects net production to be 160-168K Boe/d and capital investment to be $190 million.

Source: Presentation

Technical Analysis (short term)

Murphy Oil is another E&P domestic producer that presented a so-so first quarter both in revenues and production.

However, despite this lackluster quarter, the stock is doing very well. Analysts anticipate an increase in oil demand with oil prices above $65 per barrel, and investors are not really looking at fundamentals anymore. The oil sector is often fluctuating from euphoria to despair, and it is important to take advantage of this phenomenon.

Technical Analysis

MUR experienced today a breakout of its ascending channel pattern and will probably retest $20.25 as a double top. The trading strategy is to sell about 30% or more between $20 and $20.75 and wait for a retracement. The ascending channel resistance is now the first support at $18.7, but it is prudent to wait for the range of $17.40 - $16.

The price of oil is crucial and should always be included in your trading strategy.

