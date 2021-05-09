Photo by gilaxia/E+ via Getty Images

As individual mobility restrictions subsided, people started returning to their normal, pre-pandemic lives. Recently, me and the family sat in a bar to enjoy a beer and honestly it felt different. I don't know if it was the beer's lower temperature than our home refrigerator, the very feeling of our ever lost freedom having just been found or just the interaction with other people, but surely every sip was rejuvenating. This whole experience created the idea of looking at a beer-making company. Of course, Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) is more than that. In this article, I will analyze some pros and cons associated with this company and explain why I believe it represents a core portfolio holding for the future.

The Pros

Appealing valuation

On April 29th, the company reported EPS of $0.43, beating estimates by $0.43 per share. This is a particularly nice performance on its own and becomes even nicer if we account for the circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the abnormal blizzard that affected Texas earlier this year resulted in generalized power cuts, affecting Fort Worth production for a total of 11 days. Finally, the company faced a cyberattack incident last March, which created one-time expenses of $2 million while production shortages were also observed. If we examine the company's earnings within this context, we can see clearly how well they did during Q1 2021. However, from an accounting perspective, we shall note that the outage caused by the cyberattack may not have been recorded in the company's books this quarter because it happened near mid-March 2021. According to the company's announcement, $120-$140 million of underlying EBITDA are expected to be removed from Q1 2021 balance to full year 2021.

The company said its Q1 2021 performance is in line with FY 2021 guidance, which means that they are still aiming for an EPS figure of $3.85 per share. This represents a forward P/E ratio of 15.4x, while the sector's median P/E ratio lies at 21.2x. From a price to book value standpoint, the company shows a very conservative forward P/B of 0.96 while other companies in the sector trade at three times the value of their books.

Europe will start to perform

What is particularly interesting, as we also saw above, is that these results came at a period when many countries were fighting against the second or the third pandemic wave. This is reflected in a more profound way in the performance of the European segment. In the company's Q1 2021 financial report, we can see that in Europe, the company recorded a total of $89 million in losses during the first three months of 2021. The same picture was also observed in Q1 2020, when the company recognized $77 million of losses in Europe. In both cases, mostly the pandemic is to blame, in addition to headwinds associated with Brexit. If we look at the company's full year 2020 report, we can see that last year, European net sales increased exponentially from Q2 2020 and on. It is anticipated that from the current month sales will be much better in Europe, due to the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions.

Dividend comes again

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company took the decision to not offer dividends to its common shareholders. However, according to the company's management, they are planning to reinstate dividend payments starting from the second half of 2021. More specifically, Tracey Joubert, the company's CFO, said:

...we do currently anticipate that our Board will be in a position to reinstate the dividend in the second half of the year, and we are having those discussions with them as to when and how we will reinstate that dividend.

The Cons

Stagnant U.S. sales growth

What I don't like when looking at the company's financial statements is their stable net sales in the U.S. during the last three years. In 2018, the company reported $8.7 billion of net sales in the U.S., while in 2019 this figure remained stable, landing at $8.6 billion. Given these data, it is quite encouraging that the company managed to report net sales of $8.2 billion in 2020. A similar, yet more profound reduction in net sales is observed in the European segment. Although this is partially explained by the restrictive measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a trend that exists at least since 2018. On a consolidated basis, we can observe a significant reduction in overall net sales from $10.7 billion in 2018 to $9.6 billion in 2020, signifying a 10% decrease. This picture is consistent with the graph presented below, showing the total return of the company and S&P 500 during the last 5 years. For 2021, the company anticipates a mid-single-digit increase in net sales.

Losing market share

During the past 5 years, the company has been slowly giving away its market share to its competitors, both in the U.S. and Europe. As you can see in the first table presented below, in the U.S., the company is losing approximately 1% of its market share each year, consistently since 2016. In Europe, we can see a similar, but rather smoother situation as shown in the second table.

Source: MCBC's 2020 annual report

What pandemic gives, post pandemic takes

The overcoming of the pandemic-related economic consequences requires brave and "once-in-a-lifetime" policies that I am happy to see that nations don't hesitate to deploy. However, as Milton Friedman once said, "There's no such thing as a free lunch". I generally agree with this notion, although I strongly disagree with its implications. In our case, this means that the company will have to give back what they didn't pay when they should, due to the pandemic relief policies. According to the company's CEO, Mr. Hattersley, the company had a tax relief of $150 million in 2020, the majority of which is likely to be repaid in 2021. This could affect potential earnings significantly.

Other considerations and conclusions

Another thing that I like about this company is its commitment to reduce its leverage. According to its 2021 guidance, the company will deleverage its books to achieve net debt to underlying EBITDA ratio of 3.25x in 2021 and below 3.0x in 2022. In addition, you can read here an article I wrote on my SA Instablog about Drive Shack (DS), another leisure related company. In one sentence, it says that after the end of a crisis, whether it's a war or a pandemic, there is a rise in leisure and entertainment spending. With this and all of the above in mind, I think we're looking at a nice investment opportunity. I believe that the current valuation tries to reflect the reducing market share and sales in the U.S. and Europe, but as usual, the market overreacts. The company has shown its will to increase sales by promoting the top half of its portfolio, which is also its best-performing part. All these don't add up well with a P/B of 0.96 and a P/E figure of 15.4x, and that's why I believe that Molson Coors Beverage Company should be considered as a core, or at least semi-core holding.