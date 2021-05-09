Photo by grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

It would come as no surprise to most investors that Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been one of the most successful internet stocks of the past year. Already riding a wave of enthusiasm after a raft of selling fee increases ushered in strong revenue growth, the pandemic completely transformed Etsy's business for the better: giving it unprecedented growth in areas such as housewares, crafts, and of course masks.

Yet Etsy has also fallen victim to the general malaise in the tech sector over the past several months. The risks to Etsy are both financial and fundamental: in the first place, Etsy's growth will simply look weaker as it starts comping huge results in the back half of 2020 last year; in the second place, we know that Etsy's business will slow down due both to competition from brick-and-mortar retailers plus the fact that the suburban moves that drove increased housewares demand may be grinding to an end.

Relative to all-time highs above $250, shares of Etsy have slid to the tune of ~35% at this point:

Data by YCharts

I've been sounding off bearish warnings on Etsy over the past few quarters, noting that in spite of strong recent growth, the company was riding on an overripe valuation plus the very real risk of deceleration in 2021. I also noted at the time that I'd be open to window-shopping for Etsy stock when it broke the $170 mark. And now, with Etsy sitting at ~$165, I think the stock has dropped to a much more reasonable valuation.

Valuation check and guidance update

At current share prices, Etsy trades at a $21.04 billion market cap. After we net off the $1.80 billion of cash and $1.30 billion of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, Etsy's enterprise value is $20.54 billion.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's consensus is banking on $2.27 billion in revenue this year, representing 32% y/y growth - against which Etsy trades at a 9.0x EV/FY21 revenue multiple. This is significantly better than the low-teens multiple at which Etsy traded at peaks.

We need to be cognizant of the fact that a sharp deceleration will begin happening in Q2: the company has guided to $493-$536 million in revenue for the next quarter, representing a huge fall to 15-25% y/y growth.

Figure 1. Etsy updated guidance

Source: Etsy Q1 earnings deck

The majority of the slowdown in optical growth rates vis-a-vis 141% y/y growth in Q1 relates to comps. Etsy's Q2 revenue last year nearly doubled sequentially (from $228 million in Q1 to $429 million in Q2, which needless to say is atypical relative to the ~10% sequential seasonality that the company had historically seen).

Yet Etsy is calling out fundamental factors as well: the company has cited uncertainties around consumer spending, especially as retail stores reopen.

Figure 2. Etsy guidance notes Source: Etsy Q1 earnings deck

On the whole, however, I think the fact that investors have the opportunity to pick up Etsy stock at a ~35% discount from peaks makes up for the fact that Etsy's growth is going to slow down (this was largely expected, after all).

Sustainable tailwinds for Etsy moving past Q1

As I'm looking through Etsy's latest Q1 earnings results and justifying my decision to enter the stock, the main thing I'm looking for: what tailwinds will last past Q1? We know that the days of Etsy's >100% y/y revenue growth rates will end in Q2, so clinging to Q1 strength and citing that as investment rationale is silly.

But fortunately, there are several factors that I'll call "sustainable tailwinds" that can continue to drive bullish optimism for the stock.

1) The active buyer pool has widened. So far, we haven't seen any evidence yet that the wide raft of buyers that Etsy managed to attract to its platform were "one and done" buyers. In Q1 alone, well into the pandemic, the company pulled in 16 million new or reactivated buyers, an increase of 113% y/y - growing its total active buyer base to 90 million. The greater name recognition that Etsy has been able to chalk up during the pandemic should also provide lasting benefits. At the same time, each active buyer is also trending toward spending more on the Etsy platform, with average GMS of $124 per active buyer over the trailing twelve months (up 19% versus the prior Q1).

Figure 3. Etsy active buyers Source: Etsy Q1 earnings deck

2) A variety of non-pandemic categories are picking up the pace. Some of Etsy's top categories in 2020 will certainly be non-recurring. Masks are a big one (though they've already shrunk to just 2.5% of GMS in Q1); housewares and home furnishings, Etsy's largest category, are another. This is because during the pandemic, many families picked up and moved from the cities to the suburbs in search of more space. This created unprecedented demand for online furniture and housewares companies (Wayfair (W) and Restoration Hardware, now RH (RH) saw similar boosts).

But thankfully for Etsy, these aren't the company's only growing categories. In particular, I think categories like Jewelry and Personal Accessories (the second-largest Etsy category) and Apparel, which grew at 79% y/y and 83% y/y over the past twelve months, will see an accelerated pace of growth as schools and offices reopen, and people try once again to look their best.

Figure 4. Etsy GMS growth by category

Source: Etsy Q1 earnings deck

Here's a look as well at Etsy's "non-mask GMS" - obviously this GMS has still propped up the astonishing growth in the housewares category, but it's useful to note that non-mask GMS was at its highest point in Q1 at 138% y/y.

Figure 5. Etsy non-mask GMS Source: Etsy Q1 earnings deck

3) Take rates have improved. No matter what happens to the underlying GMS by category, one thing Etsy will be able to "keep" post-pandemic is its higher take rate, driven by the company's rollout of Etsy Ads and Etsy Payments to its sellers. As can be seen in the chart below, Etsy's take rate of 17.5% is up 60bps versus 16.9% in the year-ago Q1. GMS growth isn't the only way to produce revenue growth - even as GMS decelerates, continued take rate improvements can continue to drive revenue growth.

Figure 6. Take rates Source: Etsy Q1 earnings deck

The company also continues to grow its services revenue at a strong 90% y/y pace in Q1, representing 25% of overall revenue. These optional add-ons (ads, shipping labels, etc.) for Etsy's sellers give the company a far better share of wallet:

Figure 7. Etsy services revenue expansion Source: Etsy Q1 earnings deck

4) Profitability wins should be sustained. Greater scale, higher take rates and cost efficiencies are all recurring tailwinds for Etsy, and the company should be able to preserve this strength moving into the rest of 2021. As can be seen in the chart below, Etsy's Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin clocked in at 33%, up nine points year-over-year. As Etsy's growth slows down, investors will be paying more attention to Etsy's profitability, and its ~30% adjusted EBITDA margins will be a big draw.

Figure 8. Etsy Adjusted EBITDA trends Source: Etsy Q1 earnings deck

Key takeaways

Will Etsy be as exciting in 2021 when its growth slows down from the current >100% y/y pace? Certainly not. However, there are a number of strengths that Etsy will be able to "carry over" from the pandemic into the future, including an expanded and more diversified customer base, a resurgence in certain categories that can offset pandemic-boosted categories, as well as take rate/services revenue/margin improvements. At the same time, I think the fact that Etsy has fallen to a double-digit revenue multiple makes the stock much more attractive.

Look out for a buying opportunity here as the stock continues sliding.