Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) CEO Gil Goodrich on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gil Goodrich - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Rob Turnham - President

Bertrand Donnes - Truist Securities

Phillips Johnston - Capital One

Gil Goodrich

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thank you for participating in our first quarter 2021 earnings call. I'll start by introducing the other management team members here with me; Rob Turnham, our President; and Kristen McWatters, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

While the first quarter was somewhat impacted by the February storm in Texas and Louisiana and some curtailment of non-op volumes, we nevertheless delivered solid first quarter EBITDA of $20.3 million. In addition, numerous new well additions late in the first quarter and subsequent to the end of the quarter have us very well-positioned to deliver strong results in 2Q.

Including the recent new wells added to production is our Goodrich operated Lattin 3&34-H1, an approximate 10,000 foot lateral located in Caddo and DeSoto Parishes of Louisiana. The Lattin well is located Northeast of our Bethany-Long Street field in what we call the Wallace Lake Area.

The Lattin 1H is our first wellness area in which we have a 76% working interest. And it's flowing at a sustained rate of 35 million cubic feet of gas a day on a 32/64 cents choke and 7,700 pounds of flowing pressure. This is certainly one of if not the best well we've ever drilled. And we are currently making plans for further development in this area in early 2022.

We've again prepared a slide deck and we invite you to follow the slide deck during our prepared remarks. You can access the slide presentation on the Goodrich Petroleum website entitled 1Q 2021 Earnings Presentation. I will now turn to the presentation for those of you who would like to follow along and our standard disclaimer, forward-looking looking statements and risk factors are highlighted for you on slide 2.

On slide 3, we again provide specific data regarding our environmental, social and governance statistics. Our objective is zero gas flaring and we essentially achieved that goal in 2020. We believe we have a very high quality and significantly diverse workforce of which we were very proud.

And with 75% of our Board being independent, we believe we provide excellent governance and oversight for our shareholders. We plan to continue to share this information with you as well as to update and refine as conditions and best practices evolve over time.

On slide 4 you will see an overview of the company. With the 4,000 net acres we added last year in the core of the Haynesville through bolt-on and drill to earn transactions, we have increased our core acreage position to approximately 26,000 net acres and increased our core inventory to over 12 years at our current pace of development. While SEC proved reserves are reflective of the SEC's five-year rule and our capital forecast, we believe the total natural gas resource potential including approved reserves in our core area is in excess of 1.8 Tcf.

Our first quarter production averaged 125 million cubic feet of gas equivalents per day. As I mentioned recent well auditions had significantly increased production and we're providing a production guidance range for the second quarter of between 150 million and 160 million cubic feet of gas equivalents per day or an almost 25% sequential increase at the mid-point over the first quarter.

The core of Haynesville continues to offer low development and lifting costs, top tier cash margins and return on invested capital as well as the ability for us to both grow and deliver free cash flow at current commodity prices.

As I mentioned, the shut-ins from the storm as well as curtailments of non-op activity has caused us to slightly adjust our current forecast for full year guidance to 160 million cubic feet of gas per day equivalents at the mid-point, which will result in approximately 20% production growth year-over-year versus 2020 and at current CapEx and natural gas prices should generate free cash flow in excess of $15 million.

Moving to slide 5, we show our year end 2020 SEC proved reserves of 543 Bcf equivalent, which has a present value using a range of $2.50 to $3 per Mcf of $338 to $485 million discounted at 10%. With a current total enterprise value of approximately $260 million, you can see that we are trading at a substantial discount to our current total proved reserve value.

On slide 6, we have updated our cap table as of the end of the first quarter. As of the end of the quarter, we had approximately $87 million outstanding on our senior credit facility and an additional $30 million of senior – excuse me, of second lane pick notes for total debt of $117 million.

At the end of the quarter, net debt to EBITDA on a trailing 12-month basis was 1.76 times, but drops to just 1.44 times when annualizing the first quarter EBITDA. We continue to forecast year end 2020 net debt to EBITDA of approximately 1.0.

On slide 7, we provide a chart of our historical production growth, which includes the forecast of mid-point of 2021 production guidance of 160 million cubic feet of gas equivalents per day, a level of production that we could achieve in the second quarter if results are at the high end of our 2Q guidance.

Moving to Slide 8, you will see our current commodity hedge position. We currently have hedges in place covering 100 million cubic feet of gas per day for the balance of 2021. Of this 70 million cubic feet per day or approximately 44% of forecasted production at the midpoint is covered by swaps with a blended average price of $2.54 per Mcf and 30 million cubic feet of gas per day or 19% covered by costless collars with a floor of $2.50 in a ceiling of $3.50 per Mcf. The remaining 37% of projected production at the midpoint of our guidance remains unhedged. We continue to watch the markets closely and expect to add to both the amount and tenor of our hedge position at the appropriate time.

Finally, we again provide details of our current 2021 guidance on Slide 9, where we continue to expect to drill 17 gross and 9.5 net Haynesville wells by year end. We estimate the blended average lateral length for 2021 will be approximately 7,500 feet, and this year's development will be predominantly operated activity. For modeling purposes, we provide the expected cadence of completion activity along with our projected production and capital expenditures.

In addition, we provide a range of expected cash costs per unit of production. If you add up the midpoint of each expected range, you will see we are projecting total cash operating expenses of approximately $0.84 for Mcfe. As Rob will illustrate in just a minute, this compares very favorably to our natural gas focused peers. With an increasing production profile, a strong hedge position, a constructive natural gas outlook and very high quality assets, we believe we are very well positioned to deliver on our plans and guidance for 2021.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Rob.

Rob Turnham

Thanks Gil. Revenues adjusted for cash settled derivatives totaled $31.2 million comprised of $31.9 million of oil and natural gas revenues and $700,000 of cash settled derivatives. Average realized price including cash settled derivatives was $2.77 per Mcfe for the quarter. Our per unit cash operating expense, which is defined as operating expenses excluding DD&A and non-cash G&A was $0.99 per Mcfe and cash interest expense was $0.08 per Mcfe for a total of $1.07 per Mcf equivalent. Cash margin including interest expense was $1.70 per Mcfe or 61% of realized price including settled derivatives.

As you will see in our slide deck and discussed later in my prepared remarks, once we were able to analyze first quarter financials for our peers, we expect this cash margin to be at or near the top of our natural gas peer group like we were in the fourth quarter. As volumes grow throughout the year, we anticipate total cash unit costs including interest to continue to decline as Gil said with the midpoint of guidance less than $1 per Mcfe including interest.

When combined with much higher gas prices, robust cash margin expansion will drive significant EBITDA growth in free cash flow for the year. As we stated previously, our capital expenditure budget is a little front end loaded and varies by quarter due to completion timing with the first quarter higher than the average for the remainder of the quarters in the year.

Capital expenditures for the quarter total $29.3 million of which nearly all was spent on drilling completion and facility costs associated with Haynesville wells. During the quarter, we conducted drilling and completion operations on 14 gross 6.5 net wells and added nine grows 3.3 net wells to production.

For the year, we are maintaining our capital expenditure budget of 75 million to 85 million. Interest expense totaled $1.9 million in the quarter, which included cash interest of $900,000 incurred on the company's revolver and non-cash interest of $1 million primarily incurred on the company's convertible notes.

Turning back to our slide deck, all of our activities remain in the core of the Haynesville beginning on Slides 10 and 11. We currently have 26,000 net acres in the core of the play and continue to seek and review bolt-on opportunities to expand our footprint through acquisitions and drill to earn farm outs. And we believe you could see additional expansion of our footprint with this strategy. Our acreage is currently approximately 75% undeveloped and 80% operated.

On Slide 12, we show our inventory in North Louisiana, which totals approximately 1.86 Tcf of reserve exposure including 559 Bcfe improved reserves at year end at $2.50 gas price. We've not quantified our inventory at Angelina River or the TMS since all of our activities is planned for North Louisiana currently. Our PV10 per year improved reserves at $2.50 to $3 flat pricing of $338 million to $485 million is significantly over our current enterprise value as Gil stated earlier.

The activity map on Slide 13 shows how consistent the play is in our area, when drilling and completing wells in similar fashion. Our acreage is fully de-risked and ring-fenced with very good wells. We're in development mode drilling predictable wells in proven areas and connecting wells into existing pipes with excess capacity. The Latin well which Gil referenced before had an 24 of 35 million cubic feet per day and as Gil said is located Northeast of our Bethany Long Street area on acreage we acquired through a drill-to-earn farmout.

We continue to outperform our tight curves and on Slide 14, we track our short laterals versus 298 industry wells drilled nearby in the core. Industry pumped an average of 2,600 pounds per foot. And as you can see our 10 wells are significantly outperforming the industry wells and our tight curves. Our 10 wells shown in green were stimulated with approximately 4,000 pounds per foot of proppant with tighter cluster and interval spacing. And as we have said before, regression analysis shows a very good correlation between profit loading and cluster and interval spacing to EUR. We expect our more recent wells to continue to pull up the composite curve over time from this optimization.

Slide 15 is a cumulative production curve and shows over time, how we're outperforming our tight curves.

Moving to slide 16, which reflects our 7,500 foot curve where we now show a composite of 207 industry wells with average profit loading of approximately 2500 pounds per foot which for the most part fits our 2.5 BCF per 1,000 foot tight curve initially, but then falls off as the older wells that are under-stimulated fall below the curve. Like the short laterals are more recent operated 7,500 foot Wells are materially outperforming our tight curves.

Slide 17, again, just shows how we were outperforming our tight curves again on a cumulative basis.

Moving to slide 18, we track our nine 10,000 foot laterals against the 187 industry wells drilled and completed in our areas. As you will see, we're for the most part tracking our type curve and industry mainly because we have only recently completed wells with the newer completion design. We are optimistic with very early flowback time from our three recent wells, including the plants and Latin wells that we had the potential to outperform the 10,000 foot curve over time like we have on the shorter lateral links.

And again slide 19, just tracks cumulative production relative to our tight curves. As we have stated before, we believe our well performance speaks for itself and is driven by a number of factors. One quality of our acreage in the core of the play, two, an optimum completion design where profit concentration fluid levels, cluster, and interval spacing and pump rates provided material difference in results. And three flowback technique that minimizes daily draw down flattens the decline curves, provides high recoveries of gas in place, and most importantly maximizes returns.

We have seen very little service cost inflation today and our economics as shown on slides 20 to 22 are as good as we have seen them in the basin. The outperformance of our curves on the 4,600 and 7,500 foot laterals and service cost deflation across all wells has created a unique situation, where at a minimum of $2.50 gas price we can generate approximately 100% or greater IRRs.

As a reminder, the Haynesville economics are driven by high volumes attractive netbacks relative to Henry Hub as compared to other gas basins, low lifting costs and severance tax abatement until the earlier of two years, or pay out of the well.

Moving to slides 23 and 24 our cash costs per unit including interest expense of $1.07, as this ranked second among our gas peers when compared to their fourth quarter results. And our cash margin of $1.70 or 61% of our realized price will likely continue to rank at or near the top, when we update for first quarter results from our peer group.

Our return on invested capital shown on slide 25 remains extremely attractive at 38%, which has us the number one ranked company out of our gas peers. And if you will flip to slide 26, you will see we ranked second on this return metric in the much larger 34 company peer group, which includes the predominant oil companies utilizing fourth quarter results. For 2021, when you bake in expected lower per unit cash costs and the Ford gas curve, we anticipate our cash margin and return on invested capital to move even higher.

In summary, our team is executing well. Our balance sheet is in good shape with low debt metrics. We are generating superior returns both in the field and at the corporate level and we continue to add to our inventory depth with very accreted bolt-on acquisitions. With this favorable backdrop for 2021, we look forward to sharing with you our results throughout the year.

And with that, I'll turn it over to the operator for Q&A.

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And the first question will come from Bertrand Donnes with Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

Bertrand Donnes

Good morning. I'm just caught in that Latin well. Is it the little yellow dot in the middle of slide 13? Is that the area where the well was? And then how many locations do you think you can get? Well, looking at the map we will try to.

Rob Turnham

Yes. Bert, it is that area. You see it straddling the Caddo and DeSoto Parish line, kind of northeast of Bethany Long Street on the way towards Swan Lake. So it's a 1,280 acre unit. There was one 4,600 foot lateral. We would have one more remaining 4,600 foot lateral. And this is the first 10,000 foot lateral in that 1,280 acre unit. So we're expecting to have four additional 10,000 foot laterals and one additional 4,600 foot lateral.

Bertrand Donnes

That's perfect. And then as far as the comments you had on your capital program about maybe tweaking out a little bit more free cash flow. Is that a function of removing some activity or maybe adding activity if prices goes up, or was it more maybe internally you're thinking cost savings – some of that?

Rob Turnham

Yeah, this is Rob, again. So I don't think, you'll see us add activity. We're comfortable with the $80 million of midpoint CapEx guidance range. It's moving around slightly. If you really drill down, you'll see we're expecting to complete 9.5 net wells this year instead of 9.4. It's just a change in working interest on a well or two. And yet, we're not changing obviously the CapEx range. So I think the big question is just operating costs and where gas prices go.

If you look at the strip, which is $3, we're obviously going to be at the high range of that free cash flow guidance range. And then we're doing our best to control our operating costs and we're not seeing any service costs inflation. So we still feel comfortable with the range of free cash flow that we've guided to even though production is coming in a little bit less. And that's worth talking a little bit about also.

Several of the wells that were brought online in the first quarter were non-operated. There was a pipeline curtailment of volumes that we think over time gets resolved.

And in essence those volumes were cut almost in half of where they came online. So even though we had a smaller working interest in those wells that still affected first quarter production. And frankly, all we can do is forecast at the reduce rate through second quarter throughout the rest of this year, which is predominantly driving some of the reduction in our mid point of production guidance.

Gil Goodrich

And Bert, this is Gil. I might just add one quick caveat to that and that is that particularly the second half of this year, our ability to forecast non-op plans that we can't currently foresee is a little bit challenged. So to the extent some non-op activity came in that we think made sense that could obviously have an impact on the full year CapEx.

Bertrand Donnes

Absolutely. That makes sense. And then really the last one and this is more just big picture. With the Alta announcement this morning, is there any interest from you guys for kind of a go-public situation with launch -- just some privates trying to cash out or anything like that?

Rob Turnham

Yes. This is Rob again. Well, we're entertaining all of the above. We're looking to continue to bolt-on acquisitions. We like the drill to earn because it provides no upfront cash and you capture the opportunity by shuffling your drilling rigs. So that's important. We're looking at bigger packages. And we're open to any other ideas that make sense that are accretive for our shareholders. It's all about the shareholders and figuring out how best to create more value. Thanks, Bert.

Operator

The next question will come from Phillips Johnston with Capital One. Please go ahead.

Phillips Johnston

Hey, guys. Thanks. It looks like the Haynesville rig counts ticked up about 33 rigs or so which is the highest it's been about a year and a half or so. Rob, I know you just said twice that you haven't seen any cost inflation, but at what point do you think we might start to see some? And if we do see some which areas do you think you would expect to see it show up first?

Rob Turnham

Sure, sure. That's a great question. And in fact, as we said on the last call, we're baking in a little bit of cost inflation. In particular, second quarter through the end of the year, we just think it's inevitable. You can't generate 100% rate of return or greater for an extended period of time without seeing some service cost inflation. I think the biggest driver of your completed well cost is the frac. Right now, we have excess pressure pumping capacity in the basin. If oil prices continue to rise and we see a good bit of frac fleets moving back into the Permian from where we are now then that could obviously impact frac costs to some degree.

But right now, we're just not seeing it, but we do think it's prudent. And if we're in a $3 and some people are calling for even $3.50 gas in the back half of this year then we're expecting a little bit of cost inflation. It's just all a supply-demand of the equipment in particular. But our $80 million midpoint does have -- the range of $75 million to $85 million does have some internal service cost escalation built into it in case we see that.

Phillips Johnston

Okay. That sounds good. And then if we look at your production guidance for the second quarter and the full year, it implies you'll probably average around 180 or so in the second half of the year. I'm not sure if I missed this, but should we assume that the growth in the second half of the year will be fairly even so maybe 171 to 175 or so in the third quarter and then exiting maybe 185, 190-ish, or is the cadence a bit more lumpy than that?

Rob Turnham

Yes. Phillips, Rob again. I think we can't argue with those numbers. We haven't specifically given guidance in the quarters. But sequentially that make sense and we are comfortable with the yearly average. So if you look at the cadence, second quarter CapEx clearly going to be down significantly, third quarter back up and that would cause your exit rate in the fourth quarter to be higher than we've seen to date.

So can't argue with those numbers, but we will as we get closer. Certainly on the second quarter call, we'll announce. We'll get guidance on third quarter and maybe a little more direction on fourth quarter. But those numbers seem to be in the ballpark.

Phillips Johnston

Okay. Sounds good, Rob. Thank you.

Rob Turnham

Thanks, Phillips.

