Chartwell Retirement Residences (CWSRF) CEO Vlad Volodarski on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vlad Volodarski

Thank you, Paul. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. There is a slide presentation to accompany this conference call available on our website at chartwell.com under the Investor Relations tab.

Joining me today are Karen Sullivan, President and Chief Operating Officer; Sheri Harris, Chief Financial Officer; and Jonathan Boulakia, Chief Investment and Chief Legal Officer.

Let me remind everyone that during this call, we may make statements containing forward-looking information and non-GAAP measures. I direct you to our MD&A and other security filings for information about the assumptions, risks and uncertainties inherent in such forward-looking information and details of such non-GAAP measures. More specifically, I direct you to the added disclosures in our Q1 2021 MD&A under the heading COVID-19 Business Impacts and Related Risks for a discussion of risks and uncertainties related to the pandemic. These documents can be found on our website or at sedar.com.

While our financial results continued to be impacted by the pandemic in Q1 2021, with the increasing vaccination rates among our residents and employees and the community at large, every day we are getting closer to the easing of various restrictions that have been significant barriers for new residents moving into our residences.

Chartwell’s people have been doing extraordinary work for almost 15 months now in most difficult circumstances providing much needed services, care engagement and compassion to our residents. I am proud of the efforts of our people and grateful for their unwavering dedication and commitment to making people lives better.

I know that these extraordinary people are now ready and excited to welcome and deliver exceptional personalized experiences to new residents as we begin our path to recovery.

I will now turn over the call to Karen to provide more insight on our operations. Karen?

Karen Sullivan

Thanks, Vlad. Turning to Slide 4, I am pleased to report that the number of outbreaks in our properties across the country have reduced significantly. Currently we have three long-term care homes and five retirement homes in outbreak with only six residents affected. Prioritization of the vaccine to our vulnerable population has been a true game changer.

Our vaccine rate for our residents are between 92% and 97% in all provinces and we are continuing to see increases in staff vaccination rates with over 70% of our staff having received at least the first dose in BC, Alberta and Ontario. The number of staff vaccinated and come back is lower, but only because access for these essential workers occurred later than in the other provinces.

Our infection prevention and control leads from a long-term care and retirement have collaborated to develop a vaccine hesitancy campaign and managers in our homes are in the midst of having one-to-one conversations with staff to just not miss and encourage vaccination. We are also seeing a trend where certain changes in directives are being applied to fully vaccinated staff such as the renewal of the single site order in Ontario.

In addition, we’ve been asked to pilot on-site vaccination programs delivered by our staff in two long-term care homes. We believe that these initiatives, along with the increasing access to vaccines in the coming weeks will lead to continued increases in staff vaccination rates. The safety and well-being of our residents remains our number one focus with high community spread and the introduction of variants of concerns during the wave two of the pandemic.

That said, due to the reduced outbreaks at our homes and the need to assist with the possible overcrowding, we have also begun to see reduced restrictions including the elimination of the 14-day isolation period for new resident admissions who are fully vaccinated in Ontario.

In addition, in Quebec, our residents are back eating in the dining room. Again, we expect to see these restrictions continue to ease in the coming weeks and months as the vaccination rates in the community increase and community spread decreases.

Turning to Slide 5, our support for our homes continues with early meetings of our critical incident command daily interpretation and update memos to our homes and leave a communication to residents and families. We also continue to have 24/7 COVID support hotline that has now fielded over 10,000 calls since the beginning of the pandemic.

Recently in Ontario, we introduced a nurse on call program for our retirement residences, so that the health and wellness managers in our RPMs have access to support in evenings and on weekends.

In April, we hosted our first ever virtual leadership conference, which gave us the opportunity to not only provide updates to our general managers, administrators and corporate office leadership teams, but also to thank them for those significant contribution over the past 14 months including presenting both leadership and frontline staff awards.

This week, we also held our annual sales training sessions, again, in a virtual fashion to assist our sales force as they continue to adapt to the new online sales technology solutions that we have introduced and to focus on occupancy recovery in our retirement residences.

Turning to Slide 6, these recovery efforts also include our current multimedia and marketing campaign, they’ve just got safer, which addresses move in hesitancy with an additional incentive for prospects to book a virtual personal tour to access our exclusive digital why now guide with valuable information and videos to help people in their research or to start the conversation with the loved ones.

We are also enhancing our approach to and focus on social media efforts including sharing a multitude of positive stories that are happening in our residences every day. I am pleased to say that we have seen a significant increase in our Google reviews and that our rating is on average 4.73 out of 5.

Given the importance of referrals, the marketing team is heavily focused on supporting sales enablement strategies such as a refreshed national referral program and business development tools including an online business to professional digital strategy. The latter is focused on family physicians realtors and financial planners.

All of these efforts are beginning to bear positive results with our leading indicators both calls and emails having increased 29% from Q4. Also, our initial context in Q1 are the highest volume since the pandemic started. Although personalized tours are still down due to restrictions there is the find indication that there is in fact pent-up demand.

I’d now like to turn it over to Sheri to discuss our financial results.

Sheri Harris

Thank you, Karen. As shown on Slide 7, in Q1 2021, our net loss was $4.9 million compared to a net income of $11.4 million in Q1 2020. For Q1 2021, FFO was $35.1 million or $0.16 per unit, compared to $45.3 million or $0.21 per unit in Q1 2020. The decrease is primarily due to lower same-property adjusted NOI due to lower occupancy and continued investment in resident care and infection prevention and control measures.

Turning to Slide 8, I will discuss our same-property operating platform’s results. Our same-property adjusted NOI decreased by $12.2 million or 16.4% in Q1 2021, compared to Q1 2020. Same-property occupancy was 78.8% in Q1 2021, compared to 89.3% in Q1 2020. Same property retirement occupancy was 78.7% for Q1 2021 compared to 87.8% for Q1 2020 or a decline of 9.1 percentage points.

This resulted in lower revenue of approximately $17.8 million, compared to Q1 2020. Occupancy in all of our retirement platforms was significantly reduced by the lower move-in activity, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions that Karen has discussed. This was partially offset by lower move out activities, primarily due to reduced interest to long-term care spaces.

In addition, the impact of lower occupancies on our Q1 2021 results, the following factors affected our same-property retirement operations results. We continue to make investments in initiatives to enhance residents and staff safety. We have maintained and enhanced our stocking levels and we have experienced higher insurance costs.

We partially offset these negative impacts by generating increased revenue from inflationary and market-based rental and service increases and also from the provision of additional care and services as residents age in place longer with fewer departures over the last year to long-term care their needs have increased. Our food costs were lower due to lower occupancies and supplies expenses were lower due to restrictions.

Our same-property long-term care home occupancy was 79%, compared to 98.5% in Q1 2020, a decrease of 19.5 percentage points as a result of reduced move-in activity and capacity limitations affecting B and C class shared accommodations, which limit occupancy to two individuals in the rest rooms.

Occupancy protection provided by the Ontario government has been extended to August 31, 2021. There are approximately 38,000 individuals in need of long-term care services on waiting list today. This is an increase of over 80% from pre-pandemic levels. We expect occupancies to recover in our LTCs due to the demand for this essential care service and we will do our part to assist the government with hospital capacity where appropriate.

For Q1 2021, same-property adjusted long-term care NOI decreased $4.2 million or 58.8% primarily due to increased investments in resident care and infection prevention and control measures which exceeded a lot of the government funding by $3.3 million and cumulatively since the onset of the pandemic, have exceeded funding by $6.5 million. Our preferred accommodation avenues were also lower by $0.6 million and we experienced higher insurance costs.

As Karen mentioned, the introduction of highly effective vaccines has been a game changer. We do anticipate that the level of our unfunded investments will decrease over the course of 2021.

Turning to Slide 9, you will see our monthly occupancies. Pandemic-related restrictions and government directives affecting operations have resulted in reduced moving activity in our retirement residences and as a result, lower occupancies.

The pandemic and the corresponding impact of such restrictions and directives re likely to continue for some time in 2021. We expect that as the vaccination programs in each of the provinces in which we operate proceed and as restrictions in our retirement residences and in the community are lifted, move-ins and occupancies will begin recovering in our retirement residences.

Our forecast to occupancy for May 2021 shows the pace of decline in occupancy is slowing and as Karen mentioned, our leading indicators are beginning to improve. We collected substantially all rent and service fees for April and May, consistent with our past experience.

As you can Slide 10, our interest coverage ratio was 2.8 times at March 31, 2021. Our debt to gross book value calculated using the historical costs of our assets was 52.6% at March 31, 2021 and our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 9.9 times.

As you can see on Slide 11, at March 31, 2021, our liquidity amounted to $444.9 million, which included $75.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $368.9 million of available or on the capacity on our credit facilities.

In addition, our share of cash and cash equivalents held in our equity accounted JVs was $4.7 million. At March 31, 2021, our unencumbered assets had a value of approximately $1 billion. Our mortgage maturities remain well-staggered with an average term to maturity of 6.6 years at March 31, 2021.

Turning to Slide 12, at May 6, 2020, our liquidity amounted to $466.1 million, which included $97.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and $368.9 million of borrowing capacity on our credit facilities. As at May 6, 2021, we had $89.9 million of mortgage maturities remaining in 2021 that are proceeding in the normal course.

In addition, our share of the remaining mortgage maturities in 2021 held in our equity accounted JVs is $41.5 million refinancing of which is also proceeding in the normal course.

Turning to Slide 13, we currently have three development projects which are budgeted to require $81.5 million that are currently under construction.

In addition, we regularly reinvest capital in our owned property portfolio with a goal of growing our property NOI and protecting and maintaining our properties. We expect to continue to be selective in our capital allocations in 2021.

Turning to Slide 14, we are pleased to announce the expansion of our partnership with Welltower through the joint acquisition of Chartwell Le Teasdale. Chartwell Le Teasdale II achieved stabilized occupancy in 2020 and on April 14, 2021, Chartwell acquired 42.5% ownership interest.

Simultaneously Welltower acquired 42.5% of Chartwell Le Teasdale II and purchased 42.5% or 50% of our 85% interest in Chartwell Le Teasdale I from us. Batimo retains the 15% interest in both phases to align ownership across the campus.

The contractual purchase price for Chartwell Le Teasdale II and our sharewas approximately $30.3 million. We settled the purchase price through assuming 42.5% of the related construction financing at $18.7 million and through the settlement of the outstanding mezzanine loan of $4 million with the balance paid in cash.

Welltower’s acquisition of the 42.5% interest in Chartwell Le Teasdale II from us was completed at $30.7 million and Welltower exchanged its share of the related mortgage.

As noted on Slide 15, our Distribution Reinvestment Program the DRIP was temporarily suspended beginning in March 2020 will be reinstated effective with the May 2021 distribution payable on June 15, 2021. Our DRIP offers unitholders the opportunity to receive their distribution and new Chartwell units with a 3% discount and no commission. Unitholders can contact their investment advisors through phone.

I will now turn the call back to Vlad to wrap up.

Vlad Volodarski

Thank you. Sheri. Turning to Slide 16, while Ontario long-term care represents less than 10% of Chartwell business, we have a longstanding and deep expertise in the sector. I am extremely proud of our 5,000 people strong LTC team, especially during this pandemic. They stopped at nothing to support our residents and families during these most challenging times.

We are also grateful to our provincial government and public health system partners for their support, especially during the second wave of the pandemic. It is because of these extraordinary effort of our teams and collaboration with public health system partners, none of our LTC homes required support from Canadian Armed Forces, Red Cross or had to request hospital managing our systems to voluntary management contracts.

Our teams received numerous expressions of strength and recognition for our public health partners for the speed of the response and their ability to stabilize situations in the homes that did suffer outbreaks. In the past few weeks, the Ontario COVID-19 Commission and Ontario Auditor General released their report on the Ontario LTC sector experience and the government response during the pandemic and provided their recommendations for improving the sector.

As we expected, most of the recommendations have been consistent with those rates in the numerous previous studies reports and submissions to the government including those made by the Ontario Long Term Care Association and Chartwell over the years.

These include among others improve predictable and sustainable funding to the sector, redevelopment program for older beds, enhanced IPAC and medical expertise in long-term care homes that are integration of long-term care with the broader healthcare system including partnerships with hospitals and solving shortages including easier pathway to attaining PSW designation.

As we previously pointed out, we are pleased to see that the government has proactively addressed a number of these important recommendations already. There are some recommendations from the commission that would require more analysis and review.

For example, while we are fully supported the drive to increase the proportion of full-time jobs in our homes achieving the 70% full-time workforce target in our 24/7 business would likely require the implementation of 12 hour shifts. This would require collaborative work or operators, employees and unions.

While not a part of the 85 number recommendations, the idea of separation of construction and service delivery in the long-term care sector has been mentioned through the commission’s report. The report discusses a model, where the government asked the private sector to invest in construction of new LTC homes and effectively buy its real estate from the builder over time allowing the developer to achieve a return on their investment.

The government then will be directly responsible for delivering care and services to the residents by contracting with what the report called mission-driven entities either for profit or not-for-profit. The idea seems to be to eliminate profit from care delivery. However, as we know, there is no profit in the current model of care delivery due to this lawful nature of funding for resident care and programs.

It is not clear how this approach would result in better care delivery or more efficient use of resources. Chartwell a purpose-driven company. We are here to make people’s lives better and everything we do is validated through this lens. We are an experienced LTC operator whose quality of care indicators have consistently exceeded provincial averages.

We are also an experienced developer. We know our customer and have proven that we can build high quality long-term care residences. We were one of the very few companies who rebuilt some of our older homes to help our older Ontario LTC homes where we built to the new design standards in 2013. We also rebuilt two older long-term care residences in British Columbia.

Clearly, we can do both, construction and operations successfully. It is not clear how making companies like choose one or the other activity would benefit our healthcare system or society.

Turning to Slide 17, over the years, we’ve built a company that is purpose-driven have a strong culture, clear strategy and exceptional people. We also put a strong foundation in place to sustain disruptions, brought by crisis, by being prudent in our capital allocation decisions and maintaining strong liquidity.

The current crisis has certainly path to this foundation. I am proud of how Chartwell responded and persevere to it. While the current fight is not over, we are looking to the future with optimism. We deliver much needed services and care to Canada’s seniors. This need has not gone away, likely, it has been exacerbated by the pandemic creating a pent-up demand for our services, which will support eventual occupancy recovery.

Long-term prospects for our business remains bright. The growth in population of people over the age of 75 is beginning to accelerate with 2022 growth projected at 5.3%. This growth will remain robust over the next 20 plus years supporting demand for our services.

There continues to be a shortage of long-term care beds across the country and while there is governments are taking steps to reduce the shortage, it is unlikely that they will be able to fund new beds to fully satisfy this existing and growing demand. Retirement residences are well-positioned to fulfill that.

In the medium-term, the slowdown of new construction starts during the pandemic will result in fewer building openings in 2022 and 2023 serve us supporting occupancy recovery. Travel has always had a strong corporate culture. I believe this pandemic has only further strengthened it. This strengthened culture, combined with our focus on delivering exceptional personalized experiences to our residents. Our knowledge of customers and our strong national brand are the key ingredients of our future success.

I am confident with the strength of our people combined through the accelerated growth of the seniors population, a slowdown of supply growth in our markets will recover our occupancies and continue to creating sustainable value for our stakeholders for years to come.

I want to finish by thanking our employees, from residences to corporate offices, people who demonstrated tremendous drive ingenuity and commitment in these most challenging circumstances. People who volunteered to work in our homes and outbreaks often staying in hotels for weeks and months, people who stopped at nothing to keep our residents, their families and staff safe.

What our people accomplished through this pandemic will live in the thousands of individual stories of courage and sacrifice and in the thousands of expressions of gratitude and encouragement from our residents and families. To our Chartwell employees, thank you for everything.

Thank you for your time and attention this morning. We would now be pleased to answer your questions. Paul?

Himanshu Gupta

Thank you and good morning.

Vlad Volodarski

Good morning.

Himanshu Gupta

So, just on the retirement home occupancy, occupancy pace of decline is expected to slow in the month of May as per your projections. So, what is causing that change? Are you seeing the rate of move in activity improving despite the lockdown?

Karen Sullivan

Yes, as I said in my remarks, our leading indicators are definitely better. And so, we are beginning to see that pent-up demand and not having in-person tours. It’s still an issue. But I would tell you is, these – we are pretty pleased this week to hear about the increases in back themes that are being delivered across Canada.

And I think as we see that, we’ll obviously then see community spread decrease and we’ll see those restrictions come off and that’s certainly going to help us with that pent-up demand.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it. So, in your May occupancy assumption, what is the percentage of decline in move-ins and move outs are you assuming for the month of May?

Karen Sullivan

We are seeing an increase month-over-month, Himanshu, good morning, in trends for move-in activity. Move out activity is trending about the same as it has been through the last months of the pandemic.

Himanshu Gupta

Okay. I actually meant, when you say, I mean, obviously month-on-month improvement, but in terms of percentage, people are encountered with the normal lives movements. Can you share any number? I mean, is it like, 60% of the pace? Or is it more or is it less?

Karen Sullivan

Yes, I mean, I think we are running about just under 15% reduction year-to-date in move out activity and we are running at about 60% of move-in activity compared to last year.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it. Okay, that’s very helpful. Thank you. And then, in terms of seasonality, I mean, is it fair to say that summer months are usually slow with this type of the movements, so it’s really September, October is when we start seeing first positive occupancy recovery?

Karen Sullivan

Yes, I mean, I think we feel that as community restrictions ease and as restrictions ease around our residences that with announcements are that July 1 of 2023 who would like the shock, would have a shock. So, I think it’s reasonable to assume through July and August that hopefully prescriptions will be eased into September, October, and November.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it. Okay. Okay, and then, just maybe just turning to the operating margins, and if I look at the same-property NOI decline in Quebec was much larger than Ontario and less in Canada. What is causing Quebec operating expenses to be higher? Or what’s different in Quebec versus the other jurisdictions?

Karen Sullivan

Agent fee and overtime costs and so now coming into the pandemic, we have had a number of Quebec markets that were tight in terms of employment. And that would have been resulting in some increased cost pressures there through the months.

Himanshu Gupta

Okay. And if I look at overall operating cost in the retirement home segment, same-property operating expenses were actually down 2.8% on year-over-year basis. But if you just look at labor cost and insurance cost, how much were they up on an year-over-year basis?

Karen Sullivan

So, we are overall seeing labor cost generally in the 2.5% range and that is what we are consistently addressing. In terms of the insurance cost, there was an increase year-over-year and insurance is a relatively small component of our overall cost structure, but it still did have an impact year-over-year.

Himanshu Gupta

Okay. Thank you. Thank you. I will turn it back. Thanks so much.

Lorne Kalmar

Thanks, good morning. Maybe just going back to the occupancy discussion. It looks like a few of your counterparts who have operations in the U.S. and the UK where vaccinations are a little bit further ahead than we are here have already started to see occupancies begin to trend up. Do you guys think there is any read through for your portfolio?

Karen Sullivan

You know, I – thanks very much, Lorne and welcome to the call. We are certainly cautiously optimistic on pent-up demand and hence talked about leading indicators being up and we are continuing to see that trend despite the current community restrictions. So, we are hopeful that we will follow that pattern in the – we do think we are about three four months behind where they are.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay. That’s helpful. And then maybe just looking at developments, I guess, completed developments, in this case Meadowbrook, it looks like the yield came down a little bit quarter-over-quarter and the stabilization date was pushed out. Could you maybe give us a little bit of color around that?

Vlad Volodarski

Yes. So, yields came down a little bit as costs were up. We are seeing increased costs in construction pretty much everywhere, so, yes, costs did go up and it was a little bit over. In terms of the stabilization date on part of the development, we did had to push out the occupancy date, because of some issues getting some servicing, things do slowed down sometimes with approvals and permitting. So, that was because of that.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay. And then, maybe just sticking with this kind of thought here, it didn’t look like any development yields changed on the in-progress developments, but would you expect those to get – to come under pressure with the broader theme of rising development costs?

Vlad Volodarski

Right now, we are keeping a very close eye on that and so, we are sensitive to that, but to-date, we are not anticipating any increased cost to bring these to completions.

Lorne Kalmar

Great. Thanks so much for the color. I’ll turn it back.

Frank Lee

Hi, good morning. I have one. So, my first question is around dispositions. So I wonder, do you see any capital recycling opportunities in 2021 to disposition of your non-core assets?

Jonathan Boulakia

Yes, Frank. As usual, we always look at our portfolio to identify assets that do not fit our long-term strategy and we just gotten, as you can see, some dispositions over the years. You should expect us to continue to do this work and identify assets that did not fit our long-term profile and we will attempt to dispose these. You should also understand that these dispositions usually take time and predicting timing and the valuation of these properties is really hard I’ll tell you yet are in the process.

Frank Lee

Yes. Yes. Thanks for the color. And I just add on, on that. So, I wanted – if you could provide any color, any active discussion at this point or it’s quiet at this point?

Jonathan Boulakia

At this point, there is nothing to update you on.

Frank Lee

Okay. Thank you. And so my next question turns to the - your net debt to EBITDA range. So, do you expect any improvement this year? And what’s the main driver for any improvements in 2021?

Jonathan Boulakia

I mean, I think we are certainly looking for improvement in improving EBITDA over time. As Vlad mentioned in his remarks, we have really come into that pandemic building this company to be strong through a storm. This has been a very significant storm and we will look to continue to improve that occupancy recover.

Frank Lee

Okay. Thank you. So my last question is, so, the budget 2021 proposal is standing at $3 billion over the next five years in LTC systems. So, could you provide your view of this new budget? Any impact to your LTC operations in the future in the long-term?

Vlad Volodarski

Sure. I mean, we certainly are pleased to see the attention that governments at all levels are now putting on the long-term care system that as we all know have been neglected for a long period of time by various previous governments. So, these investments, both on the federal level and provincial level will be positive for the sector, may not generate additional profitability for operators.

But certainly will improve resident experience in these homes and purely from the sort of business perspective, you can achieve same returns with lower risk and see a better proposition and we’ve been advocating for these changes for a long period of time. So, we are very pleased to see those additional investments that will go into improving experience of the residents in these homes.

Frank Lee

Okay. Thank you very much. That’s all my questions today. And I will turn it back.

Tal Woolley

Hi, good morning everyone.

Vlad Volodarski

Good morning.

Jonathan Boulakia

Good morning.

Tal Woolley

Just maybe as a bigger picture, you talked about how you expect that you’ll be able to recover occupancy as community spread declines, like, do you have a sense of like what percentage of your assets are really within, like the highest spread areas? I mean, I’ve got a good idea myself of where they are. But I am just trying to think of like, in terms of the overall proportion?

Jonathan Boulakia

It’s really a difficult question and I think the whole of Ontario is now in lockdown. So, I guess, we have 90% homes here and they are all in this high risk area. So, I think, these lifting of restrictions, they already started, right and we have some release in Ontario. There is some lifting of restrictions in other provinces that are happening in Quebec and in Alberta.

And so, as these continues to roll throughout the country that’s where we believe the occupancy will begin to recover as people are free to come for the tours and can – and then can have activities that are less restricted and have dining in the dining room and have more social activities with their dears.

Tal Woolley

Would it be – like if – things get a lot better in the GTA NPL area, things are going to get, your prospects look like a lot brighter. That’s definitely the first theme, just given where your appetite is? Okay.

Jonathan Boulakia

Yes.

Tal Woolley

As things start to improve, I am just wondering, if there has much been thought given to how your marketing methods will change coming out of the pandemic in terms of you trying to start to rebuild the occupancy in the homes like, or do you the messaging and everything will be consistent with where it was before?

Vlad Volodarski

I think the messaging that we’ve been putting out there is, the one testimonials from our residents, families and employees. And I think fundamentally, I believe that these are the best voices to explain the experience that people have in the retirement living and particularly at Chartwell and we have thousands of those in our portfolio across the country and it’s the amplification of these voices is what’s important.

We’ve been talking for a while now that it’s a strange situation that we are operate in where people who do not live with us and whole bunch of studies show that, prefer to stay in aged home. Those who do move and live with us tell us things like these are best five years in my life and I wish I moved here five years earlier.

This is my home and I will never move out of here, by the way that last comment is by a person who won $4.5 million in lottery. And so, those voices that are true authentic voices that speak on behalf of those who experience Chartwell that need to be heard out there for those who are thinking considering a retirement bedding and that’s our goal to amplify those voices and make them heard.

Tal Woolley

And I wonder when you are thinking about like planning, sort of how the recovery evolves, like how – do you guys – are you working on like sort of a timeframe of when you think you’ll start to step up that effort?

Jonathan Boulakia

Yes. We have mapped out our marketing plan throughout the year and there is a program and messaging is out there today and this will continue throughout the year.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And then, you made reference to some of the findings from the Long-Term Care Commission report, in particular, you are talking about achieving the 70% full-time employee ratio, not having to had schedule labor for thousands of employees in a 24/7 operation before myself. Can you just explain to me why you would need to move to 12 hour shifts?

Jonathan Boulakia

Well, right today, because of the 24/7 nature of the business, think about one shift, let’s take one eight hour shifts and you have five days a week that will be full-time equivalent. That leaves two days a week for somebody else to work. So, just through that definition, you have to have 50% of your workforce being part-time, right?

You have one-time person for five days a week and part-time person for two days a week. In addition to that, if either a full-time person or a part time person takes a day off, vacation, sick leave, you have to have somebody else filling into the shift. So there is another component to the workforce what we’ll call casual that will have to come and help out.

So, for every full-time employee, you’d effectively have one part-time employee plus some people who will come as a casual. So, that’s why you have more than 50% of our workforce today being in part-time and casual structure. So, to change that requires some changes in how the scheduling is done. In 12-hour shift, you can achieve high percentage of full-time employment if you move to 12-hour shifts.

The issue with the 12-hour shift is that, there were particularly the long-term care that are hiring that is physical and hard and change of our employees in this sector is across the 50 years old. So, not easy for them to do 12-hour shifts and historically it was not accepted through – with the unions. And so, that’s why I am saying the collaboration in work operators unions and employees together would be required to increase the full-time staffing complement.

Having said all that, at Chartwell, we already, particularly on the retirement side, we have a project that is ongoing that is looking at various ways and our abilities to increase full-time jobs in that sector. Some of the mess that’s been propagated throughout this pandemic was that, it’s cheaper to employ part-time and casual employees and that’s why we have this high percentage of these people.

That is not true. In fact, part-time and casual employees, because of higher turnover in these jobs is more expensive to us, because we have to invest in recruitment, and then, when people turnover, we have to bring new people in and recruit and onboard them. That’s due to time and money. So we might prefer to have more full-time employment. It’s just not as easy to execute as some headlines would suggest.

Tal Woolley

Got it. And then, finally, just, in your comments with respect to splitting sort of the physical capital from the delivery of care in long-term care over time, if I am sort of reading between the lines, are there same and it seems to me first that you really think like the first priority here is like, increase the funding and then to provide more care and then lets sort of see how it goes from there, like it feels like you are really saying like that’s kind of priority number one for us?

Vlad Volodarski

Well, I don’t think it’s got meaningfully saying that the priority number line. All these reports are saying the same thing. That’s the priority number one. We said that this sector is being neglected for decades by various governments where the funding never capped up with the inflationary increases and more importantly, increases in sales in activity of the people that were asked to look after in this sector.

And so, for sure, you need increased investments in care and then that we’ll see how that fits into the system. I am pretty confident that with more investments, we will have more staff, we will have more expertise, we will have better experience for our revenue no matter what side of profit or not profit home you are in.

And Chartwell, specifically as I mentioned in my remarks, we have for years now, quality indicators that are wave of the provincial averages and we have been receiving praise and recognition by various public health systems partners for our response to this pandemic and the work that we’ve done – our long-term care team have done in these homes.

So, for sure, funding will improve outcomes, improve resident experience and then, whatever decisions come up, that will be – should be based on – done on that basis.

Tal Woolley

Okay. That’s helpful, Vlad. Thank you.

Vlad Volodarski

Thank you.

Pammi Bir

Thanks, and good morning. Maybe just sticking with that line of thinking on the commission’s report. Just considering I guess all the announcement to government that we made with respect to funding for the projects or for the rebuilds. And what are your thoughts on, perhaps the prospects of – I suppose, even I guess, adopting that recommendations.

Vlad Volodarski

It remains to be – for sure, if there is any kind of indication, I think from the government or anybody else that this is being considered that will certainly put a significant part in these redevelopment efforts because without certainty, I mean, if your all investments, people – if you don’t have certainty, it’s very hard to think about to invest capital in new initiatives.

So, I am pretty – I hope and I think I am confident that these projects that’s been announced will continue in the format that they’ve been promised to people who started these investments and we will continue with the redevelopment program. I mean, the reality is this is the first time in decades that the government came up with a program that is actually viable, not for every project, but for many.

And you see already so many approvals been given to the projects that I expect will proceed. As you know, Chartwell is in construction of one property in Ajax. It’s in progress. We also received approvals for four other projects that we are proceeding with. And so, my expectation is that the government will stand by their promise to allow this redevelopment and bring in new capacity that is much needed into the system.

Pammi Bir

Sorry. Yes. I know that – that makes sense certainly for the projects that are already underway. Just maybe switching gears, looking at the occupancy again in April and May in this pace of erosion, was that driven by the – markets or was it more so broad based across the portfolio?

Karen Sullivan

We are seeing uptick in leading indicators across the portfolio that where things are needs based. I would say it’s picking up faster. So I don’t think it’s by jurisdiction, it’s by need.

Pammi Bir

Okay. And then, just, looking at long-term care again for a minute. The pandemic-related expenses were pretty heavy in Q1. Just any thoughts as to recoveries of any of those amounts in the subsequent quarters and or whether anything you can receive to-date in Q2?

Karen Sullivan

Nothing in Q2 is yet. We certainly are cautiously optimistic and these are the incremental expenses for additional infection control and prevention and additional staffing. And so, that is intended to be funded by the government and sometime in Q2, Q3 while they work through the allocation. So, how that will be managed. We are cautiously optimistic about that.

Pammi Bir

Alright, then, just coming back to the comments around, I guess, existing hospitals with providing additional capacity, I am just curious will there be any positive impact on the retirement portfolio or even I guess, the long-term care with that program?

Karen Sullivan

I guess, I see that they would be more focused we were seeing that for sure in terms of moving people for long-term care. So that will then – if those people are appropriate, they’ll come to us and that will help us get to our – back to our 97%. So that would be positive.

On the retirement side, it would be on a one-off basis that we would have to assess whether that’s something that we could do. But I don’t see it as being broad based as a way to address occupancy.

Pammi Bir

Got it. Just maybe one last one. We have seen some transactions pick up in the private market in the retirement space. I just see, I guess, recently, of course, you’ve done a few transactions with your partners as well.

But are you seeing any changes or any appetite that was there from whether it’s private or other evolving players. Just given the progress now that we are seeing in that scenes and again, the – perhaps, the potent of demand that should start to surface, let’s think towards the back half of the year.

Vlad Volodarski

Yes. So, we are obviously, keeping our eye on what’ going on in the market. We haven’t really observed much change either in transaction volume or values. But we continue to – with our eyes open.

Pammi Bir

Okay. Thanks very much. I will turn it back.

Vlad Volodarski

Thank you, Paul. This wraps up today’s conference call. Thank you very much for joining us. Our virtual AGM will be held on Thursday, May 20, at 4:30 PM. We are looking forward to you joining us at our AGM. Further details will be posted on our website today. As always, if you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call.

